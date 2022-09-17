Local News
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County.
The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured in the emergency landing on I-66 westbound. And no land vehicles are believed to have been impacted by the emergency landing.
According to VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey the plane has been moved to the crossover, and all lanes of traffic on I-66 are open as of 12:30 p.m.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing. The incident remains under investigation.
Watch the video of the incident courtesy of Collin Finnell.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 19 – 23, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday.
Mile marker 14 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Mobile work zone between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Route 664 (Whipporwill Road) for utility work, September 19 – 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group sponsored the Town Council Candidates Forum held at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal on September 16, 2022.
The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group wants the community to be able to make informed choices regarding the November election, so they asked all Front Royal Town Council candidates to this Candidates’ Forum.
Approximately 200 people filled the parish hall below the Church. The format was typical for such events. Everyone was given time for opening and closing remarks. The moderator was Wayne White, from Lake Frederick, who asked each candidate to respond to the same questions on subjects relating to the office sought.
Candidates for the Town Council special election to fill the vacant seat of Scott Lloyd include Gene Kilby and Wayne Sealock.
Candidates Josh Ingram, Zack Jackson, Amber Poe, and Bruce Rappaport are running for the three open seats on Town Council in the November election. Lori Cockrell is the lone candidate for Mayor.
Watch the Candidates Forum on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Questions were provided to the candidates as they arrived at the forum, and no questions were taken from the audience.
Questions for the candidates:
- Warren Public Schools. Over the past two years, parents’ concerns over COVID restrictions, school curricula, and discipline have contributed to a decline in public school attendance. In fact, public records show that 23 % of school-age children in Warren County are no longer attending public schools. Would you, as a member of the Town Council, support a town property tax credit of some form for town residents who choose to send their children to private schools or who homeschool, since their children are currently not attending public schools, which saves the taxpayers approximately $15,000 per student per year? Why or why not?
- Front Royal Economic Development Authority: Data Centers. The Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has recommended bringing data centers to Front Royal. The Town Council has been asked to approve a zoning change to facilitate that proposal. Data Centers have environmental and infrastructure as well as financial issues associated with them. Do you believe that before the Council makes its zoning decision, FREDA should hold public hearings to address community concerns? What oversite mechanisms would you recommend for the Council to put in place to ensure transparency of a project of this magnitude?
- Economic Development of Front Royal. Many say Front Royal has untapped economic development potential. What would you do to attract more businesses to this community with better-paying jobs? Please give us some examples of those businesses that you believe would be a good fit for our community.
- Derelict Buildings in Front Royal. Many citizens are concerned about derelict buildings that reflect poorly on the town. Some argue that the Town has limited options to correct these problems. However, research suggests a possible approach to reducing derelict buildings would be to tax assessments that reflect the actual property market value. For example, the derelict building at Commerce Avenue and 6th Street is zoned commercial use and is in a high-traffic area. In 2021, the building was assessed and taxed at $140,000, and this year it was assessed at $147,000. However, in August of this year, the building was listed at $275,000. In other words, it was only assessed at just about half of its commercial real estate value. If derelict buildings were assessed and taxed at their true market value, owners may be less likely to leave them idle and or have them repaired. Real estate assessment is the responsibility of the Warren County government. If you are elected, what would you do to resolve the under-assessment value of derelict buildings with the County to remove or improve these facilities?
- Future of Main Street. We understand that people have different opinions as to making Main Street a pedestrian-only mall between Chester Avenue and Royal Avenue. Where do you stand on the idea of such a change, and why?
Questions for the Front Royal Mayoral Candidate.
Along with the five questions above, two additional questions were asked of the mayor candidate.
- As a member of the Front Royal Town Council for two years and now as a candidate for Mayor, looking back, is there anything that you would have done differently during your tenure on the Council? If so, please provide some specifics on the issues and how a different position would have benefitted the Town.
- In the Front Royal Town Code, the Mayor has responsibility for the operation and conduct of the Front Royal Police. As Mayor, would you be in favor of a Citizen Advisory Council to assist the police with police/citizen conflicts? Please explain why or why not you would consider a group like that to assist in resolving such issues.
Arrest Logs
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive
approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective, posing as a juvenile in an undercover capacity. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
During this investigation, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Smithfield, Virginia resident Sean Kreinsen. On September 16, 2022, Kreinsen was arrested and transported to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Kreinsen went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 13, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of this individual.
Local News
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Frederick County
A Frederick County man is dead after being shot at a home on the county’s western end during an apparent argument. At approximately 5:38 pm, a 9-1-1 call was received by emergency
communications personnel requesting police respond to a home on Whitlock Lane where someone had been shot. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the scene as attempts were made to gather more details about the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies located a subject, later identified as Jeffrey Behneke Jr., lying near the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim had no pulse and was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel. A suspect was on the scene and identified as Thorsten Schulze, who lives at the residence.
Schulze was detained and the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office responded to take over the crime scene. During the course of the investigation, and subsequent interviews with Schulze, indications are that some form of verbal argument arose between the victim and the suspect which escalated and eventually culminated in Behneke being fatally shot by Schulze.
