Legislative Update
Obenshain: Winding down here at the General Assembly Session
These last two weeks have been packed with positive updates at the General Assembly.
February 15 was what we referred to as “Crossover,” when the House and Senate completed work on all bills originating in each respective chamber. The Senate is now acting on House bills and the House is acting on Senate bills. In these last few weeks, we will begin bill conferences where differences are hammered out in bills that have passed both chambers.
Seven of my bills passed the Senate so those are now making their way through the House.
We had a great victory for the Commonwealth when Governor Youngkin signed into law the bill requiring school districts across Virginia to adjust their policies to remove any requirements for students to wear masks. That law was amended to add what is called an “emergency clause” and it became effective on Tuesday, March 1.
Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) and Senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax), in a show of refreshing bipartisanship, worked together to get the bill passed in the Senate and the House so that Governor Youngkin could put his signature on it to make it law. In a related action, the Senate unanimously adopted a measure to repeal Governor Northam’s mask mandate for business and workplaces – including schools – thus allowing teachers and other school employees to join their students in making their own masking decisions.
The other notable news last week was regarding the state budget. The House and Senate unveiled their respective versions of the 2022-2024 Biennial Budget, initiating a process that will last through the end of the session – and beyond.
The big story this year – and the major difference between the House and Senate budgets – is the amount of tax relief being offered in them. As you might expect, the Republican-majority House’s plan includes virtually all of the tax relief Governor Youngkin proposed when he was campaigning. The Democrat-majority Senate’s plan offers a smaller subset of that relief. Consequently, I prefer the House plan that returns more money to the taxpayers and funds key priorities, highlighted below…
• $5.3 billion in tax relief
• $2 billion loan fund to repair and replace crumbling schools
• $51.6 million to hire resource officers in every school
• $150 million for lab schools to increase school choice
• $101 million to improve care at our nursing homes for seniors and $251 million to boost Medicaid provider compensation
The philosophical difference between a Senate controlled by Northern Virginia Democrats and a House of Delegates led by Speaker Todd Gilbert was brought into focus by many of the votes that took place on Monday of this week. On Monday, many bills that passed the House of Delegates made it to the Senate only to be cut down in either the Judiciary Committee or the Commerce and Labor Committee. Here’s a sampling:
• Delegate Tony Wilt’s HB 827 which would have repealed the authority for local governments to regulate firearms
• Delegate Chris Runion’s HB 1000 which would have added an element of fairness to the law-enforcement civilian oversight boards that were a creation of the “Defund the Police” crowd during the last General Assembly Session
• Delegate Marie March’s HB 509 which would have repealed the red flag law passed last year
• Delegate Nick Freitas’ HB 118 which would have repealed the Virginia Clean Economy Act – Virginia’s version of the Green New Deal
• Delegate Dave LaRock’s HB 790 which would have been a step in the right direction to repealing legislation allowing collective bargaining for public employees
We only have a little more than a week left in Session…it is amazing every year how time flies. As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email me at mark@markobenshain.com or come by my office in the Pocahontas Building, 5th Floor, Room 502E.
Best,
Mark Obenshain
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Ukraine Updates and More
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! It’s been a busy week, to say the least. You may have seen Sen. Warner traveling around the Commonwealth, making waves with his virtual State of the Union guest, or speaking to the press about critical updates in Ukraine. From meeting with intelligence leaders to Federal Reserve Chair Powell to Patty the Pothole, Sen. Warner has been firing on all cylinders this week to make sure Virginians are safe, informed, and flat-tire-free.
There’s a lot to recap, so without further ado:
UKRAINE
As chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Warner has been extremely focused on the situation in Ukraine. He receives daily briefings on the issue and is working alongside both bipartisan U.S. leaders and the international community to craft solutions. It’s a complex issue, but Sen. Warner is addressing it on all fronts:
Cyber Security and Safety
Even before the invasion began, Sen. Warner was raising the alarm about the potential for Russian aggression and specifically what it might mean for American cyber security. That continued advocacy paid off when a cyber security and reporting bill he helped craft passed the Senate unanimously this week. Essentially, the bill (which has been endorsed by a variety of parties, including The White House) would open up the channels of communication between the private sector and the federal government in the event of a cyber attack, allowing for a more coordinated and expedient response.
