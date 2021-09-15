Community Events
Oktoberfest in Rappahannock is Back
Wakefield Country Day School is set to host the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest, located on a 12-acre campus in Huntly, on October 2nd from 4-8 pm. All are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, featuring festive live German and Austrian music by the Edelweiss Band. Their style ranges from traditional Biergarten tunes to occasional folk, and Latin vibes.
Food will be available for purchase from a German-inspired bar, dessert, and dinner menu. Featured beer will be a traditional Oktoberfest from Far Gohn Brewing Company of Culpeper, and an Optimal Wit from Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria.
Children of all ages are invited to play in the kinder zone area, available with multiple bounce houses, art and crafts booths, face painting, hair braiding, balloon art, potato sack races, pumpkin rolling contests, musical chairs, and more. The entire event takes place outdoors, and for safety, activities are distanced throughout. A Bavarian costume contest will take place, with the winners being crowned Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2021.
Presale tickets are $5 (extended until Monday 9/27 for Royal Examiner readers) and $8 at the door— unless you arrive in full (yes, top to bottom) Bavarian attire, in which case, entry is free! Tickets are available at wcdsva.org/Oktoberfest.
All WCDS events are run by a team of dedicated volunteers dedicated to supporting the student body. Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) is a non-profit, preschool-12th-grade independent school located in serene Huntly, Virginia. Located at 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway in between Front Royal and Flint Hill. Just look for the blue and white flags! The Tapping of the Keg Ceremony begins at 4 pm sharp.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Virginia’s Community Colleges hosting 2021 Military and Veterans Education Summit
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges will host the Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit (VMES) on September 22 and 23, 2021.
The two-day Summit, which will be held as a virtual event this year, will bring together administrators, advisors and faculty members from Virginia’s community and four-year colleges and universities, school officials, government and business leaders and representatives from student veteran organizations. There is no cost to register online and participate in the Summit.
The Summit agenda will include a variety of presentations and panel discussions focusing on student veterans, career planning, educational benefits, opportunities, and community resources with a major focus on promoting advanced manufacturing and technical career pathways in the Commonwealth.
“Military-connected students comprise a growing segment of higher education at Virginia’s community colleges and four-year educational institutions,” said Martina Murray, Director of Education Programs at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “There is a great deal of diversity among these students in demographics and their service backgrounds. This is why it’s so important to develop comprehensive and targeted support services for these unique students.”
“Here in Virginia, we recognize the valuable contributions that our student veterans make to the economic vitality of our state. Our goal is to assure that, together with our partner educational institutions, we can direct them to successful positions in the civilian workforce and especially to jobs in the growing advanced manufacturing and technology sectors,” said Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager.
For more information on the Virtual Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit, including how to register and participate, please visit vmes.windrosemedia.com or contact Ms. Bobbie Blakely, VMES Chair, at 804.310.0609 or bobbie.blakely@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About Virginia Community Colleges
Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. Together,
Virginia’s Community Colleges serve more than 271,000 students each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.
Birthday of the Constitution to be Celebrated
The celebration of the 234th Birthday of the Constitution is set for Saturday, September 18, 2021, beginning at 10 am at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia. Presiding will be Pastor Alan Morrison, a well-known minister in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
The event is a joint celebration involving local churches and various local organizations. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Sons of the American Revolution, and a number of churches and other organizations are participating. The Black Robed Regiment will lay a wreath remembering the clergy who preached liberty during the Revolutionary War period. American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys from Shenandoah, West Virginia, and Warren County, Virginia will participate in this historic gathering.
There will be the presentation of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, headed by Dale Corey, Commander of the SAR Color Guard. Youth will bring in the historic flags flown during the War for Independence. Additionally, the youth will recite portions of our founding documents, with lectures to follow by local experts on the founding of the United States of America.
The Rev. Larry W. Johnson of Warren County, also known as Liberty Man, and Dale Carpenter, will give the youth participants “Citizenship Certificates” recognizing their participation. Johnson gives lectures and presents programs on the history of the American Revolution. Carpenter, who heads the Shenandoah Alliance, is a retired business executive.
The Constitution will be two-hundred and thirty-four years old on September 17th. Virginia patriots helped to write this most important document, with James Madison of Orange County given credit as the primary author. General George Washington presided at the Continental Congress, where the document was approved. Washington as a young man lived in Frederick County and was a surveyor. He was elected to the House of Burgesses, representing Frederick County. He later was Commander of the American Army in the War of Independence and became the first President of the United States.
This celebration began in 2013 with the placement of monuments in the General Daniel Morgan Cemetery, a part of Mt. Hebron Cemetery, commemorating forty American Revolutionary soldiers buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery and forty-two War of 1812 soldiers buried there. A hero of the war, General Daniel Morgan of Winchester, is also buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. The name of each soldier is inscribed on the monuments.
For more information, call the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson at 540.454.4129, or email larrywjohnson@embarqmail.com.
Father of our Country- George Washington, Our First President
Birthday of the Constitution
10:00 A.M. Final Edition
September 18, 2021
Mt. Hebron’s Daniel Morgan Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia
Presiding Pastor Alan L. Morrison**
Prologue-Pastor Alan Morrison**- Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Cedar Creek, VA.
• Dedication of Program-Rev. Jim Simmons**, Baptist Pastor, Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, VA
• Welcome, Dale Carpenter**, Shenandoah Christian Alliance. Portraying Gen. G. Washington.
