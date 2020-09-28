Local News
North Warren Fire Department negotiates on a $500,000 fire truck, seeks funding to finalize a deal by December
North Warren Volunteer Fire & Rescue (NWVFR) Company 10 isn’t the only local organization experiencing a funding shortage, but COVID-19 could not have hit the northside fire department at a worse time.
At the beginning of this year, North Warren’s creaky but still functional fire engine was beginning to suck up thousands of dollars in maintenance costs – $10,000 in repairs in just the last few months. In January, out went the call for donations to put a down payment of $100,000 on a new half-million-dollar emergency vehicle and all went well until March. As the virus took off, there was $46,000 in the truck fund.
However, since March through the end of July, just four donations had arrived in North Warren’s coffers ($325); and according to an SOS letter from Company 10 President Ray Warriner and Fire Chief Reggie Fritts, things are looking pretty desperate.
Acknowledging that “we are all in a period of unprecedented hard times” but citing the increasing cost of truck repairs, Warriner wrote: “We have been holding off seeking donations but feel we must ask those who can, to consider donating now… (to) purchase or lease a dependable emergency vehicle that can respond to your calls for help.”
He and Fritts said their truck committee had hoped to have a contract by the end of June but extended the target to the fall while developing specifications on a truck that will meet the needs of the community. Without giving any dollar amounts, the letter to community residents said a combination of generous donations from citizens, business and industry, are closing the funding gap, but more dollars are needed from the communities served – Warren, Frederick (Lake Frederick), Clarke (White Post area), and Shenandoah Counties so that “we (can) order the new truck soon.”
In a telephone conversation, Warriner said Frederick County had only recently been added to the fire department’s responsibility but was generous in its financial contribution to NWVFR. He indicated about $60,000 was in hand toward a $100,000 target and that a 15-year lease arrangement was being sought. He said talks on a contract would continue this Saturday, October 3rd, and that hopefully there would be sufficient money available to complete a contract by the end of the year.
Fingers crossed!
Tax deductible donations may be made online at northwarrenvfr.com/donate or call (540) 635-6759.
Local News
Major health insurance carrier may quit Valley Health; health care costs may rise for many in 2021
Valley Health issued a warning this month that, once again, insurer Anthem is proving difficult to deal with in contract negotiations that could lead to a discontinuance of relationships with the insurance giant that covers up to 70 percent of its Valley Health patients.
In a letter to policy holders, Valley Health’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Nantz, said, “We want you to prepare for the possibility that Valley Health will no longer be ‘in-network’ with Anthem beginning January 1, 2021.”
According to local physicians, Anthem is the biggest insurer in the area and, one said, is “trying to drive down reimbursements and not for the first time.”
Of the situation Nantz added, “Unfortunately, Anthem has been unwilling to work with Valley Health caregivers… Valley Health will continue working in good faith to reach a solution before the end of the year. If Anthem is unwilling to work with our team and considers Valley Health “out of network”, your health care costs will likely increase.”
He said further that Valley Health, after several months of negotiations, has offered Anthem a solution to the situation (that) would “protect (patients) access to care while also making sure our team can continue confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges.”
Many who receive anthem coverage in the Valley are retired federal employees. Valley Health, on its website, urges them to consider transferring to another carrier during the government’s open season November 9 – December 7. For these, and other details visit ValleyHealthLink.com/Anthem.
Local News
New ‘Dining’, ‘Shop’, ‘Walking Mall’ banners portend more public art on the horizon
Melissa Ichiuji is a local artist and Front Royal resident who is a founding member of the Warren County Project for the Arts (WCPA), dating to its February 2020 inception. The placement of new downtown Arts Project banners advertising dining and other business opportunities in Front Royal’s downtown, including as part of the late spring implemented weekend walking mall phenomena, gave Royal Examiner the opportunity to meet her and others involved in a growing downtown arts movement.
“We are a group of local artists, residents and some town administrators who have gotten together as a committee; we are a branch of the Architectural Review group (Board of Architectural Review, BAR) – sort of an informal committee, this is all volunteer. Our mission is to curate and facilitate public art in Front Royal, Virginia.”
Ichiuji said the group has also been working with the Façade Grant Program that is part of the State-administered Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) downtown revitalization project the Town has received to make physical improvements geared toward downtown economic revitalization of localities in the Commonwealth. As part of their work in this regard, the Arts Project group has been involved, not only in the building wall-side mural project underway, but also development of some advertising banners to coincide with the Town’s weekend closing of portions of East Main Street to vehicular traffic to facilitate a walking mall aspect to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
That impetus began in late May to help revitalize downtown businesses, initially particularly restaurants, hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic State-mandated business closings and social distancing restrictions that while unpopular with some, have helped Virginia stay on the moderately impacted side of the national equation that has seen over 200,000 reported deaths over an eight-month period.
“So, we believe that art is a universal language that can elevate the spirit of the community and especially in this time it’s a little bit divided, it’s the one way we can elevate the town and have it come together,” Ichiuji continued, pointing to the banner we were standing under in front of Element, one of downtown Front Royal’s featured eateries. “And this is one of the ways we’re doing that as kind of a quick pick me up of Main Street since the walking mall is going to be open until November 30th just as kind of a quick, colorful addition to liven up the street.”
She noted the financial assistance of one local citizen, the semi-anonymous “Frank” acknowledged at a recent Front Royal Town Council meeting for his financial assistance in facilitating the sign and banner project.
“This was kind of pulled off pretty quickly, and Frank was kind enough to support this effort. So, without his help it would not have been expedited and maybe wouldn’t have happened. So, we’re very thankful to Frank,” Ichiuji said with a nod to the nearby and camera-shy patron of the banner project.
“Our original mandate, self-proclaimed mandate, was to upgrade the quality of the public art offerings in town,” Arts Project artist Chris Stephens added as this reporter recruited an Art Project group photo op. “We weren’t in the mural business; we were just in the review of signs and murals. And now we are about to create some murals, have funding for them, and now the signs were added as we were asked to do something for the closing of Main Street every weekend.”
Kate Fristoe was acknowledged as one of the involved artists in the banner project present for our start of the September 25-27 weekend look at the new banners. We asked Fristoe about her involvement.
“I got involved because my dad is one of the founders of the group. And I’m also a local artist with a little bit of experience with murals, mostly indoor murals. And I mainly do logos and graphic design. So, it just kind of happened that I became the resident committee designer for this project. And we aimed to give something really fresh and colorful and indicate there was a walking mall because it seemed not everybody knew about that. So, we wanted to make some noise and get people excited,” Fristoe said as I gathered those present for a shot under one of the “Dine Front Royal” banners at Element.
An artist noted for her work on those walking mall pole banners, not present for our Friday look at them, was Dagmara Weinberg. So, here’s a shout out to Dagmara for her stellar street pole banner work. Fristoe was cited for her work on the large “Walking Mall” banners at either end of East Main Street, as well as the sandwich boards on side street intersections as at the Chester Street barrier. Also acknowledged though not present, was committee member Mary Ellen Lynn, also a town electric department employee.
And as that photo gathering was proceeding, Joe Petty rode up on his bike and joined the group, which acknowledged the County Zoning Administrator as a part of the Arts Project team. So, we asked Joe about his involvement with the Warren County Project for the Arts.
“I am a citizen of Warren County and Front Royal, grew up here and am passionate about fine arts. And as Chris said, we came together to bring quality art to Warren County, whether that is through murals, exhibitions; it could be music, performing arts. We just really wanted to create this mechanism for artists to come together in our community that we thought was lacking.”
Petty asserted the presence of an artists’ community in the town and county that has perhaps been more to the forefront of local culture in the past, than it has been in recent years. That led this reporter to invoke the name of late indoor and outside wall mural and Village Commons sundial sculptor Patricia Windrow, who was a forerunner in the creation of public art in Front Royal in the years before her death.
“There are great artists here, there’s been examples of it in the past,” Petty acknowledged with a nod to Windrow, “And we wanted to bring that spirit back, especially down to Main Street. We think that art provides an experience, it creates place-making and it creates community. We wanted to bring that here … and when people leave Front Royal, we want them to leave with that positive experience,” Petty observed of the Warren County Project for the Arts impetus and direction.
“We kind of got together before the COVID hit, and yea, the walking mall created an opportunity to do some things; and so did the Community Development Block Grant. And we’re trying to take advantage of that opportunity. And hopefully that will spur more excitement and murals, public art, sculptures – there’s bands out here now,” Petty noted gesturing to walking mall sites where businesses have brought live music to their doorsteps.
“It’s exciting to see new things happening that we just haven’t seen before and hopefully art can be a part of that,” Petty concluded of the Warren County Project for the Arts involvement in helping present a best face forward for this community, beginning with Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District and the Town’s exploration of a weekend walking mall concept.
