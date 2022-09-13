State News
Nineteen Virginia Law Enforcement Officers & One K-9 Receive 2022 VACP Awards for Valor
Officers from Arlington County, Ashland, Big Stone Gap, Bridgewater College, Colonial Heights, Covington, Marion, Martinsville, Norton, Roanoke, and Virginia State Police were recognized for heroism.
The Award for Valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged with an adversary at imminent personal risk.
Additionally, the Virginia Division of Capitol Police will be recognized with a Special Commendation for Heroism.
Officers receiving the 2022 Awards for Valor are:
Arlington County Police Department
Officer Jesse R. Brown
Cpl. Thomas C.J. DeNoville
Cpl. Juan P. Montoya
On August 25, 2021, Arlington County Police Officers Jesse R. Brown and Corporal Thomas C. J. DeNoville were speaking with another officer outside of the main entrance into the police station. A male subject walked up the nearby steps and attempted to enter the police department through the secure doors. The subject then turned his attention to all three officers, approaching them and asking if they were police officers. When the officers responded in the affirmative, the subject stated that he needed the officers to kill him and proceeded to advance on their position after removing two knives from his pocket.
Officer Brown and Corporal DeNoville distanced themselves from the subject, and Officer Brown put himself between the suspect and the unarmed, light-duty officer. Officer Brown quickly broadcasted details over the radio to alert other officers of their location and the situation.
Officer Brown and Corporal DeNoville drew their lethal and less lethal equipment options to cover the subject and gave him verbal commands, which were ignored. Officer DeNoville discharged his taser after the subject refused to drop the knives, however; the device’s probes did not achieve the required contact points necessary to incapacitate the subject.
At that point, the subject turned on Officer Brown, who was armed with his department-issued firearm, and began advancing on him with knives extended. Officer Brown quickly assessed the unfolding situation and created distance between himself and the suspect, who continued to ask the officers to kill him.
Corporal Montoya, who heard Officer Brown’s announcement over the radio and realized that he was approximately one block away from the incident, responded to the location to assist. His arrival distracted the suspect and caused him to change his course of movement away from Officer Brown. Officer Montoya successfully deployed his department-issued taser on the suspect, incapacitating him and allowing for other responding officers to take the suspect into custody.
This entire incident occurred in less than one minute. The involved officers quickly recognized the threat they faced and employed tactics and techniques learned through the Department’s extensive training program that emphasizes de-escalation when at all possible. Officer Brown, Corporal DeNoville and Corporal Montoya remained calm, focused, and professional, bringing a highly volatile and tense situation to a successful resolution.
The highly commendable actions of these officers not only saved the life of the suspect but protected the officers and others from being injured or killed. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present Arlington County Police Officer Jesse R. Brown, Corporal Thomas C.J. DeNoville and Corporal Juan P. Montoya with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Ashland Police Department
Lt. Grant Bonistalli
Officer Jennifer Beyers
On September 9, 2021, Ashland Police Lieutenant Grant Bonistalli and Officer Jennifer Beyers responded to a domestic situation at an apartment involving an assault with injuries. The officers knocked at the door several times before an adult male answered the door. While the male remained behind a screen door, Lieutenant Bonistalli observed something in his hand. When asked what he was holding, the suspect stated, “a newspaper.” The officers continued to speak with the suspect, who was not compliant with the officers’ requests.
Upon further observation, Lieutenant Bonistalli observed a knife inside of the rolled-up newspaper. Lieutenant Bonistalli asked the suspect several times to place the knife upon the ground. The suspect began to back up, failing to comply with officer commands.
Concerned for the safety of the victim inside, Lieutenant Bonistalli and Officer Beyers entered the apartment where they challenged the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect turned toward the rear of the apartment. Not knowing where the victim was located and concerned for the victim’s safety, officers pursued the suspect further into the apartment.
Due to the suspect’s possession of a knife and to prevent the possibility of an additional assault, Lieutenant Bonistalli discharged his taser. Once the uninjured suspect was taken into custody, and the butcher knife was secured, the officers quickly refocused their attention to locating and assessing the female’s condition. They located her upstairs in the residence with significant injuries. They were able to address her injuries alongside the Hanover Fire/EMS Department and have her transported to the emergency room.
Both officers used their extensive training and exercised excellent de-escalation techniques and decision-making skills to safely take the suspect into custody. The VACP is proud to honor Ashland Lieutenant Grant Bonistalli and Officer Jennifer Beyers with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Big Stone Gap Police Department
Officer Michael Chandler (Posthumous)
In the early morning hours of November 13, 2021, Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was asked by an individual to conduct a welfare check on a person at a vacant residence in the 2500 block of Orr Street. When Officer Chandler arrived at the residence, he encountered at least one individual. It was during this encounter that Officer Chandler was shot and gravely injured. A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive and found Officer Chandler lying unconscious in a ditch along a roadway to the home. His patrol car and another vehicle were found at the home with no other person being located.
Officer Chandler succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. that evening at the hospital with his family at his side. It was Officer Chandler’s 29th birthday. The suspect, who was on probation for grand larceny and conspiracy, was arrested without incident by the Kingsport Tennessee Police Department at a nearby motel.
