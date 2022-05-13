Town Notices
No yard waste collection, public works office closed – May 18, 2022
National Public Works Week is May 15-21, 2022. We would love to celebrate all the hard work of the approximately 68 Public Works Employees who work hard every day during their shift and while on call 24/7 for emergency situations and being taken away from family, even during holidays.
The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, so all Public Works employees can enjoy a treat to celebrate National Public Works Week and attend the Town Employees Wellness Day. The Public Works office will also be closed from (11:00 am to 2:00 pm). The collection will resume on May 25, 2022.
Trash and Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, May 18, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.
If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm. If there are any utility emergencies during the closure, please contact Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notice: Road Closure – Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale – May 9 – 11
The Town of Front Royal Streets Department will be installing security bollards and will have a road closure at the intersection of Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale to the Gazebo entrance beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 am through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm. (Weather Permitting)
Crews will be working in the area between 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be pouring concrete and leaving overnight to cure. The road closure will be through the day and night. Signs will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notice: Road closures – sewer repairs
The Town of Front Royal is having contractor, Snyder Environmental Services complete sewer repairs. The following road closures will begin May 1-4, 2022 (weather permitting) 7:00 pm to 6:00 am:
- Crescent Street from Main Street to Chester Street will be closed.
- Peyton Street from Royal Avenue and Chester Street will be closed.
- Contractors will have signs in place while working.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or after-hours non-emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Front Royal flushing fire hydrants town wide
The Town will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community from April 5 – 14, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.
Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Town Council meeting on Monday, March 28 will include several public hearings
The Front Royal Town Council meeting on March 28, will include several public hearings on proposed tax rates, sewer service rate increases, Poe’s River Edge commercial campground permit proposal, and a Sanitary Sewer Easement request on Toray Drive. See the Town’s complete public notice released Thursday afternoon, below:
1) for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, to consider the Real Property Tax rate at $0.13 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates and has remained near $0.13 since 2014; and the Personal Property Tax rate at $0.64 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase since 2014; and the personal property tax relief rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 49% of the value on the first $20,000 of assessed value for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value greater than $1,000; and a personal property tax relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less, pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.
2) to consider the partial vacation of an existing 20’ sanitary sewer easement located on Warren County Tax Parcel No. 12-G-1-2-1A1, at 195 Toray Drive, pursuant to Va. Code Section 15.2-1800 (B).
3) a Special Use Permit application submitted by Poe’s River Edge, LLC requesting permission to operate a commercial recreation facility on T.M. #20A1-3-5A1. The proposed facility will operate as a 200-site campground facility. The parcel is zoned I-2. Per Town Code Chapter 175-65.B, commercial recreation facilities are permitted only with a Special Use Permit.
4) to consider an ordinance to amend and re-enact Front Royal Town Code Sections 134-22.1 and 134-22.4 so that sewer service rates are increased. The Town’s legal authority to impose such fees and rates for water and sewer service can be found in Virginia Code Section 15.2-2119, 15.2-2111, and 15.2-2122. If approved, the following fees and rates would be increased as indicated July 1, 2022:
134-22.1 – Sanitary Sewer Service Rates
Sewer service base rate from $17.33 to $17.72
Sewer service rate above 3,000 gallons from $14.90 to $15.24 per 1,000 gallons
134-22.4 – Sewer Service Rates for Commercial/Industrial Laundries
In-Town laundry sewer service rate below 100,000 gallons from $15.98 to $16.34 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 100,000 gallons and below 500,000 gallons from $14.52 to $14.85 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 500,000 gallons from $13.80 to $14.11 per 1,000 gallons
More information on any of the scheduled public hearings is available during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of Council’s Office at (540)635-8007 or 102 E. Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630. All Citizens of the Town of Front Royal are invited to attend these hearings to express their views.
Town to begin road work on Royal Ave/Commerce Ave at 14th Street
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Arthur Construction, will be upgrading water services on N. Royal Avenue between N. Commerce Avenue & W. 14th Street. Work will take place from 10 pm-6 am March 14-18, 2022 and if necessary the following week through March 25, 2022.
At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819
Town of Front Royal to accept applications for scholarships on March 1
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2022.
The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors who reside in the limits of the Town of Front Royal. The scholarships are for $1000.00 each and are a one-time grant to deserving students pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.
All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office.
Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, to:
Tina L. Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
The Evaluation Committee consists of two members of the Town Council. The three scholarship winners will be invited to a Town Council Meeting to be recognized in April or May 2022.
