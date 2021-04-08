Community Sponsors
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative offering Adverse Childhood Experiences training in April
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative and the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board, in conjunction with community service board prevention departments from across Virginia, will offer a free virtual training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on Thursday, April 22nd and Wednesday, April 28th. Each class runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.
According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, 61% of adults have experienced at least one ACE while one in six adults have experienced four or more ACEs in their lifetimes. This trauma can have lasting effects on their mental health and well-being. It even increases the likelihood of developing chronic diseases and some cancers. ACEs training is designed to raise awareness of what ACEs are and the resources available to help reduce them, ultimately improving the health of our communities.
Pre-registrations are required. Register for the April 22nd class HERE. Register for the April 28th class HERE. For more information on either class, visit facebook.com/LordFairfaxYRA.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, juuling, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