The greatest fear of any police chief is the loss of an officer in the line of duty. Officer Chandler was well loved by the Big Stone Gap Community and was a true brother to his fellow Big Stone Gap police officers. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is honored to recognize the service of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler with this posthumous Award for Valor.
Bridgewater College Campus Police & Safety Department
Police Officer John Painter (Posthumous)
Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (Posthumous)
On February 1, 2022, around 1:20 p.m., Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson responded to a call about a suspicious man close to Memorial Hall.
Officer Painter and CSO Officer Jefferson contacted the suspect directly outside of the building. After briefly interacting with the male suspect, the suspect opened fire and shot Officers Painter and Jefferson. During the gunfire, the suspect sustained a bullet wound, and he fled from the college campus buildings.
Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson faced down evil while defending the innocent lives within those buildings. While protecting the community they loved and cared for, Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson refused to back down or surrender their ground as they were killed in the line of duty by a person with malevolent actions that resulted in harm to the Bridgewater College family.
Officer John Painter and CSO Officer J.J. Jefferson, known by the campus community as the “Dynamic Duo,” always patrolled together, epitomizing community engagement. Their sheep-doggish heartbeat for the safety of the students compelled them to quickly respond. They knew that many students, faculty and campus staff could be in danger on what has historically been a safe and secure college campus.
Safety Officer Jefferson was an unsworn, unarmed security officer at Bridgewater College. While the Award for Valor is routinely reserved for sworn law enforcement officers, the VACP departs from that tradition in this event. We are proud to honor Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Security Officer J. J. Jefferson posthumously with the 2022 VACP Award for Valor.
Colonial Heights Police Department
Lt. James Stacey Whitt
On March 20, 2022, at 1920 hours, Colonial Heights Police Lieutenant James Stacey Whitt responded to a city residence for a report of a female who had been shot by her husband. He was able to get a statement from the female identifying her husband as the shooter.
Lieutenant Whitt and other officers conducted a search of the property and located a garage in the back of the residence. To ensure the safety of responding officers, Lt. Whitt opened the side door of that structure and located the husband inside the garage with a firearm in his hand. Lt. Whitt remained in the doorway and began to speak with the husband.
Lieutenant Whitt has had no formal negotiation training; however, he was able to keep the husband talking and remained engaged throughout the two-hour negotiation. A plan was devised to deploy a taser if the man moved away from the firearm. As the plan progressed, the taser was deployed but was ineffective, and the male turned and ran back to the firearm and pointed the firearm at Lt. Whitt. One officer discharged his firearm, missing the suspect. Lt. Whitt was able to gain control of the incident and began the negotiation process again. Meanwhile, Chesterfield County Police responded with negotiators and a S.W.A.T. team. Once they were on scene, Lt. Whitt was removed from the scene and negotiations resumed via phone. The suspect shot himself in the abdomen several hours later. Medical aid was provided and he and his wife both survived the incident.
Lieutenant Whitt remained calm throughout the incident, established plans of action, and was able to effectively communicate with the suspect. Lt. Whitt’s selfless act of courage and compassion allowed officers to remain safe and uninjured.
The VACP is honored to present Colonial Heights Lieutenant James Stacey Whitt with the 2022 VACP Award for Valor.
Covington Division of Police
Officer Caleb Ogilvie (Posthumous)
Officer Justin Jefferson
Detective Richard Baker
On March 14, 2022, Covington Police Officers Caleb Ogilvie and Justin Jefferson responded to a disturbance call at a local gas station convenience store. Covington Detective Richard Baker arrived separately to help secure the scene. The suspect got into an argument with a relative working at the business and fatally shot him. When Covington Police officers and Alleghany County deputies arrived on scene, they saw the armed suspect leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of the suspect and Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.
No other employees were injured in the shooting, and no customers inside or outside of the business or additional law enforcement officers were injured. Details of the incident are still under investigation by the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Officers Ogilvie and Jefferson and Detective Baker responded quickly and bravely to protect the employees and customers of the business and to bring the incident to an end. The Covington Police Department has never before suffered the line of duty death of an officer.
The VACP is honored to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Covington Officer Justin Jefferson and Detective Richard Baker, and posthumously to Officer Caleb Ogilvie, who tragically lost his life in service to his community.
Marion Police Department
Officer Mason Wagoner
On Monday October 4th, 2021 Officer Wagoner was dispatched to the Smyth County Sheriffs Office processing center, to assist a female victim in obtaining an Emergency Protective Order against her husband. When Officer Wagoner arrived on scene, he spoke with the victim who advised that her husband was intoxicated and had displayed violent tendencies toward her. She further informed Officer Wagoner that he followed her to the processing center and was lying in wait, outside.
Officer Wagoner located the suspect outside of the center, and as he approached the vehicle he observed the suspect in an intoxicated state and noted an open container in the passenger compartment. When Officer Wagoner inquired about the open container, the suspect exited his vehicle and produced a compound bow. During these tense moments the suspect shouted over and over again “shoot me” and made clear he desired this encounter to end with violence. After making several verbal indications that he wanted to be shot by Officer Wagoner, the suspect nocked an arrow into the bow in order to force such a conclusion, by putting Officer Wagoner at a decision to defend his own life. Officer Wagoner immediately deployed his taser and simultaneously stripped the compound bow from the suspect ‘s hand. Officer Wagoner, along with assisting units, eventually took the suspect into custody, and the suspect was ultimately charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
If it were not for the valiant and professionally aware response of Officer Wagoner in disarming the suspect and effecting the arrest, this encounter may have ended with a loss of life. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Marion Police Officer Mason Wagoner.