Upon its passage, Sen. Warner said, “At a time when we are facing significant threats of Russian cyberattacks against our institutions and our allies, it’s more important than ever that the government have an idea of what those threats are. I am glad the Senate has passed our bipartisan cyber incident reporting bill, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to get a final version of this legislation to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”
Beyond this bill, Sen. Warner also wrote letters to Big Tech CEOs, asking them to proactively address Russian disinformation and propaganda proliferating online. These letters had a tremendous impact, with many companies quickly rolling out precautions and safeguards against biased state media.
Sen. Warner has also publicly endorsed bipartisan calls to provide arms and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and he remains a leader in bringing attention to the potential cyber disruptions that are possible if Russia chooses further escalation.
Sanctions and the Economy
In reaction to the crisis, Sen. Warner has been calling for strong sanctions on Russia and on Putin himself, and he’s commended President Biden for bringing together NATO and the international community during this time. This week, he went further and joined a letter to make sure Russia is not using cryptocurrency to evade the impact of sanctions. He also brought the issue to the attention of Fed Chair Powell in a Banking Committee hearing.
Beyond making sanctions airtight, Sen. Warner believes Russian escalation must be met with unified, escalating global consequences, so later this week he also called for the U.S. to stop purchasing Russian oil. He appeared on Andrea Mitchell with Sen. Shaheen (D-NH) to discuss why this is an important action, and said in a statement,
“Since Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has pulled together an impressive international coalition to impose swift and severe sanctions on Russia. While these measures have already put intense pressure on Russia’s economy, it’s clear more must be done to punish Putin for the tragedies occurring in Ukraine. As Putin continues his vicious assault on the citizens of Ukraine, we should not continue to support Russia’s energy economy by importing these commodities. That’s why I’m proud to support this legislation that would strike at the heart of the Russian economy by banning the importation of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal into the United States.”
Refugee & Immigration Issues
In addition to the national security and economic responses, Sen. Warner is simultaneously prioritizing the human rights and immigration issues inherent in the crisis. Recognizing that it would be inhumane to deport Ukrainians back to a nation under attack, he started out the week by advocating on a bipartisan basis for the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians living in the U.S.
His efforts were successful, and the Department of Homeland Security announced last night that they would grant TPS to the 75,100 Ukrainians living in the U.S. for at least 18 months. Sen. Warner applauded the decision, saying in a tweet,
“Glad to see the Biden administration grant TPS to Ukrainians living in the United States after our bipartisan advocacy – it would be unconscionable to deport Ukrainians during this time, and it’s one step we can take to meaningfully stand with Ukraine.”
Beyond Ukrainians in the U.S., Sen. Warner was disturbed to hear reports of African and Asian people within Ukraine facing discrimination while trying to flee. He took swift action and wrote to several ambassadors in the region, asking for better accountability and action to address the issue and ensure that all refugees are being treated with dignity.
The full letters are available within the release. He’s also spoken out against the unconscionable attacks on Babyn Yar, a memorial site for Holocaust victims that were targeted by Russian attacks.
Ultimately, Sen. Warner remains extremely concerned with the ongoing human rights issues, the threat of cyber attacks, the impact on Virginians and their businesses, and the isolation of Putin, but has been encouraged by the accuracy of the intelligence community, the incredibly unified global response, and perseverance of the Ukrainian people. He’ll continue working on every front of this issue and communicating with the press at every opportunity so all Virginians are informed.
TRAN$IT
Across the Commonwealth, Sen. Warner announced two major investments into Virginia’s transit systems. These funds, made available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), will help to make up for lost revenues from COVID.
First up, a whopping $120,145,016 in new funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Here’s what Sen. Warner, joined by Sens. Kaine (D-VA) and Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen (both D-MD), said about the announcement:
“One year ago, we voted to pass a historic piece of legislation to help strengthen our nation amid a global health and economic crisis. As we work to overcome the most recent challenges presented by the Omicron spike, we’re proud to see the American Rescue Plan continue to deliver needed support to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This funding will help ensure that WMATA is able to meet the needs of its riders, including public servants, residents, and commuters in the DMV region.”
Hampton Roads also cashed in this week, with $52,738,308 in federal funding awarded to the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads. President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit William Harrell said of the announcement:
“This funding will enable Hampton Roads Transit to execute the Board’s multi-year strategy of providing critical transit services to support the recovery and resilience of the regional economy. This federal allotment will help mitigate ongoing risks and ensure long-term sustainability and operational performance of transit that supports citizens going to work, school, medical appointments, and other lifeline destinations. We applaud our Federal Delegation and Administration for their commitment to our great nation!”
