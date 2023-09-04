Opinion
Object to Censorship
As a long-time resident of Warren County, I strongly object to any type of censorship of the Samuels Public Library.
The definition of a “public library,” per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “a nonprofit library maintained for public use and usually supported in whole or in part by local taxation.” In the case of the Samuels Public Library, the public includes all the citizens of Warren County, not just the members of the Clean Up Samuels group.
Throughout human history, there have been individuals who were arrogant enough to believe that they had a right to force their personal convictions on society at large. The members of the Clean Up Samuels movement claim they are “protecting” the “innocence” of their fellow citizens when, in fact, they are arrogantly trying to parent other people’s children. I helped raise three children without needing the members of the Clean Up Samuels movement to decide which books they should read or what ideas they should be exposed to, and I’m sure the other parents in Warren County are doing the same.
Over 40,000 people live in Warren County; the 53 vocal members of the “Clean Up” movement are approximately 0.13% of that total. If the Board of Supervisors allows themselves to be bullied into censoring ideas by a tiny minority, they are not worthy of our respect or our support to lead our community.
Laura Grover
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Former School Board Member Voices Support for Kristen Pence
This letter is in support of Kristen Pence’s re-election to the South River District School Board seat. As a 50-year educator who has worked to improve our school division during and since my 12-year term as the school board representative from South River District, I know that Kristen Pence has the educational achievement of our community’s children as her first and foremost objective.
Under Kristen’s leadership, the Warren County School Board has established policies to improve our students’ academic performance. Those policies, which include retaining teachers, improving student attendance, banning the use of cell phones during instruction, and establishing the new grading policy (which holds students accountable for their learning), all have the same goal in mind: improving the academic achievement of Warren County students.
Parents should be actively engaged in their children’s education, and research indicates that the more involved parents are, the better their children will perform in an educational setting. Bearing that concept in mind, Kristen supported more parental involvement through the increased use of opt-out forms and, along with the other board members, created the division’s 2022-23 theme, which was the promotion of family engagement. Parental involvement continues to be a goal for the school division this school year as well.
Under Kristen’s leadership, the school board developed a budget committee to ensure good communication with the board of supervisors and to find ways to work within the parameters of a fiscally conservative budget that has kept our total per pupil costs at the lowest 25% across the commonwealth.
Kristen is actively engaged in school activities on a parental and voluntary basis; she communicates effectively with her fellow board members and the superintendent; she visits schools so that she can learn, first hand, what issues may or may not be present; she welcomes parental input; and she deserves four more years to achieve her goal of helping to improve our school system.
Kristen Pence is not only the most qualified candidate for this position, but she is also an outstanding choice. South River District is fortunate to have her represent us on the School Board. The Warren County students, staff, and parents are also fortunate to have her as their advocate. She has demonstrated grace under pressure, dispelled misconceptions with facts, exhibited no hidden agenda, and will continue to focus on what is best for all of Warren County’s students.
Your vote will determine the future of Warren County Public Schools, so please vote for Kristen Pence for South River District School Board representative!
Joanne Cherefko
Former WCPS School Board Member (South River)
Member of Warren County Educational Endowment
Opinion
It’s a Moral Issue
It’s a “moral issue” that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (WCBOS) must address … the “moral issue” that needs to be addressed (and resolved) is the purchase and display of pornographic and age-inappropriate materials at the Samuels “Public” library… the library is not actually public but is a private 501c3 organization that is unsupervised by the County, yet receives nearly a million dollars each year to spend solely as their administrators see fit (the fox watching the chickens).
Advocates for retaining and displaying these pornographic materials represent a very small but very vocal segment of the community, and they feel justified in compelling the vast majority of our residents to not only allow them to pursue a path that leads to, at best, an unhealthy lifestyle and at worst, a self-destructive end, but they also seek affirmation and respect for their bad choices.
The problem with the library began when a group of young mothers and fathers discovered the pornographic and age-inappropriate materials on display (for even the youngest library goer) and requested their removal. It has escalated because of the library’s steadfast rejection of removing the easily identifiable filth and its “heels dug in” refusal to recognize that the issue is a “moral issue” and not a fabricated issue about censorship, book burning/banning or discrimination… mischaracterizations which are always the aim and tactics of those that champion such actions as sodomy, chemical castration, and surgical mutilation (we must call it what it is)… in the name of toleration and inclusion?