Schulze was transported to the regional adult detention facility, where he has been preliminarily charged with second-degree murder.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation, and no other details will be released at this time.
Local News
School Board member urges County supervisors to allot remaining funds to school division
The Warren County School Board would like to get the $1.2 million chunk of the school division’s fiscal year 2023 budget appropriated by the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) as soon as possible.
“While it’s been said 150 thousand times, I hope we can get to looking at that $1.2 million sooner rather than later,” said School Board member Antoinette Funk, referring to the amount of money the BOS has approved for the school division but still hasn’t appropriated.
Funk chairs the Warren County Board of Supervisors / Warren County School Board Joint Budget Committee, which met on Monday, September 12.
The joint committee was formed earlier this year for members of both boards to tackle the County’s education budget and related spending.
Those present for the Monday meeting were School Board members Funk and Andrea Lo, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine, BOS members Delores Oates and Vicky Cook, Warren County Administrator Edwin Daley, and County Finance Director Matt Robertson.
The request from Funk (above, during a previous School Board meeting) came during the last roughly five minutes of the almost hour-long joint committee meeting. She was referring to the $1.2 million the BOS is still considering appropriating to schools.
The division was funded at 75 percent to start the school year, or about $6.9 million. The BOS recently approved $5.7 million, which leaves $1.2 million outstanding.
There were identified needs that the school division had in the budget, but they were placed on hold due to the funds not being appropriated to the operational budget for the time being. These included additional teaching positions, supplements, and other costs.
Part of the reason for the BOS holding the funds was to ensure there was enough funding for the capital projects from the county. The Warren County BOS provides the school division with 40 percent of its annual funding.
During the joint committee meeting, Oates, who is vice chair of the BOS, said one of the concerns for the BOS is planned renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School “and what will actually be the reality of that versus the speculation,” she said. “There are uncertainties there. I know we also have E. Wilson Morrison [Elementary School]; if there’s any way that we can make that a priority at some point for those kids, that’s another consideration.”
Funk said that while she understands the BOS’s concerns, “from our perspective, it just feels like you’re holding part of the operations budget for capital instead of for operations, for which it was originally appropriated for… Because we originally approved it for operations, and some of it is being withheld for capital… and it really puts us in a predicament, obviously. We may have to talk to our staff about not getting the supplement yet,” she said, adding that the School Board has been telling WCPS staff that the board continues to work on obtaining the funds. “And we don’t want to be in the same predicament come next September,” she said.
One of the BOS’s concerns in the future, Oates continued, is the sustainability of some of the budget decisions that were made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “What’s going to happen with future funding, the biennial budget? There are so many things,” said Oates. “The $1.2 million may not be used for capital; it may be used for future operations. But it’s yours. We’ve appropriated it to schools.”
“But we don’t have it yet for operations,” Funk said.
Cook pointed out that one of the purposes of reevaluating the school division’s budget every quarter is to look at its performance, “and if there’s something there… then that’s when we’ll open it up for discussion,” she said.
“Well, again, I just want to reiterate I hope that come next September [for the 2024 budget] we’re not sitting here still trying to get a finalized budget that should have been done back in March,” said Funk. “And I think you guys [the BOS] want that too.”
“Absolutely,” said Oates.
“We don’t want it to go from March to September, but that’s the realization of where we’re at,” Funk said.
Another issue, Oates pointed out, was that the Virginia General Assembly [GA] didn’t approve a budget until the end of July. “A lot of it had nothing to do with the supervisors,” she said. “It had to do with the GA.”
Funk acknowledged that that was “a huge factor,” as well.
Oates also said that local governments in the state are basically learning on the fly about navigating the budget cycle, which from 2020 until now has been impacted by the pandemic, as well as new state legislators. “This is new territory,” she said. “We’re all trying to learn.”
The BOS wants to plan for the school division’s future needs “and not get caught in a situation where we can’t fund something,” Oates said.
Superintendent Ballenger said: “And that’s what we’re doing — planning on where we need to go.”
Regarding renovation funding for Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School, Ballenger updated the joint committee, saying that about $245,800 would be available from cafeteria funds, with another $217,700 coming from value engineering savings identified by the general contractor. Additional savings are also forthcoming from other contractors, he told the committee members, which could help reduce renovation costs at the school from roughly $15.5 million to the school division’s available revenue for the project of $14.8 million.
“We’re still waiting on four or five contractors to get back on some other things,” he said, “and we estimate that to be about $128,000. But of course, we don’t know until they give us their numbers. So, value engineering right now totals about $463,500,” without the estimated items still to come in. The renovation project is slated to start on January 1, 2023.
The joint budget committee also set its next meeting for Monday, October 24 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Warren County Government Center, 220 N. Commerce Ave., Front Royal, Va.
Watch the joint budget committee meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd).
A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007 Mack dump truck that slowed to make a U-turn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle when a westbound 2006 Hyundai Elantra struck him. The Hyundai was unable to avoid the rider.
The motorcycle rider, James E. Poe, 33, of Berryville, Va., died at the crash scene due to his injuries. Poe was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old female of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old-female from Bunker Hill, WV, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Route 7 westbound was shut down for several hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
Wind: 4mph SSE
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 0
86/63°F
84/61°F