October Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

50 mins ago

on

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

Ben Vereen, 77, actor (Sweet Charity), singer, dancer, Miami, FL, 1946.Photo by dtstuff9, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

1 – Julie Andrews, 88, singer, actress, born Julia Wells, Walton-on-Thames, England, 1935.

2 – Sting, 72, singer, born Gordon Sumner, London, 1951.

3 – Alicia Vikander, 35, actress (The Danish Girl), Gothenburg, Sweden, 1988.

4 – Clifton Davis, 78, Singer, actor (That’s My Mama), Chicago, IL, 1945.

5 – Jesse Eisenberg, 40, actor (Batman v Superman), New York, NY, 1983.

6 – Stephanie Zimbalist, 67, actress (Remington Steele), Encino, CA, 1956.

7 – Vladimir Putin, 71, President of Russia, St Petersburg (then Lenningrad), Russia, 1952.

8 – Rona Barrett, 87, gossip columnist, New York, NY, 1936.

9 – Tony Shalhoub, 70, actor (Monk), Green Bay, WIm 1953.

10 – Ben Vereen, 77, actor (Sweet Charity), singer, dancer, Miami, FL, 1946.

11 – John Nettles, 80, actor (Poldark), Cornwall, England, 1943.

12 – Josh Hutcherson, 31, actor (The Hunger Games), Union, KY, 1992.

13 – Ashanti, 43, singer, actress (Coach Carter), born Ashanti Sequoiah Douglas, Long Island, NY, 1980.

14 – David Oakes, 40, actor (The Borgias), Hampshire, England, 1983.


15 – Linda Lavin, 84, actress (Alice), Portland, ME, 1939.

16 – Barry Corbin, 83, actor (Northern Exposure), Dawson County, TX, 1940.

17 – Felicity Jones, 40, actress (Rogue One), Birmingham, England, 1983.

18 – Ne-Yo, 44, singer, born Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr, Camden, AR, 1979.

19 – Rebecca Ferguson, 40, actress (Dune), born Rebecca Ferguson Sundstrom, Stockholm, Sweden, 1983.

20 – John Krasinski, 44, actor (The Office), director (A Quiet Place), Boston, MA, 1979.

21 – Kim Kardashian, 43, television personality, Los Angeles, CA, 1980.

22 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 48, actor (Modern Family), Missoula, MT, 1975.

23 – Emilia Clarke, 37, actress (Game of Thrones), London, England, 1986.

24 – Monica, 43, singer, born Monica Arnold, Atlanta, GA, 1980.

25 – Midori, 52, violinist, Osaka, Japan, 1971.

26 – Keith Urban, singer, Whangarei, New Zealand, 1969,

27 – Troy Gentile, 30, actor (The Goldbergs), born Troy Farshi, Boca Raton, FL, 1993.

28 – Dennis Franz, 79, actor (Hill Street Blues), Maywood, IL, 1944.

29 – Winona Ryder, 52, actress (Stranger Things), born Winona Horowitz, Winona, MN, 1971.

30 – Grace Slick, 84, singer, Chicago, IL, 1939.

31 – Liv Lisa Fries, 33, actress (Babylon Berlin), Berlin, Germany, 1990.

To Marry or Not to Marry: The Modern Dilemma

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 30, 2023

By

Legal, Emotional, and Financial Facets of Commitment in the 21st Century.

In a society where romantic relationships come in various forms and flavors, a perennial question seems to be capturing the hearts and minds of long-term couples: Should we tie the knot, or are we good as we are? For those pondering whether to keep their relationship under the common-law umbrella or take the matrimonial plunge, the implications stretch far beyond ceremonial considerations.

While the phrase “what’s yours is mine, and what’s mine is yours” rings as a romantic vow in the matrimonial context, its implications can be a double-edged sword when it comes to the legal division of assets. In many states, marriage signals an equal partnership in the eyes of the law, meaning that in the event of separation or divorce, each party is entitled to a fair share of all accumulated assets. In contrast, common-law partners may discover a starker reality: assets acquired during the relationship are not automatically divided.

