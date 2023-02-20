State News
Norfolk 6-year-old brings gun to school and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it’s reviewing a proposed AP African American studies course for high schoolers after Florida officials objected to aspects of the curriculum dealing with contemporary political topics. A Youngkin spokeswoman said the governor has asked education officials to review the course’s compliance with his executive order banning “inherently divisive concepts” associated with critical race theory.—Washington Post
• “Virginia officials call it ‘restorative housing.’ Critics say it’s still solitary confinement.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• President Joe Biden’s administration publicly criticized Youngkin’s opposition to a rejected Virginia bill that would have prohibited the use of search warrants to obtain menstrual information stored in period-tracking apps.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A few months after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at a Newport News elementary school, another 6-year-old boy brought a handgun to an elementary school in Norfolk. Unlike in the Newport News case, the mother of the Norfolk boy was immediately hit with criminal charges.—Virginian-Pilot
• The State Fair of Virginia is seeking nominees for farming “superheroes” to be featured on agricultural-themed trading cards.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Federal-state task force grapples with grid protection
A federal task force wrestled with the costs and benefits of better shielding the nation’s tens of thousands of electric substations from a growing number of attacks, like a neo-Nazi plot the FBI says it foiled earlier this month in Maryland, another that knocked out power to thousands in North Carolina in December and more in the Pacific Northwest.
“These events correspond with an increase in extremism in our country,” said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Willie Phillips during a Wednesday meeting of a federal-state task force on electric transmission. Phillips cited a report released last year by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University that found that between 2016 and 2022, “white supremacist plots targeting energy systems dramatically increased in frequency,” with 13 people arrested and charged in federal court during that span, most of them in the past two years.
In December, FERC ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. That review, to be completed by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which sets and enforces reliability standards for the bulk power system in the U.S., Canada, and part of Mexico, is due in April.
But at the task force meeting, NERC President and CEO James Robb said there are more than 50,000 high-voltage substations dispersed across the country and regulators must make difficult decisions about which ones most need additional security.
“That’s a tremendous amount of infrastructure to protect,” he told the task force, a mix of FERC commissioners and state utility regulators. “It’s not as simple as ‘we should just protect everything.’ Your ratepayers that you’re responsible for probably wouldn’t like that answer.”
Robb said the vast majority of “physical security events,” including vandalism, theft of copper wires and other components, and shooting attacks, don’t result in any impact to the grid. Only about 5% do, though the bad news is the attacks are increasing, with extremist groups posting instructions for disabling critical infrastructure on the “dark web,” he said.
Puesh Kumar, director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, said that in 2022 there were 163 events categorized as “physical” incidents involving electric infrastructure, including vandalism and sabotage, up from 92 in 2021.
“The majority of incidents, there isn’t a lot of good information on what caused it,” he told the task force. “When these events do occur, they tend to be pretty localized.”
Existing regulations, which came about after a 2014 sniper attack on a California electric substation, only apply to facilities that, if they were knocked out or damaged, could create hazards for the larger grid, like cascading outages.
Many substations, like the ones targeted in Moore County, North Carolina, don’t meet that threshold, but damaging them can still result in a loss of power for thousands.
“The consequence we’re protecting against is the cascading event that would (affect) millions of customers, not thousands,” he said.
As NERC works through its report, he suggested that state regulators discuss security costs with utilities.
“You have to weigh the customer impact of this … relative to your cost to defend against it,” he said. “A substation in a very rural part of the country will have different vulnerabilities than one in downtown Manhattan.”
Dan Scripps, a task force member, and chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission said he wasn’t “entirely convinced” that there shouldn’t be some baseline security requirements, such as fencing, regardless of where a facility is located.
He added that it’s difficult “from an optics and public responsiveness position” to explain to utility customers that there are no minimum standards for many facilities.
“There’s definitely work to be done,” Robb said. “There could be room here for a minimum threshold of protection.”
Robb added that states are free to impose their own security requirements.
“You can always go further,” he said.
FERC Commissioner Mark Christie, a former Virginia utility regulator, suggested states should work with utilities to develop a “hierarchy” of the most crucial facilities.
“You can’t harden every substation in the country,” he said. “The costs would be astronomical.”
Kumar noted that beefing up physical security is one approach to the problem, but so is making the power system more resilient by improving electric transmission and exploring more distributed generation and microgrids with battery storage that are less dependent on the larger power system.
