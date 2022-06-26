Local News
Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites rallies in Front Royal against Roe v. Wade abortion rights repeal
Under a new name, former members of Front Royal Unites and others rallied at the Warren County Courthouse grounds Saturday evening, June 25, to protest five Americans comprising a one-vote majority, including the trio of Trump-appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices, 5-4 vote to repeal the right to legal abortions nationwide. The decision, argued by many to be the first time the nation’s highest court has ever voted to reverse a right a previous court had given to American citizens, throws a decision on the legality of abortions and the terms of that legality to the state level.
That is considered bad news for women living in states with conservative legislative majorities, approximately half the nation’s states. And it is especially bad news for women on the lower end of the economic spectrum in those conservative states not in a financial position to take time off and travel to another state where abortions are legal.
In alerting media to the local “Bans off Our Bodies” rally, Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites spokesperson Laura Lee Cascada wrote: “Join Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites (NSVU) in Front Royal at the Warren County Courthouse (1 E Main St) to unite the valley – our community – against this assault on our rights.
“As the court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Thomas issued a concurring opinion threatening marriage equality and reliable access to contraception next,” Cascada continued, adding, “These are clear and blatant attempts to control the bodies of people with uteruses … We won’t allow safe access to medical procedures to be taken from our community here in Virginia, which would disproportionately impact those who cannot afford to travel for care elsewhere. Join us in a peaceful rally to say: We Won’t Go Back!”
Cascada also noted an implicit threat to the “BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities” in Justice Thomas’s opinion regarding marriage equality rights.
Voting to overturn Roe v Wade were Justices Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Clarence Thomas, and the Trump-appointed trio of Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Voting to uphold legal abortions nationally were the three Democratic appointees: Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, who were joined by Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts. However, Roberts joined the conservative majority in a previous 6-3 vote in support of a Mississippi ruling, Dobbs vs. Jackson, limiting abortion access, which set the stage for his conservative colleagues removal of federal protection of the right to abortions nationwide.
It might be noted that the first of the above trio of Trump-appointed justices was made after Republicans in Congress blocked President Obama from nominating a replacement justice in the final year of his two-term presidency following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
As some have observed, the court ruling does not make abortion illegal nationally. Rather, as noted above, it throws a decision on its legality to state legislatures.
Have you read the SCOTUS Dobbs v Jackson opinion? Click here. Take a look starting on page 79 and read Appendix A and B which contains statutes criminalizing abortion at all stages of pregnancy in the States and Territories. Take time to peruse the document and read the opinions of each Supreme Court Judge before your form your own opinion. Be informed.
Watch the rally in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Neighborhood, town officials celebrate dedication of George Banks Blvd
Defying rising early summer temperatures and humidity on Saturday, June 25th, friends, neighbors, and town officials gathered to officially open George Banks Boulevard on the Town of Front Royal’s north side from East 13th to 16th Street near Edgemont and Scranton Avenues. A stage was set up for live music – music was ‘a passion’ for Banks one speaker noted, and multiple booths hawked various items and memorabilia of the event officially kicking off at 11 a.m. on the block in front of the late Front Royal mayor and town councilman’s home.
The Front Royal Town Council recently approved the name change initiative brought forward by citizens seeking to honor the memory of Front Royal’s first black town councilman and mayor who had passed recently. Present for the ribbon cutting from the town government were Town Manager Steven Hicks, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, and Town Police Chief Kahle Magalis.
Another former town mayor and councilman, Stan Brooks, recently recalled Banks’ positive influence on him in a letter to Royal Examiner. Recalling Banks’ positive contributions to the conduct of town government, Brooks observed how his former colleague helped him understand how to disagree with others on specific issues without building walls to further positive communications on that or other issues.
Too bad it would seem, that others at the local, state, and national political levels didn’t come under Banks’ tutelage while he was here to give it.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 27 – July 1, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11/55 (Massanutten Street) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 11/55 (King Street) for utility work, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm through July 29.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through July 29.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 am to 3:30 pm through July 15.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Crime/Court
New information revealed during presentation of plea agreement in William Luckey sexual solicitation of a minor case
Citing the agreement of the family of the minor victim, early Friday afternoon, June 24, in Warren County Circuit Court the prosecution and defense submitted a plea agreement with amended charges in the sexual solicitation and indecent liberties against a minor case against former Christendom College professor William Raymond Luckey. After hearing information from both sides in support of the amended complaint and plea agreement, including responses by the 73-year-old defendant to a series of questions from the bench, Judge William Sharp accepted the agreement as presented.
As a result, Luckey plead guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of sexual battery of a minor and attempted sexual battery of a minor. Judge Sharpe then sentenced Luckey to a total of 24 months in jail, 12 months on each count, with all that time suspended minus the 18 days he spent in RSW Regional Jail in the wake of his June 25, 2021 arrest, three days after the incident occurred. He was released on a $50,000 bond after a second bond hearing at the Circuit Court level on July 12, 2021. He was initially denied bond following a hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Luckey was initially charged at the felony level with Solicitation of Prostitution from a minor less than age 16” and two charges of “Indecent liberties … of a child less than 15”.
Luckey was apologetic for the incident, telling the court, “I am absolutely sorry for what happened,” adding specific apologies to the victim and family and to his wife, the latter of whom he observed had been “put through hell” as a consequence of the incident. “I don’t know what got into me,” Luckey added of the offer of $10 to the under 15 years of age victim to “see” and “pat their hiney” as described in the arrest warrant.
A hint of “what got into” the defendant on June 22, 2021, was offered by defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong during his comments in support of the plea agreement. Furlong told the court that among the myriad health problems that his client battles cited during previous hearings, including consequences of past back and brain injuries, cardiac problems, and high blood pressure, Luckey was battling early signs of dementia at the time of the incident. He added that Luckey had undergone brain surgery in the intervening year since the incident occurred.
As he has at previous hearings in recent months, Luckey appeared frail, utilizing a walker to move cautiously about. However, his answers to the court’s questions were concise and responsive.
Outside the courthouse following resolution of the case, Furlong told Royal Examiner, “We are glad it’s over. Mr. Luckey suffers from progressive dementia – he doesn’t remember what happened or why. He is very, very sorry.”
In addition to the two years of suspended time, Luckey will be required to register with the Virginia Sex Offender Registry and serve 24 months probation.
In prefacing his acceptance of the plea agreement, Judge Sharp noted that Luckey had been facing “very serious felony charges” originally with “evidence in support” of conviction. However, he noted that an out-of-court resolution in such cases was often preferred by both sides to avoid the necessity of a minor child having to testify, with the potentially damaging effects rippling through the victim into their family.
Citing the support of the victim’s family for the plea agreement, Judge Sharp said, “I find this a reasonable and proper disposition of the case,” in accepting Luckey’s two guilty pleas to the amended, lesser charges.
That a plea agreement was in the offing had been hinted at when both a May 16 hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set was continued, and that hearing was again continued on June 3.
“I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” the Stafford-based Furlong commented on May 16, adding on June 3, “We’re very close.”
And now as of June 24, all involved can move on with the rest of their lives.
Local News
Linden Civil Air Patrol cadet recognized as outstanding noncommissioned officer
Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Francis “Patrick” Treutlein, of Virginia Wing’s Winchester Composite Squadron, received the Air Force Sergeants Association’s (AFSA) Outstanding Squadron Cadet Noncommissioned Officer of the Year recognizing his efforts in 2021.
Cadet Treutlein serves as the unit’s cadet first sergeant, actively mentoring all cadets in the unit and assisting with planning and execution of weekly meetings and activities. In 2021, supported by CAP’s cadet wings program in which he was the 94th graduate, he earned his private pilot’s license in June. At his home high school, he served as the cross country team’s captain, vice president of the national honor society, and treasurer of the student government association senior class. When not actively leading his peers, he is a dedicated piano and karate student.
Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Glazer, Sr., United States Air Force, retired, presented the award. He commented, “Not everyone can earn this award. Cadet Treutlein earned it for his hard work in leading and caring for his fellow cadets and his community. This is the true character of an NCO.”
Cadet Treutlein commented, “Serving my squadron and community through Civil Air Patrol has been one of the most rewarding things that I have done. I believe that the experiences I have had in CAP will better prepare me for officer training at college, and a career in the USAF.”
About Virginia Wing
The Virginia Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, with 22 squadrons spread throughout the Commonwealth has approximately 1,800 members, 12 light aircraft, and 29 multi-purpose vehicles. These assets are available to federal, state and local governments, emergency responders and law enforcement agencies to perform search and rescue, homeland security, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and counter-drug missions. For more information on the Virginia Wing, visit the wing’s website at https://vawg.cap.gov/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vawgcap
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Local News
Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a commemoration to General Daniel Morgan
On 18 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a commemoration to General Daniel Morgan. The event was held at his gravesite in Mt Hebron Cemetery to commemorate Morgan’s contributions to the victory in the American Revolutionary War, beginning with the Bee Line March in August 1775.
After the battles of Lexington and Concord on 19 Apr 1775, the Second Continental Congress authorized 10 rifle companies to be recruited from local militia ranks. Two of these were to be from Virginia. Virginia answered the call to aid the Continental Army in June 1775.
The Berkeley County Riflemen, which mustered under Captain Hugh Stephenson in Mecklenburg on 21 June and a second, mustered under the command of Daniel Morgan from Frederick County at Winchester on 22 June. Morgan was chosen by a unanimous vote by the Committee of Frederick County to form one of these companies and became its commander. He recruited 96 men in 10 days and assembled them at Winchester on 14 July. His rifle company of marksmen was nicknamed “Morgan’s Riflemen”.
The long rifles used were more accurate and had a longer range than other firearms at that time, but took much longer to load. The company raised by Stephenson had planned to meet Morgan’s company in Winchester but found them gone. Morgan marched his men 600 miles to Boston in 21 Days, arriving on 6 Aug. Stephenson’s unit marched from Morgan’s Spring, arriving in Cambridge after 24 days on 11 August.
These marches became known as the Bee Line March. Both companies covered 600 miles in a relatively short period of time. Daniel Morgan would go on to experience one of the most adventurous paths among Colonial officers. He was taken prisoner at the Battle of Quebec on 31 December 1775 and paroled by the British in 1776. He returned to the Army to lead successful battles at Saratoga and the decisive victory at Cowpens in January 1781.
At the Cowpens, Morgan used tactics never before used in developing a double envelopment to encircle the British which resulted in the total destruction of one of the British elite units. The aftermath of the battle saw General Lord Cornwallis move his army to Yorktown and an eventual defeat at the hands of the colonial forces led by George Washington.
Participating for the Sons of the American Revolution were members of Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR), General Daniel Morgan (GDM), George Mason (GM), George Washington (GW) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC) Chapters.
The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by the Lanes Mill (LM) chapter. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with chaplain duties presented by Rt Rev Larry Johnson.
Michael St Jacques of CJWII provided a presentation on the Bee Line March which was followed by a presentation of wreaths.
Ernie Coggins, 1st Vice President of the Virginia State Society presented greetings as well as a wreath for the State. John Petrie (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Dave Cook (FR), Paul Parish (GDM), Ken Morris (GM), Richard Rankin (GW), and Ken Bonner (SJC) presented honors for the SAR chapters with Anita Bonner presenting for the DAR.
The color guard was a combined Virginia State guard. Brett Osborn commanded the Color Guard carrying the U.S., Virginia State, National Society SAR, and 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War flags. Ken Bonner led the Honor Guard carrying the various chapter flags. Marc Robinson was the commander of the sentinel squad.
A 15-man, three-round, musket salute to honor Daniel Morgan. Additional members of the color guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Jim Cordes, Pete Davenport, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques (all CJWII primary or dual members.)
Local News
History Camp this week at the Warren Heritage Society
Warren Heritage Society holding “History Camp” this week at 101 Chester Street in Front Royal. There are a few more ‘walk-in’ spots available, so walk in on Thursday or Friday and find out more about Warren Heritage.
The camp runs from 9:00 am to noon. The cost is $20.
Each day of the History Camp will concentrate on one aspect of local history. Students will be provided a ready supply of drinking water, healthy snack food, and rest breaks throughout the camp day. History Camp will be staffed by Warren Heritage Society employees and volunteers who will look to your child’s safety and needs as well as see that everyone has a fun time. Although snacks will be provided, no breakfast or lunch will be served. Campers should wear clothes comfortable for being active in summer weather. Although many activities will be outside, campers will come indoors for some snack, break, and activity periods over the course of the day, and Warren Heritage Society buildings are air-conditioned. Campers should be dropped off and picked up on time, as some activities may involve transportation to other sites in the town and county, or walking within the historic district of Front Royal.
Warren County’s place as part of the historic Shenandoah Valley of Virginia is legend. Warren boasts the confluence of the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River, archaeological evidence of the oldest permanent Native American structure in eastern North America, Colonial explorers and settlers, important roles in the French & Indian War, the Revolution, the Civil War – including many battle sites – and both World Wars, as well as rich natural beauty enshrined in the Shenandoah National Park, George Washington National Forest, and the Shenandoah River Andy Guest State Park.
Our publisher Mike McCool stopped by on Wednesday to see what was happening at the camp and spoke with Dale Cory just before he started a class on the flags used in the past.
