Opinion
NFC LEAST
The unavoidable fact that one of the NFC East’s four terrible teams is going to make the playoffs this season as a National Football League division winner is a travesty. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have four of the worst win-loss records in the NFL.
However, since one of the NFC Least’s four flailing franchises will win their division by default, one of these embarrassingly bad NFC East teams will be playing in the playoffs at home in January, while much more worthy National Football Conference teams from other divisions – such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears – are forced to fight for wild card playoff spots with odd man out.
Fans of professional football should demand a rule change in time for next season whereby no NFL division winner with a losing record should ever be allowed into the playoffs again. Instead, an additional wild card team should be chosen to replace any division winner with a losing record in the playoffs.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Christmas in 2020
As I read over the article I was going to send out today, I realized it was too depressing. Instead of comparing the events of this past year to history, I decided I needed something more uplifting, like Christmas. For many, Christmas is the happiest time of the year. For Christians, it celebrates the birth of the baby Jesus when the Angels proclaimed to the shepherds, “Peace and good will towards men.”
If you are not Christian, it is still a time celebrated, as Fred said to his uncle Ebenezer Scrooge, “I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round…as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good.”
Yet Christmas in 2020 does not seem to fit. It is not a time of peace, as our nation is still tearing itself apart over the past election and COVID is making it impossible to gather with the ones we love to celebrate. People are struggling everywhere with sickness, loneliness, and finances. For many, it may not seem like Christmas.
As I pondered Christmases past, I thought of Christmas 1914, another year when families were separated. This is a story that most know, but maybe we could use a reminder. In 1914, the world was suddenly tearing apart as the major European nations chose sides and began slaughtering each other in ways never imagined. Before the war was over, the nations of England, France, Russia, Germany and Austria all lost around a million people each to this contest. It was not a necessary war. Neither side was the good or bad guys. Neither side had done a great wrong that needed stopping. It was more a family feud among ruling cousins who happened to be royalty.
The war quickly turned into a stalemate as Germany’s advance was halted at the Battle of the Marne that lasted from Sept. 6-12, costing the lives of almost 150,000 men. Any chance of a quick war was destroyed as both sides continued to engage throughout the rest of the year. To fight this war, both sides dug trenches across France. For the next five years, soldiers lived, worked, and fought in the trenches. Their conditions were miserable as they were crowded, muddy, lice- and rat-infested, disease- ridden, and vulnerable to artillery fire. As bad as the trenches were, leaving them was worse. Every so often, soldiers of one side were required to rush out of their trenches towards the enemy trenches only to be shot by machine gun fire. Living in a WWI trench was a living nightmare.
As December came, it was obvious that the war was not going to end, and families and soldiers had to prepare for a Christmas separated. The Pope got involved and asked for a Christmas truce from the fighting, but the high command on both sides did not agree. What happened was done completely spontaneously and done by the men themselves. On Christmas Eve in certain sectors the German soldiers put out Christmas trees, a German tradition, and began to sing Christmas carols. As most of the carols were the same on both sides and the trenches were only a couple of dozen feet apart, the British and French soldiers began to join in. The next morning without permission and at times against orders, the men from both trenches came out and met in no-man’s-land between the lines. They began to exchange small gifts like sweets, cigarettes, and alcohol. There was a spirit of kinship among these men who under different circumstances could have been friends. They were all in the same position of cogs in a fight among nobles. Eventually a football (soccer ball for us Yanks) was produced and the men spent the rest of the morning kicking it around, trying to forget what they had experienced over the past several months and what they would have to do the next day. At least for that one night and day, Christmas united them and brought them a bit of peace.
The Christmas truce only happened that one year. By Christmas 1915, the fighting had become even more brutal and the high command on both sides made sure it was not repeated. By the end of the year the truce had almost become a legend, the truth of which many started to doubt. Yet there are letters and pictures from both sides that showed that there was something magical about Christmas and, when left to their own devices, the troops felt the need for goodwill to all men.
This Christmas season is different, and I know many are much worse off than I am. However, no matter the circumstances, I hope we can all take some inspiration from 1914 and allow Christmas in our hearts. If I may paraphrase Dickens, may it be said of us that we knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Everyone!
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.HistoricallySpeaking.blog.
A Happy Creek riprap/Vietnam bombing analogy
Ben Tre is a city in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam, made famous by the statement of an unnamed US Army officer to AP correspondent Peter Arnett in the aftermath of the crippling aerial assault it suffered at the hands of the US Air Force during the Vietnam War: It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.
No more idiotic words could be uttered until Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock stated a lapse of upkeep of the Happy Creek bank as one reason for its destruction, noting: “You can’t let this area, if it’s a beautiful piece of our town, you can’t neglect it for 13 years and expect it to remain beautiful. Change has to come about.”
