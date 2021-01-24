Normal aging: what to expect as you get older

From lapses in memory to joint pain and hair loss, a wide range of symptoms is often chalked up to getting old. But which changes are really considered a normal part of the aging process? Here’s some of what you can expect as you get older.

A different experience for everyone

Aging is a complex process that affects every system in the body. But while all people age, not everyone does so at the same rate. This means that people of the same age can look and feel very different as they get older. In other words, their chronological ages are identical, but their biological ages don’t match.

Noticeable signs of normal aging



It’s important to note that normal age-related changes happen gradually and aren’t the result of an underlying medical condition. Nevertheless, aging does eventually have noticeable effects on the body, including:

• Weakened vision (presbyopia)

• Gradual loss of hearing (presbycusis)

• Slight decrease in memory and learning skills

• Loss of muscular endurance and strength

• Diminished sensations such as hunger and thirst

• Increase in percentage of body fat

Tips for healthy aging

The best way to delay the effects of aging is to maintain healthy lifestyle habits. Among other things, you should avoid smoking, limit your alcohol consumption, exercise daily, get enough sleep, keep in touch with loved ones, and challenge your mind with puzzles, reading, and strategy games.

Finally, be sure to schedule regular appointments with your family doctor, optometrist, audiologist, and other health-care professionals. This increases the likelihood of medical issues being detected and treated early.