Northwestern Prevention Collaborative launches “My Story Weaves Our Story”

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative has launched a new podcast series entitled “My Story Weaves Our Story.” This virtual diversity panel has been created to be a series representing and reflecting the unique experiences, perspectives and viewpoints of the people and the communities in NPC’s service area.

“This series will serve as a space for people from the minority groups within our community to make their voices heard and to give others the opportunity to learn from their perspectives,” explains Ryan Cubbage, one of the two hosts of the program. Ryan is the Community Liaison and Training Coordinator for the Warren Coalition and NPC.

The first episode was released in late March, featuring five panelists from five different communities: African American community, Hispanic/Latinx community, LGBTQIA+ community, Asian community and the Appalachian community. In future episodes, Ryan and his co-host, Warren Coalition and NPC Resilience & Diversity Coordinator Tina Stevens-Culbreath, will delve further into the rich diversity within each community.

For more information on the diversity panel, visit nwprevention.org/my-story-weaves-our-story. The diversity panel is now available on NPC’s YouTube channel (search “Northwestern Prevention Collaborative” on YouTube). The podcast version is available on all major podcast venues, and hosted on Podbean as part of the Positive Vibes from the Valley podcast.

About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative

The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.