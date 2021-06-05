Norma J. Cubbage (1945 – 2021)

Raymond Larry Bryant, 74, of Front Royal passed into Glory on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at the Church at Skyline, on Saturday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Butch Hammond. The time of visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Following the service, there will be a celebration of his life at the South Warren Fire Department.

Larry was born May 14, 1947, in Fauquier County to the late Raymond H. and Evelyn E. Bryant.

After graduating from John S. Mosby Academy in 1965, Larry joined the United States Army, serving until June 1968. He retired from the United Parcel Service in 2004 after driving feeder trucks for 36 years of faithful employment.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Wanda Fox Bryant; one daughter, Sharon E. Bryant; three grandchildren, William T. Tharpe, Jr. (Rachal) of Canton, Ohio, Wynter A. Bryant (Zack) of Strasburg, VA, and Caleb L. Bryant, at home; four great-grandchildren, Kyelee and Adalynn Tharpe, Kingston and Abram Shuck; two brothers, David (Aneita) and Frankie and one sister, Judy Shifflett. (Dale); many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Haun; daughter, Kelly Bryant; and granddaughter, Jodeci Ray Bryant, all of whom he loved dearly.

Larry was a member of The Church at Skyline in Front Royal, serving as Deacon since its inception in 2015. He was truly a man of God, full of wisdom, beloved by all, willing to help anyone in any way needed. His life’s passion was to serve the Lord in any way he could to advance the Kingdom of God.

After retiring he dedicated much of his time volunteering and assisting others to medical appointments, etc., especially the homeless. He enjoyed working in his yard and feeding the birds and squirrels.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.