“I think we have an opportunity, but we need to be balanced,” Phillips said, recalling a conversation with his personal trainer. “You can pay me now, or you can pay the doctor later.”
by Robert Zullo, Virginia Mercury
Va. might create religious exemption allowing gun background checks without photo ID
Building on past efforts to grant photo-less ID cards to Old Order Mennonite and Amish communities, the Virginia General Assembly appears set to create a religious-based exemption to rules requiring photo ID as part of the background check process for gun purchases.
Under a bill drawing bipartisan support, roughly 2,000 Virginians would gain the ability to buy firearms using special ID cards state lawmakers approved in 2019, according to the legislator sponsoring the plan.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, told a Democratic-controlled Senate committee Monday he advocated for the exemption on behalf of religious groups mostly located in the Shenandoah Valley with a “quiet voice” and rarely vote or participates in government affairs.
“These folks are sportsmen, and they own firearms to protect their livestock,” Runion said.
Virginia residents without photo IDs used to be able to buy firearms from private sellers at gun shows, Runion said. That access was essentially shut off, he added when the state tightened its laws in 2020 to close the so-called gun show loophole by making background checks mandatory for private person-to-person sales as well as purchases from federally licensed gun shops.
Under the proposed law, gun buyers covered by the exemption would still go through the regular background check process overseen by the Virginia State Police, but a photo-less ID card would satisfy the identification requirement. A representative for the State Police testified Monday that the lack of a photo wouldn’t impair the agency’s ability to perform background checks.
“We do not need the photograph,” said Chad Rogers, a legislative liaison for Virginia State Police, which took no position on the bill.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, asked whether the legislation would allow someone not currently eligible for the exemption to become eligible by joining one of the covered religious groups. Runion noted that the photo-less ID law the state already has only applied to people with valid federal paperwork exempting themselves from Social Security and Medicare programs on religious grounds.
“It’s a fairly high bar for you to do that,” Runion said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill 15-0, a tally indicating the proposal has a good shot at passing the full Senate later this week. The legislation passed the GOP-led House of Delegates 73-27 earlier this month, making it a rare Republican-sponsored gun bill drawing Democratic support.
Senate Democrats have blocked numerous bills to roll back aspects of the breakthrough package of gun-control laws their party passed in 2020. Even as the religious exemption bill advanced at Monday’s committee meeting, Democratic senators blocked several other Republican proposals dealing with gun policy.
One of the rejected bills would have exempted highway rest areas from a law banning guns at state-owned facilities. Supporters of the legislation said it would let motorists, particularly those on the road late at night, defend themselves as they travel through Virginia. Opponents said they didn’t support “chipping away” at the law by starting to create carveouts allowing guns in more places.
Similarly, the committee blocked a Republican bill that would have created an exemption to the gun ban on Capitol Square for people with concealed carry permits.
Another bill dealing with photo ID rules for background checks seemed like it had a chance to pass with Democratic support but failed after two rounds of voting. The other ID proposal would have repealed a 30-day waiting period preventing people with a brand-new Virginia driver’s license from buying firearms.
Officials said the rule was implemented in the 1990s to prevent people from establishing temporary Virginia residency to take advantage of the state’s gun laws. At the time, policymakers were particularly concerned about gun trafficking across state lines.
The bill to lift the 30-day rule initially deadlocked in a 7-7 vote, with one Republican senator missing. After a Virginia State Police representative explained the origins of the law later in the meeting, the bill failed 6-9.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
On Christmas Eve 2022, temperatures in central Virginia hit a low of 8 degrees, 17 degrees below the record in 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
That and several other arctic blasts this winter came amid global conflicts like the war in Ukraine that have strained the natural gas supply in the U.S. At the same time, there has been an increase in the use of natural gas to generate energy for the electric grid as more and more coal-fired plants come offline.
As a result, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in October that natural gas bills in the South could increase during the October to March winter season by $761, or 24%, compared to the year before. Some 28% of homes in the South rely on natural gas for heat.
Bills could increase by $1,249, or 12%, for homes relying on electricity for heat. About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginia has eight investor-owned natural gas providers, two large electric utilities, and 13 electric cooperatives regulated by the State Corporation Commission. Three municipal governments — Richmond, Danville, and Charlottesville — also provide natural gas and are regulated by their city councils.
In filings with the State Corporation Commission and interviews with the Mercury, all gas and electric providers have acknowledged that global price pressures on natural gas affect customers’ bills.
