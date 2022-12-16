Crime/Court
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
The charges stem from the proactive investigative efforts over the past eight months by a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the NOVA-DC ICAC. All of the arrestees are males ranging in age from 20 to 65. The cases were all prosecuted by the Office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Additional cases and arrests are pending at this time.
“Because of the proactive investigative efforts of ICAC, we have been able to bring these offenders to justice,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. “Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children from some of the worst offenders—those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity. I am grateful that we work with wonderful investigators to continue the mission of keeping children safe online and in the community.”
“This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers,” said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III, NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force supervisor. “The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators.”
A valuable, kid and parent/teacher/adult-friendly resource to help with discussing and learning more about safe online usage of the Internet, social media and gaming platforms is available at www.netsmartzkids.org.
Arrestees and Charges:
- Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Alfred Friend, 65, of Swanton, Md.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield, Va.
- 9 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Ilker Alan, 48, of Loudoun, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffery A. Edwards Jr., 46, of Northampton, Penn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Myles Russell Sr., 51, of Leesburg, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jared M. Lawrence, 29, of Derry, NH
- 3 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Cody W. Donelson, 26, of Kingsport, Tenn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- 2 counts distribution of child sex abuse material
- Benjamin C. Estes, 36, of Henderson, Tenn.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, of Decatur, Tenn.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- George I. Piet, 35, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Dale W. Lore, 30, of Alloway, NJ
- 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Zachary R. Magalis, 32, of Woodstock, Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, of Woodbridge, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, of Fredericksburg, Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, of Johnson City, Tenn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force was established in November 2004 through a grant from the US Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. With Virginia State Police serving as the coordinating agency, the Task Force consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth. For more information about the Task Force, click on www.novadcicac.org.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
“We understand all motions were denied, which is a great victory for Warren County residents and the Warren County EDA,” Browne told Royal Examiner Tuesday afternoon by phone. Browne’s understanding is based on a December 13th letter from 26th Judicial District Judge Albertson to plaintiff and defense counsels in the five personal liability cases at issue. There are also two associated business liabilities.
“This matter was before me on November 30, 2022, for hearing on Motion(s) to Set Aside filed by Defendants. I deny each motion for reasons cited by Plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote involved counsel, citing preparation of a Final Order by plaintiff counsel and the noting of any defense objections to that order. It is possible defendants could appeal the court’s ruling to higher state courts.
The liabilities found by five Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries, four in July, and one in October, include:
- Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest liabilities), Tran’s ITFederal company ($10,419,327.38 compensatory);
- Donald Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest), Poe’s Earth Right Energy company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest);
- Samuel North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy);
- William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest);
- April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgment liability).
See story on these motions hearings LINK-Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases; as well as other related trial stories on the Royal Examiner website under “News” category, subcategories “EDA in Focus” or “Crime & Courts”.
Indictments unsealed against Loudoun County Public Schools officials
On December 12, 2022, a Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. The indictments were issued by the special grand jury, which was empaneled in April at the request of the Office of the Attorney General. The special grand jury returned a true bill against Scott Ziegler on June 14, 2022, and returned two additional indictments on September 28, 2022, against Ziegler. The special grand jury also issued a fourth indictment on September 28, 2022, against Wayde Byard.
The indictments are as follows;
- Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)
- Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)
The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute these cases and has no further comment.
Attorney General Miyares announces guilty plea in Loudoun clergy sexual assault case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Scott Asalone, 65, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., was convicted in Loudoun County Circuit Court of felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. The abuse occurred during the summer of 1985 when Asalone was 29, and the victim was a minor.
Asalone, of Asbury Park, NJ, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020 following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. Asalone, was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.
“Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Asalone will be sentenced by a Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2023. He faces a total maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison. The conviction follows Asalone’s plea of guilty under the Alford rule in court. This was a joint investigation with Virginia State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted this case for the Commonwealth.
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents.
Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Thompson was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two felony counts of child endangerment. Richards was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and two felony counts of child endangerment. Thompson and Richards were transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where they were held without bond.
Thompson is a known gang member and is being investigated for violating his probation conditions.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force comprises law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases
After over five hours of arguments surrounding five EDA civil case defendants’ motions to overturn jury liability verdicts totaling over $14-million, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those arguments under advisement Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. Some court officials anticipate rulings at some point in the coming week in the cases of April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgement liability); William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest liabilities); Donald “Donnie” Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest); Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest); and Samuel “Sammy” North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy).
