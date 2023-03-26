Niacinamide: a gentle skin treatment

How much do you know about niacinamide? This gentle ingredient offers many benefits for your skin and your overall health. Also known as nicotinamide, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3, an essential nutrient that supports the health of your skin, kidneys, and brain.

When you eat foods high in B3, like eggs, cereals, green vegetables, fish, and milk, niacinamide supports cell functioning and helps your body convert food into energy. As a topical treatment, niacinamide can benefit your skin in the following ways:

• It forms a protective barrier. Niacinamide helps your skin grow a lipid barrier, enabling it to retain more moisture. It can also safeguard your skin from oxidative stress caused by sunlight and pollution. In addition to supporting moisture retention, niacinamide can help regulate your sebaceous glands so they don’t produce too much oil.

• It evens out irregularities. If you have skin conditions like eczema or acne, niacinamide can help reduce inflammation that causes redness and lesions. Likewise, some studies have shown that niacinamide can help lighten dark spots.

• It reduces signs of aging. Niacinamide is instrumental in producing keratin, which helps keeps your skin healthy and firm. It can also help reduce signs of sun damage, like fine lines and wrinkles.

Experts recommend using a serum or moisturizer with two to 10 percent niacinamide. Apply it as a final step after your cleanser, toner, and anti-aging product. Talk to a skincare expert near you for guidance.