Again, the issue with the library is a “moral issue” and remains a “moral issue,” irrespective of the concerted efforts of perhaps less than 1 % of our county citizens to reframe it as an entitlement, equity, or fairness issue… Our local library has the responsibility to choose books and other reading/viewing materials that reflect the community’s moral standards. Pornography and age-inappropriate materials do not reflect our community standards and should not be placed on the library shelves any more than should books about manufacturing homemade bombs and like destructive efforts.
The issue, problem, or situation (however it is characterized) has been presented to the WCBOS for resolution. It is my hope (and the hope of all library supporters who are seeking the same safe environment and healthy activities and reading materials that our predecessors have enjoyed over many years) that the WCBOS will respond appropriately and decisively and make the Samuels “Public” Library a truly public library, will direct the removal of the pornographic and age-inappropriate materials and disassociate the library from the American Library Association that is led by a self-described “Marxist Lesbian.”
This is not a time for the WCBOS to be timid or complicit or acquiesce to the rantings of a handful of vocal but “morally confused” individuals.
The WCBOS deserves the visual and verbal public support of the county residents who agree, and I urge them to show up at the Tuesday WCBOS meeting (7:00 PM, Sep 5, 2023) and make their wishes known.
Dale Carpenter
Front Royal
Opinion
The Free Speech Movement
An incident happened last month at Stanford University that has unfortunately become all too common across college campuses. This particular incident occurred when Judge Kyle Duncan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit was invited to speak to law students.
Instead of allowing him to give his remarks, other students yelled insults and taunts to the point that he could not carry on. Asking for help from an administrator, Tirien Angela Steinbach, associate dean of the law school for diversity, equity and inclusion, took the mic and berated him herself.
As I said this is not anything new, but historically speaking, what makes this interesting is its location. Stanford’s principal rival, the University of California-Berkeley, just across the bay, is the birthplace of the free speech movement and should be the one thing on which the two schools can agree.
College protests are far from new. In fact, the 1960s practically invented it. The big difference between that decade and now is that the 1960s protests called for open and free dialogue on campus, not stifling it. As the Civil Rights movement and resentment over the Vietnam War began to grow in the early ‘60s, students began to actively participate in both movements.
While students were becoming more interested in participating, administrators wanted to clamp down on student protests. While many administrators agreed with student sentiment, more conservative regents and presidents worried about things like fundraising if their schools earned a reputation as radical hotbeds.
There was also still the issue of in loco parentis, a Latin phrase meaning in place of the parents. At the time, colleges were still operating under the guidance of replacing the parents in moral areas as well as education, meaning they tried to restrict things like drinking, gambling, and, most importantly, sex. This first came to a head at the University of Florida, where the college tried to regulate the student’s experiences while on spring break. Students responded that the college had no authority over adults who were not on campus. Colleges became seen as a microcosm of the large problem of “the man” trying to limit students’ freedoms and turn them all into corporate cogs.
While Florida may have started protests, it was Berkeley that grew them. In the midst of growing social movements, the university began to emphasize its restrictions of any political actions on campus, including speech. Angered by harassment from campus officials and police over political action mostly right off campus, a young graduate student and veteran of the Mississippi Freedom Summer, Mario Savio, led 500 students into the administration building to protest the censorship, and the Free Speech Movement was born.
While the college and Savio were able to work out a truce after the initial encounter, the regents doubled down on political activism, leading to Savio along with students and some faculty to stage massive sit-ins in the administration building.
It was during this event that Savio gave his famous “Bodies Upon the Gears” speech, in which he said, “There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part! You can’t even passively take part! And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels … upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop! And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.”
Police would ultimately carry out and arrest around 800 protesters.
In response to the arrests, the FSM called for a general strike. Both liberal and conservative students supported the idea of free speech, making it almost impossible to hold classes as most students and even some professors refused to attend class. After a couple of more days of chaos, the faculty senate met and voted to support the Free Speech Movement and remove all political restrictions on campus.