Legal experts often come into play when couples want to protect themselves in the event of separation, illness, or the unthinkable loss of a partner. Notaries and attorneys can draft documents like cohabitation agreements or wills to ensure that no one finds themselves in a precarious financial or legal situation.

Beyond the pragmatics of law, a marriage often serves as an expression of love and commitment symbolized through time-honored rituals and the gathering of friends and family. Some argue that this formalization adds a layer of emotional security to a relationship, enhancing the connection between the two parties involved.

Yet, for others, the absence of a marriage certificate does not dilute the love or commitment felt toward their partner. In such cases, alternative celebrations, from commitment ceremonies to lavish vacations, can serve as equally potent expressions of a lifelong pledge to one another.

At the end of the day, whether to marry or continue as common-law partners is a deeply personal decision, affected by myriad factors, including cultural beliefs, financial stability, and mutual life goals. Some couples find that the structure and formal recognition of a marriage align with their long-term visions, while others prefer the flexibility and less cumbersome legal entanglements associated with a common-law partnership.

In the ever-evolving landscape of romantic partnerships, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of marital status. Both paths come with their own sets of advantages and drawbacks, and ultimately, the “right” choice will be as unique as the relationship itself. However, being informed about the legal, financial, and emotional implications of this significant decision can make all the difference in navigating this momentous life milestone.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Your Smartphone: A User’s Guide to Blissful Tech Living

Published

1 day ago

on

September 29, 2023

By

Navigating the Quirks of Modern Mobile Tech for Optimal Productivity and Privacy.

In an era where 85% of Americans own a smartphone and rely on it for a multitude of tasks—ranging from communications and web browsing to navigation and online shopping—the question isn’t whether we are using these devices effectively but how we can maximize their potential for a more streamlined, frictionless experience.

If you’ve ever been interrupted by a robocall pitching an extended car warranty you didn’t ask for, you’re not alone. Both Android and iOS have built-in features to block known spammers, saving you from the awkward moment of rejecting a call during a meeting. While it’s not entirely foolproof against spam texts, both systems allow for blocking specific numbers, offering some respite from pesky marketers.

The cacophony of pings, dings, and rings can be overwhelming. Fortunately, you can declutter your digital life by turning off notifications from low-priority apps and websites. Social media platforms like Facebook offer the ‘snooze’ option for those contacts who are, let’s say, a bit too enthusiastic about sharing their life online.

The omnipresent eyes of location trackers in various apps can feel unnerving. While sharing your location can be useful, you may find tranquility in disabling this feature when not necessary. After all, peace of mind is priceless in the digital age.

Low battery anxiety is a modern-day conundrum many of us face. To alleviate this, consider turning off Siri or Google Assistant when not in use and opt for features like adaptive brightness. Low power modes can be a lifesaver when you’re far from a charger.

Storage issues can quickly turn your smartphone experience sour. Cloud storage services like Google Drive or Apple iCloud offer relief. Third-party apps like pCloud or Tresorit can also help keep your phone’s storage from hitting its limit, making room for what truly matters.

Brands like Google and Apple already invest heavily in educating consumers about these features. However, there’s a gap between brand messaging and actual utilization, a space where influencers and tech bloggers often step in. Third-party apps also have a golden opportunity to target audiences keen on enhancing their smartphone experience.

Owning a smartphone in today’s world is akin to having a supercomputer in your pocket. However, the sheer capabilities can also lead to complexities that hamper user experience. By tweaking settings and employing the right services, you can transform your smartphone from a cacophonous distraction to a harmonious tool of productivity and convenience. The key lies in understanding its capabilities and adjusting them to suit your lifestyle, something advertisers and tech companies should emphasize more in their messaging.

A Global Toast to the Bean: Uniting Coffee Lovers on International Coffee Day

Published

4 days ago

on

September 26, 2023

By

October 1 Marks the Day for Caffeine Aficionados to Explore, Celebrate, and Sip Anew.

October 1, 2023, isn’t just the first blush of autumn or another ordinary day on the calendar; it’s a day that unites millions in their love for a particular beverage: coffee. As International Coffee Day dawns, cafes, roasters, and kitchens around the world will froth with activity. Whether it’s a comforting latte or an intense espresso that gets your motor running, there’s no better time to celebrate the world’s most popular stimulant.

