Local News
Newly named Petco Love invests in lifesaving work of the Winchester SPCA
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties announced today a $25,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Winchester, VA.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Winchester SPCA and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“This grant investment from Petco Love will have a direct and immediate impact on our ability to further our relationship with our local Petco and save more lives; we will be able to offer more adoption events and adoption specials, and our adoption counselors will help more people find a perfect family member,” said Lavenda Denney, Executive Director at Winchester SPCA.
For more information about the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, visit winchesterspca.org. Click here to learn more about Petco Love.
About the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties
The Winchester SPCA is a nonprofit organization working to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition. The shelter has been on a mission for pets and people since 1907 and serves Winchester City and provides supportive services to pet owners in Frederick and Clarke Counties and pets at high-risk shelters throughout the Commonwealth. The animal shelter is Fear Free Shelter certified. In 2021, the agency served over 1,300 animals in shelter, celebrated 969 adoptions, had a 97% save rate, and kept 617 pets out of shelter through their Pets for Life pet retention program.
About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
Local News
Virginia among 15 East Coast states participating in annual “I-95 Drive to Save Lives”
Virginia will be among 15 states, from Maine to Florida, participating in a two-day “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative along Interstate 95. On Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, 2021, Virginia State Police will be dedicating additional patrol resources to Interstate 95 traffic safety enforcement. Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers along Virginia’s entire 178 miles of I-95, from the border of North Carolina to Maryland. This year the initiative coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Virginia’s new hands-free law, this enhanced enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring. Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe, especially along the I-95 corridor.”
In 2020, Virginia recorded 37 traffic crash fatalities on I-95, six of which involved distracted driving. Additionally, five of those crashes involved drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In all, 625 people lost their lives in crashes along the entire 1,920 miles of I-95 last year.
In addition to complying with traffic laws, drivers are reminded that as of January 1, 2021, it is illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways. For more information on the new law, visit www.phonedown.org.
With increased patrols, State Police also remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
Community Events
Town Pavilion Ribbon Cutting and Opening April 9th
The Town of Front Royal will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed pavilion located near the Gazebo Area at Main and Chester Streets in Downtown Front Royal on Friday, April 9th at 11:30am. The Town encourages citizens and members of the press to attend this ceremony.
The pavilion was funded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $230,650.00. The Town competed with other municipalities throughout Virginia and was awarded the grant in September 2018…
The pavilion includes restrooms and free Wi-Fi. It will be open to the public to use during daylight hours. No reservations are necessary.
If any citizen or members of the press have any questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
(From a press release from Town of Front Royal.)
Local News
Lawmakers okay recreational marijuana possession, cultivation
Virginia lawmakers signed off on amendments that make the possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana and homegrown plants legal in the state in July as opposed to 2024.
“On July 1, 2021, dreams come true,” Marijuana Justice stated in a tweet.
The group has worked to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for the past two years but said more work must be done.
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed changes to House Bill 2312 and Senate Bill 1406, which passed earlier this year during the Virginia General Assembly’s special session. The House and Senate approved the changes Wednesday. The bills legalized marijuana possession and sales by Jan. 1, 2024, but marijuana legalization advocates and Democratic lawmakers lobbied to push up the date for recreational possession.
Adults 21 years of age or older will be able to legally possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana if they don’t intend to distribute the substance. Marijuana cannot be used in public or while driving, lawmakers said. Virginia decriminalized marijuana last year and reduced possession penalties to a $25 civil penalty and no jail time for amounts up to an ounce. In the past, possessing up to half an ounce could lead to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.
Individuals can also cultivate up to four cannabis plants without legal repercussion beginning July 1, with punishments ranging from misdemeanors to jail time if over the limit. The plants would need to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of people under the age of 21. Marijuana retail sales still do not begin until 2024.