One often overlooked aspect of the faculty motion was a proposed amendment which would have limited hate or violent speech. The motion was rejected because faculty understood free speech allows for all speech and that people are supposed to use their own minds to decide if they agree or not.
While Berkeley was the incubator of the Free Speech Movement, its ideas and those of groups like the Students for a Democratic Society soon spread to campuses across the nation, even across the bay to Stanford. Campuses soon dropped their political restrictions and many of their in loco parentis responsibilities.
Yet today these same campuses have gone in other directions. It’s not the administration, however, stopping free speech. It’s the students.
Many of these students idolize the ‘60s demonstrators but, at their core, do not understand their fight. Many of the students today ask for permission to protest. They don’t want to lose points if they walk out and miss a quiz. Worst of all, they feel that any ideas they disagree with do not have the right to be heard.
I felt the judge had a good take after his talk when he said something to the point of he was fine, he’s a life-tenured judge, but there were hundreds of fellow students who attended the event who wanted to hear what he had to say. If the protesters did not respect him, they at least should have respected the rights of their fellow students to hear him and make their own decisions.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
Commentary: College Football – ‘Who Do You Love’ Saturdays Are Here Again
In the words of the NFL Films narrator, John Facenda, “The autumn wind is a pirate.” It captivates and energizes the soul bringing the excitement of a new year. If you think about it, our lives reboot every fall – not on New Year’s Day. Alfred Lord Tennyson hyped up the spring season in the poem Locksley Hall, but for my people, our life awakens from the summer slumber to the sounds of the fall kick-off. Since the first grade, September has ushered in the new season while bidding farewell to summer vacation. In college, the lads dream in anticipation of the ladies that will adorn the new freshman class. But the true active ingredient in the mix this time of year is football, and for me, it’s NCAA College Football on Saturdays. That’s right, College Game Day Saturday! The NFL is fine, but it ain’t Saturday Football. The proof is in the pre-game. Unlike the pros, every college game matters. You lose 2 games, and you’re through. We all get a chance to tell the greatest story ever told each autumn.
College tailgating, college cheerleaders, and college bands blow the pros away. The excitement of college football brings everybody together around the TV sets, packs the taverns and coliseums, and fills the interstates with flag-flying cars moving towards the sound of the drums. American college football is unique to the States. It’s our thing. It doesn’t matter if you brandish the ‘VA Tech’ colors or Cavalier costume, it’s all good. Each week there are approximately 250 odd tail-gate outings throughout American campuses that provide annual reunions in a manner unlike any other season. So, get your grilling on don your team’s ball cap, and start talking noise. Labor Day ends the summer madness. It’s time to crank it up. College football season has arrived.
What’s new this fall? This year we’ve got a new sheriff in Boulder with Coach Prime, The Georgia Dawgs are going for an unprecedented three consecutive titles, there’s a potential Heisman repeat, and we celebrate the swan song of the storied PAC 12 Conference.
As George Thorogood says, “Who do you love?” Who is your team? Do you ‘Jump Around’ like Wisconsin fans, or do you bounce down in Blacksburg to “Enter Sandman” when the Tech boys run on the field? Each year there’s hope that our school has assembled the best bunch of nineteen-and twenty-year-olds to beat the hated rival. The folks from Athens, GA, think they’re on a roll. All you hear are Dawg fans hollering “Three-Pete,” and let’s face it, Kirby Smart has brought some magic down there, and except for Tennessee, there doesn’t seem to be any opposition on their horizon till December. Expect to see Georgia hanging out in the number one position for the next 3 months.
Keep in mind, the Dawgs bring back Brock Bowers – a multi-dimensional player on par with Heisman winner Caleb Williams as one of the best talents in the nation. My prediction says the Dawgs will arrive undefeated in Atlanta for the Conference Championship and experience their first defeat at the hands of Bama or LSU. That said, they will still get into the Final 4 despite the crying from Columbus, Ohio after OH IO falls short in Ann Arbor. Last year two Big Ten teams got in but not this year. The SEC will send two teams. Be patient. I’ll give you a glimpse of the final four in a few minutes.