These funds were distributed through ARP Additional Assistance Funding and are awarded to transit systems demonstrating a need for additional assistance to cover operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization, combating the spread of pathogens on transit systems, and maintaining critical staffing levels. These awards are supplemental to Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Urbanized Area Formula funds distributed through ARP. The original investments included $1,406,707,926 for WMATA and $56,164,715 for Hampton Roads.
INFRASTRUCTURE WEBSITE
So maybe you heard that Sen. Warner was a lead negotiator on the landmark bipartisan infrastructure law, but did you know he’s still working hard to make sure it’s implemented well and that Virginia is able to claim every dollar available through the law? Last week, he launched a website where stakeholders can access a clear calendar and plenty of information about all the competitive grants available.
This website has the potential to be a major asset for localities looking to get even more funding opportunities on top of the billions already starting to be distributed through formula funding.
FEELING JUDGEMENTAL
In case you missed Justice Breyer’s swooning at the SOTU, here’s a heads up that we might have a new justice in town soon! After Pres. Biden announced his selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last Friday, Sen. Warner offered the following statement,
“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis. I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner.”
Also in the vein of justice being served? Sen. Warner and Sen. Kaine recommended two judges to Pres. Biden this week as he fills a vacancy for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. You can read more about their full qualifications here.
GRAB BAG
BOMB THREATS: Sen. Warner has continued to speak out against the bomb threats at HBCUs in the strongest terms possible, and this week joined a bipartisan resolution to condemn them.
STATE OF THE UNION: Sen. Warner attended the State of the Union this week, offered a reaction statement, and expressed support for Midlothian native and special guest Joshua!
TAKE ME HOME, (HAMPTON) ROADS: Sen. Warner ended last week with a swing around Hampton Roads, where he toured NASA Langley, met “Hidden Figure” Christine Darden, visited a critical access hospital in Rappahannock, discussed broadband expansion in Gloucester County, and met with community leaders in Tappahannock.
OLD NAVY: Sens. Warner and Kaine celebrated the centennial of Navy aircraft carriers with a Senate resolution this week.
FAIR HOUSING: Sens. Warner and Kaine also announced $350,000 in federal funding for Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. (HOME) in Richmond to support fair housing.
WEEK AHEAD
With this busy week behind him, Sen. Warner is looking forward to… an even busier week ahead! The Senate will be in session and will likely pass a bill that would reform and support USPS, a longtime key issue for Sen. Warner. He’ll also be holding SSCI’s annual open hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM, which will include testimony from the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies. He’ll wrap up the week with some open press events in NoVa, so stay tuned for more information on that!
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 4, 2022
Last week, the world watched in disbelief as Russian forces ruthlessly launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. While President Biden issued some economic sanctions against the Kremlin in response, as well as approved $350 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, we must continue to prod the Administration and the world community to stand strongly against this aggression. The Ukrainian people have shown tremendous resiliency and determination in their efforts to repel the invaders and defend their homeland. I am pleased that countries throughout Europe have condemned the actions of the Kremlin and are giving the Ukrainian resistance some of the tools needed to fight. As the situation unfolds, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.
Russian Invasion:
For the first time since World War II, the world witnessed a major power invading a sovereign Nation last week. I stand with the American people in our solidarity against Russian aggression, and we pray for peace in Ukraine. This was an entirely unprovoked invasion, and every ounce of blood spilled throughout the conflict will be solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. The international community must send a strong and clear message to Russia and our enemies that an attack on a sovereign country will be met with swift and devastating consequences. The United States must remain committed to crippling Russia’s ability to make war through crushing sanctions, export/import controls, and a complete cancelation of the United States’ support for the ill-advised Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Although the Biden Administration and our allies took action to block Russia from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system, the Russian energy transactions were not included in this sanction. The SWIFT system facilitates financial transactions and money transfers for banks located around the world, and thus cutting off Russian access would drastically limit their ability to participate in global trade and commerce. These sanctions must be unified and sustained by the international community in order to truly squeeze the Kremlin and drain them of their resources. I would also urge President Biden to place a far greater emphasis on domestic oil and gas production to combat the inevitable rising energy prices that will come from his previous decisions to cancel the Keystone Pipeline and other energy projects in the U.S.
While I oppose the entry of American troops into the conflict, I was pleased that the Biden Administration authorized $350 million in military aid to Ukraine to help the country defend itself. Countless reports of heroic actions from both civilians and soldiers show the unwavering resolve of the Ukrainian people to repel the Russian invasion. Hopefully, the influx of weapons, ammunition, air defense systems, and fuel that is now being provided by the international community to Ukraine will help aid the country in their efforts to fend off this violation of their sovereignty.
