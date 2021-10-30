Interesting Things to Know
November Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Lyle Lovett, 64, popular singer, Klein, TX, 1957.
2 – Karamo Brown, 41, television personality (Queer Eye, Houston, TX, 1980.
3 – Adam Ant, 67, singer, born Stewart Goddard at London, England, 1954.
4 – Matthew McConaughey, 52, actor, Uvalde, TX, 1969.
5 – Sean “Diddy” Combs, 51, rapper, executive, New York, NY, 1970.
6 – Emma Stone, 33, TV and movie actress, Scottsdale, AZ, 1988.
7 – Keith Lockhart, 62, Boston Pops conductor, Poughkeepsie, NY,1959.
8 – Mary Hart, 70, movie actress, Madison, SD, 1950.
9 – Eric Dane, 49, “Gray’s Anatomy” actor, San Francisco, CA, 1972.
10 – Hugh Bonneville, 58, “Downtown Abbey” actor, England, 1963.
11 – Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, movie actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
12 – Anne Hathaway, 39, actress, one Oscar, Brooklyn, NY, 1982.
13 – Steve Zahn, 53, actor (Rescue Dawn), Marshall, MN, 1968.
14 – Chip Gaines, 47, television personality (“Fixer Upper”), Albuquerque, NM, 1974.
15 – Jonny Lee Miller, 49, star in “Elementary,” Surrey, England, 1972.
16 – Marg Helgenberger, 63, “CSI” actress, Fremont, NE, 1958.
17 – Danny DeVito, 77, actor, director, Neptune, NJ, 1944.
18 – Owen Wilson, 53, actor, movie star, Dallas, TX, 1968.
19 – Savion Glover, 48, dancer, Newark, NJ, 1973.
20 – Dierks Bentley, 46, country singer, Tempe, AZ, 1975.
21 – Bjork, 56, singer, born Björk Gudmundsdóttir at Reykjavik, Iceland, 1965.
22 – Scarlett Johansson, 37, movie star, New York, NY, 1984.
23 – Chris Hardwick, 50, comedian, Louisville, KY, 1971.
24 – Katherine Heigl, 43, movie, TV actress, Washington, DC, 1978.
25 – Joel Kinnaman, 42, movie and TV actor, Sweden, 1979.
26 – Dale Jarrett, 65, race car driver, Conover, NC, 1956.
27 – Samantha Harris, 48, television personality, Hopkins, MN, 1973.
28 – Bryshere Y. Gray, 28, actor (Empire), rapper, Philadelphia, PA,1993.
29 – Kim Delaney, 60, actress (NYPD Blue), Philadelphia, PA, 1961.
30 – Ben Stiller, 56, movie star, New York, NY, 1965.
Interesting Things to Know
Should you take the leap and join a start-up?
A start-up is a company in the early stages of its development. If you’re looking for a new job and wondering if a start-up would be a good place to put your talents to use, here’s what you should know.
Promising industries
The United States has a thriving entrepreneurial culture, and it’s not surprising that many promising new businesses have popped up in recent years. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the launch of numerous products and services in the e-commerce, medical technology, food autonomy, and delivery industries.
In addition, innovative companies in sectors that were all but shut down since spring 2020 are beginning to flourish once again. For this reason, you may want to look for opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, and events industries.
Necessary skills
Joining a start-up may be right for you if you possess the following qualities:
• You enjoy working in a team
• You’re independent
• You’re up-to-date on the latest developments
• You’re comfortable adapting to changes
• You’re not afraid to take risks
• You enjoy making impactful decisions
If you’re bright, resourceful, and don’t shy away from challenges, you may thrive in a start-up.
Health
Protect your heart health with a dog
If you’d like to live longer, consider getting a dog.
According to CNN, a meta-analysis of more than four million people in the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. found that dog owners were about 24 percent less likely to die from any cause than people who didn’t own dogs. And according to the journal Circulation, dog owners reap the health benefits of increased physical activity, better social support, and valuable companionship.
But if pet ownership is off the table, you can still enjoy at least some of the benefits. A 2015 study from Indiana University found that just watching cat videos is a great mood booster.
Interesting Things to Know
This cure for boredom also perks up the brain
You’ve got 900 channels and nothing to watch. Those cat videos are getting a little old.
What do you do with those precious leisure hours? You could visit ancient China, discover secrets of the Czars, delve into a secret romance. All of that is at the tip of your fingers in a book, and what you get in return is more than a good story.
According to the Pew Research Center, about a quarter of Americans didn’t read a single book in 2018. Not a print copy, e-book, or audiobook.
