Health
November is American Diabetes Month: Prediabetes affects heart disease, stroke risk
Also called impaired glucose tolerance or fasting glucose, prediabetes is defined by blood sugar levels higher than normal but not yet in the diabetic range.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), normal fasting blood sugar is 99 mg/dL or lower. Fasting blood sugar of 100 to 125 mg/DL indicates prediabetes.
About 38 percent of Americans over the age of 18 are now classified as prediabetic. Most of these people are not aware of their condition.
Early diagnosis is important. Cardiovascular disease, which is the primary cause of death among people with diabetes, begins to develop in the prediabetic phase. The risk can begin to climb for 15 years before type 2 diabetes is diagnosed.
Unless people with prediabetes take steps to reduce their risk, 5 to 10 percent of them will develop type 2 diabetes each year. According to the National Institutes of Health, within ten years, up to half of them will progress to full-blown diabetes, a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, amputations, and premature death from heart disease.
A study reported in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that lifestyle changes and the anti-diabetes drug metformin are effective at preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes risk.
In the study, 58 percent of those on a lifestyle program reduced their incidence of diabetes, compared with 31 percent taking metformin. The lifestyle program included a healthy, low-calorie, low-fat diet and exercising at least 150 minutes per week with a 7 percent weight loss goal.
Drugs are available for the treatment of prediabetes, but lifestyle changes are the first-line treatment of choice.
Hearing aids: What you should know
If you have hearing aids, you probably remember the price tag. Who could forget at an average of $4,000 to $6,000 a pair (and no Medicare coverage)? But at least some adults with hearing loss might be able to access hearing aids at a much lower price, thanks to a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule that allows manufacturers to sell certain types of hearing aids without a prescription.
The rule, which was finalized in August, establishes a new category of over-the-counter air conduction (acoustic) hearing aids to treat perceived mild to moderate hearing loss in adults only, according to National Public Radio. Like prescription air conduction hearing aids, the new over-the-counter devices will be worn inside or over the ear with components that reach into the ear to amplify sound. The new rule also limits the maximum volume of the device and insertion depth into the ear.
Alongside the new hearing aid rule, the FDA published guidance on personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) to delineate when these devices will be considered hearing aids and subject to FDA oversight. While many PSAPs look like hearing aids and function similarly, the FDA notes that PSAPs are intended to help individuals with normal hearing amplify sound in certain situations and not treat hearing loss.
The new class of devices isn’t appropriate for everyone — children and individuals with severe hearing loss will still need prescription hearing aids. But for adults with mild to moderate loss, the new rule will likely make hearing aids significantly more accessible and encourage more competitors to enter the market. According to CNN, just five companies control 90 percent of the global hearing aid market.
3 tips to fight dandruff
Various factors can increase your risk of developing dandruff, such as small white flecks of dead skin often accompanied by itching. Here are some tips to help you combat those nasty little flakes.
1. Wash your hair frequently. Shampoo your hair at least two or three times a week. If you have mild dandruff, you may also want to try wetting your scalp between washes.
2. Treat your scalp. If you have severe dandruff, purchase an anti-dandruff shampoo. Several types are available over the counter without a prescription. The active ingredients in your product can either help renew your skin cells or exfoliate the dead skin.
3. Alternate shampoos. As with many treatments, frequent use can cause your dandruff shampoo to lose its effectiveness over time. Therefore, consider alternating between two or three products that contain different active ingredients like salicylic acid or selenium sulfide.
Is your dandruff problem persisting despite several attempts to manage it on your own? Talk to your doctor or a dermatologist.
Tips for safe use of contact lenses
October is Contact Lens Safety Month, and if you’re one of the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses, it’s a good time to review some safety tips to protect your eye health for years to come.
- Make sure your prescription is current. Never order contacts with an expired prescription (even if you can get away with it), and don’t stock up on new contacts if your prescription is about to expire.
- Stick with known and reputable contact lens suppliers. A good supplier always requires a valid prescription before dispensing lenses.
- Keep your exact prescription (including the brand and lens name) written down, and check it against new contacts when you receive them to ensure you have the correct lenses.
- Never buy costume lenses from novelty stores or online if a prescription isn’t required — these unregulated lenses can pose serious health risks and should be avoided at all times.
- Never share contact lenses.
- Clean and store your contact lenses properly — always use a new solution and replace your lens case at least once every three months.
- Replace your lenses as often as recommended by your optometrist.
- Keep a spare pair of glasses handy in case of eye infections or problems with your lenses.
- Always remove your lenses before you go to sleep.
- Discard contact lenses daily after a single use — don’t re-wear them.
- Water and contact lenses don’t mix — avoid swimming or showering in your lenses.
What’s metastatic breast cancer?
You may have heard of metastatic breast cancer and not know how it differs from other forms of breast cancer. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, here’s an overview of what you need to know.
Definition
Metastatic breast cancer also called advanced or stage four cancer, is cancer that spreads beyond the breast and starts growing in at least one other part of the body. The cancer cells found elsewhere in the body are the same as those in original cancer.
How it spreads
All cancers can spread from one part of the body to another. However, metastatic cancer describes only solid tumors like breast, prostate, and lung cancers. This term isn’t used for cancers already present at diagnosis, like leukemia and lymphoma. Breast cancer, for example, tends to spread to the bones.
However, not all cancers spread. Many factors, including how quickly cancer develops, the size of the original tumor, and how long it’s been in the body, may or may not make breast cancer metastatic. The effectiveness of treatment also has a bearing on whether breast cancer metastasizes.
Visit nationalbreastcancer.org or contact a health care professional for more information.
Biosimilars 101
Have you heard people talk about biosimilar medicines and wondered what they are? Read on to learn more.
What is it?
As the name indicates, biosimilar drugs have similarities to biological medications. Products of living cells like animal cells and bacteria, biosimilars, are heavily regulated and meet rigorous regulatory standards before being approved for treatment. They shouldn’t be confused with generic drugs, which contain chemically synthesized molecules and are identical to their reference product.
What are the advantages?
Biosimilars are less costly to make than their reference biologic drug and require less research and development while ensuring identical treatment efficacy. Working the same way as their reference drug, they can often be switched and provide results without a clinically meaningful difference.
Do you have a question about your prescription drugs? Trust only your doctor and pharmacist to give you the best advice.
FDA and biosimilars
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s definition states that a biosimilar is “highly similar to” and “has no meaningful difference from” its reference drug. For a biosimilar to be interchangeable, it must meet additional requirements established by the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act.
Experts say heart patients shouldn’t skip flu shots
People with heart disease or a history of stroke should always get an annual flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the agency recommends flu vaccines for everyone over six months of age, heart patients face elevated risk of serious illness leading to hospitalization and other complications.
Among 80,000 U.S. adults hospitalized for flu between the 2010-11 and 2017-18 flu seasons, half had heart disease, and sudden heart complications occurred in one of every eight patients, according to the CDC. Flu patients also face a significantly elevated risk of heart attack within a week of confirmed infection, particularly among older adults or patients experiencing their first heart attack.
People with heart disease should also stay up to date on their pneumococcal vaccination, which is typically administered at the same time as the flu shot and protects against pneumococcal pneumonia, a serious flu complication that can result in death.
The CDC urges Americans to get their flu shots by the end of October. Contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or local health department for an appointment or information about vaccine clinics.