Well, that gem should be carved on the wall of the Town Council headquarters. Basically, if it’s working well with spots of erosion that need patching, we should tear it ALL up. Again, why? He went on to say by destroying this creek, we wouldn’t have to upgrade the Town’s Waste Treatment plant. But didn’t we just spent millions of dollars to upgrade this plant? I know that the plant would have to be upgraded to accommodate the various proposed monster developments, but that’s OK, the new duplicate water pipe will take care of all concerns, like diverting stormwater from the sewers into the creek at a rapid pace will on this end.
Answer the questions: Whose idea was this? What is the budget? Where did the money come from? I will add, “Why wasn’t anyone watching the guy with the chainsaw and backhoe?” At least he did something artistic – he made chainsaw art of mushrooms using the wood he cut down.
OK, limit the number of people who can attend your meetings. Someday, you won’t have this rock to hide under.
Do us a favor Mr. Sealock, please don’t visit the Grand Canyon. It’s been doing just fine without your intervention. I have decided to change the name from Tederick’s Trench to Sealock’s Sewage Run.
Very Respectfully,
F. Schwartz
Warren County
Presidential Pardons
There comes a time for every president when they must face the inevitable reality that they are out of a job. What do most of these men do with this realization that campaigning is over? They pardon whomever they want without fear of consequences. The best evidence that Trump deep down knows he lost is the pardon of Michael Flynn. Flynn will be only the first of many and a few will be controversial, but, historically speaking, it will be difficult to surpass the controversy of past pardons and even more difficult to surpass past presidents’ numbers. Of course, the entire premise of this article will change if he attempts to pardon himself.
First as always, the Constitution. Article II, Section II reads, “He shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” In other words, it is perfectly legal for Trump to pardon anyone he sees fit for any reason.
Every pardon Trump grants will seem provocative, but compared to past ones they may actually be tame. That is, unless he pardons his kids or himself. When comparing presidents to Trump, it is always good to look at Andrew Jackson, one of the past leaders with whom Trump has much in common with. Jackson has one of the most interesting pardon stories in history. In 1830, two men were convicted in court of robbing mail trains and putting the mail carriers’ lives in danger. The two men, James Porter and George Wilson, were sentenced to death as per the law for robbing the mail with use of deadly force.
Porter was hanged, but a massive campaign began to spare the life of Wilson. At first, Jackson was hesitant to interfere with the courts. The train conductors had testified the two men used violence to take the train. Yet, prominent men, including Baptist minister Thomas Porter, befriended Wilson and his family. Porter began to publish accounts of the trial and helped Wilson’s mother write an appeal to the president. As the case became more well-known, Jackson received a petition signed by hundreds, including leading lawyers and ministers. They wanted Jackson to consider Wilson’s young age and admission of guilt. Jackson eventually came around and pardoned him of the capital crimes, leaving him with a twenty-year prison term.
Yet not all were happy with the pardon of one violent criminal, especially when the other, Porter, had been hanged. One local Philadelphia merchant, James Gowen, wrote Jackson that he understood the mass outpouring of sympathy and the number of signatures, but compared it to the same sympathy and signatures against Indian removal, which Jackson ignored. Gowen then wrote, “Far be it from me to throw any obstacle in the way of clemency, but I conceive it my duty to apprise your Excellency, that if Wilson be pardoned and Porter executed, it will produce a strong sensation among the Irish.” Gowen later claimed that Wilson was pardoned because he was native-born while Porter was Irish and so not worthy of Jackson’s time.
Jackson’s camp released its own version of the pardon, claiming Wilson was released because “his youth and inexperience in crime, his full confession and Christian penitence, and the earnest supplications,” while Porter was the ringleader and hardened criminal. In the end it did not matter. Wilson actually refused the pardon, claiming it was his moral obligation to accept the punishment for his crimes. The case went to the Supreme Court, which ruled you cannot force a pardon on someone who refuses it. Wilson was eventually hanged, making this pardon one of the most controversial and perplexing.
As for numbers, I don’t know yet how many Trump will pardon, but it is doubtful he will be record- setting. FDR, in his four terms, pardoned 2,819 individuals. In modern times, the president with the most pardons is Trump’s predecessor, President Obama. He pardoned and commuted more than 2,000. His most controversial was the pardon of Chelsea Manning, who had served sonly even of her thirty-five years. Manning had been convicted of leaking classified military information. Advocates had been pushing for Manning’s release after attempted suicides and the military’s lack of action on Manning’s request for gender reassignment surgery. As expected, Obama’s pardon was highly criticized from the right and the military.
