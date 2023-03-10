Interesting Things to Know
Oh deer! Beware the hazards of deer collisions
Deer collisions are dangerous and can sometimes be deadly.
The annual insured losses of deer-vehicle collisions in the United States are more than $1 billion. About 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year. West Virginia has the highest risk, where one in 37 drivers will have a deer collision. Missouri is next, with a risk of one in 47. Pennsylvania has a risk of one in 51.
According to State Farm, deer-car accidents cause about 175 to 200 fatalities and 10,000 injuries yearly.
Though the mating season from October to December brings the most crashes, deer are crossing the roads throughout the year, and as spring ramps up, beware of does traveling with their young.
Deer crossing signs seem a bit amusing, but drivers should believe them. Deer generally use the same routes each day to find water, food, and resting places. If you are driving when deer are most active — at dawn and dusk, especially from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — keep an eye out. Remember that deer travel in groups. When you see one deer, several others could be coming behind it.
Some drivers avoid roads through forests and areas of heavy brush, where deer can appear suddenly.
Others drive at reduced speed to give them more time to stop and the deer more time to cross.
Using high-beam headlights allows the driver more time to spot a deer at night.
Brake — don’t swerve. Swerving to avoid a deer can cause a more serious crash, such as into an oncoming car in another lane or swerving off the roadway and into a tree or a utility pole. In addition, the animal might turn into your swerve, so you’ll still hit it but have less control of the vehicle.
Tips for your child’s first fishing trip
Are you ready to introduce your child to the joys of fishing? Remember these tips to ensure your first fishing trip together gets them hooked.
Safety first
Before you make the trip, educate your child about safety. Practicing in your backyard will help familiarize them with safe behaviors and help you prepare for having your child come along with you. Safety education doesn’t have to scare your child. Showing them the right way to handle a hook and cast a line will empower them, foster a sense of pride and build their anticipation.
Keep it simple
When it comes to fishing spots, focus on quantity over quality. You may love long quiet hours waiting for “the big one,” but your child may not fare well without frequent stimulation. Scout out a place where you’re likely to get lots of nibbles, even if the quality of catch isn’t up to your usual standard.
Rather than overwhelm your child with a display of all your favorite flies and lures, it’s best to stick to simple equipment. Your local outfitter can advise you on a good starter rod and tackle.
Create a happy memory
Quality time with your child is your goal. If you’re a highly focused angler, you may need to remind yourself that your child’s first fishing trip isn’t the time to set challenging goals. You may have to sacrifice peace and quiet for more childlike fun. Bring along snacks to keep them occupied. Be willing to take a break from fishing to do other activities, like swimming or exploring.
Don’t forget to stress the importance of cleaning up your litter, including broken tackle and other trash. Fishing is a wonderful opportunity to help your child learn to value and care for the natural surroundings.
Interesting Things to Know
The best and worst options if you owe the IRS
Tax deadlines are fast approaching. Unfortunately, some people will find that they don’t have enough cash to pay Uncle Sam. That could lead to problems, including interest charges, penalty fees, bank account seizures, and liens on the property.
Fortunately, the IRS offers both short-term and long-term payment plans. Keep in mind that you could still get hit with penalties and interest, raising your overall bill. It’s always best to pay on time if you can.
First, if you’re a bit short on money, the IRS can grant a 180-day extension to pay down your debt. There will be an approved deadline up to 180 days out, and you’ll have to pay in full by then. To qualify for this, you must owe less than $100,000 (including fees and penalties). Can’t pay in that time frame? The IRS offers long-term payment plans if you owe less than $50,000. These plans come with filing fees (totaling less than $200), so keep that in mind.
It’s possible, in some cases, to lower how much you owe. This is achieved through an Offer-In-Compromise (OIC). To qualify, you’ll need to owe more than $10,000. You must also be up to date on your current estimated tax payments. This isn’t a get-out-of-debt-free card, and the IRS will closely evaluate your income and assets, such as property. Generally speaking, the IRS wants to get as much as possible, and that might mean putting a lien on your properties.
