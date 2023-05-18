Community Events
Newtown Heritage Festival has something for everyone
Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) will entertain all who attend. This lower Shenandoah Valley event is going to be all about fellowship. There will be something for everyone – music, appetizing food vendors, broad and diverse craft tents, free guided history trolley tour, museums, classic car and truck show, main street parade and fireworks.
Families schedule reunions around the event each year, old friends are back in town and children are mesmerized by the live experience. This two-day event is all about promoting a hometown experience. Come Saturday afternoon, Newtown Commons will evolve into an electrifying fun packed, family filled get-together. It is what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.
On Friday May 26, the festival music begins at 6:30 pm with perennial favorites “Crosswinds” and “Souled Out” performing on the Newtown Stage (5165 Main Street). Crosswinds is based in Frederick County and perform today’s Country Hits…and the Classics that count and do some 90’s alternative rock. Souled Out is a Funk/R&B/Soul/Rock band, from Winchester. This high-energy dance band encourages fans to dance the night away with a long list of tunes guaranteed to satisfy all age groups.
The music is followed by the outdoor family night movie “The Sandlot,” sponsored by Seth and Kelly Thatcher. The Sandlot is a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music and movie.
Saturday May 27, will kick-off at 8 am with a Veteran’s Day Observance on the Memorial — Old Stephens City School. The featured speaker is Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz.
A classic car and truck show will be held at the old Stephens City School (5516 Main Street) from 9 am to 1 pm.
About thirty craft vendor tents will be on site hawking hand-made jewelry, arts and prints, tote bags, soaps, candles, woodcarvings, and blacksmithing small-scale art.
The 2023 blue and gray Grandville Pottery commemorative is a plate style spoon rest. Avoid messes in the kitchen with the perfect place to rest spoons and ladles. The commemorative will be sold at the Information Tent located on the Commons.
Food vendors will be serving customers traditional festival menu items such as barbecue, custom hot dogs and hamburgers, cheese steaks, pizza, street tacos, wraps, nachos, and novelty ice cream, kettle corn, freeze-dried candies, sweet deserts, snow cones and funnel cake.
For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will all be featured comprehensively! The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.
The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long parade through the historic district highlights the hometown festival. The parade continuously wows the crowd with an honor guard, local marching bands, business and church floats, Miss Newtown Pageant winners, dignitaries, boy scouts, civic groups, antique cars, firetrucks, military vehicles, and numerous walking groups. There is an excitement in the air come 2 pm when approximately 2,500 residents’ line both sides of the street and sit on curbs, fences, walls, porches and in lawn chairs, waving, shouting, laughing, and soliciting the attention of parade participants. The parade fosters a sense of affection and joy within our community. Plaques will be awarded for the Adrian O’Connor Best Display of Heritage, Best in Originality and Best Overall Appearance.
The music starts up again on Saturday at Noon with the “Newtown String Band” at the Newtown Stage. The Lexington band is self-described as Acoustic/Bluegrass/Americana genre. The sweet-picking foursome, will play the ‘Music of the Valley.’
This year, the all-day Selfie Tour has expanded and welcomes you to visit each one for a memorable collection of Selfies! Standup images and hand-held head cutout boards will be peppered around the Commons and throughout the Town and surrounding area to provide great photo opportunities.
The Stephens City McDonald’s restaurant will sponsor a pie eating contest for both youth and adults at 5 pm on the Commons. Contestants must pre-register at the Information Tent. Prizes will be awarded.
From 3 pm to 6:30 pm, the festival will introduce newcomers’ “Gunner Heathe” and “A Little Too Serious.” Gunner Heathe, a Front Royal native, will perform a mix of Country/Rock/Alt covers, and his own original music. An Indie/Alt Rock band from Winchester, “A Little Too Serious,” will play their own original songs.