Coffee is much more than just a morning pick-me-up. It’s a social ritual, a conversation starter, and, for many, an art form. What began as an obscure drink in the Ethiopian highlands has evolved into a global phenomenon, experienced in a multitude of ways across continents. From the espresso bars of Italy to the third-wave coffee shops in Portland, every culture has its unique way of enjoying this age-old beverage. Some like it hot and black; others prefer it iced and frothy. But regardless of the preparation, the allure of coffee is universally felt.

International Coffee Day isn’t just for the habitual coffee drinker who sticks to their usual order. It’s an open invitation to explore new avenues in the world of coffee. Why not take this occasion to buy a bag of freshly roasted beans from your local coffee roaster? Or, if you’re more adventurous, how about exploring some of the seasonal specialties that many cafes and restaurants offer? Whether it’s the pumpkin-spiced latte that heralds the fall or the intriguing espresso martinis that are redefining coffee culture, there’s something for everyone.

One of the notable shifts in coffee culture over the past few years has been the increasing focus on local sourcing and sustainability. Many local roasters are now forming direct relationships with coffee growers, ensuring not only the highest quality of beans but also fair practices and sustainability. It’s no longer just about the cup you hold in your hand but the journey those beans have made from farm to grinder to cup.

As we approach October 1, let’s pause to recognize the transformative power of this simple bean. It fuels our mornings, serves as an excuse to catch up with old friends, and even shapes the geography of our cities (how many of us have chosen our homes based on proximity to a beloved coffee shop?). This International Coffee Day, let’s not just sip on something delicious; let’s celebrate the complex and enriching world that coffee has created for all of us.

Warehouse Safety Under the Microscope: OSHA Launches National Emphasis Program

Published

4 days ago

on

September 26, 2023

By

New OSHA Initiative Aims to Combat Hazards in Warehousing and Distribution.

In a pivotal move underscoring the importance of worker safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has rolled out its National Emphasis Program (NEP) with an exclusive focus on warehouses, distribution centers, and specific high-risk retail spaces. The ambition? To bring down the alarmingly high rate of accidents and injuries reported in these sectors.

This novel initiative by OSHA is set to be a beacon of hope for nearly two million workers laboring in the targeted industries. Through the NEP, OSHA plans to ramp up inspections, meticulously assessing the level of adherence to safety protocols and pinpointing hazards that could jeopardize the well-being of employees.

Several core areas have been earmarked for these inspections. They include:

  • Powered Industrial Trucks: Considering the ubiquitous use of these trucks in warehouses, any malfunction or mismanagement could have dire consequences.
  • Material Handling and Storage: Effective handling and appropriate storage are crucial in preventing unforeseen accidents.
  • Walking-Working Surfaces: These must be free from obstacles and slip hazards to ensure smooth, risk-free movement of employees.
  • Exits and Fire Protection: Adequate and clear exits, coupled with reliable fire safety measures, are non-negotiable in a safe workspace.
  • Heat Exposure: With many warehouses devoid of proper cooling systems, the risk of heat-related ailments is real.
  • Ergonomic Factors: Ensuring that the physical workload is optimized to prevent long-term health issues for workers is essential.

Safety and Health Magazine, leveraging data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, underscores the urgency of the NEP’s mission. The publication highlighted that injury and illness rates in warehousing and distribution are not only higher than in the broader private industry but in specific sectors. The numbers are staggering, exceeding twice the national average.

As the world of commerce grows, so does the role of warehouses and distribution centers. With this growth, however, comes an inherent responsibility to ensure that those who keep the wheels turning are not left vulnerable. The NEP is a testament to OSHA’s commitment to uplifting the safety standards in these pivotal industries. As we await the outcomes of this initiative, there’s renewed hope that the future of warehousing will be as much about human safety as it is about efficiency and productivity.

FedNow: Ushering in an Era of Instant Money Transfers

Published

5 days ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

The Federal Reserve’s New Leap Toward Real-Time Payments.

