Non-fatal Hill Street stabbing report leads to charges against roommate of victim
In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15, 2021, officers with the Front Royal Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Hill Street for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, identified as Mario Frazier, who was bleeding from an apparent stab wound to his neck. Frazier provided a statement to officers identifying the offender as 61-year-old Front Royal resident, Anthony “Tony” Herbert. Frazier, who shares a residence with Herbert, stated there was an argument and physical altercation leading to the stabbing. The victim was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening puncture wounds.
Herbert was quickly located and apprehended by Front Royal Police officers without further incident. Herbert was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he was held without bond on a Malicious Wounding charge. He has a scheduled court date of September 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
(From a July 15 FRPD Press Release)
FRPD traffic stop leads to chase, multiple charges against Virginia Avenue resident
On Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., a Front Royal Police Department officer observed a red Jeep Liberty speeding on John Marshall Highway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over to the side of the road.
As the officer began exiting his marked patrol vehicle, the driver of the Jeep Liberty quickly pulled off, driving east on John Marshall Highway towards Linden. The officer pursued, and the driver made an abrupt U-turn near ESA Lane and began traveling back into town. Additional officers from the Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office followed the vehicle as the driver continued north onto Commerce Avenue and several other streets until coming to a sudden stop in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue. The driver then fled on foot, where he was apprehended after a short foot chase.
The driver was identified as a 51-year-old Front Royal resident, Otis Lee Allen. Allen was taken into custody and transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail without further incident. Allen was released on a $3,000 secured bond with a scheduled court date of August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
(From an FRPD release)
Luckey granted $50,000 bond on Circuit Court appeal of J&D Court denial
Following a July 12 bond appeal hearing in Warren County Circuit Court, William Raymond Luckey was released on a secured $50,000 bond at 5:51 p.m. that afternoon, 18 days after his June 25 arrest on charges of “Indecent Liberties” and “Solicitation” of a minor child under the age of 16. Luckey was initially denied bond by Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Nancy Reed on June 30.
However, the 72-year-old, long-time Christendom College professor’s defense team out of Stafford, Virginia appealed that ruling. As noted in Royal Examiner’s July 1 story on that first bond hearing, “Defense attorney Shannon Johnson would not verify an appeal of the bond denial prior to discussion with her co-counsel Thaddeus Furlong. However, comments in the courtroom seemed to indicate an appeal is likely.”
Conditions of Luckey’s bond imposed by Circuit Court Judge William Sharp include that he has “no contact with minors without another adult within sight and sound of them” and “No contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s parents”; and Luckey is further ordered, “Not to counsel or direct or encourage any effort by anyone else to discourage victim, (the) victim’s parents, or other witnesses from cooperating with the prosecution”. He is also instructed not to leave the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The order forbidding attempts to influence a dropping of the charges addressed Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Samantha Meadows’ concern about the content of recorded phone calls between Luckey at RSW Jail after his arrest and his wife Julie, indicating a possible effort to influence the victim’s parents into dropping the charges, which Meadows noted would be witness tampering, a crime in its own right.
As she had in J&D Court, defense counsel Johnson pointed to her client’s long and respected connections to the community – 35 years total, over 30 at Christendom College – and myriad health issues she argued would be exacerbated by continued incarceration. Those conditions include cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and the consequences of a past back injury. Johnson also contended that specifics in the Commonwealth’s case against Luckey indicate a comparatively mild incident compared to some verbiage included in the “Solicitation” warrant, reflecting the harsher side of sex abuse against minors statutes.
As reported in Royal Examiner’s coverage of the June 30 J&D Court bond hearing, responding to his wife’s taped phone conversation comment “This isn’t what happened” of specific oral or penetrative sexual acts listed in the “Solicitation” warrant, Luckey replied, “No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney’.” At the initial bond hearing, the prosecution first presented evidence indicating Luckey had offered the child ten dollars to see their posterior, which was declined. However, Meadows asserted prosecution evidence that Luckey had then placed the victim on their stomach in order to see and touch the buttocks, then leaving the ten dollars behind.
Luckey has been removed from Christendom College’s website, where he had been listed as “Professor Emeritus” following his retirement from his regular teaching position five years ago. And the chairman of the board of Padre Pio Academy out of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, where both Luckey and his wife had teaching positions, said the school, which is now in summer break, had not expected Dr. Luckey’s return due to his health issues. Julie Luckey was also said to have resigned from all of her involvement with Padre Pio Academy “to minimize negative impacts for the school” from her husband’s arrest.”