Closing on stage at 7 pm to bring on the night will be “Dunlap & Mabe.” With roots planted firmly in bluegrass, the band stretches their sound in ways that all audiences will enjoy. Absolutely killer fun, and unforgettable.
The NHF Festival will wrap-up with a scintillating fireworks display, to the delight of 3,000 spectators, and sponsored by the Hollis Family Foundation.
Special guest to attend Warren Coalition’s presentation of “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction”
Warren Coalition’s presentation of “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction” scheduled for May 23rd at Samuels Public Library, has caught the eye of The Honorable James W. “Jim” Carroll, former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
“We are honored to announce that Mr. Carroll will be joining us for the noontime session of ‘Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction,” said Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator. “He will speak for a few moments at the beginning of the presentation.”
The Fentanyl 101 presentation will be offered at both 12 noon and at 6:30 pm. The free presentation is open to the public. No reservation is required. At both sessions, Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett will share the basics about fentanyl along with the latest news and trends. Attendees will learn how opioids work in the body, the changes that occur in the brain from opioid misuse, signs of misuse, pressed pills, Xylazine, what you can do to help prevent opioid misuse and how to help a loved one who struggles with opioid misuse. A Q&A session will follow the presentation if time allows. Bring your lunch or dinner if desired (please note that the library is a nut-free zone).
For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org.
James Carroll Bio:
The Honorable James W. “Jim” Carroll was sworn in as the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) on January 31, 2019 following a unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate. Mr. Carroll previously served as the Acting Director and Deputy Director of ONDCP from February 2018 to January 2019. His strategic vision for the organization is best summarized in two words: “Be Relentless.” It’s the advice President Trump gave Director Carroll when he nominated him to lead ONDCP, and the North Star that drives his vision in support of the organization’s mission to stop the flow of illegal drugs in the United States and connect those suffering from substance use disorder with the tools they need to be put on the path to recovery.
Under the leadership of President Trump and Director Carroll, the United States saw its first annual decrease in overdose deaths for the first time in 30 years; the amount of drugs seized by law enforcement at our Nation’s borders stands at all-time highs; and record Federal grants have been awarded in support of drug interdiction and public health programs.
In his role as “Drug Czar,” Director Carroll serves as the principal advisor to the President of the United States on drug policy and oversees a passionate staff of approximately 100 professionals. He oversees a budget of more than $35 billion and coordinates the activities and related funding of sixteen Federal government agencies and departments to reduce the supply of and demand for illicit substances.
Prior to joining the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Director Carroll served as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House. Previously in the Administration, Mr. Carroll served as General Counsel of the Office of Management and Budget and as Deputy Assistant and Senior Counsel to the President. Before joining the Trump Administration, Mr. Carroll served as Washington Counsel at the Ford Motor Company and as General Counsel of the Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm that supports non-profit organizations and initiatives.
This is Director Carroll’s second time serving the American people in support of the President of the United States. During the George W. Bush Administration, Mr. Carroll held several positions including Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to the President at the White House, Deputy General Counsel and Acting General Counsel at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. Mr. Carroll began his career as a state prosecutor in Virginia after earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
Film Club: 05/19/2023 @ 9:55pm
Newtown Heritage Festival set for car and truck show and guided history trolley tour, Saturday, May 27
Newtown Heritage Festival's (NHF) Classic Car & Truck show is back for its 2nd year on Saturday May 27, 2023. Festival officials expect seventy-five cars, and trucks to cruise into the old Stephen City School campus (5516 Main Street) for the annual gala event, which runs from 9 am to 1 pm. The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long NHF parade through the Stephens City's historic district will include some of the participating classic cars and trucks.
Newtown Heritage Festival’s (NHF) Classic Car & Truck show is back for its 2nd year on Saturday May 27, 2023. Festival officials expect seventy-five cars, and trucks to cruise into the old Stephen City School campus (5516 Main Street) for the annual gala event, which runs from 9 am to 1 pm. The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long NHF parade through the Stephens City’s historic district will include some of the participating classic cars and trucks.
