Obituaries
Norma J. Cubbage (1945 – 2021)
Norma J. Cubbage 75, of Front Royal, VA formerly of Luray, VA died June 3, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing Home.
Ms. Cubbage was born on June 29, 1945, in Woodstock, VA. She was the daughter of the late Irvin C. and Elsie M. McDonald.
She worked as a CNA at local nursing homes in Luray and Harrisonburg, VA. She was also a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
On May 2, 1970, she married Joseph F. Printz who preceded her in death on April 25, 1979. On September 9, 1981, she married Cletus Cubbage who preceded her death on March 22, 2007.
Surviving is a daughter Maria I McKee and husband Brian of Pennsylvania, brother Carroll McDonald and wife Connie of Front Royal, VA. Grandson, Joseph F. Printz, II of Stanley, VA, two step-grandchildren Lebron and Leah Washington of Mt. Jackson, VA, special aunt Mary Hall of Woodstock, VA, special nieces Louise Printz Painter of Luray, VA, Erin Casarotti and Ashley McDonald of Winchester, VA. She is also survived by two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue, 9411 Kings Highway, East Greenville, PA 18041.
Connie May Fletcher (1945 – 2021)
Connie May Fletcher was born on June 18, 1945, in Elkins, West Virginia where she resided until August 1963. Connie left her home upon graduation from Elkins High School to accept a position as a Clerk-Stenographer with the United States Navy Department at the Pentagon. She was promoted over the next six years to a GS8 Administrative Assistant where she worked for Admiral Gerald Miller. During her years at the Pentagon, Connie served on a study group for the Secretary of Defense.
In October 1965, Connie met her husband, Roger Fletcher, of Clintwood, Virginia to whom she was married for twenty-one years. They were divorced in 1986, and she is survived by their two sons, who were the love and joy of her life, Roger Scott Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, Jeffrey Wayne Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, and her daughter, Juanita Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.
Connie is also survived by her two loving grandsons, Jake Dalton Fletcher and Austin Wade Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her loving daughter-in-law, Kathy Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her other loving daughter-in-law, Cathy Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, her son-in-law, Kenny Rogers of Franconia, Virginia, and her grandchildren, Brandon Rogers and Shelby Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.
Connie was also survived by her sister, Judy Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, her nephews, Todd and Terry Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, and her brother, Lloyd George, Jr., and his wife Shirley of Niles, Ohio. One younger brother, David Lee George preceded her in death but is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, and her two wonderful sons, David George and Bradley George of Warren, Ohio.
Helen “Juanita” Tellez (1948 – 2021)
Helen “Juanita” Tellez, 72, of Woodstock, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tellez was born on July 20, 1948, in Front Royal to the late Charles and Mary Welch Curry. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Curry and sister, Virginia Carver.
Survivors include her daughter, Candie Hullihan; two sons, Duane Hullihan and Christopher Hullihan; three brothers, Dixon Curry, Larry Curry, and Garfield “Nelson” Curry; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Lawrence Thomas “Tom” Nash III
Tom Nash was one of a kind, lived life his own way, never conformed to tradition, and surely marched to the beat of his own drum. He took great pride in that.
He excelled in everything he tried. After graduating in 1988 from Salem High School, he attended Virginia Tech. It was there he realized that his true passion was food preparation. So he set his sights on becoming a chef, and he certainly succeeded! Working hard to develop his culinary skills, he held many positions in the food and restaurant industry and was highly respected for his many talents. Most notably, he was the original chef at the Thornton River Grille in Sperryville, VA, where he helped develop the menu and took a personal interest in watching the business grow. His most recent career led him to become a culinary equipment specialist for US Foods.
Tom passed away suddenly at his home in Huntly, VA, on May 27. His dad, Larry Nash had gone on before him. He leaves his loving wife of 13 years, Amy Louise, whom he loved dearly, his son, Jacob Thomas, who was his greatest joy, his mother, Martha Nash, and aunt Jane Nash both of Salem, his aunt Audrey Bower of Richmond and so many relatives and friends.
Tom was a very caring and compassionate man, always giving himself to others. He loved nature and getting back to the basics far more than the material possessions of this world. He will live on in the hearts and minds of so many people whose lives he touched.
The family will receive friends at Tom’s home in Huntly, Virginia on June 19, 2021, from 1:00 until 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family at https://gofund.me/c92a9f7f.
Edward Lee Corum (1941 – 2021)
Edward Lee Corum, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in Front Royal, VA.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Corum was born on September 24, 1941, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Helen Corum (Fields) and raised by herself and the late William (Billy) Fields.
In his younger day, he attended school in Fauquier County and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Bertha Porter Corum, two sisters, Vivian Fields Allen (Sonnie) and Sadie Fields Yates (Turner): brother, Eugene Corum, and stepson, Charles “Brother” Haley Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Edward Lee Grayson Sr (Sonja); significant other, Evelyn King, five stepdaughters, Eleanor Porter Thompson, Judy Haley Minor, Christine Haley Hall (Rev. Henry), Dale Haley Chinn, and Sandy Porter Sonnie (Kenneth); two brothers, Samuel Fields (Robin); and William Fields; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren ‘nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Marie R. Wharton (1944 – 2021)
Marie R. Wharton, 76, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Gainesville Health and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bobby Jenkins officiating.
Mrs. Wharton was born July 25, 1944, in Delaplane, Virginia, daughter of the late Harry and Cora Lee Cornell Grimes. She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Wharton.
Surviving are two sons four daughters Donna Knipfer of Orange, Dianne Washington of Maryland, Tina Booker of West Virginia and Mary Ellen Mullins of West Virginia; special nephew William R. “Billy” Smith of Flint Hill; and a very dear friend Sandra Whorton of Flint Hill; several grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Marie’s close friends and neighbors.
Raymond Larry Bryant (1947 – 2021)
Raymond Larry Bryant, 74, of Front Royal passed into Glory on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at the Church at Skyline, on Saturday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Butch Hammond. The time of visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Following the service, there will be a celebration of his life at the South Warren Fire Department.
Larry was born May 14, 1947, in Fauquier County to the late Raymond H. and Evelyn E. Bryant.
After graduating from John S. Mosby Academy in 1965, Larry joined the United States Army, serving until June 1968. He retired from the United Parcel Service in 2004 after driving feeder trucks for 36 years of faithful employment.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Wanda Fox Bryant; one daughter, Sharon E. Bryant; three grandchildren, William T. Tharpe, Jr. (Rachal) of Canton, Ohio, Wynter A. Bryant (Zack) of Strasburg, VA, and Caleb L. Bryant, at home; four great-grandchildren, Kyelee and Adalynn Tharpe, Kingston and Abram Shuck; two brothers, David (Aneita) and Frankie and one sister, Judy Shifflett. (Dale); many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Haun; daughter, Kelly Bryant; and granddaughter, Jodeci Ray Bryant, all of whom he loved dearly.
Larry was a member of The Church at Skyline in Front Royal, serving as Deacon since its inception in 2015. He was truly a man of God, full of wisdom, beloved by all, willing to help anyone in any way needed. His life’s passion was to serve the Lord in any way he could to advance the Kingdom of God.
After retiring he dedicated much of his time volunteering and assisting others to medical appointments, etc., especially the homeless. He enjoyed working in his yard and feeding the birds and squirrels.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.