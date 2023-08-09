Local Government
Northwestern Community Services Kicks Off County Supervisors Work Session on Services, Projects, and Proposed Park Land Gift
On Tuesday, August 8, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held a work session to get staff updates on a number of topics involving projects and services. On the latter front to open the work session, Kerry “Kahle” Magalis appearing not as Front Royal Police Chief but rather in his role as a member of the Northwestern Community Services Board of Directors, to which the supervisors appointed him last year. Magalis introduced the new “Northwestern” Director, Katrina McClure. He noted that McClure replaced the retired Mike Elwell.
McClure then gave the board a PowerPoint-assisted summary of programs available to those in need within the community. The “Northwestern” website states: “Northwestern is a public mental health provider with a staff of over 250 caring professionals in the Shenandoah Valley.” NWCS covers four counties, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page, as well as the City of Winchester. McClure’s report begins at the 2:00 (two-minute) mark of the linked County video.
Other reports in the order presented on the work session agenda and involved staff were:
- Flock Safety ALPR Cameras and Solution Sheriff’s Department – Alisa Scott, Finance Director (16:15 video mark), with WCSO Captain Charles Brogan and Virginia-based Flock Territory Sales Director Shane McGregor (18:20 mark);
- Discussion – Capital Project Updates – Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows (38:40 mark);
- Discussion – Shenandoah Farms Road Projects Update – County Administrator Ed Daley, with Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Coffelt (1:09:35 mark). Dr. Daley addresses the Apple Mountain bus stop situation at 1:17:53 mark;
- Discussion – Donation of Property to the County, 26.6 Acres (by Fred and Christine Andreae) – Joe Petty, Director of Economic Development (1:22:20 mark). A July letter from Fred Andreae included in the agenda packet explained the couple’s vision for the County’s future use of the property. Petty described the projected use as “for the most part passive recreation” that could connect to the Rail Trail project and eventually possibly across town to Eastham Park to the south. Below is Andreae’s letter to the county:
July 14, 2023
Dear County Board of Supervisors,
My wife Christine and I want to donate my riverfront property to the county to create a new park at the north end of town. The property is 26.6 acres and starts at the west side at the end of North Royal Avenue and extends westward under the 340/522 bridge for about .87 of a mile (4,585.88 feet). From the access to the bridge, the property is maintained as an open field. West of the bridge, the property is largely wooded.
We envision a new park that offers the public a walking trail with spectacular river views and a loop through the wooded area with a bridge or bridges to traverse ravines. Viewing benches along the trail would provide places to rest and enjoy the views of the river. A designated picnic area, a permeable parking area, and toilets near the access would further enhance the park.
Since the property is adjacent to the terminus of the proposed Rail to Trail project, we see the property as possibly providing future parking and toilets for hikers.
We see this proposed new park as a northern sister park to the Eastham Park at the south end of Front Royal. Perhaps sometime in the future, the two parks could be connected.
Sincerely,
Frederick Andreae
Prior to Tuesday’s work session, the supervisors convened a Closed/Executive Session at 5 p.m. to discuss all the various civil litigations revolving around the estimated $26 million FR-WC Economic Development Authority financial scandal. It must have been an extensive conversation with legal counsel as the scheduled 6 p.m. work session didn’t begin until about 6:12 p.m.
Click here to see all the above-referenced presentations and board questions, and discussions at the cited County video marks.
Council Awaits Staff Report From ‘The Weeds’ of Proposed School Zone Speed Cameras Contract
At its August 7 work session, the Front Royal Town Council revisited the discussion of calibrated speed cameras to be utilized initially in four high-traffic area public school zones to supplement in the most cost-effective way town police enforcement of reduced speed limits, particularly during school arrival and departure times. August is the fourth month during which the topic has been discussed without a decision on whether to proceed with the initiative brought to council in May by Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis.
Council initially appeared to be somewhat taken aback by some public criticism of what would be civil prosecutions with typical $100 fines but no criminal or insurance consequences being perceived as a “Big Brother” technological, governmental intrusion on citizen privacy and rights. Though exactly what rights other than to speed in school zones endangering the community’s youth was less clear. However, “Big Brother” wasn’t a topic of the August 7 discussion.
