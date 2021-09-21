Northwest Community Services announces second season of podcast, Awareness 2 Action

Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce the second season of its podcast Awareness 2 Action, which aims to promote wellness and resilience in the Shenandoah Valley through conversation.

Awareness 2 Action seeks to inform and inspire our community through highlighting personal stories of resilience, hope, and the work of individuals making a difference in their communities. Season one guest Angie Burleson, Founder/Executive Director of Arizona Recovers, described the process of awareness to action as “…being open to always learning something new and understanding how that may not just affect you but it may affect others…”. These thoughtful discussions are moderated by our host Casey Dwyer, who is a Prevention Support Specialist and Licensed Counselor.

Other guests from season one have included Miss America Camille Schrier, local Peer Recovery Specialist Jimeca Iyomere, and Keith Cartwright, Behavioral Health Wellness Consultant at Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Season two will kick off with an interview with Susan Betcher, a Page County resident who has 30 years of experience working with local youth. Other guests this season will include Tina Stevens-Culbreath and Rodney Culbreath, who are founders of the Just Me Movement; a nonprofit mentorship program that promotes diversity, inclusion and helps young people develop the skills to overcome adversity.

Episode 1 is now available on all major podcast platforms:

Podbean

Youtube

Google Podcasts

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Amazon Music

About Prevention and Wellness Services:

The mission of Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Service Board is to prevent substance misuse, suicide, and to bring awareness to these issues through a trauma informed lens in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. For more information go to www.nwcsb.com/prevention or contact Shannon Urum at shannon.urum@nwcsb.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @LordFairfaxYRA to stay up to date with the latest from Awareness2Action.