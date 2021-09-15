Nicotine withdrawal: what to expect

The decision to quit smoking is a courageous one, as it requires you to change your habits and temporarily live with the symptoms of withdrawal. Here’s what you can expect if you give up this vice.

Short-term effects

If you’re addicted to nicotine, you’ll experience a variety of physical and mental effects when your body is deprived of it. This is one reason why cravings are so strong, and those first few puffs offer such relief. For the first couple of weeks after you stop using nicotine, you may experience:

• Anxiety

• Coughing

• Difficulty concentrating

• Dizziness

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Increased appetite

• Insomnia

• Irritability

• Tremors

Long-term benefits

As you go through the stages of nicotine withdrawal, it’s important to remember your symptoms are temporary and the benefits of not smoking far outweigh the discomforts of quitting. To help you stay motivated, keep in mind that by giving up smoking, you’ll:

• Save money

• Lower your risk of heart disease

• Be less likely to get cancer

• Have more energy and stamina

• Sound less hoarse when you speak

• Be able to smell and taste better

• Have healthier-looking skin

• Be less vulnerable to infections and viruses

• Spend less on insurance premiums

There are numerous tools and resources available to help you through the process of quitting your smoking habit. To maximize your chances of success, don’t hesitate to use them.