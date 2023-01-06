Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt (1950 – 2023)

Mr. Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt, 72, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Born January 9, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William and Matilda (Schrurer) Schmidt.

Norman attended Catholic School for his elementary and middle school years and then graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD, with the class of 1968. He studied radio at Career Academy, School of Broadcasting, where he graduated early by obtaining his first radio job.

He married the love of his life, Mrs. Lori (Minnick) Schmidt, on December 22, 1991.

Norm got his first on-air job at WFTR in Front Royal, VA, while he was still in school. He moved on to WFFV- Front Royal/Middletown, VA, and also worked at the A&P store. He then moved to WEPM AM/ WESM FM in Martinsburg, WV. He spent 10 years at WGLL-WRCV 92.1 Gold in Mercersburg/Greencastle, where he became known as “Norm Henry.” He hosted the “Golden Oldies Hour” for many years before moving on to WAFY (KEY103) Frederick MD for another 13 years. He then tried his hand at car sales with Buchanan Auto Park before landing his last radio job with his good friend Lou Scally at WJEJ, Hagerstown, MD. While working at WJEJ, he also delivered Krumpee’s Donuts for several years before Alzheimer’s robbed him of his capability to continue his beloved radio profession.

Norman was a longstanding member of the First Christian Church in Hagerstown, MD, where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. Many years ago, he was the founder and president of the Hagerstown Computer Club that met at Haven Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by his children Natasha Schmidt of Strasburg, VA, Nicole Schmidt of Mercersburg, PA, Scott Reed of Johnstown, PA, Matthew Reed of Camp Hill, PA, Michael Reed of Greencastle, PA, granddaughters, Evangelina Schmidt and Mia Reed; and sisters Anita McCusker of Westminster, MD and Rita Tolbert of Reisterstown, MD.

Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD, with Rev. Dr. David T Britt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Hospice at: www.franklinhospice.org/donate or for the sound system at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21742.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

A special thank you to all the family, friends, and the team at Franklin Hospice for their wonderful care and support while Lori cared for Norman at home.