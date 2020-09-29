October celebrity birthdays!

Tips or gratuities help service workers earn a living wage. Here are some suggestions for how much you should tip workers in various sectors if you’re satisfied with their service.

• Server: add 15 to 20 percent to your bill before taxes

• Food delivery driver: add 10 to 15 percent to your bill before taxes

• Grocery delivery person: give them $2 to $3

• Taxi driver: add 15 to 20 percent to your fare, and give them a few dollars if they assist you with your luggage

• Beautician: add between 15 and 20 percent to your bill

• Bartender: give them at least $1 to $2 per drink or add 15 to 20 percent to your bill for a large order

Keep in mind that you can adjust the amount you tip based on your level of satisfaction with the service. For less common occurrences, such as a spa treatment or guided tour, ask how much people generally tip when you make your reservation.