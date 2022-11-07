Obituaries
Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)
Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Norma Jean was born on October 26, 1937, in Salem, Virginia, to the late William Furman “Jerry” Kesler Sr. and Myrtle Harris Kesler. She was also preceded by her siblings, Hilda Frances Kesler Wood, Margaret Evelyn Kesler, Robert Milton Kesler Sr., Louvada Kesler Sutton, and William F. Kesler Jr.
Surviving Norma Jean is the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Oakes; her children, Deborah “Debi” Foster (Roger), Kyle Wayne Oakes, and Jody Oakes Mathias; her grandchildren, Robbie, Josh, Seth, Kasey, Brian, Mackenzie, Cody, Zachary and David; and her great-grandchildren, Beau, Wade, Brayden, Bentley, Aiden, Keagan, and Elias.
Norma Jean grew up on her family’s farm, which is now known as Riverview Subdivision. She eventually made her home there on the hill, where she enjoyed countless hours riding her horse and pony. Norma Jean graduated from Warren County High School in 1956. She was a majorette and considered by her classmates one of the prettiest girls in school. Norma Jean loved family game nights and kept everyone in stitches with her antics. Before her retirement, Norma Jean was a Project Coordinator for the Department of the Army and enjoyed the travel required by her occupation.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In remembrance of Norma Jean, those who wish may make contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Obituaries
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon (1964 – 2022)
Michael “Mike” Lewis Bacon, 58, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 6 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Bacon was born on April 30, 1964, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late James Edward Bacon and Diane Van Winkle Bacon. He was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
His wife, Michelle Renee Bacon, survived along with his mother and his wife of 31 years; two daughters, Moriah Bacon and Michayla Bacon; and sister, Joanna Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
Obituaries
Joshua Alexander Lamb (1986 – 2022)
Joshua Alexander Lamb, 35, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Josh was born on December 22, 1986, in Alexandria, VA, to Gary and Cassandra Lamb.
He was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He worked at Melting Pot Pizza.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Gary and Ruth Lamb, and his grandmother, Elsie Ann Lamb. He is survived by his mother, Cassandra Lamb; his brother, Christopher Lamb; nephew, Chance Lamb; grandfather, Paul Lamb; grandparents, M. Sam and Joyce Gregg; and grandmother, Linda Counts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Suzann Shappek Robinson (1961 – 2022)
Suzann Shappek Robinson, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Suzann was born May 14, 1961, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Richard J. Shappek, Sr and Wilma J. Parks Shappek. She worked for several years for the Smithsonian as a horticulturist and was a proud childcare provider for over 25 years. Many of the children and parents have remained close friends.
Surviving is her son, Barry Robinson, and wife, Amanda of Stumpy Point, North Carolina; one brother, Richard J. Shappek, Jr. of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters-in-law, Michelle Boykins, Wanda Robinson, Kim Robinson, and Pam O’Blines; one brother-in-law, Phillip Robinson; two nieces, Makala, and Tressa; three nephews, Phillip, Gabriel, and Anthony; three great-nephews, Anthony, Artimus, and Jedidiah; several cousins, extended family, and friends.
She was married to the late Edouard A. Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; mother-in-law Dorothy F.J. Robinson and brother-in-law, Randal Robinson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Warren County. All are welcome to attend.
For her love of the Smithsonian Botanical Gardens, memorial donations may be made to the Smithsonian Gardens, https://gardens.si.edu/support-smithsonian-gardens/
Obituaries
George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)
George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe
Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Corey Wayne North (1988 – 2022)
Corey Wayne North, 34, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. Services will be private.
Corey was born March 4, 1988, in Winchester son of Crystal A. Kibler Funk of Front Royal and Chris North of Front Royal. He was a 2006 Warren County High School graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving with his parents are his maternal grandmother, Mary E. Kibler of Front Royal; paternal grandfather, Edward J. North of Amissville; two daughters, Mila Chevelle North and Penelope Jean North, both at home with their mother, Olivia Jane North; one brother, Colby North of Front Royal; special aunt, Rhonda Thompsen (Rois) of Strasburg; special uncle, Jason Kibler (Amy) of Front Royal; special nephew, Jaxon John North of Front Royal; five cousins, Nathan and Taylor Thompsen, Autumn, Winter, and Summer Kibler; and his canine buddy, Robin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
S.K. West (1949 – 2022)
S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
Services will be private.
S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
Surviving is two sisters, Linda West-Shatto of Spotsylvania and Dianne Hogan of Georgia; two nieces, Mary Taylor and Nicole Waller; and a grand-nephew, Hunter Bryant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.