Nicole Wanzer’s Fresh Perspective for North River District

Write-in Candidate Aims to Bring Change and Community Focus.

In a recent in the Royal Examiner’s studio, Nicole Wanzer shared her perspective and reasons for running as a write-in candidate for the North River District’s Board of Supervisors. Going up against Rich Jamieson, who was initially running unopposed, Wanzer speaks passionately about her desire to serve her community.

Wanzer’s decision to enter the race wasn’t driven by personal ambitions but by the numerous conversations she had with her neighbors. She emphasized the importance of competition in elections and believed everyone should work hard to earn their position.

Her love for the community is evident. She speaks of its beauty, safety, and the close-knit nature of its residents. However, she also believes there’s always room for improvement. Her aim is to help those in need, especially considering the evolving nature of the district, with newer residents coming in with more financial power.

Wanzer didn’t shy away from discussing broader issues either. She highlighted ongoing concerns like the library dispute and the need for more transparency, especially after recent scandals surrounding funds. A significant challenge she identified was the influx of wealthier residents from Northern Virginia, leading to a potential imbalance in the housing market and straining the original inhabitants of Warren County.

The essence of her campaign is to focus on local needs, avoiding getting sidetracked by national disputes and media narratives. Wanzer emphasized the importance of unity and understanding, as she believes true governance can only happen from the middle ground, as echoed by former leaders like Reagan. She hopes to work towards a more unified, service-driven approach to public service.

Nicole Wanzer offers a refreshing perspective for the North River District. Grounded in community values, she seeks to ensure the well-being of all residents, balancing the needs of the long-standing community members with the aspirations of newcomers. As she ventures into the political arena, Wanzer hopes to be a voice of reason, understanding, and service.