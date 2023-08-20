Nina Smith Shifflett (1944 – 2023)

Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran, 78, of Front Royal, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Family visiting hours will be 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Peggy was born February 12, 1945, in Front Royal, daughter of the late Frank & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the librarian at Sinclair Elementary in Manassas, Va., beginning in 1968 as her first stint in education. Following her time at Sinclair, while she raised her three children, she was a substitute teacher and also dedicated over 20 years to Seton Home School as a grader. During this time, the family lived in Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C., before returning home to Front Royal, Va.

There were many loves in Ms. Peggy’s life, but General Hospital, Washington football, the Chicago Bulls, and her beloved CC (cousins and classmates) Monthly Dinner Club were at the top. She also will be remembered for the love she shared with the children she taught and the many friends of her three children that came in and out of the house. Her house was always open to everyone.

Surviving are her sons Alan Cochran of Front Royal, Va. and Brian Cochran of Manassas, Va.; daughter Laura Cochran of New York, N.Y.; her brother Frank Nesbitt of St. Louis, Mo. and his wife Pat Nesbitt; her brother Tommy Nesbitt of Clearwater, Fla.; and her sister Mary Russell of Front Royal, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 567, Front Royal, Virginia.