Southwest Virginia Gas Company, “like any other entity that purchases natural gas, has seen increases to the costs it pays for natural gas,” wrote president and CEO James McClain II in one representative request to the SCC for a rate increase.
All of Virginia’s electric and gas providers have assistance programs for customers to help alleviate the burden of rising bills. Millions of dollars are also available through state assistance and energy efficiency programs.
But customer advocates say all those programs can be improved.
“I don’t think there’s anybody out there that doesn’t really want to make efforts to help utility customers,” said Dana Wiggins, director of the Center for Economic Justice at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Investor-owned utilities
State law allows investor-owned natural gas and electricity companies like Dominion Energy, Appalachian Power Company and Virginia Natural Gas to recover their operating costs and earn a reasonable profit from customers.
Fuel costs are recouped from customers without any extra profit for the companies.
In filings with the SCC over the past few months, numerous gas and electric utilities have asked to raise rates to make up for rising fuel costs and others like lost COVID-19 revenues from forgone late fees and inflationary pressures.
Roanoke Gas Company “is experiencing significant inflationary pressure on costs and prices for labor and benefits, insurance, pension, and bad debt, among other operating and maintenance expenses,” attorney Timothy E. Biller wrote in one filing.
Columbia Gas of Virginia, which serves about 285,000 customers in the eastern and central regions of Virginia, is asking for an average monthly residential bill increase of 12.37%. Roanoke Gas, which serves about 63,500 customers around Roanoke, is seeking a $2 residential customer charge increase. Southwest Virginia Gas Company, which serves about 4,300 customers around Martinsville, is seeking a rate increase that would add roughly $7.88 to the average residential customer’s monthly bill. Virginia Natural Gas, which serves 312,000 customers in Tidewater Virginia, received an increase that would affect average monthly customer bills by $12.88.
“Despite our best efforts to keep costs down, the Company has experienced substantial increases in costs along our entire supply chain for capital, goods, services, and personnel which has resulted in the need to seek a base rate increase,” testified Paul Nestor, president, and CEO of Roanoke Gas Company.
Dominion and Appalachian Power have also sought rate increases to cover spiking fuel costs. In September, the State Corporation Commission approved an increase for Dominion that added roughly $14.93 to the average residential customer’s monthly bill. Appalachian Power is seeking a $20 monthly bill increase.
The Dominion request sought to cover a $1 billion gap between expected and actual fuel costs for 2022 and almost $2.3 billion in projected costs for the year between July 2022 and June 2023.
According to a 2021 long-range plan filed by Dominion, natural gas constituted 40% of the fuel used for electricity generation that year. Nuclear accounted for 29%, while renewable energy sources like solar accounted for 4%.
“The mix is going to change as we add more renewables noticeably,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Craig Carper said.
Municipal utilities
Meanwhile, the municipal utilities have adjusted their rates periodically to avoid cost increases and, more recently, reflect subsiding fuel costs.
In Richmond, the purchased gas cost passed directly to customers almost doubled between January and July 2022. It has since decreased to reflect what Richmond Department of Public Utilities spokesperson Rhonda Johnson called “actual market conditions” but remained 15% higher than the prior year in January 2023.
Charlottesville, in contrast, has seen gas bills fall by about 1.2%: This January, the average customer bill was $52.63 total, compared to $53.27 in January 2022.
Comparatively, the city of Danville purchased their natural gas for this winter at more affordable times, when it was about $5.50 a unit. Over the summer, costs spiked from $8 to $9. Costs lowered to about $7 a unit in December.
“It’s kind of like an insurance policy,” Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said
Lending a hand
All utilities offer varying energy assistance levels, from monthly bill payment plans to weatherization programs.
The state offers several ways to help with utility payments on a larger scale.
Utility customers in crisis or emergency situations can get financial help like bill payment assistance, security deposit coverage and fuel assistance funding to help pay for heating bill costs through the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Typically, $7 million in federal funds are allocated for crisis benefits, which are available to people facing a utility cutoff or broken heating equipment, according to an email from DSS. There were almost 1,000 applications for crisis assistance between the program’s opening in November and late December.
For fuel assistance, Virginia typically gets $45 million through the federal Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, said the department, but this year it got $50 million. That money is funneled into a state program called Energy Assistance. There were 128,000 applications for fuel assistance this year, with over 107,000 approved by late December.
“The number of applicants for fuel assistance has increased about 5% over last year,” said the department in its email. In recent years, about 10% of Virginia households that use natural gas as a heat source have gotten fuel assistance. Overall, about 65% of funding recipients use natural gas.
