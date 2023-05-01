Local News
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force releases 2022 year end report
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office, has released its 2022 year-end report. The report details the task force’s mission and objectives for 2022, which included identifying, investigating, and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, monitoring and bringing to justice members of violent gangs, and reducing crimes related to the manufacture, distribution, and possession of fentanyl, heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs. The task force’s successes were measured by the eradication of critical threats, including gang-related offenses, and the reduction of overdose deaths and injuries in the region.
The report also provided details on the task force’s successful outcomes and seizures from drug and gang-related investigations conducted in 2022. The task force seized a total of $1,899,043.97 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, and seized $182,567.00 worth of assets and 42 firearms. The task force also made 191 felony arrests and indictments and identified, dismantled, and disrupted six drug trafficking organizations.
The task force’s 2022 operating budget was $127,146.33, and it received $157,500.00 in federal funding from the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA. The HIDTA funded administrative positions, such as an administrative assistant, criminal intelligence analyst, and SAUSA (Special Assistant United States Attorney), and provided support for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations operating in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Frederick County (Designated 2016) and Warren County (Designated 2019) were considered HIDTAs by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
First lady jockey in U.S. horse racing helps promote Rotary fundraiser to eradicate polio: Diane Crump of Linden
As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.
Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.
No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.
I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.
Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.
Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.
She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.
So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!
Wanna bet?
(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)
Warren Heritage Society’s latest exhibit, “Restaurants in Our Past” provides visitors with a look back in time
The Warren Heritage Society has recently opened a new exhibit titled “Restaurants in Our Past.” Chief archivist of the Warren Heritage Society, Tony Carter, welcomed the Royal Examiner’s Mike McCool and local artist Tim Tewalt for a tour of the exhibit, which features old postcards and photographs of restaurants that used to be in the area many years ago. Tewalt has taken these old postcards and colorized them to create drawings that bring back fond memories of the town’s past. In fact, some of Tewalt’s drawings of old restaurants from the town have been featured in a calendar produced by National Media Services and the Royal Examiner.
According to Carter, the goal of the exhibit is to highlight local restaurants and provide a glimpse into the past of the town. The Ivy Lodge, formerly the old Samuels Library, also houses displays of old medical offices and a guest speaker room for different topics. The Warren Heritage Society, which manages the Ivy Lodge, also manages several other properties, including the Baltis house and the Bell Boyd cottage. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Ivy Lodge and take a walking tour of the grounds. The operating hours are from 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday through Saturday.
Rockland Community Prayer Garden formally dedicated at ceremony attended by hundreds
An overcast (but not rainy) day did not detract from the formal dedication of the spectacular Rockland Community Prayer Garden across from the historic local church just opposite. The dedication and opening on Saturday morning (April 29) prompted one visitor to remark, “This is quite the most beautiful, the most spectacular garden I have ever seen.”
And most, including visiting Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, agreed, as did the several hundred parishioners and visitors who, sheltered from any possible rain on the knoll overlooking the estimated three-acre plot that now is the site of a 40-foot long koi pond and surrounding area. The pond is highlighted by a life-sized marble, hand-crafted statue of Christ standing on the water, which will be illuminated at night.
The garden, resplendent in spring and upcoming summer flowers, is for the use of everyone wishing a quiet place for reflection, contemplation, prayer, or just to sit and read a book. Several church members met weekly for 18 months at the home of Sheron and John Piazza (he’s now the head deacon of the 75-year-old church on the corner of Rockland and Fairground roads) and where the now late Sheron Piazza, a retired landscaper, dreamed of, then designed, the garden and its updated environs. These, now for all to see, are footpaths, driveways, parking lots, paving with inscribed memorial bricks galore, benches and dogwood trees further decorating the landscape.
The hymn, “In The Garden,” sung by local opera personality, soprano Melissa Chavez, accompanied by the Randolph-Macon Academy choir, was perhaps the most appropriate rendition of the morning, joined in by all attendees.
Rockland Community Church’s relatively new pastor, Bill Orndoff, performed the official dedication ceremony with help from the entertaining though serious Lieutenant Governor and followed by the church’s longtime interim pastor, the Rev. Mark Jordon, a Front Royal Rotarian, along with George McIntyre, the church’s board chairman and one of the garden’s leading donors and activists. Also in attendance was the former longtime church minister, Bishop Vince McLaughlin, who gave the invocation.
“This is a garden for all the people. We pray it will be used by everyone, as this garden represents the unity of all people and the resurgence of faith in our local community and our nation,” Orndoff said in a written message.
Others remarked, looking skyward, “Sheron Piazza’s dream has come true!”
Watch the dedication ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 1 – 5, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight.
*UPDATE* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of May 10. Follow posted detour.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, 12 midnight Tuesday night through 12 midnight Wednesday night.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 16.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
In a volatile political environment School Board candidates vie for Warren County Republican Committee endorsement
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Warren County Community Center, the Warren County Republican Committee hosted a Candidates Forum for the three seats up for grabs this year on the Warren County School Board. Participating were current School Board Chairman and South River District representative, Kristin Pence, sitting North River District representative Melanie Salins, as well as Tom McFadden Jr. and Leslie Matthews.
Matthews challenged Pence for the committee’s endorsement for the South River District seat and was successful in that challenge during a vote at Thursday evening’s committee meeting following the forum. Pence, who appears to have established a good working relationship with her school board colleagues, including committee member Salins, told Royal Examiner that she intends to run for re-election in November without the committee endorsement.
Salins was running unopposed for the North River Republican Committee endorsement, as was McFadden for the Shenandoah District seat being vacated by Ralph Rinaldi. Rinaldi, who was present observing the forum, has stated his intention to run for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat currently held by Walt Mabe. The Republican Committee will hold a “Firehouse Primary” between Rinaldi and John Stanmeyer on Friday, May 5, from 2-to-7 p.m. at the North Warren Company 10 Fire & Rescue headquarters. All registered voters in the Shenandoah District are eligible to vote in that primary.
After introductory remarks by each school board candidate Thursday evening, they responded to a series of questions submitted by the committee. One primary issue of concern that emerged early was how and by whom public school curriculums and policies should be established. Should local standards of personal belief and political opinion hold sway over state guidelines, including Virginia Department of Education standards established with input from public school systems statewide, and/or can the two be balanced to a positive end result??
See this question and others addressed in this exclusive Royal Examiner video of the Warren County Republican Committee School Board Candidates Forum:
Front Royal’s 2023 Earth Day Celebration – Big Fun, Big Impact
On Saturday, April 22nd, Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) held their 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration in downtown Front Royal. And it was certainly a big success! There was the inevitability of afternoon showers, so the exhibitors, food, animals, and the crowd all showed up early to take full advantage of a beautiful morning of sunshine.
The overarching goal of the event is to introduce our community to the myriad conservation, environmental, and/or outdoor groups and organizations that are active in our area. It is also a chance to explore the many different opportunities that exist for connecting with the great outdoors. With over 45 local groups attending, there was a full palette to choose from, including fishing and archery, the state parks, several watershed organizations, the Smithsonian, a full line-up of state agencies, the Scouts, 4-H Center, our Anti-Litter Council, and many, many more. A big handful of school groups also attended to showcase their science and environmental projects and programming.
At midday, Mayor Lori Cockrell helped lead the formal Arbor Day proclamation, celebrated with the planting of stunning red blaze maple that will perfectly accent the new pavilion in the Town Square. The Town of Front Royal has earned and maintained the designation of Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 24 years and running, and that is something to be very proud of. Our local Tree Stewards have been longtime leaders in this effort, and in celebration of Arbor Day gave away 150 tree saplings. There is so much to be said for the beauty and sense of place that come with the ongoing care and expansion of our town’s trees, gardens, and wildlife corridors.
In the spirit of continuing to grow the event a little bigger and better each year, ESAC added a few special features this time around, including native plant sales, a great lineup of food truck options, and even a full-on petting zoo for kids to interact with some incredibly friendly and fluffy animals. It was a great success to see everyone walking around with plants and tasty food! There was also a consistent crowd circling Carmine, an incredibly talented agility dog owned by Susan Brogan, who spent the morning demonstrating how to pick up litter and how to properly recycle! And for the first time this year, House of Hope integrated their Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser into the mix, and spent the day selling beautiful hand-made bowls and locally-made soups to raise money for their important mission.
And since April showers bring May flowers and the Earth was anxious to make good on its promise, everyone ran for cover when the rains blew in at about 1pm. But everyone went home in good spirits!
The ESAC committee would like to give a special shout-out to the following:
- The Town of Front Royal for their ongoing support of this event, with an emphasis on Lizi Lewis, the Town’s Community Development & Tourism Manager.
- Our Mayor, Lori Cockrell, for leading the Arbor Day celebration (and also helping plant so many trees around town!).
- Explore Art & Clay, who puts forth a tremendous amount of volunteer effort with the creation and painting of so many of the bowls for the Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser.
- Kisha, from Card My Yard, who donated the eye-catching Earth Day signage.
- Starbucks, for donating a big carafe of warm coffee to help get the day off to a good start.
Lastly, there’s no reason you can’t carry on with the Earth Day spirit each and every day of the year. Plant native plants, help do your part to keep our landscapes and watershed clean, and don’t hesitate to follow-up with one (or more!) of the organizations from the event to get more involved.