- Registration: Commences at 9 am.
- Entry Fee: $15
There will be 13 trophies awarded during the Newtown Heritage Classic Car and Truck Show.
- Best of Show, best overall car, or truck. Multiple judges to award points for exterior, interior, engine compartment, wheels, and overall cleanliness.
- Mayor’s Choice, Mayor Mike Diaz’s personal choice for the vehicle he would most like to drive.
- Best Truck, 2nd place, and 3rd place.
- Best Ford Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Chevy Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Dodge Car, and 2nd place.
- Best Antique Car, and 2nd place.
All proceeds go to support next year’s Newtown Heritage Festival programs.
Ron Dailey is the NHF Car and Truck Show Event Manager. “The 1970 Chevy Impala, owned by John and Amy Welsh of Winchester, received the 2022 Best in Show. The Impala was the finest looking and best maintained vehicle at the event,” said Dailey. Other than grading the entries, Dailey does not get caught up in the competition for awards. He enjoys walking around, meeting car owners and car show visitors, and admiring everybody’s ride. “I am just a true car loving guy, so all twenty-five vehicles that were registered for the 2022 Car and Truck Show had relevance and my own personal interest,” Dailey said.
According to Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz, he chose the 1950 Ford F-1 Pickup for the 2022 Mayor’s Choice award because of the classic look. “The color was beautiful. The truck was very slick looking and it is one I would want to drive if given the opportunity. Plus, owners Dave and Joan Ritchie of Stephens City, were genuinely excited about the pickup having been entered and just participating in the event. I hope they enter again this year and challenge the newcomers,” Diaz said.
The most important car show which happens every year, just happens to be your local car show. While big-name events make the news, it is your local car show that serves as the bedrock of the car community in your area. These small, humble shows are the foundation of car culture.
If you have never been to a car and truck show before, you may not know exactly what transpires. Why do oodles of people attend these local shows? Car and truck events are usually represented by people of all ages who have one thing in common; they love these vehicles. It does not really matter if you have been to dozens of shows or if you have never been to a show and just come out to simply view great looking cars and trucks. Regardless of your experience, everyone is always welcome.
Most car shows feature many cars, trucks and often tractors. Some of these vehicles are classics that have been lovingly restored, while others are newer models that are popular with car enthusiasts. Car shows are usually localized, typically consisting of car enthusiasts who meet to socialize and share their passion with other car owners who love to exhibit custom, classic, or exotic cars. Classic car shows have long been a place for gearheads to gather with fellow devotees to show off their antique or newly modified rides.
Classic cars compete on a completely different level. It is not about efficiency and speed, but about the experience, style, exclusivity, and craftsmanship, all of which are universal and timeless. Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art, and automotive history.
NHF thanks the Stephens City police for handling traffic management for all events. The food vendor at the Stephens City school campus location will be Bam Bam’s BBQ. For more information about the Classic Car and Truck Show, call Ron Dailey at 540-327-2748.
Guided History Trolley Tour
For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation, Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven-stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will be comprehensively highlighted. The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.
The seven-stop history tour includes:
- Kelly Washington’s House: the life of an NFL star who grew up in town.
- Rosenwald School Location: an elementary school for African Americans, including stories from people who attended school there.
- Green Hill Cemetery: the story of how the Town of Stephens City has used public land, and highlights from some of the people interred here.
- Bill Bass’ House: the life of a scientist who pioneered a new CSI technique and inspired a bestselling novel, and who also grew up in town.
- Locust Grove Cemetery: African American cemetery, including some important citizens interred here.
- Backstreet: a tight-knit, mostly African American community from the twentieth century.
- Bel Air: a home for later generations of the Stephens family, who founded this town in 1758.