On the weatherization side, the Department of Housing and Community Development oversees Virginia’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance for home improvements such as heating and cooling upgrades and insulation installation or air sealing to ensure heat is generated efficiently and contained within a home.
Last year, 1,075 Virginia households received about $20 million in services through the Weatherization Assistance Program, according to department spokesperson Amanda Love.
Weatherization Assistance Program funds are also federally sourced, with $4.4 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and $14 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Virginia has also received over $225 million for low-income energy efficiency programs from the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate cap-and-invest program under which electricity producers must buy allowances for carbon emissions. The proceeds from the purchases are then returned to the state.
From that funding, $45 million has been allocated to the Weatherization Deferral Program, which pays for repairs to homes that make them ready for weatherization efforts, and $115 million to an Affordable and Special Needs Housing program that is geared toward building homes. An additional $11.4 million has gone toward repair assistance for homes in the town of Hurley damaged in catastrophic floods in 2021.
Virginia received $272,646 for the Weatherization Readiness Fund, which also goes toward making homes ready for weatherization upgrades, as part of 2022 annual appropriations from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Program changes
Some advocates say Virginia can help shield customers from the volatility of global energy markets through utility regulation reform.
For Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, that includes reviving the state’s Commission on Energy Utility Regulation to assist with crafting policies for state oversight of publicly regulated utilities.
Instead of relying on a part-time legislature to take up reforms in the complex energy sector, Wiggins said a year-round commission could give deeper consideration to proposals such as factoring in a cost of living index to account for rents when structuring rates. Bills mandating two commission meetings per year are still alive in the final days of this session.
The state could also bulk up its utility cutoff protections, said Kidest Gebre, communications and campaigns manager for the grassroots group Interfaith Power and Light. Del. Irene Shin, D-Fairfax, filed a bill this session to prevent utilities from disconnecting services to residential customers for not paying bills during a state of emergency — a proposal she also put forward in 2022 — but it failed in committee.
“It’s a long haul to change over the system,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said improvements could also be made to how bill assistance funding, particularly through LIHEAP, is doled out. Application windows are short, and she said — requests for assistance during heating emergencies have to be made between the first workday in January and March 15, for example — and “funding does run out very quickly.”
On the federal level, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act offers a variety of tax credits to install new, more efficient technologies like heat pumps.
But deciding to electrify a home depends on a family’s economic circumstances.
“It’s something that [low-income] families can’t actually afford to do,” Wiggins said.
That’s where funding from RGGI is a game changer, said Chelsea Harnish, executive director of the Virginia Energy Efficiency Council. While federal funding can only be used to cover a portion of each weatherization and energy efficiency project, she said, state programs funded by RGGI dollars can be used to cover the entirety of upgrades. Projects have included repairs of 52 low-income houses in Shenandoah County and roof and new heating and cooling system installations in Crewe.
One recent report from Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found that if Virginia stayed in RGGI through 2030, improvements could be made to 100,000 to 130,000 low-income homes under the state’s energy efficiency programs. Researchers found that that could result in $68 to $82 million in customer bill savings per year, an average of $676 per year per household.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin says he’ll consider special session for budget and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’d consider calling a special session for the General Assembly to work out a budget. “I’m in no hurry; I’m here all summer.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• An amendment to the Republican House’s budget proposal would defund the state agency created to oversee marijuana legalization in Virginia. “Not sure who put it in. Don’t need the money if we are not expanding this issue,” said the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.—WRIC
• A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools is asking that his trial on felony perjury charges related to the system’s handling of two sexual assault cases be transferred to a different venue, saying Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have biased the entire jury pool.—Inside NoVa
• “Alexandria city officials canceled plans to launch a new grant program for minority-owned businesses this week, after facing blowback from conservatives and allegations in a federal lawsuit that the grant criteria discriminated against White people.”—Washington Post
• The Arlington NAACP is asking for an explanation of what Arlington Public Schools is doing in response to a teacher making a Black student pick up cotton with his face as part of a team-building activity called “nose dive.”—WSET
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program
Governor Youngkin announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to see the executive branch in action firsthand. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.
“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”
During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historical sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.
“I can’t say enough good things about the Governor’s Fellow Program. It was transformative for my personal development and professional career post-graduation,” said Ciara Rascona, 2022 Governor’s Fellow. “I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for the opportunity to learn, collaborate, and grow. I gained lifelong friends while having the opportunity to work across various secretariats that gave me valuable insights into Virginia’s government.”