Martinsville Police Department
Sgt. Chase Bennett
On February 5, 2021, while on patrol, Martinsville Police Sergeant Chase Bennett heard the sound of gunfire coming from the area of the El Norteno restaurant. Upon arrival, Sergeant Bennett reported that multiple people and vehicles were hurriedly leaving the restaurant. Sergeant Bennett exited his vehicle with his patrol rifle when the ongoing gun battle that had begun inside spilled outside. Multiple individuals were firing handguns in the restaurant’s outdoor seating area. At least one person had been hit and was on the ground while the others continued to fire. Sergeant Bennett gave commands to drop their weapons, but the suspects continued firing. Sergeant Bennett then engaged two of the armed suspects with his patrol rifle. Two of the armed suspects stopped firing and retreated into the restaurant, pulling a wounded man with them. Sergeant Bennett held the scene secure until multiple other units arrived. After the arrival of other units, Sergeant Bennett and others made entry into the restaurant, where they found that two men had been killed prior to Sergeant Bennett’s arrival and two others shot during the ensuing gun battle.
Sergeant Bennett’s quick and heroic actions in the face of imminent danger to put an end to the gun battle that had already claimed two lives and likely would have claimed the lives of others. In addition to saving lives, his actions led to the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Martinsville Police Sergeant Chase Bennett.
Norton Police Department
Chief James C. Lane
Sgt. Jason F. McConnell
On May 7, 2021, Norton Police Chief James C. Lane responded to assist other officers on a routine shoplifting call near the area of Walmart in the City of Norton. Chief Lane was searching the area around the shopping center for a suspect that fled on foot when he observed a man matching the description of the suspect. Chief Lane notified dispatch of his location and the suspect’s description as he pulled over to initiate contact. Before Chief Lane was able to exit his vehicle, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire on Chief Lane. Chief Lane was able to make the call for help over the radio, advising that he had been shot. He escaped the vehicle to return fire on the suspect.
Sergeant Jason McConnell (now Norton City Sheriff McConnell) responded to Chief Lane’s call for assistance in record time. Upon Sergeant McConnell’s arrival he found Chief Lane on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both Sergeant McConnell and Chief Lane were able to return fire on the suspect and eliminate the threat. Once the suspect was down and unarmed, Sergeant McConnell immediately rendered medical aid to both the suspect and Chief Lane. Chief Lane suffered several gunshot wounds that resulted in an extensive recovery. The suspect did also survive the incident with injuries from gunshot wounds and is awaiting trial. Norton Chief James Lane and Sergeant Jason McConnell, now Sheriff McConnell, responded bravely to end the incident despite the injuries to Chief Lane. The VACP is honored to present them with the 2022 Award for Valor.
Roanoke Police Department
Sgt. Michael E. Thompson
K-9 Loki
On July 24, 2021, Sergeant Michael E. Thompson and his partner, K-9 Loki, were on patrol in downtown Roanoke. There had been a recent spree of property crimes in the area and Sergeant Thompson, along with the patrol shift working that night, were positioning themselves in locations that may have been targeted by the suspected offender.
City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel dispatched a call regarding a larceny from a motor vehicle that had just been reported near Sergeant Thompson’s location. As he scanned the area, Sergeant Thompson quickly spotted a person who appeared to match the description of the suspect from the property crimes spree. Sergeant Thompson attempted to speak with the person, but the individual refused to communicate with Sergeant Thompson or comply with his orders to stop. The suspect began to flee the area on foot, at which point Sergeant Thompson engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. He gave verbal warnings that his partner, K-9 Loki, would be deployed if the suspect did not stop running. The offender continued to flee, which is when K-9 Loki was deployed and caught up to the pursuit.
K-9 Loki managed to apprehend the fleeing suspect on the arm. The suspect then produced a knife but dropped it shortly after K-9 Loki adjusted his grip on the man’s arm. The man then pulled a personal taser device out of his pocket and began repeatedly shocking K-9 Loki in the neck with the device. Even though K-9 Loki was shocked in the neck several times, he did not loosen his grip or release the suspect’s arm. Sergeant Thompson began assisting his K-9 partner. He attempted to knock the taser out of the man’s hands and was shocked in the process. Eventually the man dropped the taser, but at that point he pulled garden shears from another pocket and began stabbing at K-9 Loki’s chest. Sergeant Thompson managed to knock the garden shears away from the man’s hands without injury to himself or K-9 Loki, but the fight was not yet over.
Astonishingly, the suspect then lowered his face to K-9 Loki’s and bit down on K-9 Loki’s snout. Although K-9 Loki appeared to be in tremendous distress and pain, he continued to hold onto the man’s arm. After numerous attempts to remove the man’s mouth from K-9 Loki’s snout, Sergeant Thompson resorted to using pepper spray on the suspect. The pepper spray was deployed, and the suspect began coughing and finally detached himself from K-9 Loki’s nose. At that point Sergeant Thompson gave the “release” command to K-9 Loki to assess any potential injuries.
