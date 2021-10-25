Community Events
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to offer free Recovery Ally Training November 9th & 10th
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative invites Shenandoah Valley residents to join Rev. Jan M. Brown, MA, CPRSS and Tom Bannard, MBA, CADC, for a free, virtual Recovery Ally Training.
Recovery Ally Programs are trainings that are designed to increase a communityʼs recovery capital, decrease stigma and grow intervention skills. This training is an interactive, three-hour online training, originally developed at Virginia Commonwealth University to train faculty and staff to become Recovery Allies. Individual modules include: Basic Science; What Does an Ally Do?; Racial Justice and Recovery; Philosophies of Care & Pathways to Recovery; Families; and Language. It provides a great starting point to supporting people struggling with substance use disorders.
This online training for the residents of Page, Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick, and Clarke counties and the city of Winchester will be offered November 9th from 9 am to 12 noon, or again November 10th from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Audience: All are welcome. This training is a very helpful primer as a family member, lay person, friend, employer, health care provider etc. For people with limited exposure to treatment or recovery, it can provide some great starting points. For professionals or people with a great deal of lived experience, it will provide a set of slides, tools and approaches that may be helpful with clients or family members or may provide an easy way to train community members to be part of the solution. Because the training is conversation-driven, professionals can often be particularly helpful to other participants during the training.
To register or learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6aodsyn
This free training is made possible by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $333,333.33 with 0% percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Health Services Resources Administration and the Substance Abuse Mental Health and Services Administration.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of November. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 2nd
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will learn about the beauty and importance of leaves! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 3rd
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Our Dog Friends will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Our Dog Friends will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Tuesday, November 9th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will explore the different parts of plants. Which parts do you eat? For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00 Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss. Pattie for our special storytime in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, November 10th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Let’s Explore will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Let’s Explore will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Saturday, November 13th
- 2:00 Fairies in the Garden: Do you believe in fairies? Join us as we create a Fall Fairy garden to take home! For ages 6-12. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 16th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week we will learn about the wonders of DNA. We will then create a DNA model that you may bring home and eat! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 17th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Aesop’s Fables will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Aesop’s Fables will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Tuesday, November 23rd
- 4:30 Science Scouts and Virtual Science Scouts. Join us in the library or virtually as we explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week Miss. Pat will take a common potato and make it power a lightbulb! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, November 24th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We are Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We are Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Tuesday, November 30th
- 4:30 Science Scouts and Virtual Science Scouts. Join us in the library or virtually as we explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week Miss. Pat as we learn about simple machines. The machine we will build today is a snack machine! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
What the Tech!
Having trouble with your electronics? Don’t worry! Come into What the Tech and we can help you! Phones, tablets, e-readers, and anything else you need help with! Just check at the Adult Reference Desk for available times every Tuesday between 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.
General Education Development
For those who have already registered, our free General Education Development course will hold sessions every Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. and every Thursday at 10:00 A.M. These courses are held through Lord Fairfax Community College.
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
For those who have already registered, our twice-weekly English as a Second Language discussion group will hold sessions every Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. and every Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Practice speaking English in a welcoming group atmosphere. All skill levels welcome.
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, November 8th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, November 10th at 6:00 P.M.
Library closing
Due to the Veterans Day Holiday the Library will be closed Thursday, November 11th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Friday, November 12th.
Photography and Beyond: Best of the Season
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher Saturday, November 13 at 10:00 A.M. for a review in photography trends. Participants will also share their favorite 2 images from the past year and set goals for their photography for the coming year.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. This meeting will be held Monday, November 15th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. This meeting will be held Wednesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed
As winter approaches, we take steps to put our gardens to bed. It is also important to do the same for your tools so they will be ready for use next year. Join our local Tree Stewards for a drop-in clinic to learn how to keep your tools in shape and ready for spring. Bring your pruning tools for a free inspection. Learn what tools are best for different tree related jobs, and tips on how to keep them in good shape. Drop in anytime between 10:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 20th, and don’t forget to enter a drawing to win a free pruning tool!
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23rd
The Warren County Community Health Coalition and Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with Valley Health will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Valley Health Complex located at 120 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal.
Drug Take-Back Day is usually held in the spring and autumn each year for those municipalities who wish to participate in providing a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the U.S. When you have unused or expired medications lying around, they could fall into the wrong hands and be abused. Flushing medications down the toilet is dangerous to public health.
Dropping your medications off at a collection site is a quick and safe way to make sure they are disposed of properly. Drop off is free and anonymous.
Should you have any questions, contact Lt. Robbie Seal at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
Fauquier Health is also sponsoring a Drug Take-Back program in Warrenton this Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 am-2 pm at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage community members to drive up and safely dispose of their unused or expired medications. The event is sponsored by Piedmont Crush, Fauquier County Sherriff’s Office, Warrenton Police Department, the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, and our pharmacy team at Fauquier Health.
78 West Lee St.,
Warrenton, VA
By properly disposing of these medications, you’ll be helping to make your home and community healthier.
Safely Managing Medications Helps Make Our Community Healthier
By: Gary Matthew, Pharmacy Director, Fauquier Health
Most of us have taken medicine to help heal from illness or injury at some point in our lives. Medications are often an important part of the healing process and can be essential in treating ongoing conditions, but they can also be harmful to your health or the health of others if not managed appropriately.
Responsibly Handling Medications
While medications can provide many benefits, their misuse can pose a serious health risk to you and your community. According to findings from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, nearly 51 percent of people who misused pain relievers in the past year obtained them from a friend or relative. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to get into the habit of practicing medication safety:
- Take medications as directed. Carefully follow the instructions, and take your medications only as prescribed by your provider and for the intended purpose.
- Always keep a current list of the medications you are taking, including ones you only take on occasion. Include the medication name, dose, how often you take it, the method for taking it (by mouth, injection, etc.), and the reason for taking it.
- In addition to your prescribed medications, don’t forget to include over-the-counter drugs, herbals, vitamins, and dietary supplements. Share your list with close family members, and keep a copy in your wallet.
- Include any allergies, the names and phone numbers of your providers, and your preferred pharmacy on this list.
- Don’t hesitate to ask your provider or pharmacist if you have questions about side effects or drug interactions with your medications.
- Do not share your medications with others. While this gesture may be well-intended, medicines can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or if not used for the right reasons.
- Ensure proper storage. Always relock the cap on medicine bottles, and keep your medicines in a safe and locked location out of the reach of children and out of sight from friends and visitors. Each year, approximately 50,000 children younger than 6 years old end up in the Emergency Room after accessing medications when caregivers aren’t present, and many people who misuse pain medications obtain them from a friend or relative.
- Safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Don’t throw your medications in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Discarded medications can be easily retrieved and abused or illegally sold, and medicines flushed down the toilet can contaminate the community water supply. Safely disposing of your unused and expired medications can help prevent accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse, and promotes a healthy environment for your family and neighbors.
If you would like more information on prescription drug abuse, visit www.DEA.gov, www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com and www.JustThinkTwice.com.
If you would like more information about safe medication use, visit http://consumermedsafety.org/.
Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for Hometown Halloween
The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween on October 31, 2021, from 4pm – 8pm.
This is our 12th year defending the title of “The best place to Trick or Treat”, and this year we are going all out! In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades and music. If that is not enough, we also have hundreds of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Pumpkins.
What we like about this event: it is just so much fun! The kids love it, the families love it, and the businesses love it – a total win/win! It’s also a fantastic opportunity to showcase the resilience and beauty of our Historic District and the community that surrounds it.
The fun will start at 12 noon at the Gazebo, with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats. Main Street from Royal Avenue to Blue Ridge, and then from Chester Street to Laura Virginia Hale Place, will be closed from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up. At 4pm The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge three groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9 and 10-14. The Trick or Treating and Candy Eating starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm.
Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber.com for more information.
The Business side:
The organizers are looking for volunteers for gutting pumpkins, event set up, clean up and fighting werewolves. If interested, please contact William at C&C Frozen Treats: candcfrozentreats@gmail.com.
If you are a Front Royal Business that would like to set up and join in on all the fun, please reach out to: info@frontroyaliba.org.
This is a community event, and we would love to see you!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Eternals”
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser
The Warren County High School Band has started our annual fruit sales, and we’re looking forward to another great year of sales!
We are offering 3 Whole and Half Box offerings of single types of fruit, and 2 mix box options for those who want variety. Here are the fruit options:
- Navel Oranges, Hamlin Juice Oranges, Pink Grapefruit
- Whole Boxes and Half Boxes: $40 for 40 lbs., or $30 for 20 lbs.
- Mix Fruit Box 1
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Mandarin Oranges: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
- Mix Fruit Box 2
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Apples: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
How to Pre-Order Fruit:
(PRE-ORDER Deadline: November 7th, 2021)
You may order online and pre-pay with a credit card or check. There is usually a $1 dollar fee for this, but it saves later on with convenience and for those looking to limit personal contact with others.
Second, you may pre-order with me or with any student in the band and then simply pay when you pick up the fruit. We will accept cash, check, and credit cards on site.
- Pre-Order with a WCHS Band Student.
- Pre-Order with me through email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
- Pre-Order and pay online, and you may select a student to give credit to: order online
Pick up dates:
As of now, we do not have a firm date, but it will be a 1 day pick up sometime in the second week of December. We will email out to let customers know a week ahead of time the firm date. Our hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
We hope you hear from a student to pre-order your fruit, but if you do not, please contact me through email (ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us) with the heading “Fruit Order” and I will enter your order.
Thank you for supporting the Warren County High School Band program.
David Dingess
Director of Bands
Warren County High School