How about jail? You can’t be locked up for lacking the funds to pay your taxes. However, if you try to hide money from the IRS, including income, that could lead to court cases and even jail sentences. Simply not filing your taxes is considered a misdemeanor, so make sure you always file even if you can’t pay. Not filing is the worst choice.
Interesting Things to Know
Meet the guy paid to watch paint dry
For paint R&D technician Matthew Risbridger, no day is ever quite the same. After clocking in at the laboratory, he’ll look at requests from clients, poring over paint specifications and desired results. Then, like a mad scientist, he’ll start mixing formulas and testing different ingredients, all in pursuit of whatever the client needs. Once that’s done, Risbridger puts paint to paper (or whatever surface is needed), then sits back and watches the paint dry.
Science has driven humanity forward by leaps and bounds. Many things we now take for granted represented major breakthroughs in the past. Take paint, for example. Throughout most of history, folks rarely bothered painting the outside of a building, ship, or whatever else because water would quickly wash it away. Now, paint protects homes, boats, and other properties from the elements, water, rust, and much more.
That’s the power of science. Modern paints consist of a lot more than pigments. They’ll also contain a mix of binders and solvents. Sealants, meanwhile, are used to protect the paint. Yet mixing paint formulas is tricky. Too much of one ingredient or not enough of another, and you’ll end up with a recipe for disaster.
Risbridger spends large chunks of his day watching paint dry, looking for cracks, bubbles, or any other defects to ensure good outcomes. He might also use infrared heaters, wind tunnels, ovens, and various other tools to test the paint under different conditions.
So how long does it take for paint to dry? Some coats might dry in just 15 minutes. Other coats may need well over an hour. Interested in watching paint dry for a living? Go figure — Risbridger stumbled upon the position after finding an ad on a job board. Who knows, maybe your paint-drying dream job is out there, too!
Interesting Things to Know
Virginia public bathrooms flush their reputation down the toilet as they are ranked among America’s worst
Public bathrooms in the United States: Love or hate them; you can’t ignore them. From dingy gas station restrooms to overcrowded airport lavatories, public bathrooms in the US have a reputation for being pretty terrible. A recent poll of 3,000 by Lavatory Lab confirmed this hypothesis when they asked respondents to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10. Overall, Americans rated theirs at an abysmal score of 5.2 out of 10. But why are they so bad, you may ask?
First and foremost, the issue of cleanliness is a major problem in public restrooms. From dirty toilets to overflowing trash cans, it’s not uncommon to encounter a bathroom that looks like it hasn’t been cleaned since the Wild West. And let’s not forget about the infamous “bathroom odor…”
Another issue with public bathrooms is the lack of privacy. When it comes to stalls, there’s often a fine line between “just enough privacy” and “none at all.” Case in point: the ubiquitous gap at the bottom of the stall door allows everyone in the bathroom to see your shoes.
Of course, the lack of privacy isn’t limited to stalls. Sinks and mirrors are often situated in full view of everyone in the bathroom, meaning that you’re forced to engage in a game of “who can avoid eye contact the longest” while you’re washing your hands. And don’t even think about trying to change a baby’s diaper in a public bathroom. You’ll be lucky to find a changing table and even luckier if it’s not covered in a suspicious sticky substance.
Another issue is the lack of supplies. Have you ever entered a public bathroom only to find that there was no toilet paper? Or, even worse, what about a bathroom with an empty toilet paper dispenser and no spare roll in sight? These are the kinds of situations that can make a person feel like they’re stranded in the middle of nowhere.
And let’s not forget about the toilets themselves. From faulty flushing mechanisms to unsanitary seat covers, public toilets can be a source of constant frustration. Some restrooms even feature toilets with dual-flush systems, which can be confusing for those who are used to a traditional flush. (Do you press the button for number one or number two? The answer, of course, is that it depends on the restroom.)