There also will be three museums open throughout the town from 10 am – 4 pm. The Tavern building at 5408 Main Street houses exhibits of local craftsmanship, the Civil War and early European and African American history. The Wagon exhibit at 5516 Main Street focuses on the local wagon making trade and tools of the early 1800s. The Steele & Bro Store at 5353 Main Street showcases items that were available for purchase during the early twentieth century.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. It was established in 1990 by the late Mildred Lee Grove, a life-long resident of Stephens City. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s that originally housed the Foundation’s Museum, the Stone House Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley.
About the NHF:
The Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc. was organized in 1993 to bring the Stephens City community together to awaken and honor the prolific history of the village once known as Newtown. According to the By-Laws of the Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc., the purpose of the annual festival is to provide a forum for the citizens of Stephens City to celebrate, study, and embrace the rich cultural heritage and history of the town for both residents and non-residents alike.
At the request of the Town council, a group of local citizens came together to establish a festival that would celebrate and acknowledge the place of Stephens City in the Shenandoah Valley. Later, under the leadership of Tootie Rinker, first festival president, the volunteer festival committee began to organize a debt free, volunteer and donations driven event. The monies reserved would allow for the organizers to pass on the savings with admission to all indoor and outdoor events—offered free of charge.
Details of Humane Society’s Memorial Day weekend celebration of ‘Dogs of War’ at Wagner Shelter – all are invited!
The unusual “doubleheader” Memorial Day weekend continues for the second consecutive year May 27 and May 29 – the first date bringing to the fore a rare — locally, anyway — “Salute to the Dogs of War” and those animals serving local law enforcement at home (Saturday, May 27 at noon) and the regular salute to all of those who have given their lives for their country in years past (Monday, May 29, also at noon).
Reserve U.S. Marine Corps Lt/Col. Robert MacDougall will lead the Monday ceremony at the county courthouse grounds on East Main Street; Malcolm Barr Sr., a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and a veteran of Britain’s Royal Air Force, heads the “Dogs of War” memorial at the HSWC Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, off of Shenandoah Shores Road, two days earlier.
Two highlights of this year’s shelter activities will be an appearance by the newly minted Valley Chorale and a keynote speech by Washington D.C. visitor Steven Herman, D.C. bureau chief of Voice of America (VOA).
Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, who was a U.S. Army dog handler during the waning days of the Vietnam War will lay one of two wreaths donated each year to the two events, that at the Saturday ceremony. Rogers will lead an honor guard of local police officers including Cpl. Kevin Orndorff and Detective Bradley Pennington, placing a wreath donated by Fussell Florists of Front Royal. A similarly donated wreath will be laid in memory of the fallen at the Monday noon ceremony. Capt. Crystal Cline is in charge of the Saturday honor guard ceremony and has invited participation from Warren County Fire & Rescue and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both of which have K-9s on their staffs. FRPD K-9 Officer Olivia Meadows and her police dog Marley will represent war and domestic dogs past and present, Cline said.
Barr, a retired journalist and military writer during the 1960s and an animal lover since his teens, got the idea of a local observance honoring military service dogs while awaiting a B-52 bomber flight over Cambodia on the distant Pacific island of Guam where he visited a World War II war dog cemetery. It was hidden in a jungle clearing, the resting place for 22 war dogs and now has a handsome Marine Corps memorial to these animals that may otherwise have been forgotten.
At the invitation of HSWC, Barr cleared a grassy space on the animal shelter property featuring a life size statue of a German shepherd dog as its centerpiece.
For the Saturday event, Barr’s neighbor, Douglas Meador of Rockland will again provide loud-speakers and microphones for which the animal shelter says “thank you!” Another neighbor, Susan O’Kelly, a hospice volunteer, with help from other Rockland ladies, will provide finger food in the shelter boardroom while members of the HSWC board of directors will provide guided tours of the shelter to interested visitors.