Crime/Court
Front royal man charged with Grand Larceny and Forcible Sodomy of a 36-year-old victim
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Troy W. Stotts, 51, of Front Royal, was charged with § 18.2-95, Grand Larceny and § 18.2-67.1, Forcible Sodomy of a 36-year-old victim. These felony charges are in connection with an investigation that was conducted at 1122 North Royal Avenue at the Budget Inn. The victim in this case made allegations against the accused stating that he took advantage of her while sleeping and stole her cash. The victim was transported by detectives to Winchester Medical Center for further treatment in this case.
Mr. Stotts was arrested on September 27, 2020, without incident and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. A court date for these offenses is set for October 20, 2020, at 10:00am, in Warren County General District Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 28 – October 2, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 13, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Eleven test postive for COVID-19 at Warren Memorial Hospital and Lynn Care Center
Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) and its adjacent long term care facility, Lynn Care Center, reported Friday, September 25, 2020, that nine employees and two Lynn Care residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The clinical leadership of the facilities has initiated a series of precautionary steps to identify, notify, isolate, and test those who may be at risk for virus exposure.
Six of the employees work at Lynn Care. All the center’s other residents and staff have been tested and results are pending. Three of the COVID-positive employees work in the hospital, and five additional WMH employees have been tested and are awaiting results.
“The safety and well-being of our residents, patients, and staff is our top priority,” said WMH President Floyd Heater. “We are monitoring our staff and residents closely and are confident no other staff, Lynn Care residents, or hospital patients currently have symptoms. We are working in partnership with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps to safeguard hospital patients, long-term care residents, and staff from exposure.”
Effective immediately, Warren Memorial and Lynn Care are suspending visits by family and care partners, with exceptions only for special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Also on hold are visits by health care professions students completing clinical rotations at WMH and Lynn Care.
Since March, both the hospital and the 120-bed Lynn Care Center have meticulously followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to safeguard staff and residents from COVID-19, including:
• Enhanced infection control precautions including preadmission COVID-19 testing and 14-day quarantine for all new admissions;
• Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for an expanded list of symptoms;
• Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building;
• Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests;
• Canceling group activities and dining;
• Requiring universal facemask wearing for all staff;
• Encouraging residents to wear masks and utilizing face shields when caring for residents who cannot wear a mask.
EDA in Focus
Update: County responds to Town announcement of FRPD financing
This story has been updated. Here is the complete release. Page 2 of the release was missed and left out of the original post.
Warren County released the following press release on Friday, September 25, 2020:
The press conference held on September 23, 2020, announcing that the Town of Front Royal has secured permanent financing for the Front Royal Police Department building is great news for the citizens of our community! It closes a chapter on one aspect of the lawsuit the Town of Front Royal filed against the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and ends months of dispute between the EDA, the Town, and the County. It should be viewed as a path forward to a working relationship between the Town of Front Royal, Warren County, and the EDA.
As Warren County citizens, we were brokenhearted by the EDA scandal. The breach by those who were entrusted with our tax dollars and economic development is one that will take years to restore. Efforts taken by the Warren County Board of Supervisors to restore faith and oversight of the new EDA Board of Directors are well documented. Both the Board of Supervisors and the EDA Board of Directors have worked diligently to clean up the mess and recover the stolen assets for taxpayers.
The portrayal by some Town leadership that the County was unwilling to work with the Town to resolve the EDA issues could not be farther from the truth. The County has had every incentive to work with the Town to resolve the Police Station debt owed by the Town and has repeatedly approached the Town to work together on economic development issues critical to the success of our community.
Town and County residents expect us to resolve our differences and focus on big issues affecting our community. Rampant drug overdoses and deaths in our community, families on the margins suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers struggling to educate our children remotely, first responders working double overtimes…these are the type of issues we should be working together to resolve.
Our government needs to DO BETTER. We need to stop blaming one another and start focusing on what will better the lives of our citizens. The residents of our community deserve leaders who spend their tax dollars wisely. That includes streamlining our efforts to reduce duplication of the same services and waste of resources. THE CITIZENS of the Town/County are footing the bill for these lawsuits that are equivalent to suing ourselves. And in the case of Town residents, they are paying for lawyers and court costs on both sides.
The citizens of this community want their leaders to find ways to work together. They deserve it. We encourage the Town leadership to work with the County and the EDA to secure a better community!