Additional officers had responded to Sergeant Thompson’s distress call and were now on scene, attempting to take the suspect into custody; however, the man continuously fought back and would not comply with any commands. K-9 Loki bravely engaged with the suspect again, even after being injured. It was only after K-9 Loki’s second apprehension that the man was successfully taken into custody.
K-9 Loki was immediately rushed to the vet after this incident. Fortunately, K-9 Loki did not suffer any serious injuries and was able to return to work after the bite wounds on his nose healed. An injury to a K-9’s nose is potentially career ending, and we can all be very thankful that these injuries were not serious enough to prematurely retire K-9 Loki. K-9 Loki also was wearing a personal safety vest that was donated to the Roanoke Police Department by Spike’s K9 Fund. Without that vest, the garden shears would have made contact with K-9 Loki’s chest, and he could have been gravely injured or killed.
The suspect was charged with numerous property crimes, along with felony assault of a Police K-9 and felony assault of a law enforcement officer for the physical altercation involving K-9 Loki and Sergeant Thompson. Outstanding warrants for assault on a law enforcement officer from another jurisdiction also were served.
Though they did not know it at the time, this suspect had a violent history and was carrying a number of weapons. Sergeant Thompson and K-9 Loki did not hesitate to put themselves in danger to serve and protect the City of Roanoke. Thanks to Sergeant Thompson’s investigative skills and K-9 Loki’s courageous actions, a career criminal was apprehended before he could commit another crime or harm anyone else.
The VACP is very proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Roanoke Police Sergeant Michael E. Thompson and K-9 Loki.
Virginia State Police
Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham
CVEO Paul G. Judy
On any given day, Virginia State Police Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Paul G. Judy will inspect several hundred commercial vehicles during their shift at the Dahlgren Weigh Station in King George County. On occasion, it is also common for passenger vehicles to pull into the weigh station parking lot to ask for directions or to make a momentary stop. Therefore neither officer gave much thought to the white Chevrolet Tahoe driving up to them shortly before 11 a.m. on March 25, 2021.
Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham were conducting an inspection when the Tahoe approached them. Officer Judy spoke to the driver very briefly and the Tahoe proceeded to pull around to the back of the weigh station office building and into the parking lot on the other side. Without further thought or concern, Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham returned to their ongoing inspection of a box truck. They were startled to see the Tahoe’s female passenger come sprinting by them screaming as she headed towards a shed near the access road. As they took notice of her, they saw the Tahoe’s driver chasing after her with a gun in his hand. Both quickly disappeared behind the shed and shots rang out.
Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham immediately ran towards the gunfire and before they could take cover, the Tahoe’s driver stepped out from behind the shed and began firing at them. Both the officer and trooper returned fire, striking the gunman. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. During the exchange of gunfire, the driver of the box truck that was being inspected was struck by a bullet fired by the Tahoe driver’s gun. Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham secured the scene, called for rescue, split up, and began administering aid to the driver of the box truck and to the female, who were shot during the initial burst of gunfire behind the shed. Both survived their injuries. Neither Master Trooper Bingham nor Officer Judy was injured.
The Tahoe driver’s actions placed countless individuals in a life-and-death situation: the female passenger, box truck driver, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees working inside the weigh station building, motorists traveling just a few hundred feet away on Route 301, and Officer Judy and Master Trooper Bingham. Those lives were saved by the rapid, selfless actions of Master Trooper Bingham and Officer Judy. Both readily put their own safety at risk as they purposely engaged the shooter to get him away from the injured female and to prevent him from harming others.
It was later confirmed that the gunman had an extensive, violent criminal record. The Office of the Medical Examiner’s autopsy and examination confirmed the presence of multiple illegal narcotics in his bloodstream.
The concerted, valiant actions demonstrated by Master Trooper Bingham and Officer Judy went well above and beyond the call of duty. The VACP is proud to present the 2022 Award for Valor to Virginia State Police Master Trooper Christopher D. Bingham and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Paul G. Judy.
State News
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say, housing advocates.
People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, have increased across the nation, particularly in urban areas on the West Coast, but rural areas across the country are also being affected, a department spokesperson said.
Continuums of Care, the planning bodies that address homelessness within specific regions, have until Oct. 20 to apply for a portion of $54.5 million targeted at rural homelessness. HUD could not estimate how many organizations would benefit from this funding but said that 127 of them are eligible to apply.
According to the department’s January 2021 report to Congress, 2020 was the first year since it began collecting this data in 2005 that there were more unsheltered unhoused people than people living in shelters. The report also noted that “largely rural [Continuums of Care] had the largest percentage of people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered locations” at 44%, compared to 39% in Continuums of Care, including major cities. From 2019 to 2020, there was an 8.3% increase in unsheltered homelessness in largely rural Continuums of Care.
Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said the housing challenges are different in rural areas. Berg said the issue in rural areas is not always a lack of housing, as it is in urban areas, but a lack of safe housing.
“In rural areas, there’s housing, and a lot of it is vacant or it’s run down. It’s not kept up well, so it’s substandard housing. If that goes on for too long, then people just can’t live there safely.”