When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in our great nation. Respondents here rated theirs at 3.5/10, followed closely by those in Virginia who gave a score of 4.7 out of 10. In fact, according to the survey, public bathrooms in Virginia came in as the 13th worst overall. However, reviews from residents of Vermont were very positive – they ranked their public bathrooms at 8/10.
Interactive map with state scores
Perhaps the biggest problem with public bathrooms is the lack of accessibility. While the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that public buildings have accessible restrooms, many public restrooms still fall short. From stalls that are too narrow for a wheelchair to sinks that are too high for someone in a wheelchair to use, public restrooms often fail to accommodate the needs of those with disabilities.
“Public restrooms still serve a critical role in our society. Whether we like it or not, they’re a necessary part of our lives, and we need them to be clean, safe, and accessible,” says Mark Williams of Lavatory Lab.
Food
How modern pizza came to be
You could say that pizza connects the world since it is beloved in every county, but it really took the connected world to create the pizza.
For one, tomatoes are actually a New World fruit (and yes, tomatoes are fruit), native to South America. Early European explorers brought tomatoes back to Europe, including Italy, where they became a mainstay ingredient in many dishes, such as pizza.
Meanwhile, flatbreads topped with various ingredients have been around for centuries. Flatbread is easy to prepare and quick to cook. In the 18th century, Naples was a boom town with a swelling population to support trade. Dock workers and other low-wage laborers needed quick and cheap food. Thus, pizza was born, initially as street food.
Vendors could cook large flatbreads topped with various things, including tomatoes and cheese. When someone came to buy a slice, the vendor could simply cut off as much as the person could afford.
Initially, pizza was scorned by most wealthy people, who preferred more complicated (and expensive) dishes. Eating simple flatbreads was seen as something for the poor. Many Italian cookbooks from the 19th century skipped over pizza.
On a visit to Naples in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita, the rulers of unified Italy, decided to sample some of the local fares. Queen Margherita ordered a flatbread recipe from a local cook. He came up with a cheese, basil, and tomato mixture on flatbread, allegedly in honor of unified Italy’s white, green, and red flag. Now called the Margherita pizza, this dish paved the way for modern pizza. Some say this also constituted the first pizza delivery since the queen didn’t actually go on the street — The cook delivered it.
Each year, Americans alone consume more than three billion pizzas. Every day, Americans eat more than a hundred acres of pizza.
Interesting Things to Know
Outlook good: The unlikely story of the Magic 8 Ball
It is decidedly so.
Reply hazy; try again.
Outlook is not so good.
Signs point to yes.
Chances are high that you know exactly where these phrases come from. They’re just a few of the answers that generations of children (and adults) have received from America’s most famous oracle: the Magic 8 Ball.
It wasn’t originally an 8-ball or even spherical at all. Albert C. Carter’s original invention, the Syco-Seer, was a liquid-filled tube with clear windows at each end to reveal phrases inscribed inside two dice. Carter based the Syco-Seer on the Psycho-Slate, a device that his mother, a popular clairvoyant, invented to allow spirits to speak with the living.
Carter and his partners Max Levinson and Abe Bookman first launched the Syco-Seer “Miracle Home Fortune Teller” in 1946. After Carter’s mysterious death in the late 1940s, the fortune-telling device went through two more iterations: a slimmer pocket-sized tube and a flashy crystal ball that failed to rustle up more sales.
The spirits finally came through for Abe Bookman in 1950 when Brunswick Billiards, a Chicago-based billiards company, started looking for a memorable item to use as a giveaway. Bookman redesigned the Syco-Seer again and replaced the failed crystal ball with a billiards-inspired eight ball. The giveaway was a success for Brunswick, and after the contract ended, Bookman kept the design, marketing the Magic 8 ball as a paperweight for adults before he finally struck gold with the toy market.
Today, the toy giant Mattel owns the Magic 8 Ball, widely considered one of the greatest toys of all time, and reports sales of more than a million units each year. Want to verify Mattel’s claim? Just ask the spirits.
