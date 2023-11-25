Local News
Occupant Fatality Confirmed in Friday Morning Blue Ridge Ave. Residential Structure Fire in Front Royal
On the afternoon of Friday, November 24, Warren County Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Maiatico confirmed a fatality in the residential structure fire reported that morning at 240 Blue Ridge Avenue. Maiatico said the department received reports of one occupant likely trapped inside and that remains of one human victim had been discovered inside the structure once first responders were able to access the interior of the building. Maiatico said initial efforts to suppress the fire to the point where entry and extraction could be accomplished were thwarted by the intensity of the fire.
No identity was being released, and a cause of death had yet to be determined. The remains were being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to attempt to confirm a cause of death. Neighbors said a lone older woman lived in the residence at the northeast corner of the intersection of Blue Ridge Avenue and Prospect Street with some pet cats, which had outside access through a pet door.
The structure fire was reported at 7:20 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Maiatico said. The Front Royal Police Department and Loudoun County Fire Marshall’s Office assisted at the scene.
Local Edward Jones Senior Branch Office Administrator Earns Professional Designation
Ginny Musil has taken a step in her development recently by obtaining the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional(TM), or FPQP(TM), designation through the College for Financial Planning®.
“At Edward Jones, we are committed to continuous learning as we help our clients achieve the things that matter most to them,” Bret Hrbek. Ginny has worked hard to earn this designation, and I have no doubt that this additional education will benefit our clients and our branch.”
Musil has been with Edward Jones for five years. Hrbek and Musil can be reached at 540-635-8229. You may also visit their website at www.EdwardJones.com/Bret-Hrbek.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Southern Flying Squirrel
Imagine you are cold and hungry and you come upon a buffet of your favorite snacks! How could this young Southern flying squirrel resist? Sadly, the free meal that lured the squirrel in, turned out to be a deadly trap. By the time he was discovered, he had clearly been stuck for an extended period of time and was severely dehydrated and barely responsive.
Once admitted to our hospital and freed from the trap, this patient was started on fluids to rehydrate and housed in an incubator as he was unable to thermoregulate (process that allows your body to maintain its internal temperature) on his own.
Glue traps never provide a humane death for their victims, whether intended targets (like insects and mice) or accidental entrapments like this patient. Please do not use glue traps—there are better ways to prevent (or even humanely trap or kill) the intended targets. If you use traps of ANY type, please be sure to check those traps regularly, at least every 24 hours.
What should you do if you find an animal stuck to a glue trap?
Please DO NOT try to remove the animal yourself as this often results in lacerations, broken bones, skin tears, and death. Follow these simple steps:
- Cover the exposed adhesive with dirt/tissue/bread crumbs/crushed cereal/any other safe substance to prevent the animal from getting stuck further.
(Image: using crushed cereal to prevent this Carolina wren from getting further stuck to a glue trap.)
- Than, cover the animal with a towel to reduce stress.
- The animal, still on the trap but now covered, can now be placed into a box and transported to a wildlife hospital or licensed rehabilitator.
A quick online search will typically suggest using oil. However, don’t believe everything on the internet! Many of our most common victims (rodents, bats, birds, etc.) will attempt to groom oil off and can die from excessive oil ingestion and/or it will cause damage to their fur/feathers.
Our glue trap patient is still in critical condition and the prognosis for a full recovery is guarded. We are glad that the finders brought him to us right away, giving him the best chance of survival.
We are excited to announce that Trex Company is sponsoring our Giving Tuesday match this year! Trex will be matching donations made on Giving Tuesday by donating up to $25,000 worth of materials! As you can see in this video, much of our newer caging is set on Trex platforms. This has been a game changer for us as these cages are set off the ground and can be cleaned and disinfected much more easily than wood caging.
All of our patients, whether sick, injured, or orphaned, eventually go into our outdoor caging and this donation will allow us to repair and build new caging for the 3,500+ patients we treat each year. Though the in-kind match from Trex will be used to update our patient caging, donated funds will be used for all aspects of medical and rehabilitative care!
Help us reach $25,000 by donating on 11/28! Donations can be made through our Facebook/Instagram accounts, through our website, or by check mailed to the Center. Any donation made on 11/28 (or checks made out to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center and dated 11/28) will count towards this match! You can help further by creating your own Giving Tuesday fundraisers and asking friends to help support our mission.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Humane Society of Warren County’s 12th Annual Tails and Ales Fundraiser Breaks Record
The super popular Tails and Ales cash party and silent auction was held this past Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. It was a sold-out event with 250 of Warren County’s best animal loving residents coming together to support a cause they love!
Tails and Ales has been one of the shelter’s largest fundraisers over the years, raising between $10,000-$15,000 annually. The Interim Executive Director has taken the lead on this fundraiser since 2018 and was determined to transform it into the best it could be.
“I have introduced 3 new games to the event, put in the leg work and outreached for more donations, introduced basket sponsors, and increased the value and quality of the auction baskets and items. I try to have a minimum of 20 different themed baskets so there is a little something for everyone,” says Kayla Wines.
It has become a favorite in the local community and 2023 was the most profitable in its history, raising $25,000 for the shelter! “We absolutely could not pull this off it weren’t for the hard work of the staff, volunteers and board of directors. Event planning takes a lot of time and energy and I love seeing everyone come together to make it happen for the animals. Thank you all who had a part in making the event so successful. I hope the attendees enjoyed themselves, and I look forward to next year!” – Kayla Wines, Interim Executive Director
I want to recognize our incredible community-oriented sponsors who helped make the event possible, too! Our business sponsors include City National Bank, Tana Hoffman with Sager Real Estate, Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Element Risk Management, Landry Renovations, and Ellen Aders State Farm. Individual sponsors include Jess and Joe Pully, Linda Lorber and Caroline Craig.