Berg added that the systems in place for addressing homelessness in rural areas also operate differently from those in urban areas.
“There aren’t homeless programs in a lot of rural areas. A county that’s mostly rural might get a little bit of federal homelessness money, but it’s not enough to really run a program or people’s salaries,” he said. “So in a big city, you’ve got a whole sort of system of homeless programs that deal with different aspects of the problem and are usually overseen by a centralized agency that makes decisions about how the funding will be doled out and who will go to work. None of that really exists in a lot of rural areas.”
Service deserts
Adrienne Bush, executive director for the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, said that understanding how many unhoused people are in rural areas is challenging because of “service deserts” where there aren’t shelters or housing programs available to count the number of unhoused people.
Bush said there is a need for more outreach resources, which looks different in rural areas. For example, it could require going to a state park and walking up and down river beds rather than going to an encampment under an overpass.
In 2020, the states with the highest percentages of unsheltered unhoused people overall were Nevada, Oregon, California, Hawaii, and Arkansas. Maine, New York, Nebraska, Massachusetts and North Dakota had the lowest rates, according to the 2021 HUD report. HUD also has $267.5 million in funds available to address the unsheltered homeless population in non-rural areas. The report also found that largely rural Continuums of Care with the highest percentages of unsheltered unhoused people were in West Tennessee, including the city of Jackson; Lake County, California; and seven counties in Florida: Hamilton, Columbia, Suwanee, Lafayette, Hardee, Highlands, and Hendry.
The HUD funding will begin to address the challenges advocates describe.
Brenda Gray, executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless in Florida, whose coverage area includes Hendry, Hardee, and Highlands counties, said that some of the challenges of preventing homelessness in the area include a lack of affordable housing.
Gray said she hopes that at least a few of the six counties the Heartland Coalition serves will be selected for projects. One possible project she’s looked at would be a pilot project in Hendry County for 12 or 13 tiny houses on a third of an acre of land.
“We’re a small Continuum of Care, and we really need funds for a housing specialist. My clients that we serve right now — we try to assist them as much as we can in locating housing,” Gray said. “But without a housing locator or a housing specialist, there’s not too much we can do. So we ask them to find housing, and then we will help you get into that place financially, providing you will qualify. So housing specialists and outreach is the most important in my point of view. Because we’ve got a case manager trying to do everything.”
Housing first policy
Bush said that she sees the HUD funding as an opportunity for areas that can’t supplement federal dollars with money from their local general fund and tax base like Louisville and Lexington can.
“Some of these smaller communities, say Hopkinsville, Kentucky, don’t have that luxury, and so whatever money for homeless services they have, it’s going to be coming from the federal government and dependent on whether there is a local organization that has the capacity to apply for and deliver high-quality services with federal funds,” she said. “The state is not supplementing anything from its general fund towards homeless assistance, which is unfortunately true for many southern states.”
She added that one of the things she likes about the funding opportunity is that it incentivizes projects with partnerships with housing providers.
“The idea here is to increase the [housing] stock and streamline the process from people experiencing homelessness actually to get into the housing,” Bush said.
HUD says that one of its policy priorities for funding is a “housing first” approach. The department says that Continuums of Care should “engage landlords and property owners to identify an inventory of housing available for rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing participants, remove barriers to entry, and adopt service delivery methods that respond to the preferences and needs of the individual or family presenting for assistance.” It also requires that Continuums of Care describe its current strategy for recruiting landlords and how it would use data to change its recruitment strategy.
In an email, Leeanne Sacino, executive director of the Florida Coalition to End Homelessness, said that many rural communities struggle to provide services because of staffing issues caused by low pay. Sacino added that many rural communities in the state don’t even have shelters.
She said that the HUD funding provides for services like short-term emergency stays in hotels, emergency food and clothing, prevention of homelessness for those who are behind on paying rent, and things that will help build agencies’ and organizations’ capacity, such as employee education, that aren’t usually available to Continuums of Care.
While the HUD funding represents a step toward addressing rural homelessness in the U.S., Berg said that the department needs a lot more funding from Congress to address homelessness throughout the country truly: “They have programs that are well designed to get good results, but they’re just never funded enough to really go to scale.”
For upcoming federal appropriations, the National Alliance to End Homelessness is advocating for $3.6 billion in funding for HUD’s Homeless Assistance Grants and $32.1 billion for the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance account.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system on Monday with little explanation, frustrating some parents who said they should’ve gotten more info.—NBC12
• Roanoke’s jail might drop “jail” from its name as the facility launches a new program aimed at giving inmates the skills they need to succeed when released.—Roanoke Times
• “Virginia Board of Censors sought to enforce Jim Crow on the big screen.”—VPM
• Norfolk officials are set to make a decision on revoking the permit for a local nightclub where four people were shot last month.—Virginian-Pilot
• The debate over whether the city of Martinsville should revert to a town in Henry County has led to dueling Facebook videos from spokesmen for the two localities.—Martinsville Bulletin
• University of Virginia students protested at a statue of the Greek poet Homer after someone hung a noose around the statue’s neck last week.—Daily Progress
• Former President Donald Trump was spotted golfing at his Northern Virginia club on Monday.—New York Post
• An Elkton Town Council member was cleared of assault charges after a worker at a local community center accused him of trying to grab her facemask. The judge said it looked like a “joke that’s gone too far.”—Daily News-Record
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
How uncertainty sank Richmond’s plan to be first to adopt ranked-choice voting
For a while, there was hope Virginia’s capital city would be the first to show other local governments it’s safe to make big changes to a fundamental democratic process: How people elect their city councils and county boards.
