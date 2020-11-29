Interesting Things to Know
December Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Nestor Carbonell, 53, actor (Lost), New York, NY, 1967.
2 – Nelly Furtado, 42, singer, Victoria, BC, Canada, 1978.
3 – Bruno Campos, 46, actor (Nip/Tuck), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1974.
4 – Cassandra Wilson, 65, jazz singer, Jackson, MS, 1955.
5 – Margaret Cho, 52, actress, comedienne, San Francisco, CA, 1968.
6 – Sarah Rafferty, 48, actress (Suits), Greenwich, CT, 1972.
7 – Tom Waits, 71, singer, songwriter, actor, Pomona, CA, 1949.
8 – Nicki Minaj, 36, singer, rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj, St. James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 1984.
9 – Donny Osmond, 63, actor, singer, Ogden, UT, 1957.
10 – Melissa Roxburgh, 28, actress (Manifest), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.
11 – Mo’Nique, 53, actress, talk show host, born Monique Imes, Woodlawn, MD, 1967.
12 – Lucas Hedges, 24, actor, New York, NY, 1996.
13 – Jamie Foxx, 53, actor, producer, born Eric Marlon Bishop, Terrell, TX, 1967.
14 – Vanessa Hudgens, 32, actress, Salinas, CA, 1988.
15 – Garrett Wang, 52, actor (Star Trek: Voyager), Riverside, CA, 1968.
16 – Lisa Bonet, 52, actress (The Cosby Show), San Francisco, CA, 1967.
17 – Milton “Lil Rel” Howery, 41, actor, comedian, Chicago, IL, 1979.
18 – Josh Dallas, 39, actor (Manifest), Louisville, KY, 1981.
19 – Janie Fricke, 68, singer, Whitney, IN, 1952.
20 – Jonah Hill, 37, actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1983.
21 – Ray Romano, 63, comedian, actor (Everybody Loves Raymond), Queens, NY, 1957.
22 – Ralph Fiennes, 58, actor (Harry Potter films), Suffolk, England, 1962.
23 – Susan Lucci, 71, actress (All My Children), Westchester, NY, 1949.
24 – Louis Tomlinson, 29, singer (One Direction), Louis Austin at Doncaster, England, 1991.
25 – CH Pounder, 68, actress (NCIS: New Orleans), born Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder at Georgetown, British Guiana (now Guyana), 1952.
26 – Kit Harington, 34, actor (Game of Thrones), born Christopher Catesby Harington at London, England, 1986.
27 – Masi Oka, 46, actor (Heroes), Tokyo, Japan, 1974.
28 – John Legend, 42, singer, born John Stephens, Springfield, OH, 1978.
29 – Ross Lynch, 25, singer, actor (Austin & Ally), Littleton, CO, 1995.
30 – Kristin Kreuk, 38, actress (Beauty and the Beast), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1982.
31 – Ben Kingsley, 77, actor (Gandhi), born Krishna Bhanji at Yorkshire, England, 1943.
Interesting Things to Know
Great gifts for someone living in a retirement home
Are you wondering what type of gift to get for a relative who lives in a retirement home? If so, here are a few ideas.
• A bestseller. If your loved one likes to read, look for a new release they can add to their collection. Be sure to pick a book in a genre they enjoy such as historical fiction or action-adventure.
• A potted plant. Whether you opt for a lush fern or a flowering species, the greenery is sure to liven up their space. Opt for a modest-size, low-maintenance variety.
• A warm accessory. Keep your loved one comfortable this winter with a plush bathrobe, soft slippers, or wool socks. Alternatively, choose a quilt or blanket for their bed.
• A goodie basket. Purchase a gourmet gift basket or assemble one yourself with treats your relative loves. Make sure to avoid perishable items if their room doesn’t have a fridge.
• A decorative item. Visit local shops and craft fairs to find unique pieces that will add character to their home. Consider pairing a handmade frame with a new family photo.
While all of these presents are sure to be well-received, remember that the best gift you can give a loved one is time spent together.
Interesting Things to Know
Thanksgiving quiz
Thanksgiving celebrations are steeped in tradition, but how much do you know about the history of this holiday? Test your knowledge with this quick quiz.
1. During which historical event did Thanksgiving become an annual federal holiday?
a. World War I
b. The Civil War
d. The American Revolutionary War
2. When was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
a. 1904
b. 1871
c. 1989
d. 1924
3. Under which president did the turkey pardon become an annual tradition?
a. George H. Bush
b. Abraham Lincoln
c. Jimmy Carter
d. Dwight Eisenhower
4. How long had the Wampanoag been living in the Cape Cod area when the English settlers arrived?
a. 100 years
b. 1,000 years
c. 10,000 years
d. 100,000 years
5. Which classic Christmas song was originally meant to be sung on Thanksgiving?
a. Silent Night
b. Jingle Bells
c. Winter Wonderland
d. Deck the Halls
6. Why did President Franklin Roosevelt move up Thanksgiving by one week in 1939?
a. To coincide with the launch of the final phase of the New Deal
b. To allow soldiers to spend time with their families before deployment
c. To appease businesses that wanted a longer Christmas shopping season
d. To make sure the annual football game wouldn’t be held in the snow
7. When was the first Turkey Trot?
a. 1831
b. 1643
c. 1919
d. 1896
8. What types of protein were likely eaten at the first Thanksgiving celebration in 1621?
a. Venison and seafood
b. Turkey and buffalo
c. Quail and ham
d. Chicken and lamb
Happy Thanksgiving!
