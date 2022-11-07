Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)

Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Norma Jean was born on October 26, 1937, in Salem, Virginia, to the late William Furman “Jerry” Kesler Sr. and Myrtle Harris Kesler. She was also preceded by her siblings, Hilda Frances Kesler Wood, Margaret Evelyn Kesler, Robert Milton Kesler Sr., Louvada Kesler Sutton, and William F. Kesler Jr.

Surviving Norma Jean is the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Oakes; her children, Deborah “Debi” Foster (Roger), Kyle Wayne Oakes, and Jody Oakes Mathias; her grandchildren, Robbie, Josh, Seth, Kasey, Brian, Mackenzie, Cody, Zachary and David; and her great-grandchildren, Beau, Wade, Brayden, Bentley, Aiden, Keagan, and Elias.

Norma Jean grew up on her family’s farm, which is now known as Riverview Subdivision. She eventually made her home there on the hill, where she enjoyed countless hours riding her horse and pony. Norma Jean graduated from Warren County High School in 1956. She was a majorette and considered by her classmates one of the prettiest girls in school. Norma Jean loved family game nights and kept everyone in stitches with her antics. Before her retirement, Norma Jean was a Project Coordinator for the Department of the Army and enjoyed the travel required by her occupation.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In remembrance of Norma Jean, those who wish may make contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).