Richmond City Councilman Andreas Addison was one of a handful of local officials who sponsored a plan to bring ranked-choice voting to city council races starting in 2024, a change proponents believe would reduce extremism and division, encourage candidates to run positive, consensus-building campaigns and make local governments more attuned to the people they serve.
But by the time Richmond officials voted Sept. 6 to reject the idea as too confusing and untested for a city with a fraught racial history, Addison was joining the skeptics in voting it down.
“Is this going to be confusing at the ballot box?” Addison asked rhetorically as he outlined some of the concerns he’d heard. The council voted 6-3 to scrap the proposal, a decision finalized at a meeting Monday night with no discussion.
The hard no in Richmond is a setback for proponents of a state law passed in 2020 that gave cities and counties the option of trying ranked-choice voting in elections for local governing bodies. No local government has adopted the new method — in which voters rank their preferred candidates and votes are reallocated until one candidate wins a majority — but Richmond was considered to be the furthest along in the process.
Ranked-choice proponents say each community has its own issues to work through, and they predict other cities and counties could be more welcoming to the idea in the months ahead. But the initial defeat in heavily Democratic Richmond shows resistance to change could be a formidable obstacle as advocates try to convince local politicians to tinker with voting systems they’ve been winning under.
“I was kind of hoping Richmond would be leading the way,” said Jonathan Davis, president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, a group dedicated to boosting Black political influence that had endorsed the ranked-choice plan. “But unfortunately that’s not the case, again. We tend to be a little hesitant to do things in Richmond.”
In ranked-choice elections, voters fill out their ballot by ranking all candidates for a particular office, marking their first choice, second choice and so on. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes on the first count, the lowest-performing candidate drops out of contention. That candidate’s first-choice votes are then reallocated to remaining candidates based on who those voters picked as their second choice. The cycle repeats until a candidate reaches a majority.
Until another Virginia locality chooses to adopt the system, ranked-choice voting will only be an option in party-run nominating processes like conventions or firehouse primaries. State election officials already adopted regulations for how government-run ranked-choice elections would work, but they’ve not yet been put to use.
One of the main sticking points in Richmond was that ranked-choice voting could only be implemented for city council races, not in Richmond School Board contests or more high-profile citywide campaigns for Richmond’s strong mayor job.
Making an appearance last week at Richmond’s City Hall, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the law making ranked-choice voting an option, said her colleagues in the General Assembly wanted to start small. It didn’t apply to school board races, she said, because some lawmakers raised a concern about school board members being able to vote for election changes without being able to budget money to pay for them.
“I didn’t share it,” Hudson told the Richmond council. “Because I feared we would encounter this very question.”
Changing how Richmond mayors are elected, Hudson said, would require a change to the city charter, a step Richmond’s own representatives would typically have to initiate themselves. Even some ranked-choice supporters acknowledged Richmond voters might be confused by having two different voting systems in place for local offices on the ballot at the same time.
Richmond’s racial divides proved to be another complication.
At the meeting earlier this month, representatives from the Richmond chapter of the NAACP spoke against ranked-choice voting, arguing a state that still doesn’t automatically restore felons’ voting rights upon release should have bigger priorities when it comes to elections and democratic participation.
“I don’t think Richmond is ready for it,” said James “JJ” Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP. “A majority of Americans don’t know anything about it.”
In a lengthy speech, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, one of four Black members on the nine-person council, noted a racial trend in those who spoke for and against ranked-choice voting, saying: “It’s White and Black.”
“I do not support making any changes to that process unless I know absolutely that it’s going to move us closer to equity and inclusion,” Robertson said, insisting a gentrifying Richmond shouldn’t be used as a “test model” for new democracy reforms.
Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents a majority-minority district in South Richmond, struck a similar tone, suggesting ranked-choice voting was a scheme that could hurt “the poorest of the poor.”
“I think this is wrong,” Trammell said. “I don’t think we’ve got enough information and there is something political about this. And this thing needs to be killed.”
Councilman Michael Jones said he was put off by the way some ranked-choice voting supporters seemed to talk about it as a way to get rid of elected officials they don’t like.
“It’s repulsive,” he said. “If you’re upset with what someone’s doing, run … But don’t say ‘this is a way we can get them out.’”
In addition to its past as the former Confederate capital, Richmond has a more recent history of trying to limit Black political power. In 1970, the city annexed a large portion of neighboring Chesterfield County, a move that reduced the city’s percentage of Black voters by adding thousands of new White voters. The annexation was challenged on grounds that its main purpose was to maintain White control of the city, litigation that ultimately led to federal courts suspending Richmond elections for several years and the creation of a ward-based voting system that gave majority-Black neighborhoods more power to pick their own representatives.
