October Celebrity Birthdays!

Are you preparing for an interview? If you want to increase your odds of landing the position, knowing what your potential employer is looking for is an excellent place to start. Here are some additional tips that are likely to help.

1. Do your research

If possible, it’s a good idea to contact someone you know who works for the employer and ask them about the company’s values and current challenges. You should also search the internet for news and interesting facts about the business. If it’s a publicly-traded company, the shareholder section of their website could be a gold mine of information.

2. Pay attention

During the interview, focus on what the interviewer is looking for. They may ask you two very similar questions to ensure you have the skills required for the position. It’s important to remain attentive throughout the discussion to ensure your answers are relevant and well-thought-out.

3. Focus on skills

Refer to your previous work experiences to show the interviewer that you possess the skills necessary for the job. Depending on the position, it may be a good idea to mention your expertise, team spirit, positive attitude, and integrity.

If you plan ahead and carefully prepare what you want to say, you’ll increase your chances of getting the job.