Opposing a Nuclear Iran:
In 2015, President Obama signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, which claimed to stop the growth of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In reality, this agreement harmed U.S. interests by enabling Iran to quietly begin developing nuclear weapons, imposed only temporary restrictions while offering permanent benefits, and further enriched an extremist, anti-American state. That is why President Trump rightfully withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018. Unfortunately, in an attempt to resurrect his former boss’ agreement, President Biden restarted negotiations with Iran. Iran’s long history as a state-sponsor of terror exemplifies why the country cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons. Therefore, last week, I joined 164 of my colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden highlighting the flaws of the Obama-era Iran Agreement and informed him of the actions Members would take if the plan moves forward (listed below). The full letter can be found here.
• Oppose any agreement that lifts U.S. sanctions on the Iranian regime without first verifying Iran has accounted for its nuclear capabilities, dismantled its enrichment capabilities, halted its support for terrorists, and released all U.S. prisoners.
• View any agreement not ratified by the Senate as non-binding.
• Work to reimpose and strengthen any terrorism, missile, or human rights sanctions lifted, suspended, or otherwise weakened by such an agreement.
• Investigate whether President Biden’s dependency on the Russians to revive the Iranian nuclear deal is weakening our deterrence stance
Advocating for the Sixth District:
Governor Youngkin and his team are fighting hard for the people of the Commonwealth, and I was pleased to sit down with the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General last week to discuss the important issues facing the Sixth District. Transportation concerns like widening I-81, expanding economic development in the region, and protecting the rights of Virginians were among the many topics discussed. I look forward to continued conversations like these about how to move Virginia forward through a productive relationship between our state and federal partners.
Promoting the Importance of Reading:
“Fishburn Park Families Read Together” is a biannual program that invites Fishburn Park Elementary School families in Roanoke to share in developing a love of and appreciation for reading. During the month of February, the elementary school provides every family with selected books and a reading schedule. Families are asked to read the assigned pages on the designated night and talk about the book with their children. Then, each day in school, students can win prizes for answering trivia questions based on the previous evening’s reading. I was pleased to participate in this initiative last week when I visited the school. I enjoyed the opportunity to read “House Mouse, Senate Mouse” to kindergarten and fifth-grade students to both foster the importance of reading and teach them about the legislative process.
Touring Graphic Packaging:
Graphic Packaging International is one of the largest manufacturers of paperboard and paper-based packaging in the world with more than 130 facilities across the globe and 24,000 employees. Last Wednesday, I had the pleasure of touring one of the company’s facilities in Staunton, which employs 198 people in our community. Aside from seeing the company’s impressive manufacturing operation, we discussed several topics relating to the forest products industry, which is one of the most heavily regulated in the country. While there, we spoke about several legislative solutions to help cut bureaucratic red tape and other ways to support the industry.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 28.2 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 43.0 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 11.7%, down from 16.3% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner joins bipartisan effort to ban Russian energy imports
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) joined Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and a bipartisan group of Senate and House members in introducing the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, which would prohibit the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal into the United States.
In 2021, the United States imported an average of 670,000 barrels of oil and petroleum products daily, with a high of 848,000 barrels per day in June 2021. Total imports of Russian crude oil and petroleum products were up 24% in 2021 over 2020. The U.S. has also imported Russian LNG and coal despite having some of the largest reserves domestically. The continued importation of Russian energy commodities would only help support Vladimir Putin’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine and his ability to stay in power.
“Since Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has pulled together an impressive international coalition to impose swift and severe sanctions on Russia. While these measures have already put intense pressure on Russia’s economy, it’s clear more must be done to punish Putin for the tragedies occurring in Ukraine. As Putin continues his vicious assault on the citizens of Ukraine, we should not continue to support Russia’s energy economy by importing these commodities. That’s why I’m proud to support this legislation that would strike at the heart of the Russian economy by banning the importation of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal into the United States,” said Senator Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
“The entire world is on edge as Vladimir Putin terrorizes the sovereign democratic nation of Ukraine. The U.S. cannot continue to purchase more than half a million barrels of oil per day because in doing so, we are emboldening Putin to continue using his greatest weapon of war – energy exports,” said Chairman Manchin. “The Ban Russian Energy Imports Act would declare a national emergency with respect to Russian aggression and immediately prohibit the importation of Russian energy products. Importantly, this bipartisan bill shows our strong commitment to stand behind the valiant efforts of the Ukrainian people and the measures our allies in Europe are taking to rebuke Putin and his continued aggression. I urge Leader Schumer to quickly bring this bipartisan bill to the floor and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support it.”
