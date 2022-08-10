Note-taking methods for college freshmen (and everyone else)

For plenty of incoming freshmen, college is a rude awakening, a place where bad habits are laid bare, and those who make it to class and take good notes are the ones who come out ahead.

To make it to class, just go to bed at a reasonable hour and set an alarm.

To take good notes, try some of the following strategies:

The outline method is one of the most popular and intuitive ways to take notes, with a traditional outline format that most students are familiar with. Place major points furthest to the left (I, II, III), and indent more specific points under each major point (a, b, c).

The Cornell note-taking method is a popular way to organize notes into summaries. Divide your page into three sections, with the left margin reserved for cues, the bottom reserved for summaries, and the bulk of the page left for notes. Write prompts for your notes in the cues section and a summary of your notes at the bottom for quick review. You can divide your sheet yourself or use Cornell templates, which are available in paper and digital format.

The mind map method dispenses with linear notes altogether, with a central concept in the middle of the sheet and the notes written as branches that radiate outwards. Mind maps work well with visual cues (like images and icons); for some learners, are a great way to provide an overview of a topic. They can be created on paper or with digital programs that allow users to link additional files.