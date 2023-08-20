Obituaries
Nina Smith Shifflett (1944 – 2023)
Nina Smith Shifflett, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023.
She was born September 21, 1944, in Alexandria, Louisiana. to the late Tillman J. and Beulah Mauck Smith. She grew up in Front Royal.
She is survived by her son, Dana Eric Allison, and wife, Stacey, and her daughter Melissa Joy Crescienzi and husband, Anthony. She had three grandchildren that she loved dearly, Anthony Eric Crescienzi (Allie), Allison Taylor Doffermire (Brandon), and Dylan Eric Allison. She also had two special nephews, Gene Ramey (Don) and Jeff Ramey (Kim). Her brothers, James T. Smith and William R. Smith, and sister Patricia S. Ramey preceded her in death.
She will not only be missed by her family but also by the many friends that she made along the way. Her friends were considered family in her eyes as well.
Patty Cameron Ritenour (1945 – 2023)
Patty Cameron Ritenour, 78, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Patty was born May 26, 1945, in Warren County, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Randolph Cameron and Audrey Kathleen Graham Cameron Butler.
She worked for the Alley Inn, Newberry’s, owned and operated Mom’s Country Kitchen, worked for L Dee’s, and was known there as the singing waitress. Patty never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Compton and Amy Ritenour, both of Warren County; one brother, Bobby Butler, and wife Kelly of Maurertown; two grandsons, Brandon W. Compton (Sara) of Front Royal and Dylan L. Lucas (Payton) of Warren County; two great-grandchildren, Kobe M. Compton, and Angelina Rose Compton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Diego.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, James Amos Butler, Sr.; two brothers, Charles W. “Bugs” Cameron and James Amos “Jimbo” Butler, Jr.; three sisters, Eleanor Lee Taylor, Connie Lou Jenkins, and Phyllis Ann Donovan Shears; and the father of her children, Aubrey L. Ritenour.
Brandon Compton, Dylan Lucas, Sam Moutogiannis, Billy Smith, JR Jenkins, Jaime Jenkins, Jo-Jo Butler, and Brian Starnes will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lorraine Starnes, Carolyn Willingham, Jeannie Patton, and Marion Bell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church.
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran (1945 – 2023)
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran, 78, of Front Royal, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Family visiting hours will be 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Peggy was born February 12, 1945, in Front Royal, daughter of the late Frank & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the librarian at Sinclair Elementary in Manassas, Va., beginning in 1968 as her first stint in education. Following her time at Sinclair, while she raised her three children, she was a substitute teacher and also dedicated over 20 years to Seton Home School as a grader. During this time, the family lived in Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C., before returning home to Front Royal, Va.
There were many loves in Ms. Peggy’s life, but General Hospital, Washington football, the Chicago Bulls, and her beloved CC (cousins and classmates) Monthly Dinner Club were at the top. She also will be remembered for the love she shared with the children she taught and the many friends of her three children that came in and out of the house. Her house was always open to everyone.
Surviving are her sons Alan Cochran of Front Royal, Va. and Brian Cochran of Manassas, Va.; daughter Laura Cochran of New York, N.Y.; her brother Frank Nesbitt of St. Louis, Mo. and his wife Pat Nesbitt; her brother Tommy Nesbitt of Clearwater, Fla.; and her sister Mary Russell of Front Royal, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 567, Front Royal, Virginia.
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown (1955 -2023)
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Brown was born January 6, 1955, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John Kyle Scoggin and Henny Tove Christiansen Scoggin.
She had a private practice as a psychotherapist.
Surviving is a daughter, Lindsay Brown, of Winchester, VA.
The family invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life 6:00 – 7:00 pm, and a service will follow at 7:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out Now, P O Box 122, Middletown, VA 22645.
Helen Virginia Clatterbuck (1937 – 2023)
Helen Virginia Clatterbuck, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on December 17, 1937, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Charles Eastham and the late Goldie Waters Smoot. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Junior Eastham, Lewin Eastham, and Richard Eastham, and a son-in-law, John Shirley.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Jean Dodson (Stevie), Diane Shirley, and Louise McGuinn, all of Front Royal; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott (1945 – 2023)
Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott, 78, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia 22639, with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Morris Community Cemetery.
Scott was born on August 3, 1945, in Fairfax County, Virginia, to the late Woodrow Scott and Ethel Robinson Fields. He retired from Fairfax County and was a member of the Cavalier Club and South River Temple #420.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Shelby Scott; daughter, Ebony Delrosario; stepdaughter, Tina Brown; stepson, Thomas Caison; brother, Carl Scott and three sisters, Joyce Fields, Jeraldine Harper, and Joan Scott.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker (1937 – 2023)
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker, 85, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
The committal service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT. A celebration of life will follow from 2:00-4:00 pm at the New Milford VFW.
Bob was born to the late Audrey Sharon on November 2, 1937, in Morristown, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Weber.
Surviving Bob are his daughters, Marlene Baxter (Wayne) and Wendy Getchell (Edward); his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthew, Benjamin, Robert, Brittany, and Michael; and his 3 great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the United States Air Force. He was also employed by Scovill/Century Brass and Mitchell Oil during the time he resided in New Milford and New Preston, Connecticut. In his spare time, Bob loved playing softball and bowling.