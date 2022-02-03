State News
Obenshain statement on failure of Charter School Bill in Senate Committee
Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) issued the following statement in response to the failure of the Senate Education and Health Committee to report the charter school bill, SB 125 on a vote of 7-8 on February 3, 2022.
“I am extremely disappointed by our failure to pass the regional charter school bill this morning. It is always hard for a good policy to overcome political interests. Sadly, those paying the highest price for this action are children in a handful of localities with failing schools,” Obenshain said.
“I believe all children deserve a quality education regardless of their zip code. I consider myself an ‘all of the above’ guy when it comes to improving our education system and charter schools are just one piece of the puzzle. My bill would have extended a lifeline to areas with underperforming schools, giving parents another option for their children to receive better educational opportunities. There are only 7 charter schools in Virginia. To me, this is completely unacceptable. We had an opportunity today to really make a difference in the lives and education of children but due to the party-line vote, the Democrats in the Senate turned their back on our children,” Obenshain added.
SB 125 (which can be viewed here) would have created regional charter school divisions made up of two or three school divisions. A division would be eligible to participate if it meets two sets of criteria: they have an enrollment of greater than 3,000 students and their SOL scores for English and Math in grades 3-8 are in the bottom quartile of the Commonwealth.
45 states and the District of Columbia have charter schools. Charter schools have only been around since the 1990s and studies show that they are most successful in school divisions that are not performing well. They can free up constraints that have been imposed on school divisions and work “outside the box” to provide quality education to the students they serve.
“I will not give up the fight for education reform, charter schools, and opportunities for Virginia’s children. I believe that this will make the most difference in the lives of our children, more than anything else that we do here at the General Assembly,” Obenshain concluded.
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
Governor Youngkin opens applications for the Commission to Combat Antisemitism
On February 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate on the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.
“Every Virginian deserves the protection of the law, and this commission will chart a course for our Commonwealth that leaves antisemitism in the past. Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. I sincerely look forward to working with the passionate people selected for this commission on charting this new course so that everyone is respected regardless of their identity, color or creed,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“In the face of prejudice and injustice, we look forward to working with all Virginians in upholding the ideals of justice and equality embedded in the Declaration and the Constitution and ridding our communities of antisemitic harassment, violence, and discrimination,” said Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer Angela Sailor.
Applications for this commission can be submitted HERE.
About the Commission to Combat Antisemitism
The Commission to Combat Antisemitism was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust. The commission will make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.
Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections
A proposed law seeks to prohibit public employers, schools, and numerous other government organizations in Virginia from requiring individuals to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
The legislation would allow people to make their own choices, said Del. Timothy V. Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the bill.
“It’s extremely important for my worldview that we restore an individual’s liberty interests in making this personal medical decision,” Anderson said.
House Bill 27 forbids state entities and local governments from mandating employees to receive the vaccine. It also says people can’t be discriminated against for not receiving the vaccine when it comes to services, enrollment, membership, or other benefits.
The bill limits what the government can enforce, but private businesses could still force their employees to receive the vaccine, according to Anderson.
For example, the Board of Health and various other regulatory boards cannot enforce anyone to submit to a vaccine for education or employment purposes.
This bill adds to the already existing employment law where employers are prohibited from discriminating against race, religion, sexual orientation, and more.
HB 27 allows parents to decide whether their child should be vaccinated and gives employees the ability to keep their jobs without having to obtain a vaccine, according to Anderson.
Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Loudoun, presented a similar bill last year but it was ultimately tabled in a House committee.
The government should not mandate the public to receive vaccines, they should motivate them, according to Anderson.
“The best way is to encourage them,” Anderson said. “Let people make their own decisions and ultimately it is that person’s individual decision as to whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or not.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate requiring large employers to require workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID tests. However, the court said in a separate ruling that health care workers who work at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid must get the vaccine.
Employment and workplace discrimination lawyer Lisa Bertini said if the bill became a law, there would probably be an “influx of litigation” from employees.
Those who believe they were illegally mandated to receive the vaccines or “felt discriminated against” for not getting vaccinated, may file lawsuits against their employers for previously requiring the vaccines, according to Bertini.
The bill was assigned to the Health, Welfare, and Institutions subcommittee in January. Two other Republican-backed bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements were referred to subcommittees in the House and Senate.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin issues a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month
RICHMOND, VA—on February 1, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month to recognize the accomplishments of inspirational Americans across the Commonwealth.