In the early 2000s when Richmond was considering switching to a strong mayor form of government with the chief executive elected separately by the entire city, there were similar suspicions the change would reduce Black political power. That’s partly what led to a local election rule requiring the mayoral winner to be the top vote-getter in at least five of the city’s nine districts.
Reacting to comments by her colleagues, Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, a main sponsor of the ranked-choice voting plan, acknowledged Richmond’s “exceptionally shameful history when it comes to voting.” But she said she’s convinced making the change would reduce political “gamesmanship.”
“We rank things all the time in our daily lives,” Jordan said. “If we want our elected officials to have the broadest support possible, then the answer to that is to enable the broadest voter base possible to weigh in.”
Davis, the Crusade for Voters president, said he wasn’t sold on ranked-choice voting when he first heard about it. But he’s become convinced it works as advertised after looking into its implementation elsewhere.
“It does not dilute Black voting strength,” Davis said. “It’s just the opposite, if anything.”
Both skeptics and supporters of Richmond’s proposal said things might go differently if the General Assembly were to amend the law so the city could adopt ranked-choice voting for all local elections, not just council races. It’s unclear how a proposal to broaden the law would be received, with Republicans having a stronger hand in the legislature now than they did when the original ranked-choice legislation passed.
Democrat Mary Peltola’s recent defeat of polarizing former Gov. Sarah Palin in a ranked-choice special election in Alaska has brought renewed criticism of the system from some on the right. However, some Virginia Republicans appear to be warming up to the concept after it was used in the GOP’s 2021 convention to nominate now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who led the ticket that broke the party’s decade-long losing streak in statewide elections.
For now, ranked-choice advocates say they’re going to work toward different outcomes in other places that are just starting the discussion Richmond’s having.
“The conversations are happening in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fredericksburg, Arlington, Alexandria. Norfolk is getting started,” said Liz White, executive director of UpVote Virginia, a new, nonpartisan ranked-choice advocacy group that previously pushed for redistricting reform under the name OneVirginia2021. “I think it’s important to note that every locality really has their own set of quirks and idiosyncrasies and needs.”
Charlottesville City Councilman Juandiego Wade, who’s currently leaning in favor of ranked-choice voting, said his city could potentially take up the issue by the end of the year. He said Charlottesville is so early in the process he’s not sure where his four colleagues stand on it, and hasn’t heard much from the public in either direction.
“It just has to be a really strong voter education process,” Wade said. “Whatever we do.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
August 2022 General Fund Revenues show moderate increase
RICHMOND, VA – On September 13, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that total revenue collections in August for the Commonwealth’s general fund grew by 13.0 percent year-over-year unadjusted. Due to August’s additional deposit day, which included payroll withholding taxes remitted by many of Virginia’s large employers, these totals exceeded forecasts. Adjusted for the additional day, revenues increased approximately 5.4 percent year-over-year.
“This report shows our purposeful efforts since day one continues to place Virginia in a strong financial position,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians can be confident in our efforts to keep the Commonwealth moving forward. With that said, economic headwinds continue due to inflation-inducing policies at the federal level, and we continue to dig out from the unnecessary closures during the pandemic that crippled Virginia businesses.”
“August collections exceeded projections, driven by employment and wage growth year-over-year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “However, persistent inflation, rising interest rates, concerns regarding worsening economic conditions, and slowing job growth can impact future revenue collections. We continue to monitor these issues and will better indicate current trends after September month-end, including the first estimated payments for non withholding and corporate tax collections.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 19.8 percent (8.2 percent adjusted for the extra deposit day). Wage growth, the additional deposit day, and a strong labor market drove growth in payroll withholding. There were 142,000 more Virginians employed in July 2022 than there were in July 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent year-over-year. Virginia, however, has yet to recover more than 113,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic (now at 97.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels) while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels.
The full August 2022 revenue report is available here.
State News
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale.
A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid for the property as $4.25 million in an auction to be held Nov. 3.
The 977-acre undeveloped property, which is currently owned by Virginia True Corporation, has been embroiled in difficulties since 2017, when the company purchased the property for $12 million from long-time owners the Diatomite Corporation of America.
Virginia True planned to develop a luxury golf course and resort on the property. In November 2017, however, Richmond County ordered the company to stop work after it cleared more than 13 acres of forested land near the cliffs without a permit. A lack of required stormwater controls at the site led to extensive erosion and landslides.
Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality subsequently issued three notices of violation to Virginia True, and the lawsuit was later referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
A document filed in bankruptcy court this August lists the company owing the state $200,000 related to “governmental enforcement action.”
A four-mile stretch of striking white cliffs on the Rappahannock, Fones Cliffs are both environmentally sensitive and historically significant. Capt. John Smith recorded a hostile encounter with members of the Rappahannock Tribe that took place at the site on Aug. 18, 1608, and the area around the cliffs has become an important breeding ground for bald eagles.
In June 2019, Virginia True filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Separate litigation is also underway between two of Virginia True’s former directors, Anthony Cipollone and Domenick Cipollone, and the Diatomite Corporation of America, the former owner of the property that sold it to the current company in 2017 for $12 million.
The bankruptcy court is still reviewing plans for the company to reorganize and pay back its creditors.