• Great Procession and Posting of Colors*- SAR Color Guard,
• Greetings and Remembrance, Commander Dale Corey**, Color Guard Col. James Wood II Chapter, SAR.
Historic Flags Presented:
American Heritage Girls WV0356 Trisha Richardson, Advisor, and Heritage Girls of Warren County, Abbi Griffeth, Advisor, and Trail Life Boys, Lee Richardson, Advisor
• Presentation of Founding Documents to Gen. Washington by Youth.
• The Pledge of Allegiance – Trail Life Member Leads Audience.
• Prayer for Revolutionary War Soldiers- The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson**
• The Declaration of Independence Opening Sentences- Heritage Girl Member.
• The Constitution Preamble. Trail Life Member.
• Flags Presented to Gen. Washington. Youth may be seated.
• “The Relationship Between the Declaration and the Constitution,”- Mark Quimby, Army Retired.
• “The Bill of Rights” an Exegesis-Kelly O’Neal and John Austin, Shenandoah Christian Alliance.
• Prayers for our Military, Police, and Law Officers- Pastor Roger Orman, Chester Gap Baptist Church.
• Prayers for EMTs, Nurses, Doctors, and Hearth Care Workers. Billy Williams. Chester Gap Baptist Church.
• Prayers for all Pastors and Congregations, Tom Reed** Elder, First Christian Church, Winchester.
• A Special Prayer for our Nation-Charles Market.
• Alan Morrison Recognizes a Woman who questions Dr. Benjamin Franklin (Portrayed by Rev. Jim Simmons and Woman by Susan Howard)
• Pray of George Washington by The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson.
• Placement of Wreathe by Black Robed Regiment Descendants of Patriot Clergy who Preached Liberty.
• Awards. Presentation of Leadership Certificates.
• Benediction, **, Rev. Jim Simmons, Col. James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
Participating Organizations:
Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Northern Shenandoah Valley, VA
Col. James Wood II, Chapter Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Color Guard.
Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Cedar Creek, VA
The Anglican Church of Virginia, Front Royal, VA
Trail Life and American Heritage Girls of Shenandoah County Troop WV0356. Grace Bible Church. Shenandoah Junction, WV.
American Heritage Girls of Warren County
Black Robed Regiment, VA
Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, VA
Chester Gap Baptist Church, Front Royal, VA
First Christian Church, Winchester, VA
**Descendant of an American Revolutionary Soldier.
Black & White Masquerade – October 9th – benefits Front Royal Pregnancy Center
Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio is hosting this fundraiser with the Silver Tones, featuring two long sets of big band swing and a dance lesson.
Tickets are just $15 and will be available for purchase at the door. Cash or check only, please.
The evening will begin with a dance lesson, and ballroom and swing music will be piped in during the band break. Come dressed in your best black and white attire and swing the night away with the Silver Tones! All proceeds benefit the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.
Black & White Masquerade
Saturday, October 9, 2021
6:30 to 9:30 pm
New Hope Bible Church
80 N. Lake Avenue
Front Royal, Virginia
The Silver Tones Swing Band is made up of professional musicians from the Northern Virginia area and is led by trumpeter Dave Shuma and vocalist Wendy Marie. Since the band’s inception in 2012, the Silver Tones have performed all over the DC Metropolitan Area, including at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum, the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo, the Harris Pavilion, the Hylton Center for the Performing Arts, and countless galas and celebrations. The band is proud to bring to the stage their Silver Belles vocal trio, which recreates the exciting music of the Andrews Sisters from the 1940s era. Solo vocalists, Wendy Marie and Gene Bates, also bring audiences the dynamic music of Natalie Cole, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Bette Midler, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin, and Peggy Lee, plus many others. The Silver Tones’ show consists of the classic big band swing hits from the 1940s plus many more show-stopping tunes from the 1950s, 1960s, and beyond! Come swing with us!
Lord Fairfax Health District hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Luray VFW September 8, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Luray Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall Wednesday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“As the number of cases and hospitalizations from the Delta variant continues to rise, receiving the vaccine is still the best way to prevent COVID-19 illness, especially severe disease,” said Dr. Colin Greene of LFHD. “People who have been vaccinated have a lower risk of getting sick with COVID and spreading it to someone else. In addition, even if a vaccinated person does become infected with COVID-19, that person is less likely to have the “long COVID” syndrome that drags on for weeks or months and is much less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID. Finally, vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine, missing work or school, if they are exposed to COVID-19.”
This one-time clinic, located at 218 Veterans Lane, Luray, VA, will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to the patient. However, if you have insurance, please bring your card.
Any individual who is sick or under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.
Go to vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccination site near you. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety, and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
Town Talk: A conversation with Andréa Ross & Amanda Slate, Habitat for Humanity
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andréa Ross, Executive Director, and Amanda Slate, President of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
On September 11, 2021, Habitat for Humanity will host their Home Expo 2021 at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.
Whether you need home renovation, home improvement, or you’re just looking for some inspiration, At Home with Habitat will have something for everyone:
- Home Improvement
- Home Renovation
- Interior Design
- Decorating
- DIY
- Lifestyle Inspiration
- Demos
- Kids’ Activities
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Warren Coalition offers free trauma-informed training in September
Have you ever felt alone? Do you wonder why you react the way you do? Do you work with children? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Trauma-Informed Training is for you. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on September 13th, 20th, and 27th, all from 2 pm to 4 pm. Participants must attend all three sessions to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification.
Pre-registration is required; to do so, visit bit.ly/ti-sept. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness in the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