A preliminary hearing on the cases is scheduled for August 5, at 10:30 a.m. on the morning docket of Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Protection Order firearm violation among charges stemming from weekend Linden shooting incident
In response to queries about a reported shooting in Linden over the weekend, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release at 8:52 p.m., Monday evening, July 12. Facing charges related to the Saturday afternoon shooting incident in which no one was injured is 58-year-old Shawn Michael West, a Linden resident. Below is the press release in its entirety:
A report of shots fired along the 100 block of Red Robin Lane in Linden, Virginia was received by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 10, at approximately 01:36 PM. The suspect vehicle was reported to have left the scene in an unknown direction of travel around 1:45 PM. Three spent .45 caliber casings were recovered at the scene and a local dispatch to attempt to locate the suspect vehicle was issued at approximately 1:59 PM. Investigating Deputies identified the suspect vehicle as being a white Chevy 2500 pickup truck.
On 7/10/2021 at 2:29 PM, members of the Front Royal Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the area of Winchester Road (Route 340/522 North) and Interstate-66 in Front Royal, and effected a high-risk traffic stop without further incident. The driver, Shawn Michael West was questioned briefly at the scene and custody transferred to the WCSO. The white pickup truck was towed, and three handguns and ammunition were later recovered from within the vehicle as a result of a search warrant.
Arrest warrants and complaints were obtained by the WCSO, and Shawn Michael West, age 58 of Linden, Virginia was subsequently charged with two misdemeanors and one felony related to this incident. West was charged with a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (§18.2-308.2), reckless handing of a firearm (§18.2-56.1) and transporting a firearm in violation of a Protection Order (§18.2-308.1:4). West has an initial court date set of 8/18/2021. No persons were injured during the incident.
(Approved for release on 07/12/2021 by Major J.A. Driskill, Sr.)
WCSO firearm arrest leads to multiple drug charges
On July 4, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual, identified as Eric Anthony Capps, 29-years-old, of Winchester was currently in Warren County and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
During the ensuing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a location in Warren County. Before executing the search warrant, further investigation revealed that Capps had moved to a second location, also in Warren County. Deputy J.D. Rima located the suspect driving a vehicle on N. Royal Avenue, and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the traffic stop, the stolen firearm was located, and a second search warrant was obtained. Both search warrants were then executed, resulting in the location and seizure of the following:
- Approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine (street value of $16,440.00)
- Approximately $2000 U.S. Currency
- Digital scales and packaging material consistent with narcotics sales
Capps was arrested and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he was charged with the following and held without bond:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon
This investigation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the community as we continue to combat drug trafficking in Warren County and the Shenandoah Valley.
This incident is another example that highlights the collaboration between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the community as we aim to protect and serve the public by locating and arresting individuals involved in dangerous criminal activity. Anyone with information related to drug activity in Warren County in encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-4128.
July 6 stabbing incident may have been latest chapter in domestic violence saga
A late-night tip of a possible stabbing in the area of Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road early Tuesday morning, July 6, may, not only have saved a man’s life but revealed the most recent chapter in a history of domestic violence involving the victim. According to a warrant for “Malicious Wounding” issued against 33-year-old Tiffany Lynne Taylor, responding Front Royal Police Officer R. D. Lowry found a man walking with a female, later identified as Taylor. Asked if he “was okay” by the officer, the man, later identified as 26-year-old Clayton M. Williams, responded, “I’m good.”
However, Officer Lowry noticed the man, who was walking with his hand on his back, stumble. As Lowry exited his patrol car, the male fell to the ground, at which point the officer noticed blood on his hand. After raising William’s shirt, a stab wound was verified visually by the officer. Based on information from two eyewitnesses and a subsequent statement from Williams that Taylor had stabbed him, Taylor was taken into custody.
FRPD’s weekly arrest report cites Taylor’s arrest at 3:13 a.m. According to the RSW Jail website, she was booked into RSW at 3:25 a.m. Her address is listed as 405 East Criser Road, apartment 203. That is the same address listed for the victim, Clayton Marquis Williams, who is listed in the FRPD arrest report as being charged at 4:39 a.m. that same morning with “an Other Authority Arrest”.
According to the RSW website, Clayton Marquis Williams was booked on a “Violation of a Protective Order” charge at 5:17 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 6. He is listed as released at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
But unlike Taylor, according to the jail website, July 6 was not Williams’s first booking into RSW. A search of the RSW website indicated 7 bookings dating from September 2015 to 2021, with the last one prior to his July 6 arrest, listed on June 2, 2021. Just five weeks before he was allegedly stabbed by Taylor, with whom he shares the 405 East Criser Road address, Williams was charged with the last of five “Simple Assault against a Family Member” charges ranging over the past couple of years. The arresting agency on that June 2, 2021, charge is listed as Shenandoah 171.
In addition to the domestic violence charges, Williams had one charge of the Sale of Schedule I or II Narcotics (2016 case status – charge null prossed) and one “Strangulation Resulting in Bodily Harm” (2015 case status – guilty, with the execution of the entire sentence postponed/suspended).
Tiffany Taylor has a hearing scheduled on her Malicious Wounding/Stabbing with the intent charge on the 9 a.m. docket of Warren County General District Court on August 19.