The frustration of waiting days for money transfers may soon be a thing of the past for American consumers and businesses. The Federal Reserve’s fresh-out-of-the-oven instant payment service, aptly named FedNow, is geared up to redefine the pace and efficacy of monetary transactions.

Traditionally, the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system has been the backbone for banks to process payments, a method often mired by its sluggish three-day clearing and settlement process. Under ACH, banks first exchange and verify payment details (clearing) before the actual fund transfer (settlement) is executed.

FedNow aims to bypass this prolonged waiting period by introducing real-time processing and settlement of transactions. This means users can experience almost instantaneous money transfers, regardless of weekends or public holidays, eliminating the conventional banking downtime.

However, there’s a slight catch. Consumers won’t directly enroll in the FedNow service. Instead, it’s up to their respective banks to integrate with the service. While this does come at a cost to the banks, it remains uncertain if and how these charges might trickle down to the average consumer.

Yet, the potential benefits are undeniably tempting. Imagine being able to clear bills right on the due date or making time-sensitive transactions without a hiccup. Such seamless transactions could significantly reduce overdrawn accounts and late payment fees and even lessen the reliance on physical cash and checks.

Though officially launched at July’s end, the system isn’t entirely new to the scene. Approximately 120 banks have already been putting FedNow to the test since 2021, ensuring its efficiency and reliability. However, it’s worth noting that for the time being, FedNow’s capabilities will be limited to domestic transfers within the United States.

As the world marches steadfastly into the digital age, financial systems must evolve to cater to contemporary needs. With the introduction of FedNow, the Federal Reserve has taken a pivotal step in bridging the divide between traditional banking and the swift-paced demands of today. Although only time will reveal its full impact on the banking landscape, for now, it seems both consumers and businesses have a lot to look forward to.

Stitching Ethics into the Fabric: The Case for Locally Made Clothing

Published

5 days ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

Why Your Wardrobe Choices Could be a Statement for Sustainability and Social Justice.

In a world bombarded by ceaseless marketing and seasonal sales, the temptation to indulge in fast fashion is stronger than ever. Online retail giants and big-box stores beckon consumers with a carousel of choices at irresistibly low prices. But as it turns out, the true cost of a cheap wardrobe may be more than one bargains for. From dubious working conditions in overseas factories to environmentally detrimental production methods, the fast fashion industry is increasingly coming under scrutiny for its ethical and ecological practices.

When the price tag reads $8 for a new sweater or $20 for a pair of pants, many consumers understandably see it as a deal too good to pass up. However, the shockingly low costs often point to a darker reality. Clothing priced this way is usually manufactured in facilities where workers face oppressive conditions—long hours in poorly ventilated areas and compensation that barely meets the living wage. By patronizing these brands, consumers inadvertently endorse a system that exploits vulnerable populations.

The allure of fast fashion does not stop at its social impact. It is also an environmental concern. The rapid turnover of styles contributes to enormous waste, much of which ends up in landfills. Moreover, the production processes of many fast fashion companies are far from green, contributing to pollution and unsustainable resource usage.

It takes deliberate effort to stand against the tide of convenient consumerism. Opting for quality over quantity presents an effective antidote. Consider this: Instead of buying four pairs of fast-fashion pants that will lose their shape and hue within months, why not invest in one durable pair from a local artisan for $80? In doing so, you’re not just buying pants but also investing in fair labor practices and, often, more sustainable materials and production methods.

Thinking locally when updating your wardrobe has benefits that extend beyond personal ethics and environmental consciousness. Local businesses often have a more transparent supply chain, allowing consumers to know exactly where their products are coming from. Furthermore, buying locally infuses money back into the community, supporting a cycle of prosperity that uplifts small businesses and provides employment.

The fashion industry is at a crossroads. While fast fashion, with its high-volume, low-cost business model, offers tantalizing options for the budget-conscious consumer, its hidden costs are increasingly hard to ignore. Thankfully, alternatives exist. By choosing to patronize local artisans and small businesses that prioritize fair labor and sustainable practices, consumers can make a significant impact. Your wardrobe doesn’t just have to be a collection of fabrics and patterns; it can be a testament to your values and a contribution to a more equitable world.