For further information, contact Meghan Bowers, phone and/or email at 540-635-4734 or director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
(From a release by HSWC)
SAR provides Color Guard for Naturalization Ceremony
On May 12, 2023, compatriots from Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Naturalization Ceremony held at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill National Memorial. The event honored 30 applicants as they took the Oath of Citizenship and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. A choir from the Brookneal Elementary School provided patriotic songs to open the ceremony with a welcome provided by Hope Marstin of the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation.
Patrick Henry Jolly, the fifth great grandson of Patrick Henry provided “Comments on Immigration, October 1783” prior to the United States Marshal opening the court that was presided by the Honorable Norman K. Moon, Senior United States District Judge. Next came the presentation of the colors by the Virginia State Color Guard, commanded by Dale Corey. The applicants were presented with administration of the oath and presentation of certificate of citizenship by Judge Moon. The following is the Oath of Citizenship:
“I hereby declare, an oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
After the completion of the oath ceremony, the Honorable Jason Miyares, Attorney General, Commonwealth of Virginia gave a presentation and welcomed the new citizens. This was followed with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem prior to the retirement of the colors.
SAR participants included Virginia Society President, Ernie Coggins, George Washington Chapter; Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Allan Phillips, Col James Wood II; Bill Schwetke and Doug Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; Mark Day and Charles Driscoll, Patrick Henry; Gary Hall, Dan River and Mark Sink, Sgt Maj John Champe.
Warren County High School presents its Spring Choir Concert
Warren County High School, on May 13, 2023, hosted a Spring Choir Concert that left the audience captivated and inspired. The event showcased the exceptional talents of the school’s choir under the guidance of choir director Mrs. Beth Whitney and the skilled accompanist Mrs. Karen Schlosser. The concert not only highlighted the students’ musical abilities but also emphasized the significant role music plays in their lives.
The selections performed by the choir reflected the diverse range of musical genres and showcased the students’ versatility. The evening commenced with the enchanting rendition of “Non nobis Domine,” followed by the vibrant “Tres Canciones de los Elementos.” The audience was then transported to the rolling hills with the heartfelt performance of “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The harmonious piece “Harmony” and the soulful “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy” brought us to the instrumental interludes.
The talented instrumentalists presented their skills, Morgan Brown’s “Faster Car” set an energetic and lively tone, while Johnny Wiseman’s “Paranoid” added a touch of suspense and intrigue. Winter Kiber’s “Spring (The Four Seasons)” provided a breathtakingly beautiful musical journey.
The harmonies of “Rewrite the Stars” captured the hearts of all present. The uplifting and motivational piece “Omnia Sol,” uplifted spirits, and the iconic “We are the World 25 for Haiti” served as a reminder of the power of unity and compassion.
As the concert drew to a close, Mrs. Beth Whitney took the opportunity to honor the seniors and other individuals who had contributed to the choir class’s success. With gratitude and admiration, Mrs. Whitney presented awards to those deserving students and individuals, recognizing their commitment and dedication. It was a moment of celebration and acknowledgment for their hard work, passion, and contributions to the vibrant choir community at Warren County High School.
This Spring Choir Concert highlighted the undeniable importance of music in students’ lives. It showcased not only the students’ immense talent but also the numerous benefits that music education brings. Music has the power to inspire, uplift, and unite individuals. It fosters creativity, discipline, teamwork, and self-expression. The Warren County High School Spring Choir Concert served as a testament to the incredible impact of music on students’ personal growth and overall well-being.
Watch the WCHS Spring Choir Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Members of the WCHS Choir include:
Seana Andrews
J.J Bourgoin
Mal Bredel
Heather Brookman
Katherine Colato Ramirez
Kiara Douglas
Isabela Eriksson
Benjamin Farris
Jasmin Flores Portillo
Bella Freiland
Amanda Cenari
Winter Kibler
Kaycie Light
Katie Luebke
Kaylee Presgraves
Alaura Repass-Nardone
Nick Rotenberry
Alizia Striker
Milo Whitman
Noelani Woodfin
Kelly Woods
Vic Wright