The 35-minute-plus discussion opening the work session, chaired initially by Vice-Chairman Wayne Sealock until Mayor Lori Cockrell’s arrival from a school open house about 2 minutes in, revolved around the dynamics of taking advantage of Virginia Procurement Act parameters that allow municipalities to “piggyback” on contracts negotiated by municipalities that have already gone through the Request For Proposal (RFP) and contract processes on items of mutual interest.
Council eventually agreed by a 4-2 consensus (Roger, DeDomenico-Payne dissenting) to direct the town manager and town attorney to continue to explore a contract with Blue Line Solutions through the Virginia Procurement Act.
Issues with accepting a contract negotiated by others was a primary concern of Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, and more particularly “Skip” Rogers, in suggesting council not trust the judgment of other municipalities in establishing the most favorable contract achievable. During the discussion Town Attorney, George Sonnett noted he had not yet vetted the forwarded contract with Blue Line Solutions because council had yet to agree to pursue the Virginia Procurement Act speed camera initiative. Sonnet observed that the Virginia Procurement Act process might limit a municipality’s ability to alter contract terms previously accepted by the initially involved municipal governments.
Given the directive to explore the proposed Blue Line Solutions contract with the town attorney, Town Manager Waltz suggested, they bring the matter back to council in a week at the scheduled August 14 work session so they could “get down in the weeds on the contract” with council. How those “weeds” deal with various concerns expressed by council and how much leeway the Town has in proposing possible adjustments to a contract with Blue Line Solutions will ultimately determine the Town’s path forward in the FRPD initiative to augment school speed zone enforcement.
It was noted that starting unilaterally from ground zero on sending out an RFP seeking contractual proposals would delay the implementation process from as much as 80 to 120 days. But even moving forward on the state procurement act path following next week’s discussion of the contract parameters and adjustment options would not likely see implementation before the next calendar year, Councilwoman Amber Morris observed. The implication appears to be that were council to proceed independently, beginning with its own Request For Proposals, add that 80 to 120 days to whatever 2024 starting date actually would see the implementation through the adoption of the existing Blue Line Solutions contract forwarded to the Town through the Virginia Procurement Act process.
Time frames for implementation seemed of some concern, even to Councilman Rogers, who commented that from his professional experience, it was “always” better to control a contractual process directly regardless of the time involved. He pointed to statistics presented to council previously that he termed “extremely concerning” and “really dramatic.” We believe he was referencing nationwide school zone accident numbers; we recall around 25,000 accidents per year with 1,000 fatalities.
Amber Morris was the most adamant about maintaining the jointly achieved state procurement act process. And she seemed to be the one who has done the most background research. When Mayor Lori A. Cockrell polled council for their preferences moving forward, Morris explained her adamant support of pursuing the existing Blue Line Solutions contract: “My answer remains the same (in support of the proposed contract). In doing my research, even with other localities outside the state of Virginia, Blue Line seems the only company (in this field) basically on the eastern coast where we are that is all law enforcement owned and operated. And with the staff (FRPD) recommendation … and we’re not spending the time and money on this project, this is only moving it forward to the contract negotiations, which is what it would have done on the Consent Agenda that I forwarded last month, I am in favor of moving forward with Blue Line,” Morris reiterated strongly.
And at this point, Morris joins Vice-Mayor Sealock and Councilmen Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram, forming a majority favoring that path. In fact, it was Vice-Mayor Sealock who reacted the most harshly to Rogers’ stance on rehashing the entire RFP and contract negotiation process from ground zero rather than benefiting from what others have done in the same regard before you.
Looking at Finance Director B.J. Wilson’s way following Rogers’s proposal to start again from scratch outside the state-authorized group procurement process in order to control that process step by step, Sealock said, “Okay, B.J., from now on, you have to show us everything you do — Is that what you want,” the vice-mayor pointedly asked Rogers.
Stay tuned as we await the Blue Line Solutions contract analysis from “the weeds” by Town Manager Waltz and Town Attorney Sonnett at the August 14 work session.
See previous stories on this topic at “Council supports FRPD school zone speed enforcement cameras, okays move toward maintenance of unimproved alleys” (May 10) and “In face of ‘Big Brother’ and cited ‘misinformation’ criticism, Council delays approval of school zone speed camera contract” (June 27).
See this discussion and council’s other topics being approved for coming meeting agendas in the Town video. Among those are public hearings on short-term tourist rental requests at 912 Virginia Ave. and 417 Kerfoot Ave., and a Special Use Permit for two apartments at 1127 North Royal Ave. Those discussions came immediately following the speed camera discussion 38 minutes into the work session.
Front Royal Town Council Looks to Tackle Variety of Issues in August Work Session
Agenda Features School Zone Speeding, Short-Term Rentals, and Town Bridge Naming Discussions
The upcoming Front Royal Town Council work session, scheduled for Monday, August 7, 2023, promises to tackle a broad spectrum of issues, spanning from school zone speeding to the potential naming of town bridges. The session will be held at the Town Hall Conference Room and broadcast live for those who wish to tune in remotely.
Chief Magalis will spearhead the session with a discussion on old business concerning school zone speeding and its enforcement. This has been a subject of increasing concern, and the community is eagerly waiting for a feasible resolution.
Slated for public hearings on August 28th are several noteworthy items, with the focus predominantly falling on short-term rentals. Specifically, the rentals at 912 Virginia Avenue, and 417 Kerfoot Avenue, are both set to be discussed by Lauren Kopishke. Additionally, Kopishke is to discuss the special use permit for two apartments at 1127 N. Royal Avenue.
The consent agenda on August 28th includes a resolution for a blanket project funding commitment, bids for various grades of stone and asphalt for FY24, and items under agreement with VDOT. Town council members Michelle Campbell and R Boyer will lead these discussions.
In the realm of new business, revisions to the Liaison Committee Meeting Policy, dedication/naming of town bridges, and discussion on Chapter 175 related to short-term rentals will take center stage. Vice Mayor Sealock, the Town Manager, and Councilman Rappaport are expected to lead these conversations.
Wrapping up the session, proclamations for International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) and Recovery Month (September) are slated to be discussed. This will be followed by a closed meeting and subsequent adjournment. Residents of Front Royal and interested parties can view the meeting online, highlighting the council’s commitment to transparency and public involvement.
Non-Agenda Item Public Comments Explode in Pointed Criticism of County Board Budget Process Among Other Issues
What appeared to be a pretty light Warren County Board of Supervisors agenda was rocked by an explosive Public Comments on non-agenda items segment near the meeting’s outset (beginning at 1:48 mark of linked County video).
While the board eventually got down to agenda business, including a 12-item Consent Agenda of topics to be authorized for public hearing at the August 22 meeting, including the Richard Runyon/Shenandoah Valley Golf Club rezoning/residential development request; as well as approval of a couple of routine festival permitting requests — Appaloosa and the Homesteaders of America Conference — and maintaining a health insurance consultant contract, it was what came before that agenda business that put a mark on the first August meeting of the county supervisors.
While the first five Public Comments speakers expressed familiar opposition to the SVGC rezoning and age-restricted (55+) residential development on a portion of the existing golf course, the following 10 speakers were scathingly critical of board actions or inaction on a number of fronts. Those fronts included the board majority, minus Cheryl Cullers, apparent siding with the CleanUpSamuelsLibrary (CSL)-led effort to remove LGBTQ+ themed material from the library. Seven full funding, pro-library speakers addressed the board, beginning with the 7th speaker at the 19:55 mark of linked video, through the 12th speaker, picking up with speaker 14. Continued approval of vaguely described departmental budgets was taken on by speaker number 6, most specifically the Sheriff’s Office budget. Another potentially troublesome issue for the county, cited by POSF Chairman Tracie Lane (at 39:47 video mark), as a failure to provide now legally mandated information regarding Sanitary District dynamics impacting home ownership to facilitate the sale of a residential property in Shenandoah Farms. Speaking to involved POSF sources it is believed the continued failure of the County to provide the requested information could impact the ability to facilitate the sale of any home in any of the County’s many Sanitary Districts.
Warren County Builders Association member and Treasurer Martha Buracker (46:35 linked video mark) also wondered if recent rumors of what she termed a “covertly” initiated investigation of the WC Builders Association with potential political motivations in this election year might be true. Buracker alleged the participation of some candidates and sitting Town and County elected officials in what she termed a “secret campaign team” for one candidate on this year’s November ballot.
WHERE to begin? — Why not with speaker number six, County Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Fork District representative Hugh Henry (16:45 mark of linked video). Henry turned Public Comments away from the familiar anti-SVGC rezoning points of the first five speakers to above-cited budget issues.
“Bundle Budgets” & How the “EDA mess started”
Planning Commissioner Henry noted in opening that he is a lifelong resident of this community and warned that he was about to be critical of the board on a number of fronts related to budgetary issues. “I feel like we’re not doing a good job vetting budgets correctly,” Henry began, perhaps echoing South River Supervisor Cullers who has cast several months of “no” votes on monthly departmental budget submissions due to what she has described as too vague descriptions of what some departments were submitting for line item approvals. Henry then presented the WCSO budget as an example of his concerns, noting that there were other departments at issue as well, but with three minutes of allotted speaking time he couldn’t cite them all.
“You’ve got line items in a budget that say like $10,000 for dog toys and $24,000 for miscellaneous janitorial services that doesn’t even come out of his budget,” Henry asserted referencing the sheriff, adding, “And Ms. Cullers is the only one with enough strength to question the man on his incorrect budget, and the answers were like ‘I don’t know’ and ‘I guess’. And then we’re using words like ‘bundle budget’ in discussion.
“Bundle budget is exactly how we got the EDA mess to start with — you need a line item budget and whatever department head or faculty comes in, if he can’t explain what each of those line items are, it shouldn’t be approved,” Henry told the board reiterating his point on “that is exactly how the EDA mess started.”
Henry’s comments then turned directly toward the man whose departmental budget he was critiquing, citing media coverage of Commonwealths Attorney John Bell’s Brady-Gigglio filing on Sheriff Butler. “And that’s not my opinion — “That’s in the papers, he’s not even allowed to testify in court. And you took his word and did not vet it at all,” Henry concluded of issues revolving around Sheriff Butler’s tenure at the Herndon Police Department. That tenure included an Internal Affairs investigation at the time of his 2019 resignation from that department while running for sheriff here.
Henry then turned his attention toward the board chairman and his fellow Fork District representative, Vicky Cook. “The one I’m most disappointed in is you, Ms. Cook. When you came for my support to run as a Republican and for me to vote for you, as I did as I said I would, your campaign pledge to me was ‘transparency in budget’ (uh oh, there’s that “trans” issue again), that you were sick of the EDA mess and you had an accounting background. And you’ve done exactly the opposite. You have supported an unvetted budget.”
Henry continued to question how he perceived Chairman Cook using her elected position as a “political platform” to promote the sitting sheriff’s campaign for re-election this year. Henry then concluded with a bang, telling the board chairman, “In fact, I’ve got enough support to start a petition to have you removed.” But looking at the leg work behind that effort, Henry closed by suggesting Ms. Cook resign to “save everybody the trouble of doing all the paperwork to have you removed.” As Henry exited “podium right”, beating the 3-minute clock in concluding his remarks on that flourish and a “thank you for your time” comment, Chairman Cook politely responded, “Thank you very much.”
As noted above, other issues raised during Public Comments will be covered in upcoming Royal Examiner stories as additional, verifiable information becomes available.
Click here to watch the August 1st Board of Supervisors Meeting.
Update: Warren County Board of Supervisors Set for Critical August Discussions
Rezoning, New Development, and Local Events on the Agenda
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will convene on August 1, 2023, for a regular meeting that touches upon significant rezoning plans, new business ventures, and upcoming local events.
Some notable highlights include authorization to advertise public hearings for the following:
- Rezoning Proposals:
- Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC has proposed rezoning of approximately 103.86 acres from Agricultural to Suburban Residential for residential development, aiming for 286 units targeting active adults. They also intend to convert around 11.9 acres from Agricultural to Commercial.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC presented a resubmitted request to rezone 46 acres from Commercial to Industrial. They also seek to adjust the zoning of 1.87 acres from Residential-One to Commercial.
- Public Hearings: The board will move to advertise public hearings for various conditional use permits, including short-term tourist rentals and private camping facilities.
- Tourist Rentals: Several residents, including Robert Chevez & Kayla James, Jay Newell, and Austin Schwoegl, applied for short-term tourist rental permits.
- Conditional Use: Gregory Fritz is seeking a permit for a guesthouse, while Jay Newell has put forward a request for private, non-commercial camping.
Other items:
Events and Festivals: The board also will touch upon upcoming events, greenlighting the Homesteaders of America Conference and the Appaloosa Music Festival.
Insurance Consulting Services: A notable contract award will be presented concerning Health Insurance Consulting Services by Alisa Scott, the Finance Director, and Jane Meadows, the Human Resources Director.
Warren County’s future looks bright, with numerous developments on the horizon, striking a balance between growth and the preservation of its agricultural roots. As these proposals move through public hearings and further discussions, residents are encouraged to participate and provide their insights.
Town’s Urban Agriculture Policy Under Revision
Front Royal Planning Commission to Discuss Chicken-Keeping Limits
Residents of Front Royal may soon be hearing more clucking in their neighborhoods. The Town’s Planning Commission has announced a public hearing to consider revisions to the current urban agriculture policy, specifically concerning the keeping of chickens within town limits.
Slated for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., the hearing will take place at the Warren County Government Center Board Room. The primary focus of the session will be on application 2300462, which proposes a text amendment to the Town Code §175-110.5. If approved, the amendment would see changes to the “Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture.”
The central tenet of the proposed amendment is to permit residents to keep up to 10 chickens, depending on the square footage available for the coop and run space. This reflects a growing interest in urban agriculture and the benefits of local, home-raised food sources.
The proposed change comes amidst a wider movement nationwide, with many urban and suburban areas revising their policies to become more lenient towards small-scale animal husbandry. Chickens, in particular, have gained popularity due to their relatively low maintenance, ability to produce fresh eggs and roles in pest control and soil improvement.
Front Royal’s Department of Planning & Zoning, located at Town Hall on 102 East Main Street, has made all related public hearing items available for residents to review. They are urging citizens, especially those with strong views on the subject, to attend the public hearing. It is a platform for all stakeholders to voice their opinions, ask questions, and gain clarity on the implications of the proposed amendment.
The upcoming public hearing is a significant step for Front Royal’s urban agriculture landscape. Whether you’re an advocate for sustainable living, an urban farmer, or someone who enjoys the charm of backyard chickens, this is an opportunity to have your voice heard. The Planning Commission’s decision will shape the town’s relationship with urban agriculture for years to come.
Supervisors Hold 10 Public Hearings, 6 for Short-Term Tourist Rentals
At its monthly meeting to handle the increase in public hearings largely driven by Short-Term Tourist Rental requests, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held ten public hearings, six for Conditional Use Permits for short-term tourist rentals. Their actions were as follows in the order presented:
1 B. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-02, Bradly Winans for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 416 Hobbs Nob Rd. and identified on tax map 15F, section 1, block 7, as lot 34. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Responding to a question, Mr. Lenz said the planning commission recommended denial due to setback concerns and the opposition of a neighbor impacted by the lesser setback. After hearing from the applicant, then several neighbors opposed to the permitting, Walt Mabe made a motion to deny the permit, seconded by Jay Butler. Cheryl Cullers joined those two in voting to deny, with Chairman Cook and Delores Oates voting against denial. So, the permit was denied by the 3-2 margin.
2 C. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-05, Nancy Hilliard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 83 Moonshiner Way in the Blue Mountain subdivision and identified on tax map 24B, section 1, block 28 as lot 690. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. With no speakers other than the applicant at the public hearing, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the permitting was approved unanimously on a roll call vote.
3 D. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-06, Erica Baker & Richard Case for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 31 Farms Riverview Rd. and identified on tax map 15D, section 1, block 3 as lot 2. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. A curve was thrown to these applicants as staff informed the board it had been discovered that notices of the public hearing mailed to four adjacent property owners, including the County as the owner of a nearby boat landing, had the incorrect applicant property address included. After much back and forth on the issue, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously tabled action on the application. They indicated they would try to meet any re-advertising standards and bring the application back for a vote as soon as possible, hopefully at the August 15 meeting.
4 E. Public Hearing – Proposed Amendment to Warren County Code Section 179-12H to Amend Wells and Sewage Disposal Systems Variance Application Fee Language – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. After it was explained that the new $200 fee, up from $100, had been implemented but was not yet reflected in the code, the board unanimously approved the requested code amendment on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe.
5 F. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-04 – David A. Downes for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 125 Freeze Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 168A. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Wendling explained the legal dynamics and went ahead w/ the public hearing while the applicant was working to get the proper legal authority as estate executor to make the permitting application for the estate of a deceased friend, that estate being to the benefit of the deceased friend’s daughter, who is not yet 21 and lives overseas in the Philippines. Despite staff showing little concern over having the matter move through the planning commission level without the proper estate authority being established, Supervisor Oates worried that the first review and recommendation would be ruled illegal, making any subsequent board action illegal as well (42:45 video mark). After some research by Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, it was established that the board could simply vote to remove the item from the evening’s agenda without it appearing, further consequence on what had gone prior. And on Ms. Oates motion, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board voted unanimously to remove the item from the meeting agenda.
6 G. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-03 – Walter Scott & Victoria Marie Piotti for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle in the Howellsville Heights subdivision and identified on tax map 15I section 1, as lot 10A. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. With no speakers at the public hearing, Ms. Oates made the motion, Butler seconding, to approve the application, which passed unanimously.
7 H. Public Hearing – Lease of County-Owned Property located at 229 Stokes Airport Road presented by Finance Director Alisa Scott. Scott explained the property was at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR) and had previously been used as a pilots’ lounge and planning office. It would be rented to Skyline Front Royal LLC as an office space of 368 square feet. Scott told the board both parties had agreed to the lease terms. There were no speakers at the public hearing. Mr. Mabe then made the motion to approve the lease, seconded by Mr. Butler, which passed unanimously.
8 I. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-08 – County of Warren – Shenandoah Farms Fire Station in the Riverview section off Howellsville Road, partially in the flood zone, presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. He explained that the CUP request the use of a “Public Protection facility” fire station and medical emergency station for Company 6 in Shenandoah Farms. “Dwelling quarters” for Station 6 were recently demolished due to “unsafe structural and building issues,” Wendling told the board. This permitting will allow staff to stay closer to the equipment garage and reduce emergency response turnaround time. Ms. Oates expressed concern with a VDOT report on traffic patterns and speeds at the site, often exceeding the 35 mph limit. Mr. Wendling suggested several ways to address the issue, with cutting back vegetation and increasing signage in the area. With no public hearing speakers, on a motion by Mr. Butler, second by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
9 J. Public Hearing CUP 2023-05-09 – Barbara J. Hessler for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2930 Long Meadow Road and identified on tax map 9E, as lot 1. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. The planning director explained that the 3.1-acre property would be used as a training facility for off-road motorcycle classes related to the applicant’s existing business known as DC Dirt Camp. The applicant addressed the board, expressing enthusiasm for being able to operate her business on her own property with her home on it. And she invited the board to come out and learn to ride dirt bikes. One speaker appeared at the public hearing. He said he is a certified safety instructor for dirt bikes and motorcycles and noted he had driven two hours from his Pennsylvania home to speak in favor of the application. On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Ms. Oates, the board unanimously approved the permitting.
10 K. Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-07 – Michael DeLutri for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2706 Freezeland Rd. in the Hidden Orchard Manor subdivision and identified on tax map 23G, section 1, as lot D. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District on 2.419 acres. Wendling explained the applicant lives in California, likely explaining their absence from the public hearing, but will utilize local property management for the operation. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Mr. Mabe, second, I believe, by Ms. Oates, the application was unanimously approved.
On a motion by Mr. Mabe, second Mr. Butler, the 6 p.m. meeting was then adjourned by a unanimous voice vote at 7:15 p.m.
Click here to watch the July 25th Board of Supervisors meeting.
