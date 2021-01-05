Local Government
Not running for re-election, not to worry; No Tourism Department, look what $600k a year from the private sector can get you …?
Following two Closed Sessions, one beginning at 6 p.m. to open the Monday, January 4, 2021 work session with interviews of candidates for appointment to now-Mayor Chris Holloway’s vacant council seat, the second adjourned to at 8:10 p.m. to discuss that appointment, the newly seated and still Warren County Republican Committee-dominated Front Royal Town Council pulled what would seem a surprise in naming Jacob Meza to that seat during the Special Meeting that followed.
The vote on a motion by Joseph McFadden, seconded by Scott Lloyd, was 4-1, with council’s only non-Republican Committee member Letasha Thompson casting the dissenting vote. However, Thompson lauded Meza’s past and potential future influence on council, saying she had simply wanted to see a “new face” on council at this point. Meza, whose seat was up for re-election last November, chose not to run to retain his council seat.
Monday’s work session/special meeting agenda may have had a hint of what was coming in that council appointment. In two of four action items in the evening’s agenda packet, Meza’s name was included in a list of six council members voting. Those items were the motions into Closed Session that sandwiched the work session, the first for council candidate interviews, the second to discuss the appointment from that field of candidates.
And while the two votes on the Special Meeting Agenda, including the one to fill the council vacancy, didn’t include Meza’s name – THAT would have been embarrassing to have him listed to vote to appoint himself – that the writing was on the wall attracted some pre-meeting citizen attention. This reporter received an email from council and Meza critic Paul Gabbert late Monday morning inquiring what Meza’s inclusion in the voting council membership in that evening’s agenda available on the Town website could possibly mean.
Clerical error or message from beyond were theorized.
No information on the number and identity of the other council candidates was immediately available from Town Hall. However, a press release on Meza’s selection was sent out by the Town’s Public Information Department about 20 minutes after the meeting’s 9:50 p.m. end at the Warren County Government Center. See Press Release
Tourism outsourcing budget
The other Special Meeting action was approval on the Town side of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Warren County on the contracting of a Tourism marketing company to work with the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board. The initial annual cost of that contract, an “up to $600,000” split evenly between the Town and County – down to $400,000 in a potential second year – raised the eyebrows of two of council’s new members during work session discussion of the item.
Both Joe McFadden and Scott Lloyd questioned Town Purchasing Agent Alyssa Scott on that cost, seeking information on the Town’s return for investment. And as their colleague Lori Athey Cockrell pointed out, it appeared McFadden and Lloyd were seeking something more substantive than “social media hits” that were touted by former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick to laud the hire of Tidewater area contractor Strategic Solutions by Trish as the initial private-sector replacement for the vanquished Town Tourism Department.
That more substantive, as in dollars and cents, answer Purchasing Agent Scott explained would come from established “performance metrics” designed to anticipate that cash return on investment. If those “performance metrics” were not met, grounds for termination “for cause” would be shown. A termination “for convenience” option would also be available in the contract, Scott assured council.
McFadden observed that it appeared council was being asked to sign off on a contract the terms of which had yet to be seen, with those “performance metrics” apparently being established by the contracted firm. That firm was identified as “JLL” or Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., recommended from a competitively bid Request for Proposals. Asked about her not “signing off” on the recommendation by her new colleagues, Letasha Thompson explained she had preferred another bidder, but added that JLL was her second choice.
Despite the outstanding questions on the “performance metrics” and contractual parameters following the work session discussion, during the Special Meeting on a motion by Thompson, seconded by Lori Cockrell, council approved forwarding the MOU to the County by a 5-0 vote.
There was no announcement on the other major topic of public interest in that second work session Closed Session: legal advice “regarding the Afton Inn”. So, it appears the realigned town council remains the lone stumbling block on approval of the EDA’s sale to facilitate redevelopment of the Afton Inn at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
Meza Appointed to Town Council
The Town Council has selected Jacob Meza to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Chris Holloway. The Town Council accepted applications for the unexpired term and conducted interviews of all applicants and are very appreciative for those who were willing to serve our community.
Mr. Meza’s experience on the Town Council and Planning Commission set him apart from the other candidates. The loss of the institutional knowledge of former Mayor Tewalt and former Vice-Mayor Sealock also influenced the Council’s decision. Mr. Meza has a vast knowledge of the EDA lawsuit, infrastructure projects, COVID-19 and the Town’s budget. Council believed that it is in the best interest of our citizens to bring back Mr. Meza for this year for much needed continuity of government.
Mayor Holloway stated, “I support Council’s decision and had I been allowed to vote, I too would have voted for Mr. Meza for all the aforementioned reasons.”
Town Council stated that a special election will take place in November 2021.
From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn
The Afton Inn is one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Front Royal and Warren County. Dating to post-Civil War reconstruction, circa 1868, it sits gutted, partially boarded up, and behind fencing at the intersection of Royal Avenue and East Main Street where an anchor building should be welcoming visitors to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. It’s a daily reminder of how far Front Royal has to go to be a picturesque destination to match the natural wonders surrounding it.
The obvious and often-asked question, especially in light of a pending sales contract ready to be signed re-igniting redevelopment work halted in its early stages over a year ago – is on what advice and WHY is the Front Royal Town Council blocking that sale over an ownership dispute that won’t legally bring any revenue its way, no matter who owns and sells the property? But alas, that will be a question to be explored on another, not too distant day.
For after approaching the now unilaterally run, if not yet legally separated, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority on the front end of the above question, we were guided in another direction, the “what if” direction – as in what if ALL involved parties agreed to have the sale accomplished as 2021 arrives?
Enter 2 East Main LLC, the visionary development team who had an active development lease on the property but has since moved forward to entering into an outright purchase of the Afton Inn from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. The company’s principals are the duo of Jim Burton, owner of Carter/Burton Architecture based out of Clarke County and Alexandria-based Alan Omar, Founder and CEO of The Capital Gate investment firm working out of Fairfax. Mr. Burton is an accomplished and experienced architect, and his works are featured in the book, “AA Architects – 30 of the Most Relevant World Architects”.
Burton is the lone common denominator between original Afton redevelopment group dating to around 2015/16 MODE LLC and 2 East Main LLC which took over in early-mid 2018. When Burton introduced Omar as his new partner, he told the Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) that he, not only brought financial stability to the Afton project, but that he was also “in for the long haul”. Through repeated delays beyond 2 East Main’s control, Omar has certainly lived up to that promise.
Throughout the course of the EDA’s recent troubled past, and in their attempts to resolve past property transactions, the newly structured EDA Board of Directors has continued to work with 2 East Main realizing their continued commitment and ambition in the development of this high-profile corner of historic downtown Front Royal. In June 2020, the EDA Board of Directors voted to accept a purchase offer from 2 East Main LLC and have been actively working to transfer the property.
2 East Main LLC successfully completed Phase 1A of the redevelopment, which included plan development, engineering, partial demolition, asbestos abatement, and replacing wood window headers with steel lintels for today’s more rigorous commercial building codes. The work also included brick repairs around the windows and other key areas of the building.
Burton and Omar say the next phase, 1B, will include securing the floors and roof cupola along with the rebuilding of the roof and Yankee gutters.
They say it is crucial that the restoration resume as soon as possible as the building has been exposed to two winters and will begin to deteriorate significantly if not weatherproofed soon. If not promptly addressed, the recently completed restoration work will be compromised, further exacerbating the already compromised Inn. These sentiments have been echoed by members of the community, design consultants, Front Royal Town Administration, 2 East Main, and the EDA.
During the early phases of the project and while construction was commencing, 2 East Main LLC was requested by the town and state historic representatives to make unplanned window modifications to the new design in order to become a contributing structure as part of the State level HUD grant program, known as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The grant program would have been in jeopardy if the Afton Inn did not join with revised design elements. Front Royal had previously narrowly missed out on development block grants for the downtown. Adding the Afton Inn as part of Front Royal’s most recent grant request yielded a positive result which brought $750,000 in federal dollars to downtown revitalization. 2 East Main quickly revised the design for submission and final approval. “We saw many benefits to participating in the program to help the Front Royal community.” Burton said.
Both Burton and Omar have shown a passion for the historic structure and have had a clear vision for turning a dilapidated building into the crown jewel of Main Street. “This project will inspire other investments in Front Royal, from developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. It will motivate the local community, especially the younger generation, to stay in the region as they plant their roots,” Omar said.
Their vision for the building includes full restoration of the current structure along with compatible additions that would allow the building and property to be a center of commerce for the east end of Main Street. The architectural renderings show space for indoor and outdoor dining, offices and perhaps apartments.
This live/work/play model has been a successful magnet for economic activity for downtown economies across Virginia and the U.S. Notable areas with high levels of success include The Reston Town Center, The Carlyle in the Eisenhower section of Alexandria, and closer to home examples including downtown Winchester, Historic Warrenton, and renewed interest in downtown Front Royal. The office space will provide a channel for employers and employees to patronize Main Street restaurants and to shop at local stores, generating more revenue for both the small businesses on Main Street and for the Town and County through smart growth and utilizing existing resources.
Residential also contributes to the downtown economy as these residents will surely spend a portion of their disposable income at the nearby shops and restaurants. The planned restaurant will bring people to that end of Main Street for lunch and dinner so that Main Street will be equally anchored by the future Afton Inn and the existing community gathering location at the Gazebo.
Omar and Burton are enthusiastic about the project. Omar commented “The natural beauty of the river valley and surrounding mountains are undeniable. I especially enjoy riding my motorcycle through the hills. We hope that our new developments will attract new visitors to expand and enliven the community, to see the beauty and potential of the town the way we have been drawn to it.” Burton added, “We have formed friendships with local artists, builders, photographers and newspaper people. We have had many people express their support for what we have been working on, under unusual circumstances.”
For further information on this project, please contact EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons, at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
Member confirms mass resignation of Town Urban Forestry Advisory Commission – Happy Creek project exclusion cited
Royal Examiner has received verification from one member of the Town of Front Royal’s Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) that the current four-member commission board has resigned en masse. Individual letters to the Town announcing the resignations were delivered the morning of December 15, according to UFAC member Vincent Resch.
Resch told us in an email response of Sunday, December 20, “I will confirm on record the mass resignation of all members on UFAC. I will not speak for any other members of UFAC’s reasoning other than my own.”
A hint at Resch’s reasoning was delivered during a November 23rd appearance as a public speaker at the Front Royal Town Council meeting during which he addressed concerns about the absence of Town Code-mandated involvement of UFAC on environmental matters like the elimination of trees on public property, as on Happy Creek’s riparian buffer along a portion of the community’s Shenandoah Greenway trail.
Of that appearance, Resch told Royal Examiner on December 20, “I spoke on public record to the town council and (interim) town manager at the public session November 23, 2020 to address my concerns on the Happy Creek project and the Town’s disregard of even contacting UFAC as required by its own Town Code – see 156-3, paragraph 9; state violation of standards for soil and sediment control under VMRC permit 2020-1561, item 20; and Town’s line clearing tree contractor that did not employ an ISA certified arborist per the contract, and did not carry Virginia Workman’s Compensation Insurance.
“Even after addressing the town council and town manager UFAC was not consulted for advice or recommendations, or even given a copy of the revised – or the original for that matter – plan that came out a week later. I finally obtained a copy from the Save Happy Creek Coalition. There was not a single mention of replanting or mitigation of the stream bank’s vegetation that was lost except putting up ‘tree protection zones’ around trees to be saved – problem is the majority of the trees and vegetation were already removed!!!” Resch concluded with written triple emphasis.
As to his resignation, Resch said, “I personally have volunteered over 500 hours of my professional time over the past 4 years as a citizen of Warren County, member of UFAC, and member of Warren County/Front Royal Tree Stewards to help out the Town and County that we all call home. I’m not alone, many other volunteers have combined 1000’s of hours giving back to our community. I was no longer willing to give my valuable time to a Town Council that showed this level of disregard and disrespect, just so they can keep a ‘Tree City USA’ label.”
While his colleagues – Chair Jason Lanham, Co-Chair Cary Hulse and Jack Donohue – have to this point remained silent on the mass resignation, one might guess the group rationale wouldn’t stray far from Resch’s stated above. As noted by Resch, the Town Code reference to the creation of UFAC mandates certain responsibilities and oversight of environmentally related work inside the town limits.
That 156-3 Town Code on “Duties of UFAC” begins, “An Urban Forestry Advisory Commission shall be established to perform the following duties,” with Resch’s referenced paragraph 9 elaborating: “9/ Review plantings, maintenance, and removal of trees and other vegetation on Town-owned public property, landscaping easements and rights-of-way.”
A further exploration of the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission’s founding Code Section 156-3 indicates the intent of development of, and Town adherence to, standards developed by the UFAC membership regarding planning and management of the tree presence giving Front Royal its “Tree City USA” status as a quality of life and tourism destination. The five opening graphs of UFAC’s duties mandated by the Town Code creating it state:
- To develop and monitor a Tree Canopy Cover Plan.
- To develop, implement, and maintain an urban forestry management program and adopt an Urban Forestry Management Plan.
- To develop, implement and maintain a program that recognizes trees of significance for heritage, memorial or specimen designation.
- To develop standards and guidelines for planting, maintenance, preservation, and replacement of trees on public property and any land disturbing activities on private property.
- To promote education of the general public, Town Officials, and Town Employees regarding proper tree-care and planting practices.
Asked about that planning and past UFAC-Town staff and elected official educational role, Resch deferred to fellow Tree Steward David Means, whom he pointed out had a longer tenure on the UFAC board.
In response to an emailed inquiry, Means replied with three documents – two dating to 2014 included a UFAC report on “The Town of Front Royal’s Existing and Possible Urban Tree Canopy” and a presentation by the Davey Resource Group to UFAC on an “Existing Tree Inventory” and development of an “Urban Forestry Management Plan”. Cary Hulse, UFAC’s most recent and now resigned co-chairman, was an employee of Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc., a division of the Davey Resource Group at the time.
The third attachment titled “Landscape Preservation and Planting Guide” was a 35-page document prepared by the Town Planning and Zoning Department in the 1990’s, Means said. It clearly illustrates the town government of that time’s priorities that led to UFAC’s eventual formation, the role of the Tree Stewards, and the Town’s “Tree City USA” designation acquired in 1999. It is a designation Resch explained that UFAC reapplies for annually.
“This guide has been prepared to assist property owners and developers in tree planting and preservation during the course of development activities. The Town of Front Royal strongly encourages the retention and preservation of mature trees and woodland areas for environmental, ecological and aesthetic reasons,” the town planning department report’s introductory paragraph reads.
It continues, “It is not the Town’s intention to adversely impact development activities, but to ensure that the environmental need for tree preservation and planting is balanced with all new development activities.”
Imagine that, as the last century drew to a close and political partisanship had yet to intrude in town elections Front Royal actually appeared to be at the forefront of balancing the environmental concerns of a rural, small American town with coming development that could threaten its rural Virginia roots, ambience, not to mention its attraction to tourists and the revenue they produce.
Slightly over 20 years later that balance of proactive preservation of the town’s rural setting while accommodating thoughtful growth seems to have shifted to non-communication and outright amnesia of such matters, coupled with efforts focused on avoiding State-imposed financial sanctions or mandated upgrades for the consequences of recent infrastructure neglect.
So, what appears to still be in motion through this 2020 holiday season at year’s end is a Town Council-endorsed plan to turn this formerly heavily treed section of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail and adjacent Happy Creek bank into a rock-strewn high-speed, hard-surface dumped stormwater management “sewer” headed, not only downstream toward some Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly Department of Game and Inland Fisheries-stocked trout, but eventually into the Shenandoah River without a detour through the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
So much for the notion once expressed to this reporter by former Warren County Supervisor John Vance, dating to those perhaps simpler mid-to-late-1990’s times, that “Municipal government should be about common sense …”
But as 2021 approaches the question remains, is it too late for common sense to kick in to fix an apparently ill-conceived Happy Creek stormwater “corrective” plan based on the recommendations of a storm and wastewater management consultant not given the opportunity to consult, as the Town’s own code mandates it should, with the Town’s own Urban Forestry Advisory Commission and other available experts like the Tree Stewards, versed in creek bank and natural water and stormwater flow and riparian buffer management?
Stay tuned as “Save Happy Creek Coalition” members continue to converse with Town officials, including new Town Manager Steven Hicks, Public Works Director Robbie Boyer and CHA consultant Lawrence Hoffman.
Where there is conversation, even belatedly, there is hope.
But the citizens who elected them are left to wonder why the sitting town council, and its appointed interim municipal manager, initially declined that conversation, as noted above mandated by its own Town Code, with the resource agencies at its disposal before such a major, physically transformative undertaking (pun for our deceased trees intended).
Happy Creek questions-answers, farewells and COVID-restrictions mark final scheduled 2020 Front Royal Town Council meeting
It was a mixture of a mutual admiration society group biddings of farewell to outgoing members and council’s “interim man” of the last year and a half-plus, Matt Tederick (there’s a sci-fi movie script to work on in your downtime now, Matt); a tidying up of end of the calendar year business including authorizing receipt of another $88,109 in CARES Act pandemic relief funding to aid qualified citizens with back utility payments; and a final public plea and critique of council and staff’s plans of incorporating a downtown section of Happy Creek into a rock-strewn stormwater funnel as part of its state-mandated stormwater management Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) wastewater system upgrades.
During his member’s report after hearing two citizens, Save Happy Creek Coalition principal David Means and long-time council critic Paul Gabbert question the reasoning, cost – Means estimated $100,000 or more – and thought process on the defoliation process tied to the riprap rock stabilization plan, Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock offered a perhaps heretofore missing detail on the plan’s evolution. Sealock pointed to 13 years of neglect, it would seem by council, of upkeep of the bank as one reason for the current plan, observing, “You can’t let this area, if it’s a beautiful piece of our town, you can’t neglect it for 13 years and expect it to remain beautiful. Change has to come about.”
Then he elaborated, adding, “We don’t want to talk about flooding, but the I&I program – this council took it on to do something about I&I. And that is going to save us millions of dollars because we won’t have to change our waste(water) treatment process to accept floodwater anymore.
“So, for that and all these accomplishments that all of us had an effort and interest in, thank you,” the vice-mayor said with a nod to his colleagues in his final meeting’s member report explanation of the thought process behind the Happy Creek project.
And if that seeming logic of “we ignored it, so now we must destroy it to save money” wasn’t enough of a sendoff to 2020, just to remind us of what year it is coming to an end, all this occurred under COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic-implemented restrictions on attendance of the meeting held in the expanded, rear-section-opened, main meeting room of the Warren County Government Center (WCGC).
As a result of those self-imposed restrictions, only 10 people in addition to Royal Examiner cameraman Mark Williams, including council and staff were allowed in the large front section of the meeting room. So, with four council members present – Chris Holloway and Gary Gillespie were absent “under the weather” Councilman Jacob Meza commented without elaboration – the mayor and three staff members included, that left room for two members of the public. Those, apparently on a first-come, first-sit basis were Mayor Tewalt’s wife Juanita and Councilman-elect Joseph McFadden. Perhaps 10 or so more members of the public, were they aware, could have sat socially distanced in the table-strewn opened rear section of the room with this reporter and one other citizen. However, no mention of the additional space was included in the Town’s posted meeting restrictions notice.
The main meeting room restrictions to the Phase 3 novel Coronavirus surge in cases and deaths nationwide appear to go beyond Virginia Governor Northam’s imposed safety guidelines, which Royal Examiner pointed out to town legal staff over the course of the day, exempt government functions and media coverage of them from the 10-person “social gathering” restrictions. Some comments on the Town’s Facebook page where the restrictions were posted shared that opinion, including one from Councilman-elect McFadden. One comment from Melanie Salins even questioned whether the 10-person “social gathering” limit’s imposition on an exempted governmental meeting might cross Constitutional lines in illegally limiting public participation.
Be that as it may, the evening’s two public speakers, Save Happy Creek Coalition’s David Means and Paul Gabbert, were instructed to wait in the WCGC hallway until called in for their turns to speak. And following their remarks they returned to the hallway – and likely the building for a better view of the remainder of the meeting online if they so desired.
See all these developments transpire, as well as council’s other business in the below linked Royal Examiner video.
Other Business
In that other business, council approved acceptance of an additional $88,109 in CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Securities Act) funding to assist eligible citizens with payment of delinquent town utility bills. Contact the Town for information on the eligibility process. The County Board of Supervisors had a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday for the express purpose of approving the allocation of that money distributed through the state government to the Town.
One of two public hearings scheduled was pulled from the agenda at the request of the applicant according to staff. That was the Special Use Permit application of Richard Spiewak for a single-family dwelling on a non-conforming lot in a Residential-1 District.
The other public hearing was on authorization to reduce the membership of the town planning commission from seven to five members. It passed 4-0. A vacancy will be created by McFadden’s elevation to a council seat.
Council also authorized the transfer of $347,761 from its Fiscal Year 2021 budget to implement the third year of the compensation study recommended town staff salary merit increases.
Also, after some discussion, council approved by a 4-0 vote a Budget Amendment allowing a $50,000 “donation” to the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce related to its work in helping the Town implement its CARES Act relief funding. Councilwoman Letasha Thompson sought to have the item removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. But her motion for removal died without a second. After being assured services had been rendered and the 2020 donation did not commit similar donations in future years without further authorization, Thompson joined her three present colleagues in voting for approval of the money to the Chamber.
Council also authorized new Town Manager Steven Hicks to accept Deeds of Easement for land for the planned Route 522/340 North Corridor redundant water line and acknowledged Board of Architectural Review (BAR) member Nancy LeHew for her 11 years of service there.
Carter questions board majority’s decision to delay permanent administrator’s hiring into 2022
Discussion of the last open session agenda item of the Warren County Board of Supervisors December 8 meeting reflected a rift in perspectives on the conduct of county business, not only currently, but as much as a-year-and-a-half into the future. The topic – development of a Strategic Visioning Action Plan in the wake of a recent two-day weekend board “visioning” strategy session.
Long-time Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter questioned the wisdom of the board majority, spearheaded by a trio of first-term supervisors’, preference to slowball the hiring of a permanent replacement for forced-out, 20-year County Administrator Doug Stanley pending stabilization of the remaining County staff and department head situations, as well as dealing with existing staff “morale problems”.
That direction would put the hiring of a permanent county administrator to replace Interim County Administrator Ed Daley into early to mid-2022, depending on how the recruitment and interview process proceeds. Carter said that the initial perception was that following Daley taking the interim administrator’s position effective August 3, that a replacement would likely be named by November – “That changed” the Happy Creek supervisor observed of the now-stated strategy.
Supervisors Delores Oates and Cheryl Cullers, both supporters of the altered strategy delaying the permanent replacement hire, noted that Carter had missed the weekend visioning sessions that solidified the idea of departmental stabilization in front of advertising for and hiring a new county administrator. Carter countered that many invited staff had also missed the sessions which were called on fairly short notice.
While Carter termed Daley’s performance “adequate” in the either 28 or 35-hour weekly allotments of compensated time on the job, the board majority has seen Daley as an experienced – retired from 35 years in the municipal/city management field – and steadying hand in dealing with its issues of department head turnover and any related or subsequent staffing issues.
Oates expressed the majority opinion in stating the belief the County’s position in recruiting and signing a qualified and desirable permanent county administrator would be strengthened by having a stabilized county governmental apparatus in place before that recruitment process begins.
In the end, the board’s other long-term member, Fork District’s Archie Fox, sided with Oates, Vice-Chair Cullers, and Chairman Mabe in voting to table action, including Carter’s idea of initiating a staff opinion survey in which anonymity could be maintained, until January 22, 2021.
Pre-Strategic Vision squabbling, the board was relatively united in renewing the Rockland, South River and Limeton Agricultural and Forestal Districts; acceptance of an Open Space Conservation Deed of Gift Easement from Adam and Shawn Huddleston; funding across the board radio communications upgrades for County Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office (see related story); approval of the newly established Shannon Woods Sanitary District Advisory Committee bylaws; and approval of its 2021 meeting and work session schedule.
However, division did occur over $5,000 of a $30,000 funding request for a Lord Fairfax Community College Career Training/Enhancement program targeting county residents who have lost jobs during the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and governmental mitigation guidelines on social distancing and numbers permitted in enclosed spaces. Vice-Chair Cullers raised the question of the necessity of financially supporting both the program and its marketing.
Interim County Administrator Daley noted the necessity of getting the message out to COVID-impacted members of the public that the program was available. But he added that some involved counties had approved the marketing funding request, some had not – the decision was the board’s to make.
Supervisor Carter suggested moving forward as recommended with the marketing fee included. His motion to provide the full $30,000 program funding to LFCC, seconded by Oates, passed 3-2 with Fox joining Cullers in opposing the marketing portion of the request.
See all these discussions, subsequent votes, as well as the chairman, board, interim administrator, and EDA reports in these Royal Examiner video:
Cannabis oil production in the offing? County Planning Commission sets stage for public hearing
The Warren County Planning Commission met December 9th in its last scheduled meeting of the tumultuous year 2020 with what seemed to the untrained eye to be a routine review and recommendation session. The approval of the agenda was complicated by a late addition – literally, as the meeting began- of a proposed project to build out a Pharmaceutical Processing facility – a medical cannabis production plant – in a county-owned building in the Stephens Industrial Park.
