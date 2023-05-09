Interesting Things to Know
New Zelda promises surprises
After years of anticipation and tantalizing teasers, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives on May 12, 2023.
The long-awaited sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild will likely consume hours upon hours of playing time and move millions of copies. After all, its precursor has sold roughly 30 million copies.
The original Zelda was one of the first games to hint at how expansive and engaging video games could be. Ocarina of Time showed the full potential of 3-D gaming. Breath of the Wild demonstrated how much freedom a game could offer. What will Tears of the Kingdom offer? Rumor has it that there will be floating islands and a chance to soar through the sky. But many surprises await.
The inspiration for Zelda came from Shigeru Miyamoto, the mind behind many of Nintendo’s most famous franchises, who was inspired by early childhood experiences exploring woods and fields and occasionally getting lost in daydreams. An older Miyamoto set out to build a video game that would tap into the wonder of exploring unknown places.
Many early video games were extremely simple. Pong, a tennis-like game, featured a few white paddles and a white ball with nothing else. The original Zelda, on the other hand, allowed players to explore a world complete with mountains, rivers, forests, and more. Beyond that, everyone wants to be the hero, and with Zelda, you could literally save the princess.
After the release of the first Zelda, essentially every generation of Nintendo consoles has enjoyed at least one major Zelda game. Many of these games went on to be bestsellers and sold millions upon millions of copies. Check out some best game lists for a Nintendo console, and at least one Zelda game will surely appear. Skim through some lists of the best video games of all time, and you’ll likely find Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time, and A Link to the Past at or near the top.
Treasure: The priceless missing sword of Japan
The fate of treasures in war: They are intentionally destroyed, stolen, or simply vanish.
One of those missing treasures may still exist. A legendary Japanese samurai sword called Honjo Masamune passed from shogun to shogun for centuries, becoming a symbol of authority and power.
Although legendary, the 700-year-old sword is not mythical. It existed as a national symbol in Japan until the end of World War II, outliving many other national treasures. The Japanese themselves melted down many of their metal treasures to fuel the war effort, including ancient temple bells — but not the Honjo Masamune. That remained a symbol until the day Japanese fighters and families ceremonially surrendered their swords to end the war.
Considered to be the greatest samurai sword ever made, the sword was forged by Goro Nyudo Masamune in the 13th century when Japan had a Mongolian horde problem. The Mongols had already subjugated much of China and intended to conquer Japan the same way. When the samurai attempted to beat back the invading army, their weapons broke against the Mongols’ armor.
The Japanese turned to Goro Nyudo Masamune to redesign the swords that the samurai wielded. For Honjo, the swordsmith folded hot metal 30,000 times to create an immensely sharp tapered edge.
Honjo was so beautiful that the Shoguns used it to cement their claim to power. Eventually, the sword fell into the hands of the powerful Tokugawa clan, which controlled the shogunate for more than 230 years and retained the sword even after the shogunate was abolished.
Treasure hunters have tried to locate Honjo for decades. It is said that a mysterious American sergeant from the 7th calvary accepted the sword from Prince Iemasa Tokugawa when he surrendered it to occupation forces after the war’s end. But no such sergeant has been found. Even the name of the sergeant is disputed, though the sword once showed up on a list of confiscated items. Some say the sword may still exist somewhere in America, or maybe even in Japan, where someone saved it from destruction and kept the priceless work of art.
8 tasty facts about beef in the United States
May is National Beef Month, a time to show appreciation for the cattle ranchers who work hard 365 days a year to put nutrient-rich food on your plate. To celebrate, here are eight interesting facts about the U.S. beef industry.
1. There are more than 700,000 cattle and calf operations across the country, comprising about 92 million head of cattle.
2. Methane emissions from cattle decreased by 10 percent between 1990 and 2016.
3. The beef industry saw a 40 percent decrease in carbon emissions between 1961 and 2018.
4. Texas has the most beef cows in the U.S., accounting for roughly 15 percent of the nation’s cattle.
5. The U.S. is the largest global beef producer, producing nearly 28 billion pounds in 2021.
6. The average American consumes about 57 pounds of beef annually
7. The U.S. beef industry is becoming increasingly efficient. For example, in 1970, it took 140 million head of cattle to produce 24 million tons of beef. In 2015, it took just 90 million cattle to produce the same amount.
8. Cattle production is the largest agricultural industry in the U.S. and is growing annually.
Increase your beef industry knowledge by engaging with a local farmer or visiting a local meat processor. You can also celebrate National Beef Month in your own home by purchasing and cooking locally-raised beef.
May is Motorcycle Safety Month – Save a life: Be aware of motorcycles
Spring is in the air, and more motorcyclists than ever are on the road. But highway crashes continue to claim the lives of about 5,000 motorcyclists every year.
Collisions involving motorcycles lead to injury and death approximately 80 percent of the time, according to Ride Safe.
