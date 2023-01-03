Health
New Year, New You: Tips for a healthy start to 2023
The beginning of a new year symbolizes a fresh start and, for many of us, it provides a renewed focus on our overall health and wellbeing. That’s why so many of us set New Year’s resolutions intended to improve our wellness. Turning the page on the calendar gives us a chance to turn the page on old unhealthy habits, commit to being better, healthier versions of ourselves and look to the future with hope for what’s to come. Living a healthier life can reduce your risk of illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and cancer; and it can help to boost your energy, sharpen your memories and stabilize your mood, leading to a noticeable improvement in your overall health.
If you have intentions of leading a healthier life this year, you are not alone. We asked our Primary and Specialty Care professionals what their top three recommendations are to stay healthier, longer.
Kearn Ghuman, DO
Fauquier Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lake Manassas
- Pack a gym bag the night before. Packing a gym bag and taking it to work with you is a simple way to encourage yourself to go to the gym before or right after work. Let’s be real – work and life can get hectic and busy, especially around the holiday season. After a long day, depending on your schedule, you may not have the energy to work out. That’s why early morning workouts can be just what you need. They are a great way to get the blood flowing to your brain and will help you stay focused at work. Remember 30 minutes of moderate exercise at least 5 days a week is the goal!
- Put down your phone. This may sound simple, but it is becoming increasingly difficult. Disconnecting is a great way to mentally refresh. We need to remind ourselves to take a break in a world where we are always connected. That includes turning off the TV. Instead, grab a book, take a bath or shower, and take it easy for an hour before bedtime. Only use your bed for sleeping, that means no watching TV or reading in bed. Optimizing your sleep hygiene will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep during the night.
- Meal planning. Meal planning for the week during the weekend is a great way to stay on track for a healthy diet. You can find easy recipes online, for example Mayo Clinic Diet online offers some sample menus and meal plans. Don’t forget, balance in your diet is important!
Hasina Hamid, MD
Fauquier Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lake Manassas
Piedmont Internal Medicine, Warrenton
- Drink more water. Drink at least 64 ounces of water each day. If you engage in regular physical exercise, you may need more water to stay hydrated. Sports drinks can be helpful to replace salts and provide some sugar if you are especially active. Sodas, energy drinks, fruit juices and alcoholic beverages are a big source of extra sugar. Cut them out. Find alcohol-free drinks, mocktails, that you can make. By cutting out alcohol, you’ll cut out a lot of empty calories. You can also choose water, tea, coffee, or other unsweetened beverages.
- Prioritize your sleep hygiene. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a third of U.S. adults say they typically get less than the recommended amount of sleep. Poor sleeping habits can raise your risk for high blood pressure, increased stress, weight gain, depression, loss of motor skills and poor heart health. If you are having difficulty maintaining good sleep hygiene or are experiencing any of the symptoms of a sleep disorder, it’s important to contact your healthcare provider to determine the best treatment for you.
- Schedule an annual check-up with your provider. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to schedule your annual check-up or any other health screenings you may need. Annual wellness exams and recommended health screenings give you and your provider the opportunity to catch health issues before they become serious and avoid any potential complications that arise from delaying care. Scheduling your annual check-up or screening is also a great way to stay on top of things like recommended immunizations and any other needed procedures.
Jenna Wong, DO
Fauquier Health Primary & Specialty Care at Lake Manassas
- Be realistic. As we kick off the New Year, you may reflect and decide to make some changes. Make sure you are making realistic lifestyle changes. Keep in mind, crash diets will make you more likely to yo-yo in weight and overall health.
- Be specific. Set specific, concrete goals for yourself. For example, “I will lift weights for X minutes, X times per week and jog for X minutes, X times per week.” Another great example to help mentally prepare you for each day would include, “I will meditate every morning when I wake up for X minutes, X times per week.”
- Food pyramid 101. As children we learned about the food pyramid and how many servings of which food to strive for daily. Then as adults, we tend to lose sight of that. I recommend you strive to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables every day. Change your mindset to focus on incorporating nutrients, rather than focusing on the avoidance of unhealthy, “yummy” foods.
Air travel tips: flu season
Are you planning to fly during flu season? Here are some helpful tips to avoid contracting or spreading the virus when you take to the skies.
• Maintain impeccable hand hygiene. This applies both on and off the plane. Sinks aren’t always accessible. Therefore, keeping a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your carry-on luggage or purse is a good idea.
• Avoid borrowing potentially contaminated items. Avoid asking for a pillow or blanket on the plane. Other people with the flu may have used these items. Instead, bring your own pillow, blanket, or travel kit.
• Stay hydrated. You’re more vulnerable to infection if your nose and throat are dry. Drink water or fruit juice fortified with vitamin C, or chew sugar-free gum to keep your mouth moist.
• Be respectful of others. If you’re sick and cannot postpone your trip, take steps to protect other passengers. For example, disinfect your hands often, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing (or, better yet, wear a surgical mask) and touch as few surfaces as possible.
Depending on where you’re going, you may need to visit a travel health clinic a few weeks before you leave to get the appropriate vaccinations and purchase health insurance. Enjoy your trip!
How to get medical cannabis
Medical cannabis effectively treats the symptoms of many diseases and conditions, including arthritis, anxiety, migraines, epilepsy, and fibromyalgia. Medical cannabis use is now legal in 37 states. Here’s how to get a medical cannabis card if medical cannabis is legal in your state.
Make an appointment with a professional.
Schedule a consultation with your family doctor to discuss your request. They’ll determine if your condition requires the use of medicinal cannabis and discuss any possible risks or side effects.
Sign up for the cannabis registry.
In most cases, you must sign up for your state’s medical cannabis registry by creating an online account and uploading your doctor’s approval. You’ll likely have to pay a fee to receive a medical cannabis card.
Find an authorized dispensary.
Once you have your medical cannabis card, you can visit a licensed dispensary in your state to purchase medical cannabis.
In most states, medical cannabis cards are only valid for a specific period. Keep track of your card’s expiration date and familiarize yourself with your state’s renewal process.
If you have any questions, talk to your family doctor or one specializing in medical cannabis.
Exercising while sick: Dos and don’ts
Regular exercise is a healthy choice for most people and a great way to shake off winter gloom. But when common winter illnesses hit, sometimes the healthiest choice is to stay home and rest.
Here are basic tips to help exercisers know when to grab their shoes and when to head back to bed.
DO: the neck check. Suppose your symptoms are all above your neck, such as a stuffy nose or mild headache. In that case, it’s probably fine to exercise, said Thomas Weidner, professor of athletic training at Ball State University, in an interview with the New York Times. Multiple studies have shown that exercise does not worsen cold symptoms or lengthen illnesses.
DON’T: hit the gym if you have any symptoms below the neck, including hacking coughs, nausea, upset stomach, fatigue, or body aches. Stay home instead and get some rest.
DO: take it easy. According to health.com, it might be a good idea to scale back the intensity if you’re used to high-impact workouts. A 20-minute walk is a good choice if you’re a little under the weather, and it may alleviate your cold symptoms.
DON’T: power through a fever or worsening symptoms. You should be fever-free for at least 24 hours before you consider working out again, and if you ever start to feel worse during your workouts, consider that a sign from your body that it’s time to rest.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, you should see a doctor if your winter cold doesn’t improve, worsens, or if you develop new symptoms.
Four tips to help seniors stay warm in winter
Seniors are sensitive to the cold due to metabolic changes that make it difficult for them to generate enough heat. Here are four tips for staying warm this winter.
1. Adjust the heat
Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature. If you want to keep your electricity bill down, increase the heat in rooms you frequently use and lower it everywhere else.
2. Dress appropriately
Wear wool clothing as much as possible. This material keeps you warmer than fabrics like cotton and polyester. Don’t forget to keep your hands, feet, and head covered too. This is where you lose most of your body heat. Plus, wearing thick socks and slippers will prevent your feet from touching cold floors.
Wear several layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm when going outdoors.
3. Eat well
To stay warm, your body needs to burn a fair amount of calories. Consequently, eating a balanced diet can help you fight the cold. Be sure to eat hot, hearty meals and drink plenty of water. Sipping herbal tea throughout the day is a great way to stay warm and hydrated.
4. Use accessories
If necessary, use a heated blanket when watching TV or put a hot water bottle in your bed a few minutes before you go to sleep.
If, despite your best efforts, you still struggle to stay warm, make sure to consult your doctor.
What you need to know about age-related hearing loss
Hearing problems can affect people of all ages. However, age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, affects nearly half of all people who are 75 and older. Here’s what you need to know about hearing loss as you get older.
Cell degeneration
The tiny hair cells inside your ear can become damaged or die as you age. Unfortunately, this causes progressive hearing loss.
However, hearing issues can also develop if the nerve pathways that carry information to your brain become less efficient. This can occur due to hereditary factors, various health conditions, and taking certain medications.
In addition, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease can accelerate hearing loss.
High-pitched sounds
Cell degeneration mainly affects the part of your ear responsible for hearing high-pitched sounds. Consequently, if you have presbycusis, you may be able to hear low-pitched noises but not register high-pitched ones. Your brain will therefore need to work extra hard to fill in the information gaps, which can make communication difficult.
Regrettably, age-related hearing loss is permanent. However, solutions like wearing hearing aids can improve your quality of life.
To have your hearing tested, consult an audiologist.
How to prioritize R & R during the holidays
If you have several days off around Christmas, be sure to take advantage of the available downtime. Giving yourself a well-deserved break is sure to do you good.
Set aside time for yourself
While you may have parties and other events to attend during the holiday season, consider blocking off a few days to rest and recharge simply. To ensure there’s enough time to pamper yourself and get a much-needed break, feel free to turn down one or more invitations
Plan activities you enjoy
Taking a breather doesn’t have to mean sitting at home and doing nothing. You can focus on whatever you enjoy most, whether it’s relaxing, moving your body, or going out with friends. Consider out¬door activities like skating, skiing, and sledding as well as indoor ones like watching a movie or reading a book.
Remember, getting downtime is essential for your health and well-being. Take it easy, and have a wonderful holiday.
