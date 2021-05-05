Ober Armistead “Sonny” Boyd Jr (1942 – 2021)

Ober Armistead “Sonny” Boyd Jr., 78, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Henrico Hospital in Richmond, VA.

Sonny was born on July 17, 1942, in Richmond, VA, to the late Ober Boyd Sr. and Elvira Boyd, and was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Wayne Boyd.

Sonny was an amazingly kind and gentle man who loved God and his family more than anything else in the world. He touched countless lives with his generosity and had a happy smile and friendly conversation waiting for everyone he ever met. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially the holidays with his grandchildren and vacations with his brothers and sisters. When he wasn’t out visiting auctions or taking his dog Sophie for a drive, he could always be found at home tinkering in his building, working in the yard, or sitting on the porch with his wife watching the birds and squirrels. He enjoyed collecting hats and model cars, watching western movies, and rooting for the Virginia Cavaliers and Washington Redskins. Sonny was proud to be a born-again Christian, prayer warrior, and devout member of Calvary Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA. His beautiful soul is now resting in peace with the Lord.

Surviving Sonny is his loving wife of 60 years, Iona (Robinson) Boyd; his children, Sharon Hoopengardner (Eric) of Big Cove Tannery, PA, Kenny Boyd (Rhonda) of Front Royal, VA, Patti Romer of Front Royal, VA, and Carole Berlin (Bob) of Valparaiso, IN; his sister, Neva Ann Barnett (Bill) of Mechanicsville, VA; his grandchildren, Christopher Crouch (Adeena), Michael Boyd (Devin), Stacy Brown (Mike), Shannon Walker (Michael), Nikki Lewis (Josh), Kelsey Romer (Sean), Jessica Berlin, and Michaela Berlin; his great-grandchildren, Jayelan, Cael, Myleigh Pearl, Easton, Landon, Vayda, Jordan, Dawson, Letti, and Gavin; siblings-in-law Calvert and Shirley Hurdle, Frank and Mary Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held for Sonny at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St in Front Royal, VA, with pastors Justin Spradlin and Gary Moger officiating. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects one hour prior to the service. The burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Crouch, Michael Boyd, Michael Walker, Mike Brown, Josh Lewis, and Eric Hoopengardner.

Honorary pallbearers are Frank Moore, Calvert Hurdle, and Cael Boyd.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com