Local News
New year brings new theme, new aspects to Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” campaign
The Warren Coalition’s community-building initiative campaign called “We See You, Warren County” concluded its first three months with a rush of interest in the program, with the Facebook group jumping to 359 people. Businesses and individuals continued to sign onto the program, bringing the first quarter total to 69 partners.
By signing up, organizations agree to encourage their employees to engage with each other and their customers, and even strangers, with the monthly theme. For January, that theme is “Thanks for being part of our community!”
The saying can be adapted as needed; for example, you might say it to someone you pass on the street, but if you are in a longer conversation with someone, it might be the way you close the conversation. Getting it “right” or using the exact phrasing isn’t the goal of the campaign; rather, the goal is to be more conscious of reaching out to others and making them feel that they belong here in Warren County.
With the new year, some new aspects of the program are being introduced, as businesses will receive stickers they can pass out to customers/clients. Members are also being encouraged to participate in Northwestern Community Service Board’s “Rooted in Kindness” campaign, and place signs in their personal yards or place of business for the month of January.
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 members of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.
Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
How can you help Bald Eagles? Switch your ammunition!
This immature bald eagle was brought to us after it was found down on the side of the road unable to stand or fly. Thanks to the Good Samaritans who spotted it, it was brought to our Center for evaluation and treatment.
On exam, there were no physical injuries found, but the bird was unable to stand and appeared disoriented. Due to lack of any other indications of trauma, we suspected lead poisoning. Our suspicions were confirmed by laboratory diagnostics which showed extremely toxic lead levels.
Unfortunately, over 80% of our eagle patients come in with elevated lead levels.
How do they get lead poisoning? You may be surprised to learn that Bald Eagles not only hunt for their food, but they also scavenge and eat carrion (dead animals). In Virginia, the most commonly used ammunition by deer hunters is lead bullets. After a successful kill, many hunters will field dress the deer (remove the internal organs) in the woods and leave gut piles behind. Lead fragments can travel up to 18” from the bullet wound and into the gut pile. Scavengers, like eagles, eat these gut piles and a piece of lead as small as a grain of rice can kill an adult Bald Eagle.
If the lead poisoning alone doesn’t kill the eagle, the effects (incoordination, altered mental status) make it more likely that they will be victims of vehicle or wall collisions and other trauma.
What every hunting family should know:
Lead fragments also end up in the meat that is used for human consumption, and the fragments are so small that they can’t be seen.
We receive donations of venison from hunters each year to offset some of our food costs. We have the ability to radiograph all donated meat prior to feeding out and sadly, a large portion of this meat is contaminated and has to be thrown out.
Our patients are not the only recipients of venison donations. Lead contamination in meat donated to food banks (which is critically important, especially in COVID times) has caused issues for recipients. Many of these recipients are children or pregnant women, two of the most at-risk groups.
This pamphlet by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has great information about lead ammunition health risks and safer alternatives.
No level of lead is safe for humans or animals. Now is the time to make the switch to non-toxic ammunition!
Local News
Governor declares State of Emergency in advance of second winter storm
On January 5, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and other winter weather to many parts of Virginia. This storm, expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning, comes on the heels of a storm Monday that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Commonwealth. Many areas still have snow and ice from that storm, and some remain without power because of fallen trees. This will exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.
“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”
The National Weather Service predicts that starting Thursday, the storm has potential for significant impacts across the Commonwealth, including greater impacts in areas most affected by the earlier storm. This weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions. Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
The emergency declaration can be found here.
Local News
VDOT: Snow preparations and pretreatment underway for January 6th forecasted storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning, January 5. Pretreatment operations are expected to conclude early on Thursday. VDOT will have crews deployed to monitor and treat roads as needed. Beginning on Thursday crews will remain on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until roads have had at least one pass. Snow amounts of three to five inches are forecasted for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The public is asked to monitor weather forecasts for any changing conditions.
Wreckers will be staged at various locations and tree crews will be on standby.
VDOT crews continue to clear roads and restore service following the effects of the unprecedented snowfall on Monday, Jan. 3. Parts of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm, with snowfall rates exceeding two inches per hour. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth.
People are asked not to travel during the storm if possible. Information on road conditions, crash sites, and road closures can be found on VDOT’s 511 sites at http://www.511Virginia.org, The 511 app is available on Android and Apple devices. The 511 services can be used by dialing 511 within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623). Callers can speak to agents 24/7 every day of the year. The customer service center has a mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Personal emergency winter driving kits can include flashlights and batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction, and a shovel.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Jenspiration
New $3,000 grant from Crescent Cities Charities helps House of Hope continue good work
The House of Hope is so excited to send a huge heartfelt THANK YOU to Crescent Cities Charities, Inc. Last week they were hand delivered a grant check for $3,000. The House of Hope is so grateful for this opportunity and looks forward to growing their relationship with Crescent Cities Charities in the future.
Please take a minute to learn more about Crescent Cities Charities, Inc: cccharities.org
A few impressive numbers to share:
- 88 graduating high school seniors will be receiving $236,500 in Crescent Cities Charities Scholarships.
- Charitable Grant Contributions totaling over One Million Dollars to date. Take a minute to visit this link and review the awardees… some AMAZING organizations doing AMAZING work in our world! Ranging from supporting retired veterans, protecting Police K-9’s from street drugs, environmental health projects, to reading programs, wreaths for veterans, and prevention of blindness efforts. cccharities.org/awardees
Local News
Deadline approaching for applications to 2022 DARE TO DREAM grants from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Applications are still being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. The application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $1,000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2021, at Samuels Public Library, or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC. Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
(From a release by the FRWRC)
Local News
Warren County Public Schools updates division-wide mitigation plan
On January 3, 2022, Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, sent the following letter out to parents:
January 3, 2022
Dear Parent/Guardian,
Warren County Public Schools would like to take this opportunity to provide you with an update to our division-wide mitigation plan as we move into 2022. We will continue to operate in phase two of our mitigation plan, which requires masks to be worn indoors at all times unless there is a medical or religious modification on file. We will monitor the level of transmission in our community and work in consultation with the Lord Fairfax Health District to ensure safety for all students and employees.
Schools will start this semester with continued mitigation measures to help ensure that our environment is safe. This may include, but not be limited to emphasizing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, minimizing congregate settings, increasing physical distance where feasible, enhancing cleaning and sanitization throughout the day and overnight, and adjusting meal procedures and schedules as needed.
During the fall semester, all WCPS staff did a remarkable job ensuring limited interruption occurred within the classroom. However, with an increase in positive COVID cases within our community, individual school closures may occur due to staffing issues. Staff at all schools will be prepared to transition to virtual learning if it becomes necessary to close individual sites. WCPS will try to provide advanced notice, but parents should be prepared, and understand, that school closures could happen with little notification.
Based on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued on December 27, 2021, WCPS will adhere to the recommendations as summarized in the following.
If You Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Isolation) – Everyone, regardless of vaccination status
• Stay home for 5 days
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can return to school or work
• Upon your return, continue to wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• If symptoms are still present and/or you have not been fever free for 24 hours, continue to stay home until you have been fever free for 24 hours
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine), or if you have received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months; or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months
• Wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• Test on day 5, if possible
• If you develop symptoms
o Get tested
o Stay home
o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage
If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or are unvaccinated
• Stay home for 5 days. Upon your return, wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines.
• If you cannot quarantine, approval to return to school or work must be approved through Special Services, and wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• Special Services Contact
o 540-635-2725, mhirsch@wcps.k12.va.us
• Test on day 5, if possible
• If you develop symptoms
o Get tested
o Stay home
o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage
