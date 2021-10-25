Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to offer free Recovery Ally Training November 9th & 10th

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

What the Tech!

Having trouble with your electronics? Don’t worry! Come into What the Tech and we can help you! Phones, tablets, e-readers, and anything else you need help with! Just check at the Adult Reference Desk for available times every Tuesday between 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

General Education Development

For those who have already registered, our free General Education Development course will hold sessions every Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. and every Thursday at 10:00 A.M. These courses are held through Lord Fairfax Community College.

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

For those who have already registered, our twice-weekly English as a Second Language discussion group will hold sessions every Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. and every Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Practice speaking English in a welcoming group atmosphere. All skill levels welcome.

Bad Romance

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, November 8th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, November 10th at 6:00 P.M.

Library closing

Due to the Veterans Day Holiday the Library will be closed Thursday, November 11th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Friday, November 12th.

Photography and Beyond: Best of the Season

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher Saturday, November 13 at 10:00 A.M. for a review in photography trends. Participants will also share their favorite 2 images from the past year and set goals for their photography for the coming year.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. This meeting will be held Monday, November 15th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Hope Jahren’s Lab Girl. This meeting will be held Wednesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Putting Your Gardening Tools to Bed

As winter approaches, we take steps to put our gardens to bed. It is also important to do the same for your tools so they will be ready for use next year. Join our local Tree Stewards for a drop-in clinic to learn how to keep your tools in shape and ready for spring. Bring your pruning tools for a free inspection. Learn what tools are best for different tree related jobs, and tips on how to keep them in good shape. Drop in anytime between 10:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 20th, and don’t forget to enter a drawing to win a free pruning tool!