“Virginia is the home to pioneers, barrier-breakers, and leaders such as Maggie Walker, Governor Doug Wilder, and our new Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears. They are just some of the distinguished Black American leaders of the Commonwealth that have enriched, cultivated, and strengthened the spirit of Virginia. The First Lady and I encourage all Virginians to celebrate our rich diverse history that is inspiring future generations that know Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
By virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution in the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, there is hereby officially recognized:
Black History Month
WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia, a rich and diverse state ripe with opportunity, has been home to some of the country’s most influential African American leaders. These leaders, too numerous to list, have inspired all Americans with their stories of the triumph of the human spirit and tragic stories of cruelty rooted in bias and bigotry; and
WHEREAS, the fine fabric of the Commonwealth is sewn together by these resilient, optimistic and courageous citizens yielding a culturally diverse, socially equal and economically strong Commonwealth. African Americans have both enriched and cultivated every aspect of life while rising above social, political, and economic barriers; and
WHEREAS, among the many distinguished African American leaders of the Commonwealth, I am humbled to occupy the seat of the Honorable L. Douglas Wilder, former governor and lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first African American elected governor in these United States. Governor Wilder is a decorated United States Army Veteran and a distinguished attorney. I am also pleased to serve with Winsome Earle-Sears, the Commonwealth’s first woman to serve as lieutenant governor, first woman of color and first Jamaican-born American citizen elected to statewide office; and
WHEREAS, Virginians can be proud of pioneers like Dr. Robert Russa Moton and Maggie Lena Walker. Dr. Moton served as principal of Tuskegee University, succeeding his friend Booker T. Washington, and he overcame insurmountable odds to become a leader in establishing equality. A presidential advisor and president of the National Negro Business League for more than twenty years, he organized the greatest minds in the nation to debate and address issues of African American advancement. Born in 1864 as the Civil War raged across Virginia, Maggie Lena Walker achieved national prominence as a businesswoman and community leader. She was the first woman in the United States to found a bank; and
WHEREAS, Virginians can be inspired by Richmond native Dorothy Height, champion of rights for both women and African Americans as president of the National Council of Negro Women. Height stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as one of the organizers of the March on Washington in 1966; and
WHEREAS, I encourage all Virginians to join the First Lady and me in taking pride in the resilient, optimistic and courageous African American leaders past, present and future;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Glenn Youngkin, do hereby recognize February 2022 as BLACK HISTORY MONTH, and I call this observance to honor the history and achievements of Black Americans. Let us all celebrate our rich history and acknowledge that diversity, when genuinely embraced, strengthens our Commonwealth. Every Virginian deserves dignity and respect, the opportunity to pursue our dreams, and inclusion in the Virginia family.
Residents of Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg and Fauquier join ranks of Virginia State Police
Residents of Fauquier County and the cities of Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg were among the 58 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers who officially graduated on Friday. During the 135th Basic Session’s 27-week tenure at the VSP Academy, trainees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
- Trooper Justin C. Grable, 23, of Fauquier County, will begin his VSP career in Clarke County.
- Trooper Logan A. Hinnant, 24, of the city of Fredericksburg, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bluefield University and begins his VSP career in Prince William County.
- Fauquier County resident, Trooper Kortney M. Leazer, 22, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and will begin her VSP career in Bedford County.
- City of Harrisonburg resident, Trooper Eli S. Thies, 22, heads to Henrico County for his first duty assignment.
These new Troopers will report to their individual duty assignments the week of January 31, 2022. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.
Virginia State Police staging for significant winter storm along coastal regions
Beginning Friday (Jan. 28) and continuing through Saturday (Jan. 29), the entire Commonwealth will be impacted by this latest winter storm. Even though the coastal regions will be experiencing the greatest amounts of snowfall, all of Virginia will be exposed to dangerously cold temperatures through the weekend.
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather by strategically staging personnel in those areas that will see the most snow, including on the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning. All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
Virginians are advised to prepare themselves, their vehicles, and residences in advance for the severe cold. The wind chill on Saturday will drop temperatures across Southwest Virginia and the entire Interstate 81 corridor into negative and single digits. For life-saving tips and recommendations for such conditions, please go to: ready.gov/winter-weather or vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.
As many are making plans now for the weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how this latest round of winter weather can/will impact those travel plans.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
- weather.gov covers the US
- weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
- weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
- weather.gov/rnk Western VA
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
- Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
- Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas and is in good working condition.
Governor Youngkin signs partnership agreement with colleges and universities to establish K-12 Lab Schools
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin, on January 27, 2022, signed a partnership agreement with colleges and universities from across the Commonwealth to establish K-12 lab schools.
“Education is the gateway to opportunity. An educated Virginian has a limitless future. And we are about creating future opportunities for every young Virginian. Reestablishing expectations of excellence, funding in the largest education budget, investing in teachers, special education, and localities to invest in facilities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Thank you to all the university presidents, legislators, and school board members, you all play a vital role in the partnership and alignment between K-12 and higher education in order to meet our goal of being the number one education state in the nation,” said Secretary Aimee Guidera. “It is important that all Virginians have access and the opportunity to quality education and outcomes–especially those who have been consistently left out of an excellent education.”
“Education lifted my father out of poverty when he came to America with only $1.75 from Jamaica,” said Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears. “Education lifted me out of poverty as well because I have to find my own way in this world, and education lifts all of us.”
“Nothing is more important to us in the HBCU world, higher education world, the Commonwealth than the education of our students and the opportunities that provides,” said Jauvane Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University. “If we do not continue to create success for those who are coming behind then our Commonwealth will not be able to be both successful and a leader in terms of tomorrow.”
“We join our sister institutions in the Virginia Community College system in welcoming the opportunity to partner with school divisions to develop and deliver even more innovative high school programs that address the workforce needs of the Commonwealth especially for students in underserved communities,” said Dr. Paul Pando, President of Reynolds Community College. “We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute our ideas, insight, and yes the passion we bring to this work. This work that is most certainly work worth doing.”
Thank you to all the university and college leaders!