WCHS Business Students Give Back Through Habitat Partnership
Thirty-six students from the DECA business education program at Warren County High School recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity for their annual community service project. The students spent a day in November clearing debris and trash from a local Habitat build site.
DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The WCHS chapter has prioritized community service, adopting a local nonprofit to assist each year.
Sophia Logan, DECA’s Chapter President, said the timing aligned with November being “National DECA Month” – a fitting chance to collaborate with Habitat and give back. She said, “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve our community, make valuable connections, and collaborate with such a life-changing organization.”
Fellow member PJ Dellinger, who helped lead one of the work teams, echoed that perspective on the experience: “I appreciated the opportunity to give back to our community.”
Experiential learning opportunities like the Habitat project enable DECA students to develop critical professional skills in communication, project management, and teamwork. Partnering with local organizations also allows high schoolers to build connections while meeting community needs.
With over 3,500 members statewide, DECA prepares the next generation of Virginia’s leaders and entrepreneurs. The WCHS chapter’s community service efforts also display promising young talent stepping up to the plate in Warren County.
Front Royal and Warren County Lift Burn Ban
Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant as Open Air Burning Restrictions Ease.
In a welcome turn of events for Front Royal and Warren County residents, recent rainfalls have led to the lifting of the burn ban imposed due to dry conditions. However, local authorities are emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and responsible behavior during open-air burning activities.
The decision to lift the burn ban comes after two significant rain events, which have somewhat alleviated the dry conditions in the region. Despite this, the threat of fire remains a concern, particularly in areas like Blue Mountain and High Knob, where open-air burning activities are still prohibited by county ordinance.
Residents are encouraged to burn only lawful materials and to exercise extreme caution when engaging in any form of open-air burning. The dry period has heightened fire risks, making it crucial for everyone to adhere to safety guidelines.
Key safety tips provided by local authorities include:
- Cigarette Disposal: Residents are advised not to discard cigarettes from moving vehicles and to use ashtrays instead. Given the current conditions, lit cigarettes can easily ignite fires, especially during times of drought and high fire risk.
- Vehicle Parking: When pulling off the side of the road, it is advised to avoid dry grass areas. Vehicles should be parked to ensure the exhaust does not come into contact with dry grass, leaves, or weeds, as this could spark a fire.
- Trailer Safety Chains: Adjusting the safety chains on trailers is essential to prevent them from dragging on the ground and creating sparks, which can lead to roadside fires.
- Outdoor Cooking: Residents are advised to avoid cooking outdoors during drought. If outdoor cooking is necessary, never leave barbeque grills unattended and place grills on concrete or driveways, away from homes or structures. After cooking, it’s vital to extinguish the fire completely by soaking it with a garden hose before disposing of the coals.
While lifting the burn ban in Front Royal and Warren County brings relief, it is accompanied by a responsibility to maintain safety and prevent fires. Residents are encouraged to follow the provided safety tips and remain alert to the persisting risks associated with dry conditions.
Updated: Front Royal Doctor Treats the Poor in Honduras, Appeals for Financial Support of Medical Teams visiting the Country 3 Times a Year
(Writer’s note: This story has been updated, including with a corrected SAGE website where donations may be made.)
Front Royal physician Dr. Thomas (“call me Tommy”) Ball returned recently from his annual trip to one of the world’s poorest countries, Honduras, appealing for the first time for funding to enable continued full staffing of Virginia’s version of ” Doctors Without Borders” or SAGE as it is called.
SAGE – short for “Students And Global Engagement” – has, since 2008, engaged in a thrice-annual trip to the poverty-stricken Central American nation where it has built a permanent clinic in which to treat indigent people, many of them children. Dr. Ball has annually headed up a Warren County group each November for 11 of those 16 years. That group usually consists of 4 to 6 doctors and nurses who stay about a week, providing direct health care, medications, water purification, nutrition support, and first aid supplies. Similar delegations arrive in Honduras from Richmond and Fairfax County at different times of the year.
“Our budget is small,” Ball said, in addressing SAGE’s financial problems for the first time, “Historically, our funds come from a very small base of donors, used mostly to pay the overhead (about $20,000 per year) for those of us on the SAGE board who make the trip down … Another $20,000 would allow us to do much more!”
SAGE works in concert with a local organization, “Shoulder to Shoulder,” and over the years, has built up a close relationship with members of the sparsely populated Pinares area of Honduras, which serves eight towns and villages.
“The eight communities remain vibrant as they work to improve health and social development … However, many continue to go without needed medication. Our visit to the (local) health department revealed a pharmacy nearly devoid of antibiotics and diabetes meds. People continue to drink contaminated water. They state they cannot afford even our discounted price for a water filter. Children are still underweight with cavities in their mouths and parasites in their bellies,” Ball reported upon his return to his local job with Front Royal Family Practice, based at the new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. He noted that Valley Health also donated generously, “providing nearly 100 pounds of medication which we took down in our luggage.”
To donate Ball urges people to go to the SAGE website <www.sage-community.com> and click the “Donate” button. He points out that SAGE has non-profit status, so donations are tax-deductible.
“I guarantee that every dollar donated goes directly to (medical) services in Pinares,” Ball concluded of his effort to increase the funding base for the annual medical assistance to the Pinares-based communities of Honduras.