For those of us over half a hundred, the college traditions are fading little by little as change seems to be the only constant variable. Despite our love of the game, college football is morphing into something different from that which we are accustomed. Teams build their rosters by dangling NIL riches to lure top-shelf talent out of high school and from the ever-evolving portal. The traditional matchups in the Big 12 are disappearing with the exodus of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, while the entire PAC 12 Conference will vanish from the scene by year’s end. For someone like me who toured the West Coast stadiums for years, that’s hard to imagine.
The crumbling of the PAC 12 Conference trims the Power Five to four conferences en route to what many pundits think will be a Power 2 conference akin to the AFC and NFC template in the NFL. Interestingly, the PAC 12 is stacked with more talent this year, especially quarterback talent, than we’ve seen in years. Half of their teams are in the Top 25. It’s a shame they are going away. And what about the crying from Palo Alto and Berkeley? Will they find refuge in the ACC? According to one ACC coach, heck no, “Nobody listens to techno, so let’s go … Stanford and Cal can die on the vine.” It’s harsh but accurate, but that doesn’t seem like the final word. The ACC board of directors is still considering it. Now why would a basketball conference want those 2 liberal losers?
Now to the Big 10. Look for Big Blue to roll early by tuning up on hapless East Carolina (ECU) Saturday and ending with a three-pete of their own against the Buckeyes at the Big House on Thanksgiving Weekend. Harbaugh has finally got Michigan styling again. Go Big Blue, Go. Talk about not playing anybody – that’s Ohio State. Each year they are postured in the Top 4 and bully the lackluster competition from Rutgers, Youngstown State, Purdue, Maryland, and Indiana. Now that Michigan State has no game, they beat up on them routinely too. We must wait all year for them to play somebody ranked. Alas, Michigan has been resurrected to offer them some competition. But now, as I look into the future, I see the land of my brother and my father before me from SC. That’s right. The Buckeyes ain’t seen Bad yet, but it’s coming. USC and Santa Claus are coming to town next year, and unlike Texas and OU, the Trojans will arrive as the class of the Big 10 as opposed to a doormat in the SEC. In rounding out the Big 10 news, Penn State will disappoint again but look for Wisconsin to raise some eyebrows. Man, how I wish Notre Dame would sign up for that conference.
In a couple of weeks, we’ll see Texas and ‘Bama square up. That will speak volumes for Texas. The entire Lone Star State will be backing the Longhorns that day. Come on, Sarkisian, you got Peyton Manning’s nephew now. It’s time to do something. Unfortunately, I’m not big on Sark. He fashioned mediocrity at Huskie town and was drunk at USC and then lost the Natty to Clemson as Saban’s O-Coordinator a few years back. This is it. If he can’t beat Saban this year – he will be sporting the scarlet letter L on his varsity sweater for life.
And what about the ACC? Clemson maintains its status as the class of the conference, but the Florida State folks have resurfaced. We’ll get a glimpse of Florida State against the SEC’s finest on Sunday night. NC State and Wake Forest saw both of their talented QBs disappear in the portal, and Mack Brown’s Tarheels have the conference’s best thrower. The Miami Hurricanes have talent but just marginally more than the rest of the pack. Unfortunately, the ACC’s strength of schedule will prevent Clemson from getting a bid to the big dance, and the remaining teams will kill each other off doing battle over the next three months.
Meanwhile, I’m kicking off the season in Florida, watching the LSU brothers smash into the Noles in Orlando on Sunday night in the wake of the hurricane. Unlike Georgia tuning up on high school teams in September, these two top 10 powers are banging it out on day one. Both teams are accustomed to 98-degree balminess. Those conditions would frankly ruin a Big 10 team. If your summer practices are held in 75-degree heat, don’t venture south of the Carolinas in September. You’ll die.
My prediction. Caleb Williams will repeat as Heisman, with Brock Bowers as runner-up. This will be Lee Corso’s last season with Game Day – of course, I’ve been saying that for 15 years, but I’ll eventually get it right. ESPN fired a platoon of folks and kept Lee. Unglaublisch, as the Germans say (Unbelievable). Bama’s schedule is a bit too difficult this year. They play 4 top-15 teams and two others that routinely give them headaches. Motivating a bunch of teenagers each weekend is a challenge for every coaching staff. In Bama’s case, it’s hard to get 22 All-Americans to jell together as a team. With everyone trying to get their NIL up, Saban’s main task is forging unity out of all those 5-star prima donnas. Meanwhile, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M have one goal in mind – Beat Bama. You do that, and your coaching job is secure for another year.