Pardons can be extremely controversial and self-serving for presidents. Most wait until their last days in office to hand out the most provocative ones. The Constitution puts no parameters on pardons except for impeachment. Trump will probably have a few controversial ones, but, historically speaking, it will be hard to top those that have come before.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Voting Rights
Going to bed on election night it looked as if President Trump might win the election. But as the mail-in votes started being counted the next day, Trump’s lead slipped away in many important swing states. With mail-in voting and early voting occurring because of COVID-19, there have been many discussions about voting rights. Some say voting is a right and measures need to be made to guarantee everyone has the right to vote, whereas others say more measures are needed to protect the integrity of the vote. Both sides have made strong arguments and each person needs to weigh out these arguments personally. While I am in no way saying we should restrict voting, historically speaking, voting was never intended to be a right.
As always, let’s start with the Constitution. Surprisingly to most, the founding document is practically silent about voting. There are only two sections that address voting and they both do so sparsely. Article I, Sec. II states, “The House of Representatives shall be composed of Members chosen every second Year by the People of the several States, and the Electors in each State shall have the Qualifications requisite for Electors of the most numerous Branch of the State Legislature.” The first part is simple enough, but the second section is more confusing. It says the people of each state would choose their Representatives every two years. However, it does not say how or who they mean by the “people.” That’s what the second lines address. Basically, it means whoever is allowed to vote in state elections can vote in the federal election. In other words, voting is a state issue and voting can differ state by state.
The second clause in the Constitution, Article II, Sec. I, that deals with electing the president states, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors.” Again, voting is left to the individual states. States were allowed to put as many or as few restrictions as they chose on voters. States could restrict voters based on age, race, sex, property, or variety of other reasons. We often think of the Constitution’s quietness on voting as allowing restrictions, which it usually did, but it also allowed some western states the freedom to grant women suffrage years before the 19th Amendment did so nationally.
Eventually the Constitution changed through the amendment process and some of the most significant edits dealt with voting. The 14th Amendment defined everyone born in the U.S. as citizens and declared no state may “abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens.” Yet it did not state what those privileges were. Future court cases did spell out these rights and voting was not one of them. The 15th Amendment states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Under this Amendment, states could still deny the vote to anyone as long as it was not for those specific reasons. It also does not say that states must guarantee everyone the right to vote, but only not deny for those specific reasons.
The last Amendments dealing with voting are similar to the 15th. The 19th makes it illegal to deny women the vote, the 24th makes it illegal to deny the vote for not paying a poll tax, and finally the 26th makes it illegal to deny the vote to anyone over the age of 18. All these cases are about restrictions; there is nothing about guaranteeing all Americans the right to vote. In fact, in 2013 the Supreme Court upheld in Shelby County v. Holder that voting was actually not a right.
When the Founders wrote the Constitution, the lack of voting as a right was not an oversight. The Founders were elitists, but they also believed only those who had a stake in society should be given the vote. In their minds, stakeholders were the only ones who had enough on the line to take voting seriously. If applying what the Founders believed to today, then only those who put in the effort of learning the issues and weighing out the options should vote, not those who simply vote for popularity or for who gives the best speech or makes the best promises. The mail system worked fine in 1789, but they chose to have voters show up to the polls. You had to put in some effort to vote.
This does not mean that today we need to follow suit or that I think we should restrict voting. It does just mean that over the next four years, as debates rage about voting rights, if you reference the Founders or the Constitution, you should do so wisely. A lot has changed since the Constitution was written; we now vote for our Senators. But, historically speaking, there is nothing in our Constitution, including the Amendments, that state voting is a right or that the Government must make sure all people’s voices are heard.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
This Thanksgiving, let’s embrace a resilient new tradition
For a holiday grounded in tradition, this Thanksgiving is going to feel unsettling: face masks, socially distanced gatherings around an outdoor fire pit, and even Zoom calls with relatives from afar. In the midst of such a shakeup, perhaps the most grounding step we can take is to reflect on our old traditions and whether they truly serve us, our families, and our communities — especially when it comes to the focal point of the holiday for millions of American households: the bird on the table.
The origins of the turkey at the center of our holiday meal are actually murkier than the widely embraced narrative of the “First Thanksgiving” celebrated between the Pilgrims and Wampanoag tribe, which was, in reality, an unremarkable occasion that may not even have featured turkey at all. And, of course, the account completely sidesteps the grim history of raids, murders, and other crimes committed against Native Americans by European colonists. Nonetheless, the turkey took on a starring role in early American literature — particularly the 1827 novel Northwood by Sarah Josepha Hale, who campaigned for Thanksgiving to become a national holiday to bring the U.S. together and stave off the inevitable Civil War. Unfortunately, though, the turkey and its holiday could not thwart the South’s unrelenting quest to preserve slavery by going to battle with the Union.