“It was the best thing I did after graduation. I worked with Cabinet members to hone my academic skills and apply them in an arena that had real implications, connecting theory to practice. I felt valued as a learner, and I’m grateful for everyone involved for teaching me about the nuances of Virginia’s government, turning me into a leader and policy expert who is now in the administration full time,” said Calvin Hogg, 2022 Governor’s Fellow.
Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.
The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.
The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Sunday, March 5, 2023. Interviews will begin on March 13, 2023. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 14, 2023. The program runs from June 1, 2023, through July 28, 2023.
To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters to the address below:
Governor’s Fellows Program
Post Office Box 2454
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.
Virginia House GOP again blocks effort to get rid of same-sex marriage ban
A scaled-back proposal to repeal Virginia’s antiquated constitutional ban on same-sex marriage was blocked Friday by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, despite supporters’ attempts to win bipartisan votes by stripping out any language overtly backing LGBTQ equality.
Same-sex marriage has been recognized in Virginia for years, and the ban voters approved in 2006 doesn’t currently carry any legal weight. But after the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion last year, LGBTQ advocates say the issue of marriage equality looks less settled than it once did.
Just prior to Friday’s vote in a House Rules subcommittee set up to hear proposals for constitutional amendments, a representative of the socially conservative Family Foundation raised the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationally.
“If and when it does, Virginia’s constitution should continue to reflect the truth about marriage,” said Family Foundation lobbyist Todd Gathje.
None of the four Republicans on the subcommittee spoke about the proposal or disagreed with Gathje’s comments before the 4-1 vote to block it.
Because the proposed amendment was being heard in a special Rules subcommittee dominated by members of the chamber’s leadership, the Republicans who opposed the measure were Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and House Commerce and Energy Chairwoman Kathy Byron, R-Bedford.
The speaker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The amendment repealing the same-sex marriage ban had passed the Virginia Senate 25-14, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support.
The Senate passed a similar but more detailed repeal measure last year. That version not only would have repealed the constitutional language limiting marriage to one man and one woman, but would have enshrined marriage as a “fundamental right” and declared government officials must “treat all marriages equally.”
After some Republican legislators warned of unintended consequences of making marriage an affirmative right, repeal proponents filed stripped-down versions that only got rid of the currently unenforceable ban without adding anything new.
The repeal legislation “provides a fundamental dignity and equality to our families, friends, neighbors and me,” Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, one of the Virginia General Assembly’s first openly gay members, told the subcommittee.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, had filed an amendment similar to Ebbin’s, saying prior to the session that supports for same-sex marriage aligned with conservative principles like small government and equal treatment under the law. Six Democrats and one Republican, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, had co-patron Anderson’s measure, indicating it would have passed if it had cleared the committee process and gotten to a full floor vote. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the House. But the Republican-backed version never got docketed for a committee hearing.
If it had passed, the amendment would have needed General Assembly approval again next year before going to voters in a 2024 ballot referendum.
After Friday’s vote, Democrats and LGBTQ advocacy groups issued statements accusing Republicans of scuttling a chance to let Virginians weigh in on gay marriage again to rectify the 2006 vote.
Pro-LGBTQ rights group Equality Virginia said the amendment would give same-sex couples in Virginia “peace of mind about the future of their relationships.”
“There has been a common theme from the anti-equality leadership in the House of Delegates this session: pass anti-LGBTQ+ bills, kill any proactive protections for our community, and do all of this without consulting LGBTQ+ Virginians or taking us seriously as people and constituents,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman. “Rest assured, Equality Virginia will remember this in the fall when we head to the ballot box.”
In a statement, the Democratic Party of Virginia said the vote indicates House Republicans share the desire for courts to take action in the future to nullify some Virginians’ marriages.
Friday morning’s vote also came up on the House floor later in the day.
“We already know that folks like the Family Foundation and other extreme elements of the party are salivating at the opportunity to start taking these freedoms away,” Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said as he recounted what had happened in the subcommittee.
No Republicans stood to offer a rebuttal.
The only other group to speak against the repeal at Friday’s subcommittee hearing was the Virginia Catholic Conference.
“If you believe, as we do, that marriage is the union of one man and one woman and that we should preserve this original design, please vote to continue reflecting that in our state constitution,” said Catholic Conference Executive Director Jeff Caruso.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
