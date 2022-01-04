Noah Iden Carroll, Sr (1932 – 2021)

Noah Iden Carroll, Sr, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Noah was born May 6, 1932, in Boyce Virginia to the late Noah Lee and Lena Locke Carroll.

On October 5, 1953, he married Elsie “Ginger” Welsh. Their life was closer than ever after 68 years together.

Noah was a truck driver that retired from Consolidated Freightways in 1986 after 32 years of service. After retirement from trucking, he continued working with his most recent employment at the Warren County (Refuse Collection Center and Disposal) until he was 89. He was a lifetime automotive mechanic as well as a lifetime member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, having been awarded in 2021 for over 50 years of membership. His grandchildren loved, respected, and cherished him and as one of them stated, “He lived the best life of all of us, made us realize that mankind’s role on this earth is that of a caretaker. He was a master at that and the best at all he did”

Along with his wife Ginger, he is survived by four children, Diane Morris, Lorie Showalter, Noreen Cox & Noah Carroll, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Amber, Shanna, Rachel, Jared, Rocky, Michael, Jacob, Megan; nine great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Lucia, Noah, Drew, Chelsea, Alyssa, Oliver, Hannah, Molly; and one great, great-grandchild, Ezra. One brother, Richard Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Carroll Wallace, his brothers, Buddy Carroll, Ray Carroll, Gerald Carroll, his sisters, Gladys Fletcher, and Margaret Giles.

A private memorial service of family members will be held at his home.