Joe Pack, an attorney for the Diatomite Corporation, said in a statement that the property is being marketed for sale by Virginia True and that the bankruptcy court “will likely compare which process yields a greater recovery: the sale or the creditor-sponsored plan.”
“Highest and best offers will be received according to the bidding procedures that were approved by the court,” he said. “While still subject to bankruptcy court approval, there will likely be a dual track process in which there are creditors (including Diatomite) who are willing to sponsor a capital infusion to fund other creditors’ recoveries through a plan of reorganization.”
The property is currently zoned for agricultural use, but the sale listing notes that “a preliminary development plan (now potentially expired) was previously approved which included a golf course, lodge, restaurants, spa, 116-room hotel, commercial center, equestrian center and 718 single-family detached and townhouse units.”
The property could also “have significant value beyond development,” including mineral deposits, timber, hunting and fishing resources and conservation value, Auction Advisors noted.
Fones Cliffs’ white coloration is due to the presence of large deposits of diatomaceous earth, which is used in a range of products to deter pests and absorb and filter liquids, among other uses.
In April, more than 400 acres of land to the east of the Virginia True property were reacquired by the Rappahannock Tribe. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended a celebration of the reacquisition.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.
The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who have been searching for ways to broaden abortion access in states where the procedure has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in June. Abortion counseling and services would be provided to pregnant veterans and their beneficiaries in limited circumstances.
But Republicans have sharply criticized the VA for changing its longstanding no-abortions policy, with some pledging to keep the status quo.
Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth said this week that because VA hospitals are linked to teaching hospitals, those health care providers will have physicians on staff with the medical knowledge to perform the procedure.
In addition, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Department of Justice would protect doctors from prosecution in states where abortion is now banned or heavily restricted.
“One of the strengths of VA health care is that every major VA hospital is affiliated with a teaching university, a medical university teaching facility,” Duckworth said. “So the skill, the ability to perform the procedures will be there.”
VA doctors also aren’t necessarily licensed in the state where they practice, she said, which means they likely would not face legal ramifications in states that have banned or restricted abortion.
VA doctors’ medical licenses could not be revoked for following VA abortion policy when it differs from state law “because many of them don’t have a license in that state because they are operating at the federal level,” Duckworth said.
Warren said she has “no doubt” that if a state’s attorney general or other prosecutor tries to put a VA health care provider in prison for acting in line with the VA’s new abortion policy, the U.S. Department of Justice will go to bat.
“The Department of Justice is there to defend the VA when the VA is acting in accordance with federal law,” Warren said.
Republicans vow to stop VA policy
Republicans pledged opposition. “This proposal is contrary to longstanding, settled law and a complete administrative overreach,” Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, ranking member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week. “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told AL.com that he plans to prosecute any health care provider who violates the state’s abortion law.
“I have no intention of abdicating my duty to enforce the Unborn Life Protection Act against any practitioner who unlawfully conducts abortions in the State of Alabama,” Marshall told AL.com in a statement. “The power of states to protect unborn life is settled.”
Alabama’s abortion law bans the procedure unless the woman’s life or health is at risk, meaning Marshall would likely be trying to prosecute VA-affiliated doctors who end pregnancies that were the result of rape or incest.
The sharp GOP criticism of the new abortion policy is expected to lead to court challenges. If upheld, it could mean that a future Republican president would push the VA to reverse course, banning all abortions once again.
Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the panel that funds the VA, said Thursday he expects the court system may end up deciding whether the Biden administration had the authority to change the policy.
“In the past, we’ve had to carry legislation, specifically for in vitro fertilization. And now all of a sudden, they’re talking about abortion services at the VA, so I don’t think they have the authority to do it,” Boozman said.
The specific situations in which the VA could provide abortion to ensure the life or health of the woman are “very vague,” Boozman said. “Because of that, I think I and many others are very concerned,” he said.
Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who said shortly after the announcement the decision was “grotesque and illegal,” said this week that he expects a future Republican president would undo the policy if it lasts that long.
“Well, if the current president switched it, a future president could switch it back,” Rubio said.
Mexico City Policy
The flip-flopping on abortion policy isn’t without precedent.
The so-called Mexico City Policy, or ‘global gag rule,’ changes every time control of the White House moves from one party to the other.
Originally implemented by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy, when in place during Republican presidencies, prevents nongovernmental organizations operating in foreign countries from performing or actively promoting “abortion as a method of family planning” if they want to receive U.S. foreign aid dollars.
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Thursday he believes the VA did have the authority to change its abortion policy “because the VA is charged with taking care of people.”
He, however, expects it will be challenged in court.
“I hope they’re unsuccessful because, quite frankly, then what the VA would have to do is say, ‘Look, there’s a medical procedure we can’t use, so you’ll have to die.’ I think that’d be a pretty horrible thing, especially since most of the people who work in the VA are there because of the veterans, they are not there for any other reason,” Tester said.
Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said she expects Republicans will do “everything they can to stop” the VA from providing abortions for patients whose life or health is at risk, or those that are the result of rape or incest.
She said she’s confident the VA has the authority to terminate pregnancies.
“They are going to provide abortions until a court order or some legal proceeding tells them they can’t do it,” she said. “But until then they can do it. They will do it.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 5mph W
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 1
79/52°F
81/57°F