NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League accepting registrations

On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony in cooperation with the Warren County Board of Supervisors to honor Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County. This was conducted at the Warren County Government Center.

Warren was born June 11, 1741, in Roxbury, Massachusetts. As a young man, he studied medicine at Harvard. While practicing medicine, he became involved in politics, becoming a leader in the revolutionary movement. He was a member of the “Sons of Liberty” and associated with John Hancock, Sam Adams and other leaders of the colonial protests. In 1774, he authored the song “Free America”, also called “A Song of Liberty”, a protest song meant to embolden the colonists in their quest for freedom. He was the Chairman of the Committee of Safety in Boston and a member of the first three provincial congresses held in Massachusetts.

Warren assisted in writing the “Suffolk Resolves” in answer to Britain’s “Intolerable Acts” (punitive laws passed by Parliament in 1774 to punish the colonists for their defiance in the Boston Tea Party protest) which were adopted in Massachusetts on September 9, 1774, and endorsed by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. On April 18, 1775, it was Warren who sent Paul Revere and William Dawes on their famous ride to warn the colonists in Lexington and Concord that British troops were marching to Concord to capture and destroy armaments that could be used in actions against the crown. He then fought against the British rear guards in the retreat to Boston.

On June 14, 1775, Warren was commissioned a Major General. However, at the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17th, he chose to serve as a private soldier. During that battle, the British failed to reach their objective on the first two attempts. On the third, the colonists were running out of ammunition. Warren stayed with the rear guard to protect the retreat, during which he was killed when the British troops overtook the redoubt atop Breed’s Hill. It was due to his contributions to the birth of the country that 14 States have counties named for him, as well as 30 townships and 5 Navy ships.

The ceremony was emceed by the Rt Reverend Larry Johnson with colors being presented by the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard, led by Color Guard Commander Bill Schwetke. Presentations were made by Cheryl Cullers, Chair, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Rt Reverend Larry Johnson and Dale Corey of the CJWII Chapter. Rev Johnson was assisted by the Heritage Girls in his presentation of “The Forgotten Founding Father”. After a presentation of wreaths, the County flag was lowered to half mast by Sheriff Mark Butler as directed by General George Washington (portrayed by Dale Carpenter).

The ceremony ended with a musket salute fired to honor Joseph Warren by the Virginia Society Musket Squad. Members of the color guard included Dale Carpenter (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Fred Gill (CJWII) Rt Rev Larry Johnson (CJWII), Tom Reed (CJWII) Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Rev Jim Simmons (CJWII) and Mike St. Jacques (CJWII).