It’s time to put the cards on the table. For the finale, we’ll see Michigan, the SC Trojans, the LSU Tigers, and Georgia in the finals. In their final curtain call, the PAC 12 will take a bow with one of their teams among the final four. Their board of directors will have something to cheer about while watching their teams run off to other conferences to start new traditions. As for the rest of us, it’s time to make some noise, jump around and fly the flags. If you need a quick attitude adjustment, spin the House of Pain song around for a bit. It will get ya moving. It goes something like this, “Pack it in, I came to win, so get out your seat and jump around. Jump up, jump up, and get down.”
Opinion
Library Book Removers – WC’s new ‘Ruling Class’?
The salaciously obscene book-banning cabal revealed their true mission on their website: Seize the library! Couch that any way you want, and it remains the government illegally seizing private property. Holding them up by luring them into a County building was like luring someone into a blind alley for a mugging. Today a library. Tomorrow a farm. Read history before it, too, is banned!
The library could just block access to the book-banning cabal to ensure that their kids aren’t assaulted by a book, and our librarians aren’t attacked with defamatory hate. And those from outside the county who took up time at our BOS budget hearing can buy their books in their own county with their own tax dollars! Shame on the BOS for enabling this cabal and bringing national infamy while decent library employees were defamed.
While taxpayers sleep, their tax bills grow from this reckless spending. This is just one more example. No one has done an analysis of the increased cost of actually buying the library and running it. Negotiations are behind closed doors, but my guess is that the library doesn’t want to sell, and the County doesn’t really want to buy. This is not about money, books, or children. It is about the freedom to live without asking the permission of a ruling class.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Farms Property Owners Association Challenges Supervisors on Cost of Mailbox Cluster Installation
Following a July 15 meeting of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), board Chairman Tracie Lane posted an “Open Letter to the Warren County Board of Supervisors” on POSF’s new website.
That letter, reprinted below in its entirety, cited what POSF members believe are exorbitant private contractor costs billed to the Sanitary District.
To date, Lane informs us no answer has been received to any of the questions, including why a change from the originally announced County Public Works Department as the installer to contractor GEI.
Open Letter to the Warren County Board of Supervisors – August 10, 2023
Dear Vicki Cook and the Warren County Board of Supervisors,
On March 15, 2023, a letter (from the County Public Works Department, signed by Sanitary District Manager and Deputy Public Works Director Michael Coffelt) was posted on the Warren County Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District web-page stating “At the direction of the County Administrator, Warren County Public Works will begin the next phase of mailbox clusters …”
On March 24, 2023, March 28, 2023, and April 7, 2023, three invoices from GEI were signed by a “Warren County Representative” for the project “Mail Boxes Venus Branch” with a total cost of $4,176. The concrete pad installed for this project measures 16’ x 2’ and is 4 inches thick. The final GEI invoice for the project includes the following:
Excavator, track min. 35,000 lbs – 12 hours @ $108 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
Certified flagger – 45 hours @ $37 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
Foreman w/ truck – 15 hours @ $81 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
The site for this project is a parking lot. The Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms previously installed four mailbox sets in the location. This project was a continuation of the existing installation, adding six mailbox sets (that POSF, which installed the initial mailboxes at the site, estimated a cost of $300 to $400 to accomplish).
Please answer the following questions:
On March 15, 2023, sanitary district property owners were informed via a letter on the sanitary district web page that Public Works would be installing the concrete pad but 10 days later GEI submitted the first invoice for the project. What is the justification for the switch? Why weren’t property owners informed of the change?
Why was a flagger needed for 45 hours for a project at the end of a parking lot?
Why did it cost $4,176 for the labor and equipment for a 16-foot x 2-foot concrete pad?
Where is the invoice that includes the actual concrete used for this project?
Why weren’t Sanitary District staff and equipment used for this project instead of a contractor?
I look forward to your response to these questions.
Sincerely,
Tracie C. Lane
Chair, Board of Directors
Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms