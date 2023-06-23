Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announces annual Independence Day Celebration

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance for The Fourth of July.

Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice

June 3rd – July 29th

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a $15 Apple House gift card or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Origami Art

June 3rd – July 29th

Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!

Job Development Help

Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Bad Romance: Find Your Recipe

Wednesday, July 5th at 6:00 PM

In person. Join us for a special summer reading edition of Bad Romance! This month’s theme is food related! Have a favorite rom-com about two competing chefs or set at a bakery? Join us for a night of genre discussion and refreshments. New members are always welcome!

Books & Beyond

Tuesday, June 13th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. This true-crime book details the newly-formed FBI’s investigation of the murders of the wealthy Osage people in the early 1920s.

Genealogy Club – Open Memory Lab

Wed, July 12th at 6:00 PM

In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. For this month we will be having an open memory lab session where you can learn how to use our equipment to digitize your family documents, photos and movies.

Adult Summer Reading: Drawing Workshop

Saturday, July 15th at 2:00 PM

In-person. Join us for an afternoon of botanical sketching, with basic instruction, in the garden here at Samuels Public Library. Drawing supplies will be provided. Space and supplies are limited so registration is required.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Wednesday, July 19th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we will review how to find online journals and type a few drafts to submit to them. There will be a moment to share our drafts at the end of the meeting.

Sowing for Fall and Winter Harvest

Thursday, July 20th at 6:30 PM

In-person. Join us for a presentation from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association. It’s not too late to start seeds for the fall and winter harvest! Learn about recommended planting & harvest dates; seed-starting basics, the Virginia Cooperative Extension resources, how your seed lending library works, and how to reach local Master Gardeners if you have questions or need help.

Documentary Screening: Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat

Saturday, July 22th at 2:00 PM

In-person. Join us and Warren County Fire and Rescue for a special screening of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” This documentary follows the inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors whose help you hope you never need – volunteer firefighters – as they encounter heart-breaking challenges and exhilarating triumphs to fulfill a single mission: serving their community. Heart-warming, humorous, and thrilling, this sweeping portrait of bravery will capture your heart and inspire.