For motorcyclists, staying sober is the key to staying safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 30 percent of bikers involved in a fatal crash had alcohol in their system.
For drivers, the key to avoiding a horrific collision with a motorcyclist is to stay aware.
That’s easier said than done because while drivers are often aware of other cars, they might see a motorcycle but not remain aware.
Among the types of accidents:
- Car doors: Most states have dooring laws. These laws make it the responsibility of the car driver to look for oncoming traffic before opening the car door. If you open your car door into bicycle or motorcycle traffic, you can set up a potentially fatal accident. There is no way bikers, or even pedestrians, can get out of the way in time.
- Lane switching: When cars change lanes in traffic, motorcyclists are at their most vulnerable. Blind spots in cars make it difficult to see a narrow motorcycle. Motorcyclists have to be keenly aware of this danger, and drivers do too. A quick glance in the mirror might not tell you everything you need to know about traffic.
- Intersections: One of the most deadly locations for car-motorcycle collisions, these accidents usually involve failure to yield the right of way to a motorcycle.
In addition, motorcyclists have a responsibility to ride safely. They should keep weather conditions in mind. Riding in a rainstorm is dangerous, and riding with lightning can be fatal.
Motorcyclists should also keep road conditions in mind. Construction, road debris, cracks, and uneven pavement all cause accidents.
The rock photographer who didn’t develop his film
Do you ever look back and wish you had taken a photo of something or someone? Or, maybe you ran across an old film canister and wondered what was on it?
A man named Charles Daniels did.
Daniels has about 3,000 rolls of undeveloped film. And not just any film. At 79, he has rolls of rock history from 50 years ago. In his amazing youth, he was hanging out with the Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck, The Who, and Jimi Hendrix.
In the 1960s, Daniels was an emcee at the Boston Tea Party, a rock venue that opened in 1967. The artists that performed there are legendary: Sly and the Family Stone, The Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Joe Cocker, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and Santana, among others.
At the club, he became friends with rockers like Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, and Rod Stewart and later toured with many of them, always snapping his street photos of stars in casual moments.
But it turns out that although he didn’t have many of them developed at the time, he did keep the film — thousands of rolls that could add up to 60,000 photos of early rock history.
During COVID-19 lockdowns, he began thinking about whether to develop the photos. But the cost would be staggering: More than $40,000 just to look at the pictures, much less organize them.
Last year, Daniels set up a GoFundMe campaign that raised enough money to do the project.
Although he has health problems, there is a good chance that the untold history of rock will now come to life.
Want to be a ‘reel’ hero? Beware — danger lurks
Who doesn’t love those short videos — or reels — of a passerby rescuing a trapped animal?
Such a warm feeling. So sweet.
So dangerous.
What we tend to see are the successful rescues, not the ones gone horribly wrong.
Don’t put yourself in danger:
Maine, January 2021: A man tries to save a deer that has fallen through the ice. His boat capsizes, plunging him into the water. He had two things going for him: He was wearing a life vest, and the game warden was nearby. His body temperature was 89 degrees when he was rescued. The warden and sheriff rescued the deer.
Don’t put the animal in danger:
In India, a group of well-meaning people tried to rescue a cow that was somehow on the roof of a building. They got a crane and strapped the cow into a harness, but the cow tipped into the harness and fell to its death.
Don’t think the animal will be grateful:
Animals don’t have human emotions. Videos may say a rescued animal turned to thank his rescuers, but that is little more than human sentiment. In South America, a man tried to rescue a puppy from a ditch, but the mother dog attacked him.
Don’t put your own animals in danger:
In Illinois, a rescuer took in a family of raccoons but didn’t know that they had distemper. The ending was not sweet, and the animals did not live.
If you do see an animal in danger, but don’t have experience or the right tools, call the game warden, fire department, or sheriff.
A college degree for less than $1,000 a year?
How much is a college degree worth, and how much it costs — these are the things that parents face as their children grow.
A single semester at Harvard is going to cost more than $50,000. An in-state student at a state university will probably pay half that, but it still adds up to big money — and usually big debt for students.
But what if college costs less than $1,000 for two semesters?
It’s possible to pay $330 per semester at the Free University of Berlin, where students also get free public transportation and inexpensive books.
Elsewhere in the more than two dozen EU countries, university costs are also much lower than in the U.S.
Language may be a barrier, but many of the courses are offered in English.
To get a visa, the student would still have to show he or she could cover living expenses, which are calculated at about $12,000 a year.
According to the Wall Street Journal, students may have some concerns about the difference between European education and the U.S.
For one thing, there is less hand-holding. Students won’t find a lot of guidance counselors who can advise on which courses to take.
Undergraduate classes are large, and students can expect little interaction with professors. Students say the prevailing attitude is that the student has to be proactive and figure things out for themselves.
In addition, the student won’t find American recruiters lining up at their European university. A degree from a foreign college might not be well understood by American companies.
Nonetheless, it is at least possible to get out of college with no little or no debt.