“The world is watching in shock as Russia wages an unprovoked war on Ukraine, killing innocents as it attempts to destroy a fragile democracy. While the Biden administration has taken noteworthy steps to try to convince Vladimir Putin and his regime to stand down, we need an all-encompassing approach that uses every viable tool at our disposal. By leaving Russia’s energy exports untouched, the United States is ignoring one of our most potent options to stop the bloodshed. We must ban Russia’s energy imports into the U.S. so that Americans aren’t forced to help finance their growing atrocities and halt the Russian aggression. I’m proud to sponsor this bill with Senator Manchin and urge the Senate to pass it immediately,” said Senator Murkowski.
Sens. Warner, Manchin, and Murkowski were joined in introducing the legislation by U.S Sens. John Tester (D-MT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rob Portman (R-OH). U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) will introduce companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Ban Russian Energy Imports Act would:
• Declare a national emergency specifically with respect to the threat to our national security, foreign policy, and economy that exists as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine and directs the President to prohibit imports of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, LNG, and coal from Russia.
• The President has had the authority to take these actions since 1917; this legislation does not grant additional authority. This approach is modeled on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
• The ban would be in place during the national emergency and either the President or Congress would be able to terminate the emergency and the import ban.
• The bill exempts product that is already loaded or in transit at the time of enactment.
Full text of the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act is available here.
To learn more about the legislation click here.
Warner pushes to ensure that all Ukraine refugees are granted equal access to safety
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter on March 3, 2022, urging the Ukrainian government to ensure that Africans in Ukraine are not blocked from evacuating the country or seeking safety amid Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.
This letter comes on the heels of reports that individuals from Africa and Asia have been discriminated against while attempting to flee Ukraine. According to online videos and first-hand reporting, individuals from Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, and India, as well as other nations seeking to escape the war in Ukraine, have been physically abused, barred from boarding trains and buses, and denied entry into border nations, among other things.
“Regarding the refugee crisis that President Putin has created through his violent invasion – which so far, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, has seen more than one million men, women, and children flee their homes to safety in neighboring countries – I will continue supporting efforts to ensure that Ukraine and its neighboring countries are resourced appropriately to address this challenge,” wrote Sen Warner in a letter to Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.
“In the meantime, I want to call attention to a growing body of disturbing reports along Ukraine’s western borders, which allege discriminatory treatment and processing of certain non-Ukrainian individuals – in particular, individuals from African nations,” he continued. “Many of these individuals are students studying in Ukraine. As you well know, at least 20 percent of the more than 80,000 international students studying in Ukraine come from an African nation, with sizable populations of Moroccan, Nigerian, and Egyptian students. These students and other individuals must be able to seek safety, and any discriminatory treatment or actions that deny them that ability are unacceptable. I echo the sentiments of the African Union, the US Department of State, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and highlight this right of all people who are fleeing conflict.”
Acknowledging the challenging circumstances being navigated by Ukrainian security personnel who are rapidly working to facilitate historic refugee flows, Sen. Warner stressed the importance of affording all individuals the ability to seek safety, regardless of race, religion, or nationality.
He further stated this point in letters to the ambassadors of neighboring nations – Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova – who are working with Ukraine to process and provide refuge in response to the mass migration spurred by Russia’s aggression. He also stated he will continue to monitor the conditions relating to the African diaspora and other forcibly displaced persons at the Ukrainian borders.
As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and has repeatedly condemned Russia’s aggression and invasion of the sovereign nation. Last week, he urged major social media companies to prevent misuse of their platforms by Russia and Russia-linked entities.
A copy of the letter to Ambassador Markarova is below.
Dear Ambassador Markarova:
I write to you today at a moment of great tragedy for your nation, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his violent, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, in violation of your country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The United States stands firmly with the people of Ukraine, and you have my commitment that, as the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I will continue pressing the United States Government to share as much intelligence support as possible with Ukraine. I will also continue advocating for punishing sanctions and economic costs against President Putin and Russia, security assistance for the Ukrainian military, and robust economic and humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people.
Regarding the refugee crisis that President Putin has created through his violent invasion – which so far, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, has seen more than one million men, women, and children flee their homes to safety in neighboring countries – I will continue supporting efforts to ensure that Ukraine and its neighboring countries are resourced appropriately to address this challenge.