The amendments passed along party lines in both chambers. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Two Senate Republicans last week stated their support of the amendments but voted no Wednesday. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, voted no. The vote was 53-44 in the House, with two abstentions. Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, voted no. Del. Vivian Watts, D-Annandale, did not vote.
“This is a historic milestone for racial justice and civil rights, following years of campaigning from advocates and community groups and a strong push by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus,” Marijuana Justice stated in a press release when the amendments were announced.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, said last week that legalizing simple marijuana possession now rather than later is important for racial justice.
“Waiting until 2024 to legalize simple possession and therefore stop the desperate policing is allowing this continued bias enforcement against Black Virginians to continue for three years,” Wise said.
Accelerating the legislative timeline was key, said Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church, one of more than two dozen legislators who co-sponsored the House bill.
“The figures show that it is much more common for a Black or Brown person to be charged with possession,” Kory said.
A state study released last year found that from 2010 to 2019 the average arrest rate of Black Virginians for marijuana possession was more than three times higher than that of white residents for the same crime—6.3 per 1,000 Black individuals and 1.8 per white people. This is despite the fact that Black Virginians use marijuana at similar rates as white residents. The conviction rate was also higher for Black individuals. Northam stated that people of color were still disproportionately cited for possession even after marijuana was decriminalized.
The legislation establishes the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority as the regulatory structure for the manufacture and retail sale of marijuana and marijuana products.
The governor’s amendments called for the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if it interfered with union organizing efforts; failed to pay a prevailing wage as defined by the U.S. Department of Labor, or classified more than 10% of employees as independent contractors. This part garnered heavy opposition. The amendments are the first attempt to dismantle the commonwealth’s right-to-work laws, Republicans said. However, lawmakers pointed out that several provisions of the bill are subject to the reenactment in the 2022 General Assembly session.
Northam’s amendments called for public health education. The amendments will fund a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. Law enforcement officers will be trained to recognize and prevent drugged driving with the latest amendments. Legislators approved budget amendments to help fund the initiatives.
Legislators spoke in favor of the governor’s educational campaign. Others worried about an increase in drugged driving. Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, said that law enforcement will not have time to prepare how to identify drugged driving. He cited a study that found 70% of marijuana users surveyed in Colorado said they drive while under the influence of marijuana.
“I think this is another time when we are putting political expediency, political agenda over what is right for the safety and security of our citizens,” DeSteph said.
Northam’s amendments allow for certain marijuana-related criminal records to be expunged and sealed “as soon as state agencies are able” and to “simplify the criteria” for when records can be sealed. The expungement of marijuana-related crimes was originally set for July 1, 2025.
The law will also allow individuals convicted of marijuana offenses to have a hearing before the court that originally sentenced them, Virginia NORML, a group that seeks to reform the state’s marijuana laws, stated in a post. That portion of the bill must be reenacted in 2022, the organization stated.
“We are sending a message to our kids that it is okay to do drugs in Virginia now,” said Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield. “As a mom of four young adults, I don’t like that message. I think it is selfish. I think it is reckless, and I think it is irresponsible.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said later that “the kids are already smoking marijuana.” She called it “a non-starter of an argument against the bill.”
Howell, a parent of two, spoke in favor of passing the bill.
“If we have to wait another three years, I will be in my 80s before I can do legally what I was doing illegally in my 20s.”
By Sam Fowler
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Crime/Court
Purcellville man arrested for discharging firearm on Frederick County traffic stop
A Purcellville man was arrested today after the firearm he was handling, during a traffic stop, was fired while a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy was approaching his driver’s window.
At 10:05 am, Deputy A. Cilento observed a grey VW passenger car, with no registration displayed, in the 600 block of Front Royal Pike. Deputy Cilento initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled off Rt 522 and onto Front Drive. As Cilento exited his cruiser, and approached the suspect vehicle, he observed three small children in the backseat before hearing the distinct sound of a weapon being fired. Deputy Cilento immediately notified dispatchers that the subject had just “discharged a firearm” and requested additional units.
Deputy Cilento drew his service weapon and gave the driver verbal commands as the suspect dropped the gun onto the floorboard. With additional units arriving on scene, the suspect was removed from the vehicle and detained. Units began checking the wellbeing of the three children and one adult passenger. Luckily, no one was struck by the round which exited out the bottom of the suspect’s vehicle, past Deputy Cilento, and coming to rest beside the left front tire of his sheriff’s office cruiser.
The suspect was identified as Daniel Zachary Cook of Purcellville. Cook made statements to investigating deputies indicating that he removed the weapon from his center console because he “seen what cops do to white and black people with guns”. As far as firing the weapon, Cook stated he was attempting to hide it when it went off. Cook’s passenger, Douglas Burke of Winchester, is the father to the three children present who range from ages 2 – 7. Burke stated he asked Cook what he was doing when he removed the gun from the console and, when Cook made the statement about what cops do, Burke demanded that Cook put the gun away.
It remains unclear why Cook would remove the weapon from the locked console in the first place if his intent were to simply hide it. Sheriff Lenny Millholland is both thankful and extremely concerned with today’s event. “Can you imagine if one of those small children would’ve been hit by this stray bullet on its way out of that vehicle?” Sheriff Millholland said before adding, “I truly believe this individual had it in his mind to harm my deputy when he pulled that gun out of that console after being pulled over. It is sad how the men and women of law enforcement are being perceived and treated these days.”
Cook was taken to the regional adult detention facility where numerous warrants, to include reckless discharge of a firearm, brandishing and carrying a concealed weapon, were obtained and served. Charges for the reckless endangerment of the three children were sought but denied by the Magistrate on duty who held Cook without bail.
Local News
What’s New at the 2021 Bloom, Part 6
The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce part six of our What’s New at the Bloom event series. The Festival will take place from April 23-May 2, 2021, with 21 planned events. Tickets are limited and many of our events will take place at alternate venues this year due to COVID-19. The Festival will follow all CDC guidelines and the Governor’s latest Executive Orders at all events. Participants should expect to follow all requirements, including the mask mandate in order to participate.
Please note below that the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon and the Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls recently relocated to Millwood Station Event Center from Piccadilly’s Public House due to limitations in the Governor’s latest Executive Order.
Tickets and registration are now available for the following events:
BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon
The annual BB&T, now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, 125 East Piccadilly Street.
This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon. The area’s business and community leaders know this is one networking event not to miss!
It is held in the heart of downtown Winchester in a restored grocery warehouse built in 1900, now known as Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant. Attendees enjoy a delectable lunch of custom-made Baltimore bratwurst with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.
Proper attire includes a jacket or tie. Gentlemen, raise your glasses in a toast to Apple Blossom’s nostalgic event.
Family & Friends Fun Run presented by Valley Health Systems and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics
Invite your family and friends to join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® in our first-ever virtual fun run. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to properly plan and host our traditional Valley Health Apple Blossom 10K or the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile races in 2021, but we have a fun alternative for Apple Blossom fans who love to run.
- Your Race
Run when it’s convenient for you and invite your family members and friends to join in. Pick a day and time between April 23-May 2, 2021 to run. We encourage you to share action photos on your social media pages. Tag us at @OfficialSABF or email us at info@thebloom.com!
- Your Pace
Our virtual run is not a competitive race but instead an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle while celebrating and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
- Your Distance
One mile, 5K, 10K, any distance… it’s your choice. Get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the beauty of springtime in the Valley.
- Your Place
Get out and explore. Plan your route and bring along a running buddy to enjoy the great outdoors!
Run Information
- Students/Youth registration is only $15.00.
- Adult registration is $20.00.
Everyone who registers will receive a beautiful commemorative race medal that highlights this year’s Festival theme “Back in Bloom” and an Apple Blossom inspired race bib. Technical race shirts with the Festival theme and sponsors are also available for an additional charge. Just add a shirt to your registration and pick your shirt size.
Running packets will be mailed out or will be available for pick-up at Festival Headquarters (135 N Cameron St) no later than April 23rd.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From over 55 thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased online or at the carnival site.
Carnival goers must wear a mask when not eating or drinking and follow CDC and State mandates.
Powers Great American Midways is one of the most highly respected carnival companies in the industry. Since 1980 they have traveled exclusively on the east coast of the United States. They have successfully secured many impressive locations performing at major state fairs, county fairs, festivals, and other celebrations.
Powers Great American Midways takes great pride in its safety, cleanliness and the overall appearance of their rides, food concessions and games. The show has been honored with the OABA “Circle of Excellence” award as well as the Pennsylvania Safety Award and a North Carolina Safety Award.
In its fifth generation the Powers family has emerged as one of the fastest growing and highly respected carnival families in the industry.
The Carnival will once again be located behind Ward Plaza at 2260 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601 on the following days and times:
- Fri, April 23, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Sat, April 24, 2021 | Noon-11:00 pm
- Sun, April 25, 2021 | Noon-10:00 pm
- Mon, April 26, 2021 | CLOSED
- Tue, April 27, 2021 | CLOSED
- Wed, April 28, 2021 |5:00-11:00 pm
- Thu, April 29, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Fri, April 30, 2021 | 5:00-11:00 pm
- Sat, May 1, 2021 | Noon-11 pm
- Sun, May 2, 2021 | Noon-9 pm
Tickets to the Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway will be sold onsite at the Carnival.
Midway at Frederick County Fairgrounds
The Midway continues to evolve into a Festive and Entertaining destination. The Midway features Family Friendly Games including Water Balloon Races, Duck Ponds, Fishing Games, Mini Basketball, and others many of which are prize every-time entertainment. Food Vendors from all over the East Coast serve traditional Fair Food as well as Novelty and International Cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.
Grab a Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, or a corn dog and enjoy the fun atmosphere!
The Midway will take place at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, located at 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook, VA 22654 on the following days and time:
- Thurs, April 29 | 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- Fri, April 30 | 2:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Sat, May 1 | 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Admission is FREE into the Fairgrounds during these times!
Festival Souvenir Store Grand Opening is Friday, April 9!
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Official Souvenir Store & Ticket Outlet, sponsored by our friends at Claudio’s Pizzeria, will open on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am and remain open daily through Monday, May 3, 2021. The store is located in the Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 across from Aeropostale near JCPenney. The store offers a wide selection of merchandise for your home and the entire family.
Local artisans and crafters offer a variety of home goods, decorations, and unique, one-of-a-kind items that can only be found in our store during the Festival each year. Artisan and crafter goods are exclusively available in the Festival store and cannot be purchased in our online store.
Looking for Festival event tickets? Stop by the Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet to purchase your tickets before your favorite event sells out. Tickets are in limited supply this year due to COVID restrictions so make sure you stop by during our Grand Opening to purchase your tickets. Fans can also purchase and download tickets online by visiting our Online Ticket Outlet.
Store hours:
- Mon – Thurs | 11am to 8pm
- Fri – Sat | 10am to 9pm
- Sun | 12pm to 6pm
Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and the Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon have moved to a new location!
Due to the Governor’s latest Executive Order and limitations on indoor gatherings at restaurants, the Festival has moved Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls and Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon from Piccadilly’s Public House to Millwood Station Event Center located at 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602.
Winchester Radiologists Pumps & Pearls will take place on Monday evening, April 26, 2021 from 6-9 pm. Tickets are available for $80.00/each.
Ladies Commonwealth Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11 am-1 pm. Tickets are available for $50.00/each.
Local News
COVID numbers continue trend downward but remain significant as health officials urge caution moving forward
The County Emergency Services update released the morning of April 5, shows over the past 31 days Warren County’s Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) case count rising by another 297 to a total of 2,601, with 5 more fatalities to a countywide total of 52 deaths attributed to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of deaths to cases in the county dropped slightly, from 2.04% on March 3 to 2.01% on April 5. That percentage remains above both Virginia’s state average of 1.65% (10,360 reported deaths out of 626,171 total cases in the Commonwealth) and national average of 1.82% (553,681 deaths out of 30,492,334 total cases). That is over a half-million Americans counted dead and more than 30-million impacted physically or counted as asymptomatic carriers of the Coronavirus disease in just over a year.
The number of Warren County people hospitalized by the COVID-19 Coronavirus rose to 96, up 7 over the past month. Statewide 26,725 people have been hospitalized.
As for our six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District, over the past month the total number of cases rose to 19,363, an increase of 1,484, from 17,879 on March 3. That compares to an increase of 1,788 in February.
An afternoon of April 5 check of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) website showed a continuation of the U.S. accounting for 20% to 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and fatalities. As of 1:32 p.m. Monday afternoon world cases were counted at 131,342,071, compared to the U.S.’s 30,925,269 = 4.24 or about 25% of cases; with world fatalities counted at 2,853,631, compared to the U.S. total of 560,601 = 5.09 or right at 20% of world COVID-19 deaths. Again, that is with 4% of the world population.
Those CDC numbers posted at 1:32 p.m. Monday, April 5, showed a jump of 6,920 deaths nationwide from the April 5 numbers reported in our county emergency services Coronavirus update gathered from the Virginia Department of Health earlier in the day.
And while numbers are trending down from post Phase 3/holiday season peaks seen in January (Warren County saw 692 new cases reported in January) and the first three weeks of February, health professionals are warning against abandonment of social distancing and masking precautions as the now-mutating COVID-19’s presence continues among efforts to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all Americans who want them; and states try to ease restrictions on businesses and customer accommodations inside and out, as appropriate.
Below, see details on local vaccination registration, distribution and our Health District, State and National numbers:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, distributed 11 a.m. April 5):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 899, Frederick 7,322, Page 1,917, Shenandoah 3,928, Warren 2,601 (96 are/were hospitalized, 52 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.01% total cases), Winchester 2,696; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 6,578,152 people tested (PCR only); 626,171 total cases [6.4% positive rate (PCR only)]; 26,725 total hospitalized; 10,360 total deaths (1.65%total cases).
- United States: As of April 4, 2021, there are 30,492,334 total cases and 553,681 total deaths (1.82%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (Comparative Data, as of March 3):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 765, Frederick 6,789, Page 1,832, Shenandoah 3,718, Warren 2,304 (89 are/were hospitalized, 47 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.04% total cases), Winchester 2,471; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,946,972 total people tested (PCR only); 580,108 total cases [6.6% positive rate (PCR only)]; 24,354 total hospitalized; 9,326 total deaths (1.61%total cases).
- United States: As of March 2, 2021, there are 28,456,860 total cases and 513,122 total deaths (1.80%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
- vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
- Effective March 18, 2021: The COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to “Phase 1c” eligible recipients. “Phase 1a and 1b” eligible recipients may still receive the vaccine as well. It is expected that all adults in Virginia will be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 18, 2021.
- Distribution THIS WEEK: VDH has one closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the RSW Jail, and one second dose clinic at the Gym (Fri 4/9). Valley Health has two clinics at the 15thSt. Gym (Mon 4/5 and Wed 4/7).
- Next WEEK: There is one VDH “first dose” vaccination clinic at a local manufacturing facility (Fri 4/16).
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
- valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors
- Key Leader Public Messaging:
- Frequently:
- continue teleworking if possible
- wash your hands (EO-72)
iii. avoid touching your face (EO-72)
- avoid gatherings (EO-72)
- wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors (EO-72)
- get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Long Term: Support local businesses as much as possible; this could make the difference between the business surviving the crisis or having to close permanently.
- Bottom Line: We are all in this for the long-haul; expect the effects of the virus to last through the winter and into next spring.
