Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center Annual Fireworks Show

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Adult Summer Reading

Adult Summer Reading is underway from June 6th to August 13th. We have cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk for an opportunity to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Library closing

Due to the Fourth of July holiday the Library will be closed Monday, July 4th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, July 5th.

A Swashbucklin’ Interactive Screening

In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 9th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl! Feel free to dress up as a pirate and play a game for a chance to win a prize basket!

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, July 11th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 13th at 6pm.

Adult Summer Reading Craft: Sea Glass Mason Jars

In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 16th at 2pm for a craft session where you can decorate your own mason jar with oceanic tones and colorful glass.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, July 18th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, July 20th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Author Event with Todd Denick

In-Person. Join us Tuesday, July 26th at 6pm as author Todd Denick discusses his book It Will Come. It Will Come is the true story of a former Alaskan sled-dog driver and teacher who learns that surviving sepsis (which he got in Germany) was more challenging than anything he had experienced in the Alaskan wilderness. The book speaks to Todd’s internal fortitude and his continued determination to recapture his life. It also portrays how his wife and son were seriously impacted, yet contributed, in a major way, to his continuing recovery.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, July 30th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.