Answers:
1-B, 2-D, 3-A, 4-C, 5-B, 6-C, 7-D, 8-A
Interesting Things to Know
How to make the most of Black Friday sales
For many people, Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and with good reason. This highly anticipated event is an opportunity to buy everything from toys to electronics at incredibly low prices. Here are a few tips to help you find the best deals on November 27, 2020.
Sign up for newsletters
A few weeks before Black Friday, register to receive emails from various big-box stores and specialty shops. This will help keep you up to date on the latest deals. Plus, many stores offer exclusive discounts to loyal customers through their newsletters.
Consider your needs
Compare various offers
Once you’ve compiled your wish list, consult your local newspaper, as well as a variety of flyers and websites, to make sure you find the best deals. In addition to saving money, you’ll know in advance which stores to visit. Remember to have a plan B in mind since products tend to sell out fast on Black Friday.
Wake up early
Many discounted items are available in limited quantities on Black Friday, so don’t wait to head to stores or make online purchases. Besides, if you have a lengthy shopping list, it’s best to give yourself plenty of time since you’ll likely need to wait in line.
While you might be eager to get your hands on the latest gadget or the perfect gift, remember to be courteous toward retail staff and other shoppers. After all, it’s Christmastime!
Interesting Things to Know
How to make the holidays more affordable
While it’s almost impossible to avoid spending money around Christmastime, the festivities and gift-giving shouldn’t put you in debt. Here are a few tips for an enjoyable and affordable holiday season.
Create a budget
Write a list of all your holiday purchases including presents, food, drinks, decorations, and new outfits. Then, determine how much you can afford to spend on each category. To ensure you respect your budget, place the allocated money in an envelope, and use that instead of your credit card.
Stagger your purchases
Buy local
If you purchase as much as you can nearby, you’ll save on gas and time. If you prefer to shop online, you’ll avoid exorbitant shipping fees. Additionally, sign up for newsletters from local stores as these sometimes contain exclusive offers.
Limit your expenses
There are plenty of simple ways to spend less during the holidays without missing out on the magic of the season. Among other things, you can:
• Gift your loved ones with memorable and affordable outings rather than pricey toys or gadgets
• Make certain presents by hand (personalized calendar, a gourmet goodie basket, etc.)
• Wrap your gifts in items you have on hand such as newspaper or reusable shopping bags
• Organize a clothing swap with friends to refresh your holiday wardrobe
• Host a potluck holiday meal
At the end of the day, the holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones, which is truly priceless.
Interesting Things to Know
Wardrobe essentials: what every man should have in his closet
Trends come and go, but some types of clothes are timeless. Here are the essential items you should have in your wardrobe, regardless of your personal style:
• Black dress shoes
• Stylish sneakers
• Plain Bermuda shorts
• Fedora, trilby or Panama hat
• Gray, navy or black suit
• Cotton fleece jacket
• Jogging pants
• Black or white T-shirts
• Baseball cap
• Black or dark brown belt
• White dress shirt
• A neutral tie
When shopping for these or other types of clothes, make sure to buy quality items and take proper care of them so that they last for years to come.
Interesting Things to Know
Tips for being a positive role model for your kids
It’s often said that children are like sponges as they tend to absorb and mimic the values, attitudes, and behaviors of their parents. Here are some ways to be a good role model for your kids and consequently encourage them to live healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives.
Cook passionately
Involve your kids in the cooking, and try to use unprocessed, locally grown, and made products. Draw your kids’ attention to the colors, tastes, and textures of the food to help them develop their palate and curiosity.
Drive carefully
Ditch the screen
Dads who constantly have their phones out or who spend their evenings playing video games are showing their children that screens are a high priority. Discipline yourself to use your devices when your children are away or asleep, and spend lots of time playing fun games with your kids that don’t involve screens.
Be kind and affectionate
When you treat others with kindness, respect, and love, your child will want to do the same, not only because they look up to you, but also because they’ll see how much these behaviors enrich the lives of everyone around them.
Keep a tidy home
A clean house is more pleasant and hygienic to live in than a messy one. Instill in your kids a preference for an orderly home by giving them one. And be sure to split up the work equally with your partner to show your kids that household chores are everyone’s responsibility.
Finally, stay focused on improving the behaviors, you model. Everyone makes mistakes and no one is a perfect parent. However, if you strive to be better, it will make a big difference.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 2
43/28°F
46/28°F