In addition to the above personal liabilities, Poe’s EarthRight Energy (ERE) company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest) and Tran’s ITFederal ($10,419,327.38 compensatory) were also handed down by Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries in recent months.
All but North’s trial were heard in July. North’s, also originally scheduled for July, was delayed to October by a later withdrawn bankruptcy filing. This week on the final day of November, attorneys for the defendants echoed arguments sometimes heard at trial during earlier motions for dismissal of cases or claims against their clients due to what defense attorneys asserted both then and now, was a lack of substantive evidence of collusion with EDA financial scandal central figure and former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Director Jennifer McDonald. Rather, some defense attorneys claimed their clients were unwitting victims of McDonald’s from various business or personal connections.
Those personal connections include North’s marriage to McDonald; Lambert’s former personal relationship with McDonald’s sister; what attorney William Schmidheiser called Petty’s casual acquaintance McDonald, acting as his client’s real estate agent in the sale of her home. On the business side, Poe’s ERE company was contracted through McDonald to perform various solar energy and energy maintenance projects for the EDA under what plaintiff EDA attorneys contended were false pretenses McDonald presented to her board of directors; and Tran’s ITFederal was recruited through the joint effort of McDonald and then Virginia Sixth District U.S. House Representative Bob Goodlatte to become the first commercial redevelopment client at the former Avtex Superfund site, also with what plaintiff counsel said were false contractual and asset information concerning ITFederal alleged to have been presented to the EDA board.
Several attorneys, most prominently Tran attorney David Jones Jr., also argued that several claims categories should not have applied to their clients at trial. Prominent among those were the “ultra vires” claim of profiting off the actions of an official acting outside the range of their legal authority, and associated claims of “conversion” and “unjust enrichment” being applied to their clients for actions of then EDA Executive Director McDonald. Consequently, Jones for Tran particularly and other defense attorneys argued that some jury instructions submitted were improper, creating an incorrect evidentiary scenario for those juries to deliberate on. So, procedural errors on bench rulings on evidence admissibility or jury instructions were claimed as grounds to overturn jury verdicts.
In Poe and ERE’s case, defense counsel William Ashwell also noted that some of the contracted work had been successfully completed by Poe’s company. He told the court that when payments were made by the EDA board to his client’s company: “The EDA eventually adopts her (McDonald’s) actions by their actions” and consequently his client is not the one who should be held liable for the return of money for work accomplished. Ashwell also sought to overturn any personal liability of Poe for payments made to his company.
In opening his arguments to overturn or limit Tran and ITFederal’s liability, Jones noted that he was “in the somewhat unenviable position of not being the trial attorney – Am I in the position of fresh eyes or of where fools rush in where angels fear to tread,” Jones wondered as he launched what would be an approximate hour of argument on his client’s behalf. During that hour Jones questioned the liability finding on a number of grounds and questioned whether ITFederal was, in fact, in breach of contract as claimed by the EDA in seeking recovery of the balance of the $10-million loan the EDA gave ITFederal for development at the former Avtex site.
Plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer and Karissa Kaseorg countered, as they had at trial, that McDonald’s assertions to her board about the source of funding for the ERE energy and electrical work being through grants that would compensate the EDA for its payments to ERE; or alleged government contracts held by Tran’s ITFederal company that were non-existent created the path for those payments, and a $10-million loan in ITFederal’s case, substantiating the juries findings of liability on ultra vires, conversion, and unjust enrichment, among other plaintiff claims.
In response to some of Jones’ arguments for reduction or dismissal of his clients’ liability, Kaseorg told Judge Albertson that the motions to overturn hearings should not be an opportunity for defense counsel to retry the case with a “what we wish we had done” at trial. Of Jones’ argument to dismiss based on the inclusion of the plaintiff’s “conversion” jury instruction, plaintiff counsel noted that the defense had agreed to the conversion jury instruction at trial.
In conclusion plaintiff EDA counsel asserted the judicial decisions from the bench at trial had been proper as to both evidence admissibility and jury instructions, and that those jury verdicts of financial liability based on both sides cases as presented at trial should stand as handed down by those five juries. And now we are awaiting a decision on how the court will rate its own performance at those trials based on the defendants’ challenges and the plaintiff’s counter-arguments in support of the judicial rulings made at trial.
Culpeper man arrested after lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA, resident.
On Monday (November 28), Daniel Ruiz-Torres, 29, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.
As a result of the operation, a small amount of cocaine was seized along with drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, scales, $8,844 in currency, and two vehicles. Ruiz-Torres was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug. Ruiz-Torres was transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where he was held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
