Nora Ann Alger Hockman (1939 – 2021)

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Nora Ann Alger Hockman was called home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 81.

She was born on August 1, 1939, in Bentonville, Va., to Virgil S. and Ruby Riley Alger, second in line of eight children.

On March 15, 1958, she married James “Eddie” Hockman of Bentonville. They were married for 63 years.

Nora is survived by three daughters, Susie Wertz (Randy) of Front Royal, Sharon Vaught, also of Front Royal, who was her caregiver, and Brenda Hockman of Stanley; six grandchildren, Lindsay McKinstry, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz, Kimberly Woodyard, Courtney Baker-Williams and Haley Buracker; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Shirley Alger (Ann) and James Alger, both of Rileyville; and four sisters, Pat McCauley (Roger) of Front Royal, Carolyn Sheffield (Jim) of Rileyville, and Ruth Lentz and Wanda Carney, both of Luray. She was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil “Bub” Alger Jr.; and a son-in-law, Jeff Vaught.

Nora attended Luray High School and later returned to work for Page County Public Schools, working for more than 30 years in the cafeteria. She was a member of the former Grace Fellowship Church in Rileyville. She was active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She had been a member of TOPS for many years.

Nora had a great love for children and found much joy and happiness in spending time with them and caring for them.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the Rileyville Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Ellis, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m.

Her final resting place will be in the old family cemetery in Rileyville, near Black Angus Run.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Trapper Alger, Brett Alger, Woody Morrison, Kevin Wertz, Brandon Baker-Williams, Adam McCauley, Keith Nauman, Michael Licklider and Kelly Elliott.

Flowers are welcome; for memorial contributions, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.