Despite the raging war, or perhaps aided by it, warming tales of Native Americans and new generations of European Americans all holding hands and giving thanks have persisted in our textbooks and our culture to this day when we now collectively eat a whopping 46 million turkeys. But gone are the days of turkeys raised on family farms, or even the less palatable forced marches of wild turkeys to slaughter. These birds’ modern place — inside the industrial animal agriculture industry — is now not only the turkey’s tragedy. The production of our Thanksgiving meals is actively harming us, and especially the most marginalized among us, all while masquerading as a badge of national unity and gratitude.
Let’s start by peeling back the fancy “American Humane Certified” and similar labels on brands like Butterball that were designed to win consumers’ trust while obfuscating the injustice, environmental devastation, and cruelty behind their products. For the harrowing reality behind the packaging, we can give thanks to the vertical integration of poultry farming over the past half-century by a handful of these massive corporations, forcing former family farmers into below-poverty wages and mountains of debt. Meanwhile, inside poultry slaughterhouses, workers — the majority of whom are immigrants and people of color — are also low-paid, often needing to rely on food stamps to get by, and, as recently revealed by Oxfam, many even resort to wearing diapers because of being denied bathroom breaks.
Then, as the pandemic gripped the nation earlier this year, fast-paced, dangerous slaughterhouses quickly became hotspots of infection. Forced to continue working by Executive Order despite rising cases, slaughterhouse employees were often denied adequate PPE and the ability to practice social distancing. According to the Food and Environment Reporting Network, there have now been over 42,000 coronavirus cases and 200 deaths in meatpacking workers. One plant inspector called the slaughterhouse a “ticking time bomb.”
This recent crisis is just the tip of the iceberg of the dismal and oppressive history of factory farms and slaughterhouses. An article in Environmental Health Perspectives explains the mechanism behind a unique form of environmental racism: “Swine CAFOs [concentrated animal feeding operations] are disproportionately located in black and brown communities and regions of poverty.” These factories host massive open-air lagoons of pig manure, which are then sprayed onto crops as fertilizer. Surrounding communities report high rates of respiratory irritation, depression, and fatigue and lower quality of life. As for turkey farming specifically, says Jeanne Melchior, acting president of environmental nonprofit Protect Our Woods, “The smell of the turkey houses is terrible. … You can see mounds of manure stacked in the fields. They try to spread it or haul it off, but when it rains, it just runs into the rivers.”
And as more than 41 million Americans (again, heavily concentrated in Black and brown communities) struggle with hunger, animal agriculture consumes enormous water and land resources. Over 500 gallons of water are needed to produce a single pound of turkey, and for beef, this number skyrockets to 1,800 gallons (whereas kidney beans require just a tenth of the latter figure). Collectively, about 27 percent of our global water footprint can be attributed to this industry, which takes up just as great of a proportion of the world’s ice-free land. In the absence of meat, dairy, and egg production, we could free up an area of land as large as the U.S., China, E.U, and Australia combined — while still feeding everyone.
With what, though? When we begin eschewing this harmful menu default, we can start embracing new traditions that foster resilient, healthy, and sustainable communities. Harking back to that old Thanksgiving mythology that largely omits America’s rich, complex, and often tragic indigenous history, many Native American chefs are addressing the lack of cultural representation in standard American holiday cuisine by “decolonizing” their dishes, which, according to Nephi Craig, founder of the Native American Culinary Association, means “to examine what you’ve been taught around food or nutrition and to take a deep look to see if the standard American dietary pyramid reflects you as an individual.” He further elucidates that this “could be a plant-based meal … It comes down to responsibly sourcing your food based on your views on decolonization and food security.”
All Americans can join Nephi in asking ourselves that question: What does our Thanksgiving meal truly mean to us? Already, millions of people are discovering that we can actually live our values of inclusivity, diversity, and justice through a healthy and hearty feast. Last year, nearly a third of Americans were contemplating enjoying a meatless Thanksgiving dinner. And as the holidays creep up, a new ASPCA survey has just found that over 70 percent of people who heard about the dangers behind factory farming during the pandemic have begun moving away from these products.
This holiday, we’ve already been forced to press pause on what we’ve always done. Let’s use this opportunity to start a new Thanksgiving default, one of resilience, one that helps everyone thrive, and one that centers plants on our plates. With endless possibilities like BBQ roasted cabbage with tempeh, butternut pumpkin with lemon tahini, North African spiced carrot and parsnip salad, and even vegan pumpkin pie ice cream, this new tradition will be something everyone (and our taste buds) can be thankful for.
Laura Lee Cascada
Front Royal, Virginia
Thank you for volunteering
During this COVID-19 crisis, our entire community faces many challenges. This difficult period revealed more than ever the indispensable role of volunteers. We realize that without their dedication and generosity, the consequences of this pandemic would have been much worse.
We’re privileged to have an abundance of community heroes in our region that are willing to pitch in when needed.
To all our local volunteers, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Royal Examiner.