In the meantime, I want to call attention to a growing body of disturbing reports along Ukraine’s western borders, which allege discriminatory treatment and processing of certain non-Ukrainian individuals – in particular, individuals from African nations. Many of these individuals are students studying in Ukraine. As you well know, at least 20 percent of the more than 80,000 international students studying in Ukraine come from an African nation, with sizable populations of Moroccan, Nigerian, and Egyptian students. These students and other individuals must be able to seek safety, and any discriminatory treatment or actions that deny them that ability are unacceptable. I echo the sentiments of the African Union, the US Department of State, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and highlight this right of all people who are fleeing conflict.
I certainly acknowledge the incredibly challenging circumstances that Ukrainian security personnel are under as they work to quickly and effectively facilitate historic refugee flows in response to dire and urgent circumstances. I also recognize the stated commitments that Ukraine’s neighbors have made to take in people fleeing to safety. I urge all governments and authorities to ensure that all individuals – regardless of race, religion, or nationality – are afforded equal access to their right to seek safety. Please know that I am also writing to officials of neighboring countries to ensure that their authorities are not the cause of further allegations. I will continue to monitor conditions related to forcibly displaced persons at the borders – including the African diaspora – and I will continue to support resources for Ukraine to aid in these efforts.
I thank you for your government’s attention to this matter, and I reiterate my earnest support for the Ukrainian people in this conflict. The strength and resolve that they have shown in the face of this violent invasion has inspired and rallied so many in the international community to stand with Ukraine.
Sincerely,
Virginia and Maryland Senators announce more than $120 million for WMATA
WASHINGTON – On March 3, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-MD) announced $120,145,016 in federal funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). This funding, awarded through the Department of Transportation (DOT), was authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) supported by the Senators and signed by President Joe Biden.
“One year ago, we voted to pass a historic piece of legislation to help strengthen our nation amid a global health and economic crisis. As we work to overcome the most recent challenges presented by the Omicron spike, we’re proud to see the American Rescue Plan continue to deliver needed support to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This funding will help ensure that WMATA is able to meet the needs of its riders, including public servants, residents, and commuters in the DMV region,” said the Senators.
ARP Additional Assistance Funding is awarded to transit systems demonstrating a need for additional assistance to cover operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization, combating the spread of pathogens on transit systems, and maintaining critical staffing levels. This funding is supplemental to the $1,406,707,926 in Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Urbanized Area Formula funds distributed through ARP.
Virginia House passes Suetterlein’s Parole Transparency Bill
RICHMOND – Senator David Suetterlein’s Senate Bill 5 to make Parole Board votes public cleared its final legislative hurdle and is on its way to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk. The House of Delegates voted 96-3 to make the powerful Parole Board’s votes public.
“Virginians should know who is making this critical public safety and individual liberty decisions on the Parole Board,” said Suetterlein.
The Parole Board’s lack of transparency came to the public realization in 2020 following a series of highly controversial acts by the Parole Board then controlled Governor Ralph Northam’s appointees.
An email later made public showed a Parole Board employee telling Chair Adrianne Bennett that she felt “drunk with power” to which Chair Bennett replied, “Wave that wand of power and let’s cut them loose. There needs to be a silver lining to all this! Give me more!!!”
In keeping with his much-repeated campaign pledge, Governor Youngkin fired all of Northam’s Parole Board appointees and appointed their replacements on his first day in office. Now Suetterlein’s SB5 making the votes of the current and all future Parole Boards public heads to Governor Youngkin.
Senate General Laws Chair George Barker and a majority of Senate Democrats have strongly supported Suetterlein’s identical sunshine legislation the last three years, but the House Democratic leadership refused to allow consideration of the 2020 and 2021 bills.
“For three years there has been strong bipartisan agreement in the Virginia Senate, but the last two years the House Democratic leadership refused to even allow consideration. Speaker Todd Gilbert and General Laws Chair Jay Leftwich immediately allowed consideration and we then saw amazing bipartisan support in the House too,” said Suetterlein.
Following its 96-3 vote in the House of Delegates, Senate Bill 5 will soon be formally communicated to Governor Youngkin.
“When someone is arrested for violating Virginia law, everyone can look up those that enacted that law as well as the names of the arresting officer, the prosecutor, the judge, and the appellate judges. Only when it gets to the Parole Board does anonymous action replace transparency. When SB5 is signed into law, we can bring the disinfecting benefits of sunshine to the Parole Board,” said Suetterlein.
