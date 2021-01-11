The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, will offer no-cost COVID Vaccines, Monday, January 11 and Friday, January 15, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon, while supplies last, at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 7 S. Greenway Ave, Boyce, VA to those 75 and older.

“With the outstanding collaboration of community partners, we in the northern Shenandoah Valley have made substantial progress in Phase 1a of the COVID vaccination campaign,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “That progress, plus the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ will allow us to start phase 1b, which will include all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups, starting on Monday January 11. This will be the first of a large number of vaccine offerings through the winter and spring.”

This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will begin to serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of death from COVID-19 disease. It will be the first of many such “open PODs” that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups in the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. In addition, specific PODs will be arrange that are tailored and located to serve essential worker groups.

Persons vaccinated in this group will have arrangements made to receive their second vaccine as well. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, vaccination will be offered to both.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household. Also, to avoid overcrowding, LFHD recommends people stagger their arrival times, with last names starting with A to J arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., and K to Z between 10 a.m. and noon. If demand exists and supplies permit, vaccinations may continue beyond noon.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.