New year brings new theme, new aspects to Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” campaign

On January 3, 2022, Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, sent the following letter out to parents:

January 3, 2022

Dear Parent/Guardian,

Warren County Public Schools would like to take this opportunity to provide you with an update to our division-wide mitigation plan as we move into 2022. We will continue to operate in phase two of our mitigation plan, which requires masks to be worn indoors at all times unless there is a medical or religious modification on file. We will monitor the level of transmission in our community and work in consultation with the Lord Fairfax Health District to ensure safety for all students and employees.

Schools will start this semester with continued mitigation measures to help ensure that our environment is safe. This may include, but not be limited to emphasizing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, minimizing congregate settings, increasing physical distance where feasible, enhancing cleaning and sanitization throughout the day and overnight, and adjusting meal procedures and schedules as needed.

During the fall semester, all WCPS staff did a remarkable job ensuring limited interruption occurred within the classroom. However, with an increase in positive COVID cases within our community, individual school closures may occur due to staffing issues. Staff at all schools will be prepared to transition to virtual learning if it becomes necessary to close individual sites. WCPS will try to provide advanced notice, but parents should be prepared, and understand, that school closures could happen with little notification.

Based on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued on December 27, 2021, WCPS will adhere to the recommendations as summarized in the following.

If You Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Isolation) – Everyone, regardless of vaccination status

• Stay home for 5 days

• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can return to school or work

• Upon your return, continue to wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines

• If symptoms are still present and/or you have not been fever free for 24 hours, continue to stay home until you have been fever free for 24 hours

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine), or if you have received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months; or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months

• Wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines

• Test on day 5, if possible

• If you develop symptoms

o Get tested

o Stay home

o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or are unvaccinated

• Stay home for 5 days. Upon your return, wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines.

• If you cannot quarantine, approval to return to school or work must be approved through Special Services, and wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines

• Special Services Contact

o 540-635-2725, mhirsch@wcps.k12.va.us

• Test on day 5, if possible

• If you develop symptoms

o Get tested

o Stay home

o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage