New Year’s Resolutions: How to put change ahead of comfort
The urge for self-improvement is strong at the start of a new year. It’s a time for looking back to see what kind of person we have been, and a time for looking forward and visualizing ourselves as the person we want to be.
Here we come to a big question: Is the urge for change more powerful than the drive to revert to what is comfortable to you? At first, change seems manageable, but as time goes on, we may tire like a runner in a long race. Then, as difficulties of our daily lives surround us, returning to our comfort zones could seem more important than making changes.
Keep these points in mind when making resolutions:
* When one resolution involves an important lifestyle change, don’t make any others. If you want to quit smoking, lose weight, and learn a foreign language, you won’t be able to do all three things at once.
* Study the obstacles to your resolution and determine ways to deal with them. If you want to lose weight, for example, decide to skip the ice cream and have a low-calorie popsicle instead. Tell friends you are not eating rich desserts, so they won’t tempt you.
* Think about professional help. Medical assistance could be valuable in stopping an addictive habit.
* Maintain your focus and monitor your progress. Keep a notebook and record how often the behavior you want to change occurs, who you were with, and how you felt. You’ll see a pattern that could be avoided in the future.
* If you break a resolution, don’t give up on the effort. See it as an opportunity for self-understanding. Treat yourself kindly.
New Year’s resolutions are supposed to make you feel good about yourself. If not keeping them makes you think badly about yourself, they aren’t worth the effort. Work at it, but lighten up and feel good.
On the 12th day of Christmas: Much less fun.
One of the most fun stories of the Christmas season is that of the Three Kings visiting the baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.
That gift-giving day is on the calendar as the 12th day after Christmas, Jan. 6, just about the time when most of us are packing away the gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the year.
Some people undecorate on January 1. If decorations have been up since before Thanksgiving, removing them right after New Year’s Day is recommended. The neighbors are probably tired of your lighted Santa, reindeer, and trees. The real Christmas tree and wreaths are getting pretty dry by that time.
Still, many people are sad to see their outdoor and indoor decorations go and wait until the unofficial undecorating day of January 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that undecorating day is prime time for falls. The CDC urges using steady step stools and ladders when taking down outdoor and indoor decorations. Take your time. Use the same amount of care as when putting them up.
Here are a few tips from professional decorators:
* Take photos of inside decorations and groupings you especially like so you will have a guide for next year. Box the groupings together.
* Discard broken pieces and donate redundant pieces to a charity. If you have ample storage space, save the giveaways until next October before donating.
* Clean decorations before storing them. Dust shiny tree ornaments. Clean white cotton objects, like white lambs, with a toothbrush and then coat with cornstarch. Toss artificial poinsettias in a bag with a half cup of salt to move the dust.
* Store decorations thematically or in their original boxes. For tree ornaments, it can be convenient to store according to color. Next year it will be easier to choose colors for the tree.
* Put artificial trees in their original boxes to protect them for future use and for convenient storage.
* Store outdoor decorations together in the garage, basement, or attic.
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Holliday Grainger, 33, actress, Manchester, England, 1988.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Mel Gibson, 65, actor, Peekskill, NY, 1956.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Brett Dalton, 38, actor, San Jose, CA, 1983.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Song Sang-ho, 54, actor, Gimhae, South Korea, 1967.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Linda Blair, 62, actress (Exorcist), Westport, CT, 1959.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Eddie Van Hallen, 66, guitarist, Nijmegen, Netherlands, 1955.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
January’s calendar of events around the country
Looking for somewhere to go or something to celebrate?
1-31 – NATIONAL GLAUCOMA AWARENESS MONTH. Web: preventblindness.org.
1-31 – NATIONAL SKATING MONTH. Web: Web: www.usfsa.org.
1-31 – NATIONAL SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH.
1-31 – NATIONAL VOLUNTEER BLOOD DONOR MONTH. Web: redcross.org/blood.
1 – NEW YEAR’S DAY. Legal holiday marks the 245th year of American independence (on July 4th, it becomes the 246th year).
1 – ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL. Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA. Web: allstatesugarbowl.org
1 – CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. 87th edition. 88th annual sporting event. Social distancing in force. The longest season ticket holders go first. orangebowl.org
1 – MUMMERS PARADE. Philadelphia, PA. 20,000 costumed Mummers.
1 – ROSE BOWL GAME. Pasadena, CA. 99th annual champion football game preceded by the Tournament of Roses Parade, televised, with floats, bands and equestrians. Web: tournamentofroses.com/ rose-bowl.
2 – HAPPY MEW YEAR FOR CATS DAY. Web: wellcat.com.
4 – CONGRESS ASSEMBLES.
6-Feb 16 – CARNIVAL SEASON.
6 – EPIPHANY
7 – INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMMERS’ DAY. Web: internationalprogrammersday.org.
13 – NATIONAL CLEAN-OFF-YOUR-DESK DAY.
14 – RATIFICATION DAY. Jan 14, 1784. Anniversary of the act that officially ended the American Revolution and established the US as a sovereign power.
16 – GET TO KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER DAY. Web: GetToKnowYourCustomerDay.com.
16 – RELIGIOUS FREEDOM DAY. Commemorates the adoption of a religious freedom statute by the Virginia legislature in 1786.
17-Feb 8 – CANCELLED Fort Worth Stock Show And Rodeo. Fort Worth, TX. Web: fwssr.com.
17 – INTERNATIONAL MENTORING DAY. Web: mentoring.org.
16-17 – BALD EAGLE APPRECIATION DAYS. River City Mall, Keokuk, IA. Web: keokukiowatourism.org.
18 – MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR, FEDERAL HOLIDAY.
29-31 – ZEHNDER’S SNOWFEST (With Ice And Snow Carving Competitions). Frankenmuth, MI. No entertainment, fireworks, or warming tent due to covid. Web: zehnders.com.
23 – NATIONAL PIE DAY.
23-24 – ORANGE CITY BLUE SPRING MANATEE FESTIVAL. Valentine Park, Orange City, FL. Web: themanateefestival.com.
28 – DATA PRIVACY DAY. Web: staysafeonline.org.
28-Feb. 7 – SAINT PAUL WINTER CARNIVAL. St. Paul, MN. Since 1886. Web: wintercarnival.com.
29-Feb. 6 – BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO. Rapid City, SD. Web: blackhillsstockshow.com.
31 – 2021 PRO BOWL.
31 – THE GRAMMY AWARDS. Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.
31-Feb 6 – CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK. Since 1974.
Where eagles fly in January
Bald eagles can be found in every U.S. state except Hawaii. The largest convergence takes place in December on the Chilkat River near Haines, Alaska. The salmon run attracts 3,000 to 4,000 bald eagles.
In the lower 48 states, January sees up to five thousand bald eagles wintering on the Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Paul, Minnesota. Several cities host bald eagle festivals during January including Dubuque, Keokuk, Rock Island, and Muscatine.
The bald eagle was designated as the national symbol in 1782. Two or three generations ago, however, most Americans had never seen one. By 1963, the eagles had virtually disappeared.
Efforts to protect our national symbol and preserve its habitat have brought the eagle back in significant numbers. The banning of DDT in 1972 and protection through the subsequent Endangered Species Act have helped the eagles recover.
In the Chesapeake Bay area near Annapolis, Maryland, their numbers have increased tenfold since 1977, when only 74 pairs nested in the watershed. It is now home to some of the nation’s most productive nesting grounds.
On the Upper Skagit River Watershed in northern Washington, bald eagles that traveled from Canada’s Yukon Territory and Alaska can be seen by the hundreds. Drawn by the salmon run, they make up one of the largest seasonal concentrations in the lower 48.
In late January and early February, visitors to any Kentucky or Southern Indiana lake or river can see evidence of the eagles’ return–one of the most remarkable wildlife success stories of the past 50 years.
The number of eagles in the Kentuckiana area depends on the weather. If winter farther north is mild, there are fewer birds. If it’s cold, eagles fly farther south. By March, they fly north again.
A guide to public transit etiquette
Taking the bus, train, or subway to commute requires you to share a small space with other people. Here are a few rules you should follow to ensure a smooth ride for everyone.
• Have your fare or ticket in hand or step to the side until you do to avoid holding up the line.
• Always let passengers exit the vehicle before you attempt to board, and then do so in an orderly fashion.
• Remain clear of the doorway once inside so riders can easily exit the vehicle. This will prevent delays caused by a blocked door.
• Remove your backpack when standing in a crowded vehicle, and don’t place items in the middle of an aisle.
• If you’re sitting, keep your bag on your lap instead of on the seat next to you.
• Keep your feet off the seats.
• Offer your seat to pregnant women, seniors, people with disabilities, and others who may need it more than you.
• Avoid having loud conversations and use headphones to listen to music.
Finally, remember to always thank the driver as you disembark.
The actual reason for Christmas stockings
Some people may claim that the tradition of hanging stockings comes from old Norse or European legends involving Father Christmas and reindeer.
There might be something to that, however irrelevant it is to parents today. Because the actual reason parents have Christmas stockings is sleep. A Christmas stocking, done well, is worth at least an hour of sleep on Christmas morning.
The kids can wake up at the crack of dawn if they please, and they can unload their stockings on their bed, eat the candy, play with the simple toys, and generally distract themselves for an hour before mom and dad have to haul themselves out of bed.
Some people put up fancy, decorative stockings, especially if they have a fireplace. This is totally understandable, especially if the stockings are lovely heirlooms.
But once again, this does miss some of the point.
Christmas stockings (and the search for them) make up one of the parent’s prime tools for luring kids away from their presents and bestowing still another hour of calm in the home. On Christmas Eve, make the kids go on a hunt for the largest sock they can find. This takes up at least an hour that would otherwise be used for begging for presents. Then the kids can label their socks and leave them outside their doors or dangle them unattractively on the fireplace. In the morning, they awake to find some weary soul has filled the socks with treats. Tip for the weary soul in question:
Don’t forget to fill the toe with the sock with an apple or orange. It takes up a lot of space.