Scientists say that they missed out — according to Healthline, reading is a great way to give your brain a workout. It stimulates a complex series of circuits and signals in your brain, and the more you engage with a text, the busier your brain gets. Fiction lovers are often better at understanding others, which can help build and maintain strong relationships and lead to better emotional health. Reading is also a great way to preserve brain health as you age — according to the National Institute on Aging, it’s one of several activities that can help preserve cognitive function. And it’s a great stress reliever, too. Thirty minutes of reading has been found to lower blood pressure, heart rate, and negative feelings, according to Healthline.
One easy way to fit in a few extra pages is to read in the morning instead of at night. Instead of hitting the snooze button, grab your book, dive in for a few extra minutes, and then roll out of bed to start the day. If you want to add in some extra time at night, that’s fine, but morning reading means you won’t fall asleep before you even crack your book.
Smartphones and e-readers also make it easier to read whenever, wherever. You can slip your e-reader into your pocket or download an e-reader app on your phone. That way, you can take in a couple of pages while in line at the coffee shop or during your lunch break.
And lastly, if you don’t like a particular book, stop reading it and pick up something else. If you read what you enjoy, you might find that it isn’t very hard to get those pages in after all.
Interesting Things to Know
The role of seniors in our community
This is a time to pause and reflect on the important role that seniors play in our community. Here are a few examples of how they contribute.
• They’re volunteers. Many seniors volunteer several hours a week or more. This enables them to put their time, effort, and expertise to good use in the community.
• They’re mentors. Seniors have a wealth of experience and skills they can share and pass down to younger generations. They can be great role models and important educational resources.
• They’re economic contributors. Seniors play a part in the local economy by attending sporting events and live shows. In addition, they spend money by eating and shopping at nearby businesses.
• They’re caretakers. Countless seniors help with childcare duties for their grandchildren. In addition, many provide various levels of support to a spouse or other relative who’s unwell or has restricted mobility.
Today, take a moment to recognize and thank the seniors in your life for their invaluable contributions to the community.
Interesting Things to Know
A brief history of autocorrect
It’s a technology that inspires scorn, but most of us depend on it.
Found on smartphone messaging apps, word processors, and other programs, autocorrect helps keep tidy up our spelling while our fingers fly.
It’s so ubiquitous that some researchers fear it might be dumbing us down as we forget how to properly spell words. Yet without it, simple communication could go from smooth sailing to stormy waters.
In the early 1990s, Microsoft employee Dean Hachamovitch set out to improve Word’s functionality. Already, Word had a glossary that could complete words. Hachamovitch realized that this tool could be adapted to automatically fix common typos and spelling errors.
Autocorrect initially checked for common typing errors such as “teh” instead of “the,” against programmed tables of common mistakes. Microsoft later expanded autocorrect’s capabilities, enabling it to check against entire dictionaries.
Even dictionaries proved inadequate because terms like “CDs” or “abuzz” weren’t officially recognized. Still, users could add custom words to their personal dictionaries. To build more complete dictionaries, Hachamovitch and his team added words that Microsoft employees included in their own personal dictionaries.
Hachamovitch later went on to head data science at Microsoft.
Autocorrect, among other productivity features, saves time and improves communication. Writing for The Fact Site, Dan Lewis estimates that Autocorrect steps in to correct his writing about 50 times a day.
It’s hard to pin down the economic value of Autocorrect, but according to SHRM, companies with at least 100,000 employees lose an average of $62.4 million per year due to miscommunication.
Companies with just 100 employees lose an average of $420,000 per year.
Interesting Things to Know
October 28: Statue of Liberty anniversary
The culmination of 20 years of planning, engineering, and sculpting, the gift that celebrates freedom and French and American friendship was unveiled in New York Harbor on Oct. 28, 1886.
The colossal statue itself was designed and its sections were built in France. The pedestal and base were built in America. The base on which Liberty stands was the largest cement mass ever poured until that time. Half of the cost was contributed by wealthy patrons.
Joseph Pulitzer, the publisher of the New York World, organized a campaign to raise the balance. American schoolchildren donated their pocket money. Ordinary working people contributed the rest.
Pulitzer commissioned poet Emma Lazarus to write a poem for the new statue. She composed the sonnet “The New Colossus,” which was inscribed on a plaque mounted inside the statue in 1903. Many Americans are familiar with the iconic second stanza, which reads:
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Sculptor Auguste Bartholdi designed the solid copper torch, which was gilded to shine in the sunlight. Upon its arrival, however, the Army Corps of Engineers modified the torch so it would be lighted at night.
Wind: 1mph SSW
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 29.54"Hg
UV index: 0
59/39°F
50/32°F