The commission approved the agenda as amended, and Chairman Robert Myers opened the floor for public presentations. He also told the small audience that if there were any attendees there to express their views on the Sheetz development proposal at Linden, that their opportunity would be at the next Commission meeting in January. There were no takers.
The commission then reviewed a conditional use permit application for David and Nita Sudlow, to expand and convert an existing building on their property at 6435 Strasburg Rd. in the Fork magisterial district. Planner Matt Wendling described the project to create a small chapel for family and friends use, with an occupancy not to exceed the legal limit for space. The planning staff recommended conditions for approval, including structural, plumbing, and electrical code compliance, off-street parking, and adequate sewage treatment. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the motion to recommend approval to the County Board of Supervisors. Chairman Myers asked the applicants if they wished to add any comments to the planning department briefing, and they had no further comments to make. The Chairman opened the public hearing, and there were no comments. Vice-Chairman Henry then asked if the sewage issues previously identified had been resolved, and he was assured the applicant had hired an engineer to ensure that both of the Sudlow’s projects would be covered by the resulting septic system. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the motion to recommend approval to the County Board of Supervisors.
The second conditional use permit application related to another project on the same property, to improve an existing structure as a guest house for visiting friends and family, not for long term use. Planner Wendling described the project and the County Planning Department’s recommendations for approval of the permit. There is a current and open electrical permit, and a plumbing permit will also be required. Compliance with all Health Department, Zoning, and other ordinances will be required. The facility will not be rented out. Again, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors.
The big story of the meeting agenda came in the form of an application for a conditional use permit by Parallel Virginia, LLC to convert 76,800 square feet of a county-owned facility at 426 Baugh Drive in the Stephens Industrial Park, to a Pharmaceutical Processing Facility. Ultimately their plan is to expand to 176,800 square feet. This property is located south of Fairground Road. The property is zoned Industrial. The Warren County EDA has been recruiting businesses for that site.
Among the legislation passed in 2020 by the Commonwealth of Virginia was SB 976, which set up a framework for the Board of Pharmacy to approve pharmaceutical processors and for the processing and dispensing of cannabis oil. Virginia is the 33rd state to allow the medical use of cannabis. The applicant, Parallel Virginia LLC, has applied for conditional approval to conduct such an activity. Their justification asserts that they plan a workforce of 120-150 in staggered shifts on site. The company claims it has over a million square feet in cultivation, manufacturing, operations, research and development, and distribution in Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Texas. Their application relates to the production and distribution of cannabis oil, not leaf marijuana.
Once Planning Director Taryn Logan had given an overview of the statement of justification and clarified that initially an authorization to advertise a public hearing will be needed. The planning department established a remote call so commissioners could ask questions of Parallel Virginia, LLC representatives including Mike Gillespie, Sam Schwartz, Doug Monette, and Tom Gretz.
Commission members then weighed in with several questions. Commissioner Crystal Beall asked if the security mechanisms to be used will be explained. Company representatives cited “robust security procedures” for their facilities that include 7×24 surveillance of all spaces, monitoring on-site and remotely from a company control center. Commissioner Scott Kersjes then asked about efforts to control or eliminate odor from the process. Company representatives described a combination of advanced filtering and heated air processing to dissipate the emissions in accordance with EPA requirements. Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry asked if the operation was to be distribution or retail. The company response was that the pharmacist managed facility was designed to provide direct delivery to patients by prescription only.
Once the preliminary questions had been answered, the commissioners approved a motion to advertise a public hearing for the project. Clearly, the proposal is in its earliest stages, and a lot of questions will be answered as part of the development process.
In its last action, the board considered a final site plan for an expansion of William Long’s Auto Care Clinic that would add a 5-bay garage to his existing facility at 6768 Winchester Road. The approval would include a waiver of the setback requirement to 70.8 feet. The board unanimously approved the final site plan.
Once the regular business was concluded, Planning Director Logan told the commissioners that work should begin on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan in February. Of general interest, she said that Both Chipotle and Five Guys at Riverton Commons plan to open “within a couple of weeks”.
General holiday greetings were exchanged